UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Alluri Sitarama Raju’ or ‘Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 5, 2022. If you missed the July 4, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

No service charge by default, Govt tells hotels & restaurants

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why in News–The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) barred hotels and restaurants from adding service charge “automatically or by default” in the food bill. in case of violation, a consumer can ask the hotel/ restaurant to remove the service charge, or seek redressal by filing a complaint.

• What do the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) guidelines say?

• What can a consumer do in case of a violation of these guidelines?

• Why did the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issue the guidelines?

• Under which law have these guidelines been issued?

• What do restaurants and hotels say?

• What Is a Service Charge?

• Know the types of Service Charges

• Service Charges Versus Tips-Know the Differences

• Department of Consumer Affairs guidelines on Service Charges, 2017-Key Highlights

• The Consumer Protection Act, 2019-Key Highlights

• What is the Central Consumer Protection Authority?

• Central Consumer Protection Authority constituted under which act?

• Central Consumer Protection Authority-know Composition, Powers and Functions

• What Does Regulatory Authority Mean?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: The new guidelines against ‘service charge’, and what you can do if a restaurant adds it to your bill

Govt still to clear 26 as judges, Bombay HC down to nearly half its strength

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Seventh Amendment Act of 1956 authorised the Parliament to establish a common high court for two or more states or for two or more states and a union territory-True or False?

• At present, what is the number of high courts in the country?

• Which union territory has a high court of its own?

• Articles 214 to 231 in Part VI of the Constitution deals with what?

• The judges of a high court are appointed by who?

• What was the Supreme court’s ruling in the Second Judges case (1993), with respect to the appointment of a judge of the high court?

• Third Judges case (1998) and Supreme Court’s ruling in case of the appointment of high court judges-What was the Supreme Court’s ruling?

• The sole opinion of the chief justice of India is alone for the appointment of Judges in the high court-Right or Wrong?

• Know in detail about the 99th Constitutional Amendment Act of 2014

• The National Judicial Appointments Commission Act of 2014 and the Collegium System-Compare and Contrast

• What are the qualifications required for a person to be appointed as a judge of a high court?

• A person appointed as a judge of a high court, before entering upon his office, has to make and subscribe an oath or affirmation before whom?

• The Constitution has fixed the tenure of a judge of a high court-True or False?

• Additional and Acting Judges-Compare and Contrast

• The Constitution has made certain provisions to safeguard and ensure the independent and impartial functioning of a high court-Know in detail

• Jurisdiction And Powers Of High Court-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Bench above religion

📍After 4 years of delay, Centre to clear appointment of Sadiq Wasim Nagral as judge of J&K High Court

GOVT & POLITICS

PM hails Digital India: Transparency ending network of middlemen

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Digital India programme-Know the background

• How do you explain Digital India?

• The Digital India programme is centred on three key vision areas-Know that three key Vision areas

• What is the main purpose of Digital India?

• Digital India aims to provide the much needed thrust to the nine pillars of growth areas. They are?

• What are the Approach and Methodology for Digital India programme adopted by Government of India?

• What are Various Schemes of Digital India programme?

• What is Digital India Week?

• What is Digital India motto?

• Significant Achievements of Digital India-Know in detail

• What are the issues and challenges associated with Digital India Programme?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Vision of Digital India

THE IDEAS PAGE

A chill down Asia’s spine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• According to the author, what was One of the many interesting features of latest summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in Madrid?

• Russia and China and their ‘muscular regional policies’. What you have understood with the expression ‘muscular regional policies’?

• What is Euro-Atlantic area? Can you mark or shade this region on world map?

• How NATO’s Stand changed for China since 2010? (Hint: Given in the article)

• Why NATO was called as “brain dead” by famous world leader?

• What author trying to say with the statement that ‘for India, it is natural to be neutral between its old friend Russia and its newfound partners in North America and Europe’?

• ‘Small countries seek alliances not for the fun of it; they look for alliances when their fears of more powerful neighbours become acute’-Attest this statement with some recent example

• What did the present Prime Minister of India said about the dangers of “expansionism” or “vistarvad”?

• What do you understand by term “expansionism”?

• How expansionism and imperialism are correlated?

• The term ‘expansionism’ includes territorial expansion only-True or False?

• China and “Asian NATO”-Connect the dots (Hint: Given in the Article)

• What Author is saying with this statement-“Thanks to the egregious expansionism of Russia and China, the strategic integration of the Asian and European geopolitical theatres has now begun”

• North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-Know the historical background and current Status

• What is Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)?

• What is Article 4 of NATO’s Founding Treaty?

• NATO summit in Madrid-Know the key highlights

• Why India did not join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: NATO expansion & Russia

📍The India–NATO Council and a Tri-Polar World

The stakes in Kabul

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• Afghanistan’s location in South Asia is particularly relevant to India as a geographical neighbour, Why?

• How India helped Afghanistan in recent earthquake?

• Strategic Partnership between India and the Afghanistan in 2011-Key Highlights

• What has been the Government of India’s stand on Taliban which is in power in Afghanistan?

• How Afghanistan impacts India’s security?

• Map Work-Afghanistan

• The first official Indian visit to Kabul since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021-Why Significant?

• What is the Current Situation in Afghanistan?

• Who are the Taliban?

• In what context have you heard or know about “Good Taliban, Bad Taliban”?

• ‘Principle and Pragmatism’ and Relationship with Taliban-Connect the Dots

• The Doha Agreement, signed by the United States and the Taliban on 29 February 2020, was one of the critical events that caused the Fall of Kabul-How far you agree?

• India’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan before and after august 2021-Compare and Contrast

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Engaging with the Taliban

📍Who are the Taliban?

📍Explained: As Afghanistan falls to Taliban, what does it mean for Middle East?

EXPLAINED

How stock markets are valued

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Which institution releases the Financial stability Report (FSR)?

• How do you describe financial stability?

• What is the main takeaway from the latest Financial stability Report (FSR)?

• Have the Indian markets corrected enough? Or are they still overvalued?

• Do you Know– The Financial stability Report (FSR) is published biannually and includes contributions from all the financial sector regulators. It is the main document to understand the current status of risks to the stability of the Indian financial system.

• What is ‘Non-performing assets (NPAs)’?

• What are the impacts of High level of non-performing assets (NPAs) on India’s Economy?

• Who publish Global financial stability report?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍RBI: Bank NPA ratio at 6-year low, but fintechs expose system to new risks

📍New RBI report says asset quality, capital position of banking system continues to improve. That’s something to build on

Large Hadron Collider’s run 3 from today: what it will look for now

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Large Hadron Collider?

• What does the Large Hadron Collider do?

• Why Large Hadron Collider is in news?

• “Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire”, or European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN)-Know key details

• What is ATLAS project?

• What is ATLAS and CMS?

• Do you Know–on July 4, 2012, scientists at CERN announced the discovery of the Higgs boson or the ‘God Particle’ during the LHC’s first run. The discovery concluded the decades-long quest for the ‘force-carrying’ subatomic particle, and proved the existence of the Higgs mechanism, a theory put forth in the mid-sixties.

• What do you know about Higgs boson or God particles?

• Why is the Higgs boson called the God particle?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍5 things you need to know about the Large Hadron Collider

Folk hero Alluri Sitharama Raju: the legend, and political claims on his legacy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: The Freedom Struggle — its various stages and important contributors/contributions from different parts of the country.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who was Alluri Sitharama Raju?

• What was Alluri Sitaram Raju well known for?

• Who led the tribal revolt in Andhra Pradesh?

• Alluri Sitharama Raju-Know his Legacy

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍PM Modi unveils statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in AP

ECONOMY

Gujarat, Karnataka ‘best’ in startup ecosystem

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• State’s Startup Ranking 2021-Key Highlights

• Which state is best for start-ups according to State’s Startup Ranking 2021?

• The State’s Startup Ranking 2021 is organised by whom?

• Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT)-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Gujarat, Karnataka ‘best performers’ in building startup ecosystem

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.