UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Tests for Bail’ or ‘James Bond’ for UPSC CSE

FRONT PAGE

SC upholds PMLA, says presuming innocence can be reversed by law

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Money-laundering and its prevention

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Making clear that the State has a compelling interest in imposing stringent bail conditions for economic offences, the Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, including its stringent bail conditions that impose a reverse burden of proof on the accused.

• What is the ‘Burden of proof’?

• What Is Money Laundering?

• What Section 3 of PMLA says?

• How Money Laundering works? What do you understand by placement, layering and integration?

• What is the offence of money-laundering?

• What are the norms for arrest?

• What are the Bail Conditions defined under Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)?

• What was the key highlight in the amendment of Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002?

• In Nikesh Tarachand Shah vs Union of India (2017), the two-judge bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, had declared the ‘twin test’ of bail under PMLA as unconstitutional since it was manifestly arbitrary. In the recent judgement, the Court also overruled its own order of November 2017 that had declared the bail criteria unconstitutional-What was that ‘Twin test’ of Bail?

• ‘Section 45 is a drastic provision which turns on its head the presumption of innocence which is fundamental to a person accused of any offence’-Decode the quote

• “Section 3 of the 2002 Act has a wider reach and captures every process and activity, direct or indirect, in dealing with the proceeds of crime and is not limited to the happening of the final act of integration of tainted property in the formal economy”-Decode the quote

• What is the punishment for money-laundering?

• Money Laundering and its impact? What influence does money laundering have on economic development?

• How does fighting money laundering help fight crime?

• Steps Taken by Government of India to Prevent Money Laundering

• Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)-Key Points

• Prevention of Money-Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2012-Key Highlights

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED)-Role and Function

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED) comes under which Ministry or Organisation?

THE CITY

‘Cadbury Gems’ vs ‘James Bond’: High Court rules in favour of former

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Putting an end to a long-pending trademark infringement dispute related to the famous chocolate product Cadbury Gems, the Delhi High Court has permanently restrained Neeraj Food Products from using the mark ‘James’ or ‘James Bond’ for its products. The court has also imposed a cost of over Rs 15 lakh on Neeraj Food Products for violating the rights of manufacturers of Cadbury Gems.

• For Your Information– Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, formerly known as Cadbury India Limited, in 2005 had filed a suit before the court alleging that Neeraj Food Products or the defendant has launched a chocolate product under the mark ‘James Bond’ with an identical colour scheme, layout, and arrangement as that of its ‘Cadbury Gems’ or ‘Gems’ products.

• What do you understand by the term “Trademark”?

• What Is Included in a Trademark?

• What is “Copyright” and “Patent”?

• Know the difference between “Trademark”, “Copyright” and “Patent”?

• What do you understand by “Intellectual Property Rights”?

• Intellectual property Rights, Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property (1883) and the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works (1886)-How they are interconnected?

• Know about World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Detail.

• What is “Global Innovation Index”? Which organization Publishes Global Innovation Index?

• What is the need of Intellectual property Rights (IPR)?

• India and Intellectual property Rights (IPR)-Know in Detail

• The National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Policy 2016-Know the Key Highlights

IN PARLIAMENT

Lok Sabha passes Bill to create statutory framework for anti-doping watchdog

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– The Lok Sabha Wednesday passed a Bill that seeks to create a statutory framework for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). Piloted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, was first introduced in Lok Sabha in December. It was then scrutinised by a standing committee comprising members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

• The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021-Know the key highlights of the bill

• What is Doping in sport?

• What drugs are athletes not allowed to take?

• Know in detail about the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) international convention against doping in sport.

• Differentiate between the International Convention Against Doping in Sport and The World Anti-Doping Agency

• The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and The World Anti-Doping Agency-Compare and Contrast

• There are two issues related to the Director General of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021.What are they?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Over 35.5% children stunted, Centre releases target to curb malnutrition

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Releasing targets for curbing malnutrition in the country, specifically among children, Women and Child Development Ministry aims at reducing stunting and under-nutrition (underweight prevalence) among children under 6 years by 2% per annum. According to findings of the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), nutrition indicators for children under 5 have improved over NFHS-4 (2015-16).

• How World Health Organisation (WHO) defines ‘Malnutrition’ in Children?

• What is wasting and stunting?

• What are the Various forms of malnutrition?

• For Your Information-Stunting has reduced from 38.4% to 35.5%, wasting from 21.0% to 19.3% and underweight prevalence is down from 35.8% to 32.1%, according to the data. Women (15-49 years) whose BMI is below normal has reduced from 22.9% in NFHS-4 to 18.7% in NFHS-5. Despite the decrease, nutrition experts have said that India has one of the highest burdens of malnutrition in the world.

• Do you Know-Meghalaya has the highest number of stunted children (46.5%), followed by Bihar (42.9%). Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have stunted children higher than the national average of 35.5%. Puducherry and Sikkim have the lowest percentage of stunted children

• The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) on malnutrition in children-know in detail

• Midday Meal Scheme and PM-POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) Scheme-How they are connected?

• Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Scheme and PM-POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) Scheme-Compare and contrast

• Convention on the Rights of the Child and India’s commitment to yielding “adequate nutritious food” for children-Know more in detail

• Supreme Court of India on Midday meal Scheme-Know the landmark Judgements

• What is POSHAN Abhiyaan?

• Know the objectives of POSHAN Abhiyaan?

• Poshan Abhiyaan and Midday Meal Scheme comes under which ministry?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Kerala to exclude human settlements from eco-sensitive zone of forests

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialisation.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to rectify a 2019 decision of the LDF government in the state to exclude residential and agricultural areas as well as government, semi-government and public institutions from 1-km eco-sensitive zones (ESZ).

• What was the Supreme Court on June 3 with respect to eco-sensitive zones?

• Why recent SC judgment has caused an uproar in Kerala?

• Why farmers in Kerala are protesting against the Supreme Court’s recent order to establish 1-km Eco-Sensitive Zones around all protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks?

• What are Eco-Sensitive Zones?

• Why are Eco-Sensitive Zones created?

• How an Eco-Sensitive Zones is declared?

• How many Eco-Sensitive Zones are there in India?

• What does environmental Protection Act 1986 say?

• What sort of activities Allowed in Eco-Sensitive Zones?

• What is prohibited in eco sensitive zone?

• What is the significance of Eco-Sensitive Zones?

• What are the challenges and threats to Eco-Sensitive Zones?

• Have similar protests taken place before in Kerala?

EXPLAINED

Lion’s future, cheetah’s past

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The deals have been inked. Starting in August, four male and four female African cheetahs will be imported from Namibia, and another 12 from South Africa, for soft release in a compartmentalised enclosure ready at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to establish the cheetah into its “historical range”. However, as underlined by the Supreme Court, introduction, and not reintroduction, would be the right term for the project since African cheetahs could not have ever roamed Kuno.

• Cheetah in India- Background

• Extinction of Cheetah from Indian Landscape-know the reasons

• Know the difference between cheetah and Leopard and African cheetah and Asiatic cheetah

• Know the Difference between Extinct, Extinct in the Wild and Critically Endangered

• Supreme Court of India on Translocating Animals

• Translocating Animals-Issues and Challenges

• Map Work World-South Africa, Namibia and Botswana

• Map Work India-Kuno Palpur National Park (Madhya Pradesh)

• What is the biggest challenge facing conservation in India with respect to Cheetahs reintroduction?

• “In Cheetahs translocation programme, the model of establishing populations will depend on human intervention for survival effectively reduces protected areas to glorified open zoos”-Discuss the issues and challenges with the programme

• What is ‘keystone species’?

