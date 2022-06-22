UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Trading’ to ‘Twin Deficit’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 22, 2022. If you missed the June 21, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Droupadi Murmu set to be elected first tribal woman President of India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is Droupadi Murmu?

• Who elects the President of India?

• The President is elected by members of the electoral college rather than by the general public. What does the electoral college entail?

• What is the term of the office of the President?

• When is the election of the Office of President of India held?

• Who conducts the election to the Office of President of India?

• The President of India is integral part of the Union Executive-True or False

• Know in detail about Article 54 to Article 58 of the Indian Constitution

• What electoral system/process is followed for the election to the office of the President?

• President must be subscribed by at least how many electors as proposers and seconders?

• What is System of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote?

• Why System of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote is used for President’s Election in India?

• The voting at the President’s election shall be by secret ballot-True or False?

• How Constitution of India provides uniformity in the scale of representation of different states as well as parity between the states as a whole and the Union at the election of the President?

• What are the Qualifications required by a candidate to contest the election to the Office of the President of India?

• Who is appointed the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer for the election to the Office of President of India? Who makes such appointment?

• Can the result of the election to the Office of President be challenged? If so, what is the proper procedure for doing so?

• Are the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law applicable in Presidential elections?

• The oath of office to the President is administered by Whom?

• The President can be removed from office by a process of impeachment for ‘violation of the Constitution’-True or False?

• The Constitution of India defines the meaning of the phrase ‘violation of the Constitution’-True or False?

• What are the powers enjoyed and the functions performed by the President of India?

• Can the President be Impeached?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Yashwant Sinha is Opp’s President candidate

📍Droupadi Murmu: 10 things to know about NDA’s presidential nominee

Minister leads Shiv Sena revolt, ruling MVA fights for survival in Maharashtra

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is going in Maharashtra Politics?

• How many parties are there in Maha Vikas Aghadi?

• How the numbers add up in the Maharashtra Assembly?

• What is Horse-Trading?

• Current development in Maharashtra is Horse trading or Defection?

• What constitutes ‘horse-trading’ or defection?

• What Supreme Court said in the SR Bommai case (1994) with respect to Horse trading and Defection?

• What is the anti-defection law, and what is its purpose?

• The 52nd Amendment Act of 1985 and 10th Schedule of the Constitution is related to with?

• What constitutes defection? Who is the deciding authority?

• What Supreme Court of India said in Kihoto Hollohan case (1993)?

• Has the anti-defection law ensured the stability of governments?

• Have any suggestions been made to improve the law?

• The 91st Amendment Act of 2003 made one change in the provisions of the Tenth Schedule. What was that?

• The disqualification of member on the ground of defection does not apply in the two exceptional cases. What is that ‘exception’?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in admin, how Uddhav lost the plot

📍Explained: The anti-defection law, and why Eknath Shinde could be poised to dodge it in Maharashtra

EXPRESS NETWORK

PM to attend BRICS virtual summit in China on June 23, 24

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Evolution of BRICS from Russia-China (RC) to Russia-India-China (RIC) to Brazil- Russia-India-China (BRIC) to Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS)

• What is Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS)?

• BRICS Development Bank-Key Features

• Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Economy-Key Features

• RIC (Russia-India-China) out of BRICS-Significance and Stature in World Politics?

• Why BRICS Matters?

• What are the issues and challenges Associated to BRICS in present scenario?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS)

📍Why BRICS Still Matters

📍BRICS and the creation of a multipolar world

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

What MPC says, what RBI does

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Monetary Policy Committee?

• The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a Statutory Body-True or False?

• What is the Primary Objective of monetary policy in India?

• Members/Composition of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)-Know in detail

• What is Inflation targeting (IT) regime resolution adopted by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

• According to Author, the first few years of IT regime from 2016 to 2018 worked quite well but from 2019 onwards, things began to change-What change she (Author) is talking about? (Hint: Given in the Article)

• Do You Know-The inflation target of the Reserve Bank of India is 4 per cent, with a band of 2 per cent on either side.

• There are several direct and indirect instruments that are used for implementing monetary policy-What are they?

• How Fast tightening of loose monetary policy, prudent fiscal policy and rational trade policy can control inflation?

• The word ‘Inflation’ is now days very often in News. What do you understand by this term?

• Why Inflation holds so much importance for an Economy?

• The term ‘Price’ is almost familiar to all of us. What do you understand by the term ‘price’ and ‘Price Level’?

• How price level is Measured?

• What is Price Index? Which are the two most important Price indices?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index? WPI and CPI is published by whom?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation? Both are same?

• The base year of Wholesale Price Index (WPI)?

• Base Year for Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

• Know the Types of Inflation like Moderate Inflation, Galloping Inflation, Hyper-Inflation, Stagflation, Deflation, Core Inflation etc.

• Know the Causes of Inflation like Demand-Pull or Demand-Side inflation and Cost-Push or Supply-Side Inflation.

• There are two economic groups in every society including India i.e. the fixed income group and the variable income group. How Inflation effects these economic group?

• What is the Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The point of interest rate hike

THE IDEAS PAGE

Our entwined values & interests

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-Australia Bilateral Relations-Background

• India & Australia-Areas of Cooperation

• India & Australia-Bilateral Trade

• India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (INDAUS ECTA)-Key Proposals

• How has the Quad impacted trade relations between India and Australia?

• India-Australia and the new cyber framework between the two Nations-Key Highlights

• INDAUS ECTA (India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement)-Key Proposals

• Early harvest trade agreement between India and Australia-Key highlights

• How has the Quad impacted trade relations between India and Australia?

• What other Free Trade Agreements is India currently negotiating with Australia?

• Map Work-Australia, Important Cities, Physiography

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India and Australia are finally acting like the natural partners they are

EXPLAINED

India’s emerging twin deficit concerns

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘Twin Deficits’?

• What is Fiscal deficit?

• What is Current account deficit (CAD)?

• How Current Account Deficit and Fiscal Deficit reinforces each other?

• What is Stagflation?

• Why Stagflation is dangerous for the economy?

• What has caused the most recent stagflation worries in India?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is Current Account Deficit?

Summer Solstice

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are solstices?

• What is Summer Solstice?

• What happens on summer solstice day?

• Is June 21 always the summer solstice?

• What is the purpose of summer solstice?

• Have you heard of Winter Solstice?

• Summer Solstice and Winter Solstice-Compare and Contrast

• Misconceptions about the solstices-Know in brief

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What are solstices?

Why Israel is headed to its 5th election in 3 years, and what now

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Electoral process is Israel and in India-Know the difference

• What is ‘Knesset’?

• What is happening in Israel now?

• Why frequent elections is taking place in Israel?

• Change in Government in Israel and its impact on India-Know in Detail

• India and Israel marked 30 years of full diplomatic relations this year-Know its Significance

• India and Israel Bilateral Relations-Historical Background

• Pegasus and India-Israel Relations

• India & the Palestinian cause and Israel-Know India’s Stand in this entire conflict

• India and Israel Relations-Shift in policy

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: The India-Israel relationship

ECONOMY

RBI puts a stop to credit lines on prepaid instruments

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notification recently disallowing non-bank prepaid wallets and prepaid cards from loading credit lines-why?

• What else has RBI said in its notification?

• What are prepaid payment instruments (PPIs)?

• What are prepaid payment instruments examples?

• What is a credit line?

• Why has the RBI issued this notification?

• Which are the fintechs offering credit products in India?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Prepaid payment instruments: First step towards better wallet safety

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.