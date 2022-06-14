UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G Technology’ to ‘SIPRI Report’ to ‘LaMDA’ relevant for UPSC CSE?

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 14, 2022. If you missed the June 13, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Prayagraj demolition: Records show wife of activist is owner, paid water bill & tax

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution- historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Due process of Law’?

• What constitutes violation of Due process of Law?

• Recent demolition by the state is widespread and systematic violation of fundamental rights-Do you agree with the statement?

• What is ‘Rule of law’?

• Increase in the demolition by the authorities-Why this is against the Rule of Law?

• What does the law say in India with respect to Demolition?

• What was the Supreme Court’s Verdict in Olga Tellis vs Bombay Municipal Corporation?

• How Demolition Drive by the government in Prayagraj is against the Right to life, guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution includes a person’s right to live with dignity, housing and livelihood?

• Power of Commissioner to order demolition of buildings unfit for human habitation-What is the procedure, and time of notice period?

High US inflation singes Indian markets, Re falls

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Do you Know: Inflation in the United States has risen to a 41-year high of 8.4% in the year to the end of March. Inflation in the United States has risen at its fastest rate since December 1981.

• What is the main reason behind the high inflation in USA?

• How is inflation measured in USA?

• Inflation measured in USA and inflation measured in India-Compare and Contrast

• Inflation in USA vs Inflation in India-Compare and Contrast

• What goods or services are driving the increase in prices in USA and also in India?

• Why is USA’s inflation a matter of concern for India?

• How inflation in USA will impact India’s Import and Export?

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• Impact of Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

• ‘Tapering’- what does it mean?

• US Fed Taper-Meaning

• US Federal Reserve Policies and its Impact on India

Hate speeches starting point of targeted attacks: HC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Important aspects of Governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Hate Speech’

• What did the Delhi High Court recently say about hate speech?

• What Law Commission of India says on ‘Hate Speech’

• What is Article 19 of the Constitution?

• What are the Laws restricting the freedom of expression in India?

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression

• What are the International Legal Regime on Hate Speech?

• What is Blasphemy?

• Blasphemy and Hate Speech-Compare and Contrast

• How Hate Speech is impacting India’s Bilateral Relations with other countries?

• What is India’s “reasonable restrictions” on free speech?

• Free Speech and Hate Speech- Where and what is that thin line drawn between the two?

• Free Speech and Social Media-Pros and Cons

• Do any restrictions apply specifically to content on social media?

• What is Elon Musk’s maximalist ideas on free speech?

• What are the implications for Musk’s maximalist ideas on free speech?

• In the context of Fundamental Rights, what do you understand by the term “Absolute” and “Reasonable Restrictions”?

• Absolute and Reasonable Restrictions-Where and what is that thin line drawn between the two?

• Laws restricting the freedom of expression

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression and Free speech

GOVT & POLITICS

China takes over as biggest importer of Indian broken rice

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• What does the term broken rice mean?

• Do you Know: China emerged as the top buyer of Indian rice during the pandemic, importing 16.34 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) or 7.7 per cent of India’s total rice export of 212.10 LMT in financial year 2021-22’.

• What was India’s total rice exports in the year 2021-22?

• What can be the possible reason for the hike in export of broken rice to China?

• Know the Nutritional values of Broken Rice

• Know the Human uses as well as industrial uses of broken rice

• What is difference between Parboiled and Broken Rice?

• What is Basmati Rice?

• How Basmati rice is different from normal white rice?

• India is a major rice cultivation country. Rice is grown in which part of the country?

• What are the Climate Conditions required for rice cultivation?

• Have you heard of ‘System of Rice Intensification (SRI)’?

• Know System of Rice Intensification (SRI) in detail

Bengal House passes Bill to make CM chancellor of state-run universities

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States and Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022-key highlights

• Punchhi Committee was constituted to study the relationship between the state governments and the Union government. What was the committee’s recommendation with respect to Governor’s role and Power?

• Chief Minister, Governor, Chancellor of state university and Punchhi Committee’s recommendations-connect the dots

• Are other states trying to curtail the Governor’s role in appointing VCs?

• The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022 and Chennai University (Amendment) Act, 2022-Issues and controversies

• Vice Chancellor in State and Central Universities-About and Role

• Who appoints Vice Chancellor in Central Universities and in State Universities?

• What is the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) role in this?

• Articles 153 to 167 in Part VI of the Constitution of India deals with what?

• Governor is appointed by whom?

• Know in detail the powers and functions of Governors

THE IDEAS PAGE

The way forward on 5G

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth and Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Fifth generation wireless technology (5G)-what do you understand by this?

• Difference between 4G and 5G

• 5G Technology – Key Features

• Spectrum Auction in India-How they are done?

• 5G Spectrum Allocation-who Decides? (Nodal Ministry/Department)

• Telecom Regulatory Authority of India -Role and Mandate

• What are the recommendations made by TRAI with respect to 5G spectrum?

• What concerns has industry raised on TRAI’s 5G spectrum price recommendation?

• What are the other concerns raised by industry bodies over TRAI recommendations?

• Long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband networks

• What are Electromagnetic Spectrum and Radio Spectrum? Any correlations between these two terms?

• International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-About, Role and Member Countries

• Department of Telecommunications and Digital Communications Commission- About, Vision, Mission, Functions

• C-Band and 5G communications-what are the apprehensions and challenges associated with 5G Communication

• What is the procedure of Spectrum allocation in India?

• What is Adjusted gross revenue (AGR)?

THE WORLD

‘Worrying trend’: Post-Cold War drop in nukes could be over

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)?

• The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) launched the findings of SIPRI Yearbook 2022-know more in detail

• What Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Highlights about India?

• According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), there are total nine countries that have nuclear weapons-Who are those countries?

• India’s military spending-Know in detail

• What Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) does?

• What Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has said about India in the past?

EXPLAINED

Turban Day Act

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Turban Day Act about?

• Why April 13 is selected as Turban Day?

• What is the significance of the Act?

• Is there any other Act in Canada for the Sikh community?

• India-Canada Relations: Know the Background

• What are major issues and challenges between India and Canada bilateral relations?

• Pro Khalistan outfits in Canada and India’s Stand on this entire issues-Know in detail

What is Web 5.0, Jack Dorsey’s Vision for internet of the future?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do the terms Web 1.0, Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 mean?

• What is Web 5.0?

• What are the use cases for Web 5.0?

• Blockchains- What are they?

• Blockchains-How does it operate?

• Significance of Blockchain beyond Cryptocurrency?

• Issues and Challenges Associated to Blockchain Technology

What caused the markets and rupee to fall?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The rupee plunged below the 78 marks to 78.28 against the dollar in the recent opening session. Why the crash?

• Why is the rupee down?

• What is Currency depreciation?

• What do you understand by Rupee depreciation?

• Appreciation vs Depreciation of Currency-Compare and Contrast

• What is Devaluation of Currency? Depreciation and Devaluation both are same?

• What are the reasons for Current Depreciation of Indian Rupee?

• When will markets recover?

• What will be the impact, and will exporters benefit?

Are chatbots ‘persons’? Google engineer’s claim, and the larger debate

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA)?

• Why recently an engineer form Google called LaMDA ‘sentient’?

• What is other language-based AI tools capable of?

• What Is a Chatbot?

• Types of Chatbots-Know in brief

• What are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Chatbots?

• Is Siri a Chatbot?

