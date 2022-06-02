UPSC Key –June 2, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘RFID Technology’ to ‘Stockholm+50’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 2, 2022. If you missed the June 1, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

National Herald case: Appear on June 8, ED tells Sonia and Rahul

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Money-laundering and its prevention.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the National Herald?

• What is Associated Journals Limited (AJL)?

• What is Young Indian Pvt Ltd?

• Congress and National Herald-Connect the Dots

• National Herald Case-What’s the Controversy?

• Investigation of The National Herald Case under prevention of money laundering act (PMLA)-Why?

• What Is Money Laundering?

• How Money Laundering works? What do you understand by placement, layering and integration?

• Money Laundering and its impact? What influence does money laundering have on economic development?

• How does fighting money laundering help fight crime?

• Steps Taken by Government of India to Prevent Money Laundering

• Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)-Key Points

• Prevention of Money-Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2012-Key Highlights

• Know the efforts taken at international level to combat Money Laundering like The Financial Action Task Force, the 1990 Council of Europe Convention and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) etc

• Know the Efforts taken by International Monetary Fund’s fight against Money Laundering (ML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT)

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED)-Role and Function

• ED comes under which Ministry or Organisation?

THE CITY

IGI Airport gets RFID tags for check-in bags

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi introduced radio-frequency identification (RFID) enabled baggage tags. What is Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology?

• Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology consists of two basic parts, what are they?

• What is Barcoding?

• Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology and Barcode-Compare and Contrast

• Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology-Issues and Challenges

• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology-Applications

GOVT & POLITICS

Denial of nod to Media One is based on sensitive intel: Centre to SC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Separation of powers between various organs dispute redressal mechanisms and institutions

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoking the broadcast license granted to Malayalam news channel Media One.

• In which sectors can the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry regulate content?

• The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021-Know key provisions

• What kind of content is not allowed?

• What is Media?

• What are the different types of Media?

• Why Media is Called fourth pillar of Democracy?

• Media derives its indirect powers from constitution-Know the Constitutional and Statutory Provisions for Media in Indian Constitution

• Media and Freedom of Speech and Expression guaranteed as a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a)-Connect the Dots

• Do you Know-Right to Circulate, right to receive information and right to broadcast, right to advertisement, right to conduct interviews, right to report court proceedings, right to expression beyond national boundaries and copyright vs freedom of expression, right to criticize are the facets under Article 19 of the Constitution for Media

• How relationship Between Media and Government Changed after Independence?

• Supreme court of India’s verdict in sakal papers vs union of India, Bennett coleman & co. v Union of India, Odyssey communications ltd v Lokvidayan Sanghatana-Know in detail

• In India, how Media is regulated?

• What are the loopholes in Media regulation?

Developed world should take lead in transition towards net zero: India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT)?

• What is the Organisational structure of Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT)?

• India, Sweden, World Economic Forum and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT)-Connect the dots

• Industry Transition Dialogue hosted by India and Sweden-Key Highlights

• What is Stockholm+50?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

A modest recovery

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why has the growth narrative become so important now? (Hint: given in the article)

• India’s economic growth slowed in the January-March period of 2021-22 to 4.1 per cent, a four-quarter low-Why?

• “The economy had witnessed a 6.6 per cent contraction in 2020-21”-What do you understand by the expression “Contraction in the economy”?

• What is Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

• What is Gross Value added (GVA)?

• How are GDP and GVA different?

• What do the GDP data show?

• What do the GVA data show?

• The recent GDP print for FY22-why it is significant?

• What is India’s GDP growth rate Projection by RBI and National Statistical Office (NSO) for 2022-23?

• What are the Eight core sector industries in the Indian Economy?

• What is the weight/weightage of the different core sectors in the Index of Industrial Production?

• The Office of Economic Adviser (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) and Eight Core Industries (ICI)-Connect the dots

• What is Index of Industrial Production (IIP)?

• Know these terms-Private final consumption expenditure, Gross fixed capital formation (GFCG), Government final consumption expenditure, Gross Value Added

• Private consumption and Investment are the two major drivers of growth, why?

• How Private consumption and Investment contributes in an economy?

EXPRESS NETWORK

India, Bangladesh flag off new cross-border passenger train

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Mitali Express, Maitree Express and Bandhan Express between India and Bangladesh-Know the key Features

• Why Train services between the two nations were stopped?

• How India-Bangladesh Train services can solve Connectivity problems especially with respect to North Eastern part of India?

• Why Siliguri corridor is known as ‘Chicken’s Neck’?

• How train services will strengthen the bond between India and Bangladesh?

• Map Work-Bangladesh, Siliguri Corridor (Chicken’s Neck)

• India and Bangladesh Bilateral Relations-Know in Detail

SC sets aside NGT order, says tribunals subordinate to HC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by Tribunals?

• How Tribunals are Categorized?

• How Tribunal is different from Courts?

• What is National Green Tribunal (NGT)?

• What is the organizational setup or Structure of NGT?

• Jurisdiction of National Green Tribunal-Know in Detail

• What do you understand by the term “Principles of ‘natural justice”?

• Powers Conferred to National Green Tribunal-Know in detail

• Know the Important Landmark Judgements of NGT

Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 begins to propel Covid-19 vaccination

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion,Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is “Har Ghar Dastak 2.0” Campaign is all about?

• First “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign-when and where it was conducted?

• Why “Har Ghar Dastak 2.0” is launched?

• Which international organization is supporting India in this campaign?

EXPLAINED

What Are Unicorn Startups, Whose Growth Pm Has Highlighted?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion,

Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is a Unicorn?

• When was the term first used?

• Are unicorns still a rarity?

• India’s Startup Sector and Increasing Investments in Startup Sector-Know in detail

• What are the Common features of unicorns?

• How Many Unicorns Does India Have?

• What are the challenges to Start-ups in India?

• What are the Various initiatives or steps taken by the Government of India for Start-ups?

LIQUID NANO UREA- How this fertiliser differs from conventional urea

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Fertilizer?

• In what respects is the indigenous liquid nano urea a better bet than imported urea?

• The liquid nano urea is produced by whom?

• What is liquid nano urea, and how does it work?

• What is planned for the future with regard to liquid nano urea production?

• Primary (Macro) Nutrients and Secondary (Micro) Nutrients in Fertiliser

• Know more about Fertiliser Sector in India and Related Policies

• Fertilizer comes under Union List, State List or Concurrent List?

• know the basics-Fertiliser Subsidy

• Subsidy Mechanism in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-know more in detail

• What is the fertiliser requirement of a typical farmer?

• How much subsidy does a farmer really get per acre?

• What is Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP)?

• NPK in Fertilisers-Have you heard of ‘NPK’? What is NPK and Its Ideal Ratio in Fertilizers?

• Advantages of fertigation in agriculture?

THE WORLD

What is HIMARS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is an artillery rocket?

• Has the United States used these weapons?

• What’s the difference between a rocket and a missile in this context?

• How powerful are these rockets?

• Does Russia have anything similar?

• Do the U.S. rockets have other advantages?

• Why hasn’t the U.S. sent longer-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine?

