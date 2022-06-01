UPSC Key –June 1, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Concretisation’ to ‘Pacific Island Nations’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 1, 2022. If you missed the May 31, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Omicron hurts Q4, GDP grows 8.7% in FY22

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s economic growth slowed in the January-March period of 2021-22 to 4.1 per cent, a four-quarter low-Why? (Hint: Given in the article)

• “The economy had witnessed a 6.6 per cent contraction in 2020-21”-What do you understand by the expression “Contraction in the economy”?

• What is Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

• What is Gross Value added (GVA)?

• How are GDP and GVA different?

• What do the GDP data show?

• What do the GVA data show?

• The recent GDP print for FY22-why it is significant?

• What is India’s GDP growth rate Projection by RBI and National Statistical Office (NSO) for 2022-23?

• What are the Eight core sector industries in the Indian Economy?

• What is the weight/weightage of the different core sectors in the Index of Industrial Production?

• The Office of Economic Adviser (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) and Eight Core Industries (ICI)-Connect the dots

• What is Index of Industrial Production (IIP)?

• Know these terms-Private final consumption expenditure, Gross fixed capital formation (GFCG), Government final consumption expenditure, Gross Value Added

• Private consumption and Investment are the two major drivers of growth, why?

• How Private consumption and Investment contributes in an economy?

THE CITY

Why did so many trees fall in Delhi? Experts have a theory

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why so many trees fall in Delhi in recent thunderstorm?

• According to one Senior ecologist, Poor root growth due to concretisation could be one factor that caused trees to keel over-What are the other reasons?

• What do you understand by “Concretisation”?

• “Concretisation” a by-product of urbanisation which has almost engulfed major cities in India-know it’s impact?

• “Concretisation” and urban heat island-Connect the dots

• National Green Tribunal’s orders on Concretisation-Know the timeline

Jain sent to ED custody for 9 days

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Money-laundering and its prevention.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is Money Laundering?

• How Money Laundering works? What do you understand by placement, layering and integration?

• Money Laundering and its impact? What influence does money laundering have on economic development?

• How does fighting money laundering help fight crime?

• Steps Taken by Government of India to Prevent Money Laundering

• Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)-Key Points

• Prevention of Money-Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2012-Key Highlights

• Know the efforts taken at international level to combat Money Laundering like The Financial Action Task Force, the 1990 Council of Europe Convention and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) etc

• Know the Efforts taken by International Monetary Fund’s fight against Money Laundering (ML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT)

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED)-Role and Function

• ED comes under which Ministry or Organisation?

GOVT & POLITICS

Astra Mk1: Govt places order for first indigenous BVR missile

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance and General Science

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Astra Mark-1-Know the key features

• What do you understand by Beyond-visual-range missile air-to-air missile (BVAAM?)

• What are the Classifications of Air-to-Air Missile (AAM)?

• Astra and its variants-Know in detail

• The Astra missile has been designed and developed by whom?

• What is the Strategic significance of Astra Mark-1?

India says examining details of objections raised by Pak

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Mark Indus River, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej

• What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

• Indus Waters Treaty-Know the key Provisions

• What are the issues and Challenges with IWT?

• Indus Water Treaty and Geopolitical Conflict between India and Pakistan in present context-Know in Detail

Previous year Prelims Question Based on similar theme:

📍 with reference to the Indus River system, of the following four rivers, three of them pour into one of them which joins the Indus direct. Among the following which is one is such river that joins the Indus direct? (UPSC Prelims GS-1, 2021)

a. Chenab

b. Jhelum

c. Ravi

d. Sutlej

EXPRESS NETWORK

IMD raises monsoon forecast to 103% of average

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• South West Monsoon Season-Why Monsoon here is referred as “Southwest Monsoon”?

• What do you understand by “Onset of monsoons”?

• South-west and Retreating Monsoon-Compare and Contrast

• Why IMD upgraded average rain forecast?

• Monsoon and India-Connect the dots

• Arabian Sea branch of South West Monsoons and Bay of Bengal branch of South West Monsoon-Compare and contrast

• The southwest monsoon season and the retreating monsoon-Know the difference

• The Sea Surface Temperature (SST), Mean Sea Level pressure in east Asia, The surface air temperature over northwest Europe and the warm water volume of the equatorial Pacific Ocean-Impact on Monsoon

• Coriolis Force and role in Monsoon-Know in detail

• What are the Niño and La Niña?

• EL Nino Southern Oscillation or ENSO impact on Monsoon

• Indian Ocean Dipole-Know in Detail

• Factors Influencing South-West Monsoon Formation

• What is Inter Tropical Convergence Zone?

• What do you understand by the expression ‘Onset of the South-West Monsoon’?

• Impact of Monsoons on Life in India-Economical, Cultural and Social

• India Meteorological Department and Monsoon Prediction in India

• How much rainfall does India receive on average in a year?

• When is the Long Period Average (LPA) revised?

• Why has it been downgraded?

• Has the all-India quantitative rainfall reduced?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

A dispiriting law

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• “Sedition is the vaguest of all offences known to the criminal law”-What author is trying to say with this statement?

• Sedition in India-Know the Historical Context (Hint: Given in the Article)

• What do you understand by ‘Sedition’?

• Sedition laws in India-Know about them

• Historical Background of Sedition Law-Who drafted it?

• When was sedition law used against Mahatma Gandhi and BG Tilak?

• What is Section 124A of Indian Penal Code?

• Punishment for the Offence of Sedition in India-Know in detail

• What is the fresh challenge to sedition law?

• Sedition laws in other countries-Compare and Contrast

• What is the Supreme Court’s stand on it?

• Supreme Court Decisions and Discussions on Sedition Law?

• Supreme Court’s Landmark decision in Kedar Nath Singh v. State of Bihar (1962) case and the Balwant Singh vs State of Punjab (1995) case-know in detail

• What are the Kedar Nath Singh guidelines?

• What does the Law Commission of India say on sedition?

• National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report statistics on the Sedition Law-Know the facts and figures given by NCRB

• Problems with the sedition laws-Brainstorm

• Legal flaws and spurious interpretation of Sedition Law?

• Mahatma Gandhi on Section 124A as the “prince among the political sections of the Indian Penal Code designed to suppress the liberty of the citizen”-Decode the Quote

• How Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) contradicts Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution?

THE WORLD

US senator visits Taiwan as China ups military threat

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• China’s foreign minister’s tour to eight Pacific Island Nations-Why in news?

• Map Work-Mark Pacific Island Nations

• Map Work-Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia

• Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia-Compare and Contrast

