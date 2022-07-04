UPSC Key-July 4, 2022: Why to read ‘floating solar plants’ or ‘malnutrition’ or ‘Theatre’ or ‘Landslide’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 4, 2022. If you missed the July 1, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

BJP’s Narwekar gets 164 votes in 287-strong House; 16 MLAs absent

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Articles 168 to 212 in Part VI of the Constitution is related to?

• How the Speaker of the state legislature is elected?

• The Speaker of an assembly resigns by writing resignation letter to whom?

• What are the power and duties conferred to Speaker of the state assembly?

• Speaker of an assembly decides whether a bill is a Money Bill or not and his/her decision on this question is final-True or false?

• Speaker decides the questions of disqualification of a member of the assembly, arising on the ground of defection under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule-True or False?

• How Deputy Speaker of state assembly is elected?

• The Speaker from time to time summons each House of state legislature to meet-True or false?

• The power of the adjournment as well as adjournment sine die lies with whom?

• What is a no-confidence motion?

Panel calls for boosting protein, nutrients in govt meal programmes

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• How World Health Organisation (WHO) defines ‘Malnutrition’ in Children?

• What is wasting and stunting?

• What are the Various forms of malnutrition?

• Salient features of the National Food Security Act, 2013

• What is National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) eligibility?

• What Schedule II of the National Food Security Act says?

• The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) on malnutrition in children-know in detail

• Who are the beneficiaries under the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Scheme?

• What is Midday Meal Scheme?

• Midday Meal Scheme-Know Key provisions of the scheme

• Midday Meal Scheme and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan-Connect the dots

• Midday Meal Scheme and PM-POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) Scheme-How they are connected?

• Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Scheme and PM-POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) Scheme-Compare and contrast

• Convention on the Rights of the Child and India’s commitment to yielding “adequate nutritious food” for children-Know more in detail

• Supreme Court of India on Midday meal Scheme-Know the landmark Judgements

• What is POSHAN Abhiyaan?

• Know the objectives of POSHAN Abhiyaan?

• Poshan Abhiyaan and Midday Meal Scheme comes under which ministry?

From 9-hr Mahabharata production to Shakespeare performed in a white cube, Brook defied convention

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Personality in news-Peter Brook

• Peter Brook and Theatre-Connect the dots

• What is Theatre?

• Theatre in India began as a narrative art form, which encompassed a concoction of different components. What are the components of theatre?

• What do you understand by ‘Lokadharmi and Natyadharmi’?

• ‘Sariputraprakarana’ is considered the first example of classical Sanskrit drama. It was written by whom?

• ‘Mricchakatika’, ‘Malavikagnimitra’, ‘Vikramorvashi’ and ‘Shakuntalam’ are classic Sanskrit plays. These were composed by whom?

• What do you understand by ‘Folk Theatre’?

• Know the names of popular northern, eastern, western and southern India.

• What is the present condition of Modern Indian Theatre?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The new energy disorder

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• How the Ukrainian crisis has radically altered the contours of the global energy landscape and created a tangle of relationships and issues for India?

• Ukraine-Russia conflict and petroleum geopolitics-Connect the dots

• Ukraine-Russia War-Try to understand the changing dynamics in diplomatic relations and its impact on India

• Impact of the Ukrainian crisis on India’s energy sector?

• The Ukraine crisis throws up many learnings-what are they?

• Ukraine-Russia conflict and its impact on world’s macro-economy?

• Balance of payments, exchange rate and inflationary consequences of rising oil prices due to war-connect the dots

• Value of India’s energy assets in Russia-how much and what will be the impact of war on them?

• ‘The Ukraine war has disrupted the existing energy order. The new energy (dis) order has created fissures that impact our national security, economic growth, trade, clean energy supply lines, transfer of technology and international relations. We cannot, therefore, afford to continue with our existing siloed approach’- What is that ‘new energy (dis) order’ which author is referring to?

THE IDEAS PAGE

High costs of agri-trade bans

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why the Government of India is mulling a ban on rice exports?

• Why the Government of India banned wheat exports few days back?

• What was India’s total rice exports in the year 2021-22?

• India is a major rice cultivation country. Rice is grown in which part of the country?

• What are the Climate Conditions required for rice cultivation?

• What is “optimal export tax”?

• Will ban on rice or wheat export help tame inflation?

• Know the contribution of different items to inflation in detail. (Hint: Given in the Article)

• How Export bans on food items shows irresponsible behaviour at the global level?

• Agri-exports in the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) scaled an all-time high of $50.3 billion, registering a growth of 20 per cent over the preceding year-Know the reasons behind this huge growth in Agri-Exports?

• How sustainable is the growth in Agri-exports, given India’s resource endowments and the country’s domestic need?

• Know the composition of Agri-exports in detail (Hint: Given in the Article)

• What do you understand by ‘Carbon Footprint’?

• Rice production systems are among the most important sources of anthropogenic methane emissions, contributing to 17.5 per cent of GHG emissions generated from agriculture (2021)-Know the fact

• What are the environmental problems and Impacts of Rice and Sugar production in India (Hint: Given in the Article)

• How Innovative farming practices such as alternate wetting drying (AWD), direct seeded rice (DSR) could be game-changing technologies in reducing the crop’s carbon footprint?

EXPRESS NETWORK

‘Entire landscape has changed’: Trauma, fading hope amid Manipur landslide ops

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why in News-landslide occurred last week in the Tupul area in Manipur’s Noney district

• Map Work- Tulpul, Ijei river, Jiribam, Imphal

• What according to Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change are the causes of landslides in Manipur?

• What is Landslide?

• What causes Landslides?

• What are the types of landslides?

• Know the Landslide-Prone Areas in India and mark them on Map

• The Geological Survey of India (GSI) and national landslide susceptibility mapping-connect the dots

EXPLAINED

India’s largest floating solar plant, and why it is significant

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s largest floating solar plant-know the key details

• What are floating solar plants?

• How does a floating solar system work?

• What are the two main types of technology used in solar farms?

• How do floating solar panels produce energy?

• How are these panels kept floating?

• How is the project unique?

• How does it help the environment?

• What are the advantages of floating solar panels?

• What are the disadvantages of floating solar panels?

What GST rate changes mean

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development and Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

Key Points to Ponder:

• What have been the changes announced by the GST Council?

• Why have the rate changes been undertaken?

• What has been the drop in Revenue Neutral Rate and what is the revenue position?

• What will be the impact on consumers?

• What is current GST rate?

• What is the new rate of GST?

• The 47th meeting of the GST Council-Know the key details

• GST Council and Article 279A of the Constitution-Key Provisions

• GST Council and Members-Know in detail

• What is the role of GST Council?

• What is the inverted duty structure?

• What is Input Tax Credit (ITC)?

• Inverted duty structure -Why is it a problem?

• What is government’s standpoint on the inverted duty structure?

• How feasible is the inverted duty structure with respect to the trade policy?

• What are the Centre and States stand on inverted duty structure?

Eco-sensitive zones: what Centre wants, why Kerala is seeing protests

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What was the Supreme Court on June 3 with respect to eco-sensitive zones?

• Why recent SC judgment has caused an uproar in Kerala?

• Why farmers in Kerala are protesting against the Supreme Court’s recent order to establish 1-km Eco-Sensitive Zones around all protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks?

• What are Eco-Sensitive Zones?

• Why are Eco-Sensitive Zones created?

• How an Eco-Sensitive Zones is declared?

• How many Eco-Sensitive Zones are there in India?

• What does environmental Protection Act 1986 say?

• What sort of activities Allowed in Eco-Sensitive Zones?

• What is prohibited in eco sensitive zone?

• What is the significance of Eco-Sensitive Zones?

• What are the challenges and threats to Eco-Sensitive Zones?

• Have similar protests taken place before in Kerala?

