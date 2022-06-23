UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies’ to ‘Dr. B. Meenakumari Report’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 23, 2022. If you missed the June 22, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

‘Tribal at top, people will have faith (in system)’: In Murmu’s town, pride and hope

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance and History of India and Indian National Movement

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

• General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is Droupadi Murmu?

• Know in brief about Draupadi Murmu’s political journey

• If Droupadi Murmu wins the Presidential election, it will be the first of its kind-Why?

• Who are the Santhals?

• Munda Ethnic Group-Know in detail

• Santhals During British time Period-Have you heard of Santhal Uprising (1855-1856)?

• Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu and the Santhal Uprising (1855–1856)-Connect the Dots

• What is ‘Chadar Badar’?

• What is ‘Sohrai’?

• Know about other notable Santhal personalities

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Who’s Draupadi Murmu, the NDA’s presidential candidate?

📍Droupadi Murmu set to be elected first tribal woman President of India

Previous Year Prelims Questions Based on Sports theme:

📍After the Santhal Uprising subsided, what was/were the measure/measures taken by the colonial government?

The territories called ‘Santhal Paraganas’ were created. It became illegal for a Santhal to transfer land to a non-Santhal.

Select the correct answer using the code given below: (Please refer Prelims 2018 GS question Paper for complete question)

THE CITY

Deploy BS-VI buses from Oct 1: Delhi writes to neighbouring states

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Bharat stage emission standards (BSES)?

• The standards and the timeline for implementation for Bharat stage emission standards (BSES) are set by whom?

• Bharat stage emission standards (BSES) and The European emission standards-Compare and Contrast

• What is BS-IV?

• What is BS-VI?

• What is the difference between BS-IV and BS-VI

• What it means for vehicles

• What area unit BSI, BSII, BSIII, BSIV, and BSVI emission norms?

• The Supreme Court of India’s Verdict on Bharat Stage Emission Standards (BSES)-Know in Detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What are Bharat Stage emissions standards?

📍What is BS-IV emission standard?

GOVT & POLITICS

G7 summit: Modi to visit Germany on June 26-28

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is G7?

• Know the name of G7 countries

• Map Work-G7 Countries

• The G7 countries Global GDP

• How did G7 become G8 and again G7-Reasons

• Map Work-G7 Countries

• G7 and India-Know in Brief

• Know the difference between G7 and G20

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: The G-7 agenda this year, and what is in it for India

📍Explained: What is the G7?

FCRA validity of NGOs till Sept 30

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Development processes and the development industry, Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is foreign contribution defined in Section 2(1)(h) of FCRA, 2010?

• What is a foreign source?

• Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)-What and When it was enacted?

• Rationality behind the enactment of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)?

• Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Rules 2020-Key Changes

• NGOs and FCRA-why most of the NGOs are brought under FCRA?

• Can NGOs use the foreign contributions for investment in Mutual Funds and other speculative investments?

• Who can receive foreign contribution?

• Who cannot receive foreign contribution?

• Are there any banned organisations from whom foreign contribution should not be accepted?

• Whether donation given by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) is treated as ‘foreign contribution’?

• Whether foreign remittances received from a relative are to be treated as foreign contribution as per FCRA, 2010?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What is FCRA, the law related to NGO funding which certain MHA officials are accused of violating?

EXPRESS NETWORK

IOC develops new indoor solar cooking system, to replace LPG

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know in detail about ‘Surya Nutan’?

• Surya Nutan-Know the key Highlights

• Merits of Surya Nutan

• Issues and Challenges associated with Surya Nutan?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Union Ministers witness demonstration of Indian Oil’s Surya Nutan indoor solar cooking system

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Regulating Global Commons

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the WTO and the Ministerial Conference

• The WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) took place recently-Know the key details

• The WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12)- Know the outcome of key trade initiatives

• What are trade related aspects of intellectual property rights (TRIPS)?

• Twelfth ministerial conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies (AFS)-Know in detail

• Why Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies (AFS) is first-of-its-kind?

• Know the significance of the adoption of Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies (AFS)

• Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies (AFS) and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14.6-connect the dots

• Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies (AFS) prohibits three kinds of subsidies. What are they?

• What is India’s demand on overcapacity and over-fishing (OCOF)?

• What Comprehensive Marine Fishing Policy of 2004 headed by Dr. B. MeenaKumari and the existing Guidelines for deep-sea Fishing in the Exclusive economic zones says about fisheries subsidies?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Dr. B. Meenakumari Committee Report on Fishing is Submitted

📍Explained: The key takeaways from the 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization

THE IDEAS PAGE

BRICS after Ukraine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Ukraine-Russia War and its impact on BRICS?

• India maintained its balancing act on Ukraine and Highlighted certain key points as it attended the BRICS meeting recently. what were they?

• Evolution of BRICS from Russia-China (RC) to Russia-India-China (RIC) to Brazil- Russia-India-China (BRIC) to Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS)

• What is Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS)?

• BRICS Development Bank-Key Features

• Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Economy-Key Features

• RIC (Russia-India-China) out of BRICS-Significance and Stature in World Politics?

• Why BRICS Matters?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS)

📍Why BRICS Still Matters

EXPLAINED

Heart attack-related deaths in Mumbai: the spike, and why

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a heart attack?

• What is a cardiac arrest?

• Heart attack and cardiac arrest-Compare and Contrast

• Mumbai witnessed a six-fold rise in deaths related to heart attack in the first six month of 2021-Why

• What could have been the clinical reasons behind such a surge?

• Covid restrictions led to a more sedentary lifestyle. Can this lifestyle change have a correlation with heart attacks?

• Is there a clinical explanation behind linking Covid-19 with higher risk of heart attacks?

• Do we need better multi-centred studies in India for more scientific analysis of this trend?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Six-fold monthly rise in heart attacks in Mumbai in 2021 over previous years: BMC data

Maharashtra crisis: what now

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is going in Maharashtra Politics?

• How many parties are there in Maha Vikas Aghadi?

• How the numbers add up in the Maharashtra Assembly?

• What is a floor test or trust vote?

• What are the Constitutional Provisions Related to Governor?

• What Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution says?

• Recent verdict by the Supreme Court on floor test-Know in detail

• The time given to the floor-test itself is concerned, there is a lot of ambiguity like in the case of Shibu Soren (2005) the court gave 48 hours to prove majority and in Karnataka, the Supreme Court gave 24hr. So, who is to decide timings of Floor test?

• When does the anti-defection law come into focus and when can it be applied: can it be applied once the MLA’s are sworn in?

• What Supreme Court said in the SR Bommai case (1994) with respect to Horse trading and Defection?

• What is the anti-defection law, and what is its purpose?

• The 52nd Amendment Act of 1985 and the 10th Schedule of the Constitution are related to what?

• What constitutes defection? Who is the deciding authority?

• What Supreme Court of India said in Kihoto Hollohan case (1993)?

• Has the anti-defection law ensured the stability of governments?

• Have any suggestions been made to improve the law?

• The 91st Amendment Act of 2003 made one change in the provisions of the Tenth Schedule. What was that?

• The disqualification of member on the ground of defection does not apply in the two exceptional cases. What is that ‘exception’?

• What is Horse-Trading?

• Current development in Maharashtra is Horse trading or Defection?

• What constitutes ‘horse-trading’ or defection?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Coming under spotlight: Powers of the Governor, floor test law

📍Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in admin, how Uddhav lost the plot

📍Explained: The anti-defection law, and why Eknath Shinde could be poised to dodge it in Maharashtra

THE WORLD

Powerful quake in Afghanistan kills at least 1,000 people, injures 1,500

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I:Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Recent Afghanistan Earthquake-Know in detail

• What is Earthquake?

• What is focus or seismic focus of Earthquake?

• What is epicentre of Earthquake?

• The intensity of earthquake is highest in the epicentre and decreases as one moves away-True or False?

• Earthquakes take place in the lithosphere-True or False?

• What is seismic waves or earthquake waves?

• What is Body waves and Surface waves?

• Know in detail-Primary waves (p-waves), Secondary waves (s-waves), L-waves and Rayleigh waves

• Map Work-Mark Circum-Pacific Belt

• Earthquake zones in India

• Circum-Pacific Belt and Earthquake-Connect the dot

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Understanding the earthquake

📍Explained: Why Haiti is prone to devastating earthquakes

