UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’ or ‘Translocation of Wild Animals’ for UPSC CSE

Front Page

President Droupadi Murmu

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance and History of India and Indian National Movement

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

• General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Saying that her election “reflects the dreams and capabilities of crores of women and daughters”, President Droupadi Murmu urged the country to move forward on the “twin tracks of sabka prayas (everyone’s effort) and sabka kartavya (everyone’s duty)”.

• For Your Information- President Droupadi Murmu is the first president elected from one of India’s indigenous tribal communities (Santhal Tribe). She is the youngest and first person elected president of India since its independence in 1947. Murmu is only the second woman to serve as President of India, after Pratibha Patil.

• Who are the Santhals?

• Santhals During British time Period-Have you heard of Santhal Uprising (1855-1856)?

• Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu and the Santhal Uprising (1855–1856)-Connect the Dots

• What is ‘Chadar Badar’?

• What is ‘Sohrai’?

• Know about other notable Santhal personalities

• Why did Paika Rebellion take place and Who led the Paika Rebellion?

• When and where was Kol revolt started?

• What is Bhil uprising?

• Quoting tribal poet Bhim Bhoi, during her oath ceremony: “Mo jeeban pachhe narke padi thau, jagato uddhar heu”, which translates as “working for the welfare of the world is far greater than one’s own interests”- Who Is Bhim Bhoi?

• “Mo jeeban pachhe narke padi thau, jagato uddhar heu”, which translates as “working for the welfare of the world is far greater than one’s own interests”-Decode the quote

Previous Year Prelims Questions Based on Sports theme:

📍After the Santhal Uprising subsided, what was/were the measure/measures taken by the colonial government?

1. The territories called ‘Santhal Parganas’ were created.

2. It became illegal for a Santhal to transfer land to a non-Santhal.

Select the correct answer using the code given below: (Please refer Prelims 2018 GS question Paper for complete question)

Myanmar executes four political prisoners, including former MP

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Myanmar junta’s execution of four political prisoners, two of them well-known in Myanmar and abroad as pro-democracy activists, signals the military rulers’ defiance of appeals by the international community not to carry out the death sentences and to free political prisoners arrested since the February 2021 coup.

• Who are the activists who have been executed?

• Who is Myanmar junta?

• Who is in charge of Myanmar now?

• Is the death penalty common in Myanmar?

• What International organisations is Myanmar part of?

• Know India-Myanmar bilateral relations in detail

• Why is Myanmar important for India?

• Since coup in Myanmar, How India has taken diplomatic approach on Myanmar?

IN PARLIAMENT

MoS Choubey in LS: Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialisation.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey on told Lok Sabha that the government has set up a committee to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions.

• How many Asiatic lions are left?

• Why is Asiatic lion endangered?

• What is special about Asiatic lion?

• Asiatic lions and African lions-Compare and Contrast

• Map Work-Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary

• Why is Gir important for Asiatic lion?

• What is translocation of wild animals?

• What is the difference between translocation and reintroduction?

• What are the challenges in the translocation of wild animals?

• What are the conservation efforts taken by Government of India for Asiatic Lions?

• The “Asiatic Lion Conservation Project” by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC)-Know more in detail

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

ASHA for the elderly

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Population and associated issues

• General Studies II: Development processes and the development industry —the role of NGOs, SHGs, various groups and associations, donors, charities, institutional and other stakeholders.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Vikram Patel writes: India’s ingenuity in leveraging community resources to address her complex problems presents a unique opportunity to make her a country which offers a hopeful future for both her elderly and her young people

• Who are ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) Workers?

• Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs)-Genesis & evolution

• The ASHAs faced a range of challenges, what were those challenges?

• How many ASHAs are there across the country?

• What do ASHA workers do?

• How did the ASHA network help in pandemic response?

• The WHO has recognised India’s ASHA workers as ‘Global Health Leaders’-Know the significance of this recognition for ASHA Workers.

• ASHA program for geriatric care-Issues and Challenges

• Know the Statistics of elderly in India

• World Population Prospects 2022- What are the main takeaways for the global population?

• Can you highlight population transformations in India?

• The UN projections say that by 2050, India’s population will reach 1,668 million, far exceeding China’s declining population at 1,317 million. What will be its implications?

• What is the significance of India overtaking China?

• What pattern of population distribution is India?

• What are the policy implications arising out of these two trends?

• Population growth brings what sort of challenges for Indian public policy?

THE IDEAS PAGE

The nuclear response

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– C. Raja Mohan writes: Delhi will have to respond, sooner than later, to the dramatic changes in the global environment triggered by the rise and assertion of China. With partners, India and Japan can form credible deterrence

• India and Japan, both believed China’s modest nuclear arsenal does not pose an existential challenge to either of them. But according to C. Raja Mohan three factors compel them to rethink this complacent calculus-What are they?

• “China’s tactics of salami slicing and coercive diplomacy have come into sharp view in the East China Sea that Beijing shares with Japan and the vast Himalayan frontier with India”-Analyse this statement

• India is a nuclear weapon power and Japan is not. But that only presents a partial picture. While Japan does not have nuclear weapons, it relies on the US nuclear umbrella for its security-Compare India and Japan Nuclear power status

• Despite its call for total nuclear disarmament, India never agreed to give up its own nuclear weapons-Why?

• Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and India-Japan-Connect the dots

• India’s Policy of ‘minimum deterrence’ and a ‘doctrine of no-first-use of nuclear weapons’-Discuss

• The “INFRUS” agreement and the “AUKUS” agreement-Compare and Contrast

EXPLAINED

5G auctions today: who’s bidding, and what’s at stake for whom

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth and Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Fifth generation wireless technology (5G)-what do you understand by this?

• Difference between 4G and 5G

• 5G Technology – Key Features

• Spectrum Auction in India-How they are done?

• 5G Spectrum Allocation-who Decides? (Nodal Ministry/Department)

• Telecom Regulatory Authority of India -Role and Mandate

• What are the recommendations made by TRAI with respect to 5G spectrum?

• What concerns has industry raised on TRAI’s 5G spectrum price recommendation?

• What are the other concerns raised by industry bodies over TRAI recommendations?

• Long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband networks

• What are Electromagnetic Spectrum and Radio Spectrum? Any correlations between these two terms?

• C-Band and 5G communications-what are the apprehensions and challenges associated with 5G Communication

• What is the procedure of Spectrum allocation in India?

• Which bands will be auctioned?

