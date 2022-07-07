UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephant and African elephant’ or ‘Nominated Members Rajya Sabha’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 7, 2022. If you missed the July 6, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

DGCA issues notice to SpiceJet: ‘Poor safety oversight’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– In response to SpiceJet’s increasing number of air safety problems, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice. The aviation safety authority noted in its notice that after reviewing the numerous incidents that have occurred since April 1 of this year, it was determined that “poor internal safety oversight” and “inadequate maintenance activities” have caused a reduction in safety margins.

• What is meant by air safety or aviation safety?

• Why is airline safety important?

• What is Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937?

• What is aviation security in India?

• Indian Aviation Sector-Know the basic details like Total passenger traffic, Cargo Traffic etc.

• The Convention on International Civil Aviation, also Chicago Convention-Know its outcome

• The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a specialized agency under which organisation?

• What is annex 19 of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)?

• Has India ratified the Chicago Convention?

• What are the issues and challenges other than air safety and security?

• Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-Role, Vision and Mandate

To stem Re slide, boost forex inflows, RBI eases FPI, NRI deposit norms

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story–To prevent the slide in the rupee and shore up foreign exchange reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a series of measures, including relaxation in foreign investment in debt, external commercial borrowings, and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) deposits.

• Why is the rupee down?

• What is Currency depreciation?

• What do you understand by Rupee depreciation?

• Appreciation vs Depreciation of Currency-Compare and Contrast

• What is Devaluation of Currency? Depreciation and Devaluation both are same?

• What are the reasons for Current Depreciation of Indian Rupee?

• What will be the impact, and will exporters benefit?

• What are accounting rate of return (ARR) rates?

• What is meant by foreign exchange reserves?

• Which country has highest forex reserves as of now? How do foreign exchange reserves increase?

• What Is a Currency Reserve?

• Currency Reserve is a part of foreign exchange reserves?

• What is Current account deficit (CAD)?

• How Current Account Deficit and Fiscal Deficit reinforces each other?

• In a significant move, RBI has allowed banks temporarily to raise fresh Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank i.e., FCNR(B) and Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits without reference to the current regulations on interest rates, with effect from July 7-Why this is significant?

• What is the Purchasing Managers’ Index?

Ilaiyaraaja and PT Usha among four new RS nominations, all from south

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, sports icon P T Usha, acclaimed screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and philanthropist and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade were nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

• So now, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, sports icon P T Usha, acclaimed screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and philanthropist and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade are eligible to cast their votes in upcoming presidential elections-Right or Wrong?

• By the way, who nominates members to the Rajya Sabha?

• What is the rationale behind principle of nomination to the Rajya Sabha?

• Nominated and Elected Members of Rajya Sabha-Know the procedure of Nomination and Election in the Rajya Sabha

• Members of Rajya Sabha-Eligibility, Qualification (Article 84), Disqualification (Article 102)

• What is Article 80 of the Constitution of India?

• Know about Council of States or Rajya Sabha

• Why are Rajya Sabha elections important?

• How often are Rajya Sabha elections held?

• The Constitution has fixed the term of office of members of the Rajya Sabha and accordingly the term of office of a member of the Rajya Sabha shall be six years-True or False?

• What is a maximum strength of the Rajya Sabha?

• How many seats are being contested in the current elections?

• Montague-Chelmsford Report of 1918, The Government of India Act, 1919, The Government of India Act, 1935 and Rajya Sabha-Connect the Dots

• Constitutional Provisions relating to Rajya Sabha-Maximum strength, Allocation of Seats

• Type of Voting to Elect members in the Rajya Sabha-is it First-past-the-post-system or is it through proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote?

• Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha-Connect the dots

• Special Powers of Rajya Sabha (Article 249 and Article 312)

• Significance of Rajya Sabha in Indian Parliamentary System-Brainstorm

• Rajya Sabha has special powers that are not at all shared with the Lok Sabha-What are they?

• The Constitutional position of the Rajya Sabha (as compared with the Lok Sabha) Where Rajya Sabha is equal to Lok Sabha-know in detail

THE CITY

Haryana slaps show cause notice on Ashoka Univ, accuses it of ‘financial embezzlement’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story–Haryana’s higher education department has issued a show cause notice to Ashoka University, accusing it of “financial embezzlement” by not admitting enough students from Haryana domicile in various courses or giving them fee concession as required by the state’s Private Universities Act, 2006.

• What is the meaning of financial embezzlement?

• How Embezzlement Occurs

• How Embezzlement is Prevented?

• What are examples of embezzlement?

• What is the difference between embezzlement, misappropriation and theft?

• How Does One Legally Prove Embezzlement?

• What Is the Punishment for Financial Embezzlement in India?

Won’t permit African elephant’s shifting outside India, says HC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the three types of elephants?

• Is the Asian elephant related to the African elephant?

• What is difference between Asian elephant and African elephant?

• Do you Know-Elephants have defined social structures. Herds of elephants are matriarchies, with the oldest female leading the way. They consist of female family members of any age and male offspring. Pubescent male elephants leave their herds and generally operate in bachelor male herds. Older males are often solitary.

• Have you heard of Project Elephant?

• What Current Data on Elephants says in India’s context?

Previous year prelims question based on same theme:

📍With reference to Indian elephants, consider the following statements:

1. The leader of an elephant group is a female.

2. The maximum gestation period can be 22 months.

3. An elephant can normally go on calving till the age of 40 years only.

4. Among the States in India, the highest elephant population is in Kerala.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct? (Please refer UPSC prelims question paper 2020)

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Takedown transparency

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What the author is trying to say, “While Twitter’s case may be painted as a Silicon Valley platform’s defiance of the Government of India, at the core of the legal issue is the freedom of speech and the future of Digital India”?

• What was the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s content-blocking orders issued under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000?

• Why has Twitter filed the lawsuit?

• What were the events preceding the lawsuit?

• How has the government reacted?

• What is Twitter’s track record on complying with government orders?

• What Section 69 (A) of the IT Act, 2000 says?

• The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021-Key highlights

• Social Media Intermediaries-What is ‘intermediaries’?

• In Shreya Singhal v/s Union of India judgment, Supreme court of India upheld Section 69A and striked down Section 66A of the IT Act-Why?

THE WORLD

Increasingly isolated, Boris pledges to fight on

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is Chris Pincher?

• Why is Boris Johnson in trouble?

• Why have top UK ministers resigned?

• What will happen after Boris Johnson resigns?

• How the British Conservative Party elects a new Leader?

• What was the “Partygate Controversy”?

• What were Britain’s Covid lockdown Rules?

• What triggered the leadership challenge now?

• No confidence motion in India and in Britain-Compare and Contrast

EXPLAINED

Less wheat on states’ plate

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story–Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have demanded more wheat in place of rice and asked the Centre to restore their original allocations under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, or change the wheat-rice allocation ratio that was revised by the Union Food Ministry in May.

• What was this revision?

• Which states are affected by the revision?

• What are the consumption trends as per National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) Household Consumption?

• Why has the wheat allocation been cut?

• Why has procurement fallen?

• How wide is National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013 coverage?

• Wheat Production in India-Wheat is a Rabi or Kharif Crop?

• Wheat production in India-Know the statistics

• How does the government procure wheat-Know about government’s wheat procurement policy

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• From how many states is wheat procured for the central pool?

• How much wheat is procured for the central pool by the FCI every year?

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• What is the share of wheat contribution of various states to the central pool?

