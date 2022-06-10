UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and ‘Marijuana’ Important for the UPSC CSE?

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 10, 2022. If you missed the June 9, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Next President will be elected on July 18, Opp for contest against NDA

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these

Key Points to Ponder:

• The President of India is integral part of the Union Executive-True or False

• Know in detail about Article 54 to Article 58 of the Indian Constitution

• Who elects the President of India?

• The President is elected by members of the electoral college rather than by the general public. What does the electoral college entail?

• What is the term of the office of the President?

• When is the election of the Office of President of India held?

• Who conducts the election to the Office of President of India?

• What electoral system/process is followed for the election to the office of the President?

• What is System of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote?

• Why System of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote is used for President’s Election in India?

• The voting at the President’s election shall be by secret ballot-True or False?

• How Constitution of India provides uniformity in the scale of representation of different states as well as parity between the states as a whole and the Union at the election of the President?

• What are the Qualifications required by a candidate to contest the election to the Office of the President of India?

• Who is appointed the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer for the election to the Office of President of India? Who makes such appointment?

• Can the result of the election to the Office of President be challenged? If so, what is the proper procedure for doing so?

• Are the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law applicable in Presidential elections?

• The oath of office to the President is administered by Whom?

• The President can be removed from office by a process of impeachment for ‘violation of the Constitution’-True or False?

• The Constitution of India defines the meaning of the phrase ‘violation of the Constitution’-True or False?

• What are the powers enjoyed and the functions performed by the President of India?

We agree on need to respect religions: Iran FM after Delhi talks

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• The recent Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s first visit to India has many implications for bilateral relations-What are they?

• India-Iran Bilateral Relations-Know the background

• India and Iran-What are the areas of Cooperation?

• India and Iran-What are the issues and diplomatic tussles between the two nations in the recent time?

• Know in detail about Infrastructure projects like Chahbahar Port, International North South Transport Corridor

• Know the significance of Chahbahar Port for India

• Map Work-Location of Chabahar Port

• Why there is Geopolitical Competition Over Chabahar Port?

• India-Iran Bilateral Relations-Know the Challenges

GOVT & POLITICS

Wheat stock in Central pool at lowest level since 2008

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• Wheat stock in the Central pool stood at 311.42 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) on June 1, which is the lowest since 2008-What can be the possible reasons for low stock?

• From an all-time high last year, procurement of wheat is set to hit a 15-year low this season, falling below existing stocks for the first time. What are the main reasons for procurement plunging to a 15-year-low this time?

• Wheat Production in India-Know all the facts like Highest producing States, Geography and Environment associated with Wheat Production like Soil, temperature, Rainfall and Humidity etc.

•Why there is a lower procurement in the ongoing rabi marketing season 2022-23?

• Wheat Production in India-Wheat is a Rabi or Kharif Crop?

• Wheat production in India-Know the statistics

• How does the government procure wheat-Know about government’s wheat procurement policy

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• From how many states is wheat procured for the central pool?

• How much wheat is procured for the central pool by the Food Corporation of India every year?

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• What is the share of wheat contribution of various states to the central pool?

• Food Corporation of India (FCI)-About, Role, Functions

EXPRESSNETWORK

Baghel govt puts mining in Hasdeo Aranya on hold

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

• General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact

Key Points to Ponder:

• Locate on Map-Hasdeo Aranya Forest

• Why Hasdeo Aranya forest was in News?

• Which is the largest coal field in Chhattisgarh?

• Deforestation and mining in Hasdeo Aranya Forest-Why it is against the development of people?

• Know the overlapping National Park or wildlife sanctuary with Hasdeo Aranya forest like Tadoba Tiger Reserve or lemru elephant reserve etc.

• What are the possible consequences of mining in this region?

• The Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), a government body comes under which Ministry?

• Earlier deemed Hasdeo Aranya area as a “no-go area”. What is “no-go-Area”?

• Know more about Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education

• What do you understand by the term ‘Environmental Impact Assessment’ (EIA)?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Protection Act, 1986-How they are related with each other?

• Why Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is Important?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and India-connect the Dots

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Rules Amendment, 2006-Key features

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2020-Key Highlights

• Environmental Impact Assessment-Achievements, Issues and Challenges

• Supreme court of India on Environment Impact Assessment (ex-post facto environmental clearance)

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

MSP And More

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies and minimum support prices

Key Points to Ponder:

• Minimum support price (MSP) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• Legal backing for minimum support prices (MSP)-Know in detail

• “Right to MSP”-is it possible to implement and if not, then what are the issues and Challenges?

• MSP and Doubling Farmers Income

• Recommendation of Ashok Dalwai Committee and M. S. Swaminathan Committee

• The Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP)-Know in Detail

• The Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) and Minimum support prices (MSP)-Connect the dots

THE WORLD

In a new high, Thailand becomes first in Asia to make marijuana legal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Cannabis or Marijuana?

• What is the main psychoactive component of cannabis?

• What is Tetrahydrocannabinol and how it works in Human Body?

• Recently, Thailand made it legal to cultivate and possess marijuana. Why?

• Who are the other countries that have legalized marijuana so far?

• In India, how does the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 define cannabis?

• Are substances made from cannabis leaves also illegal under the NDPS Act?

• What are its medicinal qualities of Marijuana?

• What are the Challenges and Issues with Marijuana?

EXPLAINED

Fast Radio Burst

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a ‘Fast Radio Burst (FRB)’?

• Fast radio bursts (FRB)-Know the key Features

• When was the first Fast radio bursts (FRB) discovered?

• How Fast radio bursts (FRB) will help scientists to understand the nature of intergalactic space?

What new corvettes will add to Navy capabilities

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are corvettes in Indian Navy?

• What kind of Corvettes does the Indian Navy possess?

• What new capabilities will the new generation Corvettes have?

• India’s Naval Strength in terms of presence of corvette and frigate in Indian Navy-Know the Data

• What is Defence Acquisition Council?

• Defence Acquisition Council comes under which ministry?

• Who is the Chairman of the Defence Acquisition Council?

• What is ‘Digital Coast Guard’ project?

• What is the difference between Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy?

• What is the Point of Contention between Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy?

