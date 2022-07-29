UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’ or ‘Road Safety’ or ‘Suspension of MPs’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 29, 2022. If you missed the July 28, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Cong leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- There was ruckus in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday (July 28) as the BJP took strong exception to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referring to President Droupadi Murmu as “Rashtrapatni”.

• “The term ‘Rashtrapati’ is gender neutral”-Attest this with constituent assembly debate

• If “Rashtrapati” is gender neutral than why “Rashtrapatni” or “Rashtramata” sounds gender biased to some section?

• Do you Know-Constitutional experts argued that the word Rashtrapati, which was finalised after discussions in the Constituent Assembly, should not be changed only because India had a woman President because the word has no gender connotations; it’s simply that ‘President’ translates into Hindi as ‘Rashtrapati’. They pointed out that the Constitution has other male-allusive nomenclature, but it could not be seen as being patriarchal or gender insensitive.

• The Constituent Assembly discussed how the President should be addressed-Know more in detail

GOVT & POLITICS

EC allows 17-yr-olds to register in advance

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Those above the age of 17 can now apply in advance for getting enrolled in the voters’ list and need not wait to fulfil the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 years on January 1 of a year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Thursday.

• “The Election Commission of India, in pursuance of the legal amendments in the Section 14(b) of the RP Act 1950 and consequent modifications in Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has initiated the process for bringing about necessary changes for preparation/revision of electoral roll of Assembly/Parliamentary Constituency-Know in detail about RP Act 1950

• What are the recent key electoral reforms proposed by Election Commission of India?

• Election Commission of India and Article 324 of the Constitution-Know in detail

• The independent and impartial functioning of the Election Commission-How it is ensured?

• Election Commission of India- Powers and Functions

• System of Election- First past the post electoral system.

• How Elections are conducted in India?

• The Constitution of India has prescribed the qualifications (legal, educational, administrative or judicial) of the members of the Election Commission-True or False?

• The Constitution has not specified the term of the members of the Election Commission-True or False?

• Chief Election Commissioner and the two other Election Commissioners have equal powers-True or False?

• In case of difference of opinion amongst the Chief election commissioner and/or two other election commissioners, the matter is decided by the Supreme Court of India-Right or Wrong?

IN PARLIAMENT

Over 52,000 ‘hit and run’ road accidents in 2020

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A total of 52,448 road accidents occurred under the ‘hit and run category in the country in 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

• Which state in India has highest road accidents 2020?

• Road Accidents in India-Know Broad Profile of Road Accidents 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

• Why Road Safety is must in India?

• What position does India have in terms of Road safety?

• What are the Initiatives Related to Road Safety?

• What actions are being taken by the Supreme Court of India in the matter of Road Safety?

• For your Information-Road network in India, of about 63.71 lakh km in March 2019, is one of the largest in the world. The country’s road network consists of National Highways, State Highways, Districts roads, Rural and Village Roads.

• What are the Initiatives Related to Road Safety at national as well at international level?

• What is ‘Brasilia Declaration on Road Safety’?

• Know in detail about Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019

• Do you Know-India’s road density at 1890.75 per 1000 sq.km of area in 2017-18 was higher than that of many developed countries though surfaced/paved road constituting 64.6 vehicles per kilometre of road length has increased from 28 vehicles in 2010 to 46 in 2020. This is indicative of the growing road traffic congestion in the country.

• What is the Significance of Road Safety in India?

• Which Ministry has notified the compensation to victims of hit and run Motor accidents Scheme 2022?

• What is the advanced technique in traffic management?

EXPRESS NETWORK

IAF’s MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Barmer; two pilots killed

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Two pilots were killed after an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed in Barmer on Thursday night.

• Know about MIG-21

• How many MiG-21 are there in Indian Air Force?

• Why so many MiG-21 crashes in India?

• Why MiG-21s have earned the nicknames “flying coffin” and “widow maker”?

• The MiG-21s had an extremely poor safety record, what are the policy paralysis with which Indian Air Force taking time to replace MiG-21 fighter jets with more capable aircraft like the SU-30?

• A soldier serves with the concept of unlimited liability-What do you understand by this statement?

• Can you recall Flt Lt Abhijit Gadgil case in 2001? (Hint: The movie ‘Rang de Basanti’ was loosely based on him)

• Aircraft Accidents in Indian Air Force by Public Accounts Committee-Know about it

• Air safety measures for Pilots in defence-Know in detail

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Kafka’s law

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Money-laundering and its prevention

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The PMLA was introduced in 2002, ostensibly to tackle the problem of money laundering. It has been subject to several amendments. Money laundering has become a matter of international concern and India has undertaken several international commitments in this regard. The Court has ruled that various provisions of this Act that had been challenged are indeed constitutional. To see what is at stake in this case, it is important not just to pay attention to the details of the Act but to look at the big picture of the law it conveys.

• The author of this article has raised certain issues with Enforcement Case Report and also with the provisions of PMLA-what are they?

• “Now imagine this law is a complete code in its own right: The list of crimes included overrides similar crimes in other parts of the law. The code has an exceptional procedure of its own that can trump the safeguards of the Criminal Code of Procedure”-Discuss

• “Money laundering is a crime of the utmost gravity. Like terrorism, it requires the creation of a state of exception, but now the state of exception has been made the new normal”-Decode the quote

• The Supreme Court upheld the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 which relate to the power of arrest, attachment and search and seizure conferred on the Enforcement Directorate in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary Vs Union of India-Know the key highlights of this judgement

• What Is Money Laundering?

• What Section 3 of PMLA says?

• What is the offence of money-laundering?

• What are the norms for arrest?

• What are the Bail Conditions defined under Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)?

• What was the key highlight in the amendment of Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002?

• In Nikesh Tarachand Shah vs Union of India (2017), the two-judge bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, had declared the ‘twin test’ of bail under PMLA as unconstitutional since it was manifestly arbitrary. In the recent judgement, the Court also overruled its own order of November 2017 that had declared the bail criteria unconstitutional-What was that ‘Twin test’ of Bail?

• ‘Section 45 is a drastic provision which turns on its head the presumption of innocence which is fundamental to a person accused of any offence’-Decode the quote

• “Section 3 of the 2002 Act has a wider reach and captures every process and activity, direct or indirect, in dealing with the proceeds of crime and is not limited to the happening of the final act of integration of tainted property in the formal economy”-Decode the quote

• What is the punishment for money-laundering?

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED)-Role and Function

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED) comes under which Ministry or Organisation?

EXPLAINED

Fed hike & recession worries

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- In its continuing bid to cool down raging inflation in the United States at 9.1% in June, the inflation rate is at a four-decade high the Federal Reserve or Fed (US’ central bank) decided to raise the Federal Funds Rate target by another 75 basis points on Wednesday. Since March, the Fed has steadily pushed up the targeted FFR from zero to almost 2.5% now.

• What is the Federal Funds Rate (FFR)?

• Why is the Fed tightening money supply?

• ‘Tapering’- what does it mean?

• US Fed Taper-Meaning

• US Federal Reserve Policies and its Impact on India

• What is a recession?

• So, is the US in recession?

• Why are some people contesting that the US might be in recession?

• How does NBER define recession?

• Why doesn’t the NBER accept the two quarters definition?

• How did GDP and GDI differ in the recessions of 2001 and 2007-09?

• What is the outlook for the US economy?

• What is the main reason behind the high inflation in USA?

• How is inflation measured in USA?

• Inflation measured in USA and inflation measured in India-Compare and Contrast

• Inflation in USA vs Inflation in India-Compare and Contrast

• What goods or services are driving the increase in prices in USA and also in India?

• Why is USA’s inflation a matter of concern for India?

• How inflation in USA will impact India’s Import and Export?

Google street view, and why it’s been launched in India only now

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Challenges to internal security through communication networks, role of media and social networking sites in internal security challenges

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Google Street View is finally available for ten cities in India and is expected to roll out in about 50 more cities by the end of the year. The 360-degree interactive panorama feature of Google Maps has been available in cities spread over 100 countries since 2007. In India, unlike in other markets, Google Street View is powered by images from third parties as per the National Geospatial Policy, 2021.

• What is Google Street View?

• Why was Street View not enabled in India?

• How has Street View now been launched in India?

• How will Street View help users?

• What have been the issues with Street View?

• What is Geospatial Technology?

• What was the Liberalisation of the Geospatial Sector?

• The Ministry of Science and Technology, in February 2021, released new guidelines for the Geo-Spatial Sector in India-know in detail

• National Geospatial Policy 2021-Know key highlights

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why do MPs disrupt Parliament?

• What has Parliament done to address these issues?

• Who can suspend MPs, and for how long?

• Can courts intervene in a matter of suspension of MPs?

• Do presiding officers have a role in breaking a deadlock?

• What is the reason for suspending an MP?

• Suspension of 19 MPs-Criteria for Suspension

• What is Rule 256 of Rajya Sabha’s rules of procedure?

• Speaker of Lok Sabha-Role, Powers and Functions

• Chairman of Rajya Sabha – Role, Power and Functions

• What are the Rules under which the Presiding Officer acts?

• Provisions for Suspension of a Member of Parliament- Rules 373, 374, and 374A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct

of Business in Lok Sabha

• The maximum suspension for Rajya Sabha under Rules 255 and 256

• Is suspending an MP a common practice in Parliament?

• Isn’t the barring of an elected representative of the people an extreme step?

