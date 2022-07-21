UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’ or ‘Gender Socialisation’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 21, 2022. If you missed the July 20, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies IV: Human Values -lessons from the lives and teachings of great leaders, reformers and administrators; role of family society and educational institutions in inculcating values.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- With about a week to go for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, two of India’s brightest track and field athletes have failed dope tests.

• What is Doping in sport?

• What drugs are athletes not allowed to take?

• What is integrity within sport?

• What is integrity and fair play in sports?

• Why do athletes need integrity?

• Where is the headquarter of Athletics Integrity Unit?

• Rationality behind the formation of Athletics Integrity Unit?

• For Your Information- The World Anti-Doping Agency was established as a result of a collaborative effort led by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It was founded on November 10, 1999, in Lausanne, Switzerland, in response to the “Declaration of Lausanne” to promote, coordinate, and monitor the fight against drugs in sports.

• Differentiate between the International Convention Against Doping in Sport and The World Anti-Doping Agency

• The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and The World Anti-Doping Agency-Compare and Contrast

• Commonwealth Games-Know in detail

As global crude prices fall, Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting and Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- With crude oil prices easing on the back of fears of an impending global recession, the Centre cut recently imposed cesses and levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel and removed the cess on exports of petrol effective Wednesday.

• What exactly is crude oil?

• Factors that affect benchmark pricing of crude oil?

• How world events can affect crude oil prices?

• What is cesses?

• What is the difference between levy and cess?

• Base price, Additional excise duty (or windfall tax), Central excise duty, State tax and Petrol Prices-Connect the Dots

• Why States in India have different prices for Petrol and Diesel?

• Retail prices in India compared to global crude oil price-Know the basics

• Types of Cess levied in India-Know in detail

• Cess and Article 270 of the Constitution- Connect the Dots

IN PARLIAMENT

Gaganyaan abort mission this yr; solar, lunar missions in ’23

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set new deadlines for major missions, with its first solar mission and third lunar mission set to take place in the first quarter of next year.

• What is the name of ISRO first solar mission?

• What is ISRO Aditya-L1?

• Mission Chandrayaan- Know the Background?

• Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3-Compare and Contrast

• Why Chandrayaan-2 failed?

• What are the Challenges which were faced during Chandrayaan Mission?

• Know the significance and Importance of the Chandrayaan Mission

• Gaganyaan Mission-Know the key features

• Gaganyaan Mission-What makes this Mission very Unique?

• India’s Manned Mission to Space-Know in detail

• Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-About the Organisation

EXPRESS NETWORK

Again, SC draws the red line on misuse of power to arrest

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary-Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- By ruling that grant of bail by the Supreme Court is not sufficient to secure personal liberty of an individual embroiled in a series of cases, the Supreme Court, in granting bail Wednesday and clubbing the cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair, has extended a legal shield to citizens against the state initiating criminal process in multiple places for the same offence.

• The Supreme Court order acknowledged that the ever-greening of custody of an accused through multiple cases in different jurisdictions across states deprives him of his personal liberty-Elaborate further

• For Your Information-In 2020, in the case of Arnab Goswami v Union of India, where journalist Goswami faced multiple hate speech cases for the same incident, the Court emphasised the “need to strike a just balance between the fundamental rights of citizens under Articles 19 and 21 and the expansive power of the police to investigate a cognisable offence.”

• Mohammad Zubair Case and Noopur Sharma Case-Compare and Contrast with respect to Supreme Court’s stand on both the cases

• What is the law on bail?

• What is the UK law?

• What has the Supreme Court held on reforms?

• What is Criminal Justice System in India?

• What are the 5 stages of the criminal justice system?

• Why There is a Need for Reforms in criminal justice system?

• Which committee is related to reforms in Criminal Justice System of India (CJSI)?

• Know Malimath Committee’s Report in detail

EXPLAINED

What is India’s law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to Supreme Court in appeal?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary-Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A 25-year-old pregnant woman moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 19) seeking an abortion after the Delhi High Court declined her plea last week. The woman has also challenged Rule 3B of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, 2003, which allows only some categories of women to seek termination of pregnancy between 20 and 24 weeks.

• What is the case about?

• What was the Delhi HC’s decision?

• What is India’s law on abortion?

• Why does the legislation have this gap?

• The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and The new Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act 2021-Compare and Contrast

• Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act 2021-Know the key provisions

• What is ‘Gestation’?

• Significance and importance of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act 2021?

• Issues and Challenges associated with Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act 2021?

• The constitutional right of women to make reproductive choices in India-Know Supreme court of India’s verdict

ANEURYSM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Actor Emilia Clarke, who played the role Daenerys Targaryen in the series Game of Thrones, recently told BBC One in an interview that she had suffered two brain aneurysms while filming for the series, in 2011 and 2013.

• What is Aneurysm?

• What Are the Types of Aneurysms?

• What Causes an Aneurysm?

• How Is an Aneurysm Diagnosed?

• How Is an Aneurysm Treated?

Europe heatwave: a number of reasons, climate change most worrying

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- An extraordinarily hot summer in Europe crossed another peak on Tuesday with some places in Britain recording temperatures above 40°C, the first time any place in the United Kingdom had breached this mark.

• Why is it so hot?

• Can Climate change alone does fully explain the record-breaking temperatures being seen in Europe?

• According to experts, these kinds of unprecedented high temperatures are usually a result of some unusual combinations which accentuate the already high baselines induced by climate change-Know that ‘Unusual Combination’ in present scenario?

• What is heat wave?

• What is criterion for declaring heat wave?

• Global warming and Heat waves in Europe-Connect the dots

• Other than global warming, what are the other factors, that may make Europe a heat wave hot spot?

• “Cutoff low” and Heat wave-connect the dots

• ‘Some studies found that heat waves in Europe had increased in frequency and intensity over the past four decades, and linked the increase at least in part to changes in the jet stream’-Elaborate

• World’s major ocean currents-Know their names

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Gender of institutions

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Sanjay Srivastava writes: The gender of institutions – courts, bureaucracies, schools, civic associations – is not much discussed and yet, it is fundamental to both the circulation of ideas about women, men and those of other genders.

• According to the Author, there were two recent incidence which makes us think the peculiar nature of gender relations in a time of increasing public visibility of women-What are those two incidence?

• What were the observations made by the Madras High Court with regard to a symbol of marriage the “Mangalsutra”?

• “The Madras High Court noted that the removal of the mangalsutra by the woman from her body amounted to “mental cruelty” towards her husband”-Critically analyse

• According to the Author, “The relationship between a society and its institutions is a peculiar one”-Comment further on this statement

• What is ‘gender-neutral’?

• How do social institutions affect gender?

• How gender is embedded in a social institution?

• What are some examples of social institutions that contribute to gender socialization?

• How is gender socially constructed?

• How are gender roles reinforced in society?

• What is Gender socialisation?

