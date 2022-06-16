UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A of IPC’ relevant for UPSC CSE?

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 16, 2022. If you missed the June 15, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Soldiers exiting after 4 years will get priority in paramilitary: Centre

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Agnipath Scheme-Know the key Highlights of the scheme

• What are the eligibility criteria?

• What happens after selection?

• When will the recruitment actually begin?

• How will the scheme benefit the armed forces and the recruits?

• Who are ‘Agniveer’ under the Agnipath Scheme?

• The Agnipath scheme is a major structural reform for the armed forces and society at large-What are the structural and fundamental changes proposed in this scheme?

• ‘OROP reform was a huge fiscal burden on the state, therefore idea of Agnipath came into the picture’-Analyse this statement

• ‘The Indian Army’s success as an institution embedded in democracy has in part come from its ability to maintain some regional balance, and become the army of all of India’-How Indian defence forces reflect Indian Society at large?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Militarisation of society’?

• ‘Agnipath scheme is classic example of Political logic overriding institutional sanity’-Critically analyse this statement

• What do you understand by the term ‘Casualisation of government employment’?

• Why ‘Agneepath’ is said to be a “major defence policy reform”?

• The expenditure on defence constitutes what percentage of the central government’s budget?

• The expenditure on defence is what percentage of India’s estimated GDP for previous years?

• What exactly does the term “tour of duty” entail when used in the context of the military?

• Aim of New Tour of Duty system-Know in Detail

• How would the Indian Army benefit from the Tour of Duty?

• What will be advantages esp. for the Government with this new move?

• Tour Of Duty may have certain drawbacks. What are they?

• The Agneepath scheme will help cut the rising salary and pension bill of the armed forces. Why rising salary and pension has been a major worry for governments over the years?

• What are the other major reforms with respect to defence forces in India?

GOVT & POLITICS

Railways flags off first train under Bharat Gaurav scheme

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Bharat Gaurav Scheme?

• How will the Railways process such applications?

• What can the operators do within the contract?

• What kind of coaches have been earmarked?

• What will Indian Railways do?

• How much will it cost the operator?

• What is ‘Right of Use’ charges ?

EXPRESS NETWORK

India test-fires nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Prithvi Class of Missiles?

• Prithvi-II-Know their key features and specifications

• Prithvi, Trishul, Aakash, Nag and Agni-Compare and Contrast

• Know in detail about Integrated Guided Missile Development Program

• Integrated Guided Missile Development Program and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam-Connect the Dots

• What is ballistic missile?

• What is the difference between a missile and a ballistic missile?

• Cruise Missiles and Ballistic Missiles: How Are They Different?

• The missile research and development in India happens under the which organisation?

• What is the history of missile technology in India?

• What kind of missiles does India have?

• Which of India’s missile systems are most important?

• What about hypersonic technology?

• What makes India good in missile technology?

• Where do China and Pakistan stand compared to India?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

DRAWING CLOSER

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

•The connectivity project between India and Sri Lanka recently proposed-Know the key highlights

• Map work-Locate Palk Strait, other Water Bodies between India and Sri Lanka, Jaffna (Sri Lanka), Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Karaikal (Puducherry)

• In the backdrop of connectivity between Sri Lanka and India especially between the Tamil areas in the north Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, Know the importance of this project.

• Pamban Bridge-Know the historical background

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations-Know the Ups and Down in bilateral relationship

• How Connectivity program between India and Sri Lanka enhance confidence and trust building?

• Sri Lanka is facing worst ever economic crisis since its independence-How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis situation?

• India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy-Know the key points

THE IDEAS PAGE

Good and bad freebies

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• The newly elected Punjab government’s announcement of providing up to 300 units of free power to every household has raised questions: What constitutes “freebies”?

• Why Author feels that the word ‘Freebie’ is almost a pejorative?

• What goods and services should be selected for Freebie programmes?

• What should be the ideal mode of delivery for Freebie Programmes and Schemes?

• What should be a prudent fiscal limit for funding such programmes?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Subsidy’?

• How the words “Essential” and “Merit “contradicts Freebie Programmes and Schemes?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Production-related incentives’?

• The macroeconomic stability of the Union is contingent on the macroeconomic stability of both the Centre and states-Critically Analyse

• The political dialogue built around freebies is fraught with danger. What ‘danger’ is associated with Freebies scheme?

• How Budget is managed for Freebies schemes and Programmes?

EXPRESS NETWORK

‘NATO must reach out to all countries like India which might be good partners’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-Know the historical background and current Status

• What is Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)?

• What is Article 4 of NATO’s Founding Treaty?

• India and Spain Bilateral Relations-Know the background

• Upcoming NATO summit in Madrid-Know the key highlights

• Why India did not join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)?

EXPLAINED

Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Important aspects of Governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• Section 295A of IPC is associated with?

• Origins of the Section 295A of IPC

• Rangila Rasool case and enactment of Section 295A-Connect the dot

• How Supreme Court of India interpreted Section 295A of IPC in Ramlal Puri v State of Madhya Pradesh, 1973 and in Baragur Ramachandrappa v State of Karnataka, 2007?

• What is ‘Hate Speech’

• What did the Delhi High Court recently say about hate speech?

• What Law Commission of India says on ‘Hate Speech’

• What is Article 19 of the Constitution?

• What are the Laws restricting the freedom of expression in India?

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression

• What are the International Legal Regime on Hate Speech?

• What is Blasphemy?

• Blasphemy and Hate Speech-Compare and Contrast

• How Hate Speech is impacting India’s Bilateral Relations with other countries?

• What is India’s “reasonable restrictions” on free speech?

• Free Speech and Hate Speech- Where and what is that thin line drawn between the two?

• Free Speech and Social Media-Pros and Cons

• Do any restrictions apply specifically to content on social media?

• What is Elon Musk’s maximalist ideas on free speech?

• What are the implications for Musk’s maximalist ideas on free speech?

• In the context of Fundamental Rights, what do you understand by the term “Absolute” and “Reasonable Restrictions”?

• Absolute and Reasonable Restrictions-Where and what is that thin line drawn between the two?

• Laws restricting the freedom of expression

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression and Free speech

The govt jobs situation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why has the government launched a massive employment drive at this point?

• What is the current strength of the Centre’s “human resources”?

• So exactly how many vacancies does the central government have?

• What is the level of vacancies in the armed forces?

• How many people have been recruited in recent years?

• What are the main recruitment bodies, and how many have they recruited in recent years?

ECONOMY

5G closer to launch, Cabinet approves spectrum auction

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth and Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Fifth generation wireless technology (5G)-what do you understand by this?

• Difference between 4G and 5G

• 5G Technology – Key Features

• Spectrum Auction in India-How they are done?

• 5G Spectrum Allocation-who Decides? (Nodal Ministry/Department)

• Telecom Regulatory Authority of India -Role and Mandate

• What are the recommendations made by TRAI with respect to 5G spectrum?

• What concerns has industry raised on TRAI’s 5G spectrum price recommendation?

• What are the other concerns raised by industry bodies over TRAI recommendations?

• Long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband networks

• What are Electromagnetic Spectrum and Radio Spectrum? Any correlations between these two terms?

• International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-About, Role and Member Countries

• Department of Telecommunications and Digital Communications Commission- About, Vision, Mission, Functions

• C-Band and 5G communications-what are the apprehensions and challenges associated with 5G Communication

• What is the procedure of Spectrum allocation in India?

• What is Adjusted gross revenue (AGR)?

THE WORLD

What is Supermoon

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• What does supermoon mean?

• How rare is a supermoon?

• Why is it called Strawberry Moon?

• What makes a supermoon different?

• What is Apogee and Perigee?

