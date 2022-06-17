UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black Death’ to ‘Capital Punishment’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 17, 2022. If you missed the June 16, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

No demolition without due process… the rule of law has to prevail: SC seeks UP response

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution- historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The “rule of law has to prevail” and “no demolition can take place without following the due process of law”-What you understand by this statement?

• What is ‘Due process of Law’?

• What is ‘Rule of law’?

• To remove illegal Encroachments: What’s the procedure for doing so?

• What are the different rules of municipal corporations in different states for demolishing the unauthorised construction of private property?

• What does the law say in India with respect to Demolition?

• What were the Supreme Court’s rulings in the past with respect to demolition?

• Why did the Constitution of India adopt “procedure established by law” and not the “Due Process of Law”?

• Procedure established by law and Due Process of Law-Compare and Contrast

• The Concept “Procedure established by law” is wider in its Jurisdiction than “Due process of Law”-How?

• What constitutes violation of Due process of Law?

• Recent demolition by the state is widespread and systematic violation of fundamental rights-Do you agree with the statement?

• Increase in the demolition by the authorities-Why this is against the Rule of Law?

• What was the Supreme Court’s Verdict in Olga Tellis vs Bombay Municipal Corporation?

• How Demolition Drive by the government in Prayagraj is against the Right to life, guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution includes a person’s right to live with dignity, housing and livelihood?

• Power of Commissioner to order demolition of buildings unfit for human habitation-What is the procedure, and time of notice period?

Govt raises Agnipath upper age to 23 for this year after protests

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why are Army aspirants protesting against the Agnipath scheme?

• Agnipath Scheme-Know the key Highlights of the scheme

• Who are ‘Agniveer’ under the Agnipath Scheme?

• What are the features of the Agnipath scheme?

• Know in detail the Eligibility, recruitment, training and Permanent enrolment proposed in Agnipath Scheme

• What Pay and perks will Agniveers receive?

• Why ‘Agneepath’ is said to be a “major defence policy reform”?

• When was the idea of ‘Tour of Duty’ (ToD) first mooted in India?

• What exactly does the term “tour of duty” entail when used in the context of the military?

• Aim of New Tour of Duty system-Know in Detail

• How would the Indian Army benefit from the Tour of Duty?

• What will be advantages esp. for the Government with this new move?

• Tour Of Duty may have certain drawbacks. What are they?

• The Agnipath scheme is a major structural reform for the armed forces and society at large-What are the structural and fundamental changes proposed in this scheme?

• ‘OROP reform was a huge fiscal burden on the state, therefore idea of Agnipath came into the picture’-Do you agree?

• How much amount is Spent on Pensions of Army, Navy, and Air Force?

• The expenditure on defence constitutes what percentage of the central government’s budget?

• The expenditure on defence is what percentage of India’s estimated GDP for previous years?

• The Agneepath scheme will help cut the rising salary and pension bill of the armed forces. Why rising salary and pension has been a major worry for governments over the years?

• ‘The Indian Army’s success as an institution embedded in democracy has in part come from its ability to maintain some regional balance, and become the army of all of India’-How Indian defence forces reflect Indian Society at large?

• The Agneepath scheme will lead to ‘Militarisation of society’-Do you agree?

• ‘Agnipath scheme is classic example of Political logic overriding institutional sanity’-Critically analyse this statement

• What do you understand by the term ‘Casualisation of government employment’?

• What are the other major reforms with respect to defence forces in India?

GOVT & POLITICS

India-ASEAN conclave: Foreign ministers agree on unified response to global issues

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India- Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Conclave-Know the Key Details

• 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of the country’s strategic partnership with ASEAN-Why this is Important for India?

• Which country did not participated in the India-ASEAN Conclave?

• When and Where the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, was established?

• What was Bangkok Declaration?

• Who were the Founding Fathers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)?

• Which are the current members of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)?

• Know the ASEAN-led Forums name and their objectives

• ASEAN commands greater influence on Asia-Pacific trade, political, and security issues, together they contributes what percentage to world economy?

• India-ASEAN and India’s Act East Policy-Connect the dot

• Know the Economic relations between India and ASEAN in detail

In harmony: Dargah shifted, shikhar set, PM to unfurl flag atop temple

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park-Know in detail

• How Maru-Gurjara architecture or Chalukya style or Solanki style of temple architecture is different from Nagara and Dravidian style of Temple architecture.

• Know the name of some important architecture under Maru-Gurjara architecture or Chalukya style or Solanki style.

• Which type of stone and materials were used to build the temples in western part of India?

• The Nagara Or North Indian Temple Style-Know features

• The Dravida Or South Indian Temple Style- Know features

• Do You Know-UNESCO has designated Champaner-Pavagadh as a World Heritage Site calling it the “only complete and unchanged Islamic pre-Mughal city” which includes the Kalika Mata temple and the Jama Masjid at the foothill.

• Sadanshah Peer and Kali Mata Mandir-Connect the dot

EXPLAINED

Fed rate hike & implications

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point-why rates were hiked?

• What should investors do?

• What is the import of the Fed’s signalling?

• How does this impact global markets?

• What are the concerns at this stage?

• Why are these signals from the Fed important?

• How do rate cycles work?

• What will be the impact on other markets, including India?

Black Death: 7 centuries on, new light on plague origins

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: History of the world will include events from 18th century such as industrial revolution, world wars, redrawal of national boundaries, colonization, decolonization, political philosophies like communism, capitalism, socialism etc.— their forms and effect on the society.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What was the Black Death?

• Why Black Death was in news recently?

• How did researchers pinpoint the Black Death’s origin?

• Why is the new discovery significant?

• Why was plague called as Black Death?

• How deadly was the spread, what was its aftermath?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Congress in its labyrinth

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Money-laundering and its prevention.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the National Herald?

• What is Associated Journals Limited (AJL)?

• What is Young Indian Pvt Ltd?

• Congress and National Herald-Connect the Dots

• National Herald Case-What’s the Controversy?

• Investigation of The National Herald Case under prevention of money laundering act (PMLA)-Why?

• What Is Money Laundering?

• How Money Laundering works? What do you understand by placement, layering and integration?

• Money Laundering and its impact? What influence does money laundering have on economic development?

• How does fighting money laundering help fight crime?

• Steps Taken by Government of India to Prevent Money Laundering

• Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)-Key Points

• Prevention of Money-Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2012-Key Highlights

• Know the efforts taken at international level to combat Money Laundering like The Financial Action Task Force, the 1990 Council of Europe Convention and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) etc

• Know the Efforts taken by International Monetary Fund’s fight against Money Laundering (ML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT)

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED)-Role and Function

• ED comes under which Ministry or Organisation?

THE IDEAS PAGE

Justice more complete

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Capital Punishment?

• What annual statistics report ‘death penalty in India’ published by NLU says on Capital Punishment?

• What does National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) says on capital punishment in India?

• How Countries retained death penalty or Capital Punishment?

• Know the Important Supreme Court Judgements Related To Capital Punishments in detail

• What was the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court recently in Manoj & others v. State of MP?

• What was the Supreme Court of India’s verdict in Jagmohan Singh v state of Uttar Pradesh in 1972?

• Bachan Singh v state of Punjab in 1980 and ‘rarest of rare cases’-What Supreme Court said about rarest of rare cases?

• Machhi Singh v state of Punjab in 1983 and broadening the categories of rarest of the rare cases by Supreme Court of India-Know in detail

• Kehar Singh v union of India,1989 and pardoning power of executive is subject to judicial review-Know in detail

• What are the arguments for Capital Punishment in India?

• What are the arguments against Capital Punishment in India?

• “Capital Punishment is a form of retribution”- What do you understand by this statement?

• Objective of justice should be reformative and not retributive- What do you understand by this statement?

• What Law commission of India says about death penalty?

• Pardoning Power of the President in India and Death Penalty-connect the dot

