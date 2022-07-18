UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliament’ or ‘Vice President of India’ or ‘CAATSA’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 18, 2022. If you missed the July 15, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Monsoon session begins today; Govt, Opposition brace for a stormy start

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today with the election of India’s 15th President. The session is set to end on August 12, and 32 bills are expected to be introduced.

• What is ‘session’ of the Parliament?

• Who summons each House of Parliament to meet?

• There are usually three parliament sessions in a year, what are they?

• For Your Information-The period spanning between the prorogation of a House and its reassembly in a new session is called ‘recess’.

• A sitting of Parliament can be terminated by adjournment or adjournment sine die-Know the difference between adjournment or adjournment sine die

• Prorogation and dissolution-Compare and Contrast

• What is ‘Quorum’?

• Which languages are permitted for parliamentary business?

• Know the devices of parliamentary proceedings like question hour, zero hour etc.

• What is meant by motion in Parliament?

• What is the meaning of resolution in Parliament?

• Substantive, Substitute and Subsidiary Motion-Compare and Contrast

• Know these terms-Closure Motion, Privilege Motion, Calling Attention Motion, Adjournment Motion, No-Confidence Motion, Motion of Thanks etc.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

V-P polls: Opp picks Alva; TMC, AAP skip meeting

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Margaret Alva was on Sunday pulled out of virtual retirement and nominated as the Opposition’s candidate for the vice-presidential election scheduled to be held next month.

• Do you know- The Vice President holds the nation’s second-highest office. In the official warrant of precedence, he is given a rank next to the President. The design of this position is based on the American vice president.

• For Your Information-Article 63 of the Constitution states that “there shall be a Vice-President of India”. Under Article 64, the Vice President “shall be ex officio Chairman of the Council of the States” (Rajya Sabha).

• How electoral college for the election of the Vice President is different from the President?

• To be eligible for election as Vice President, a person should fulfil certain qualifications-What are they?

• The oath of office to the Vice President is administered by Whom?

• Know Powers And Functions of the Vice President

• The office of the Indian Vice President and the American Vice President-Compare and Contrast

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

EXPLAINED

Is there a crisis in rice?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The southwest monsoon’s revival this month has resulted in the total area sown under kharif crops not only recovering, but even surpassing last year’s coverage for the same period from June to mid-July. However, paddy (rice) acreage, at 128.50 lakh hectares (lh) as of July 15, was 17.4% down from last year’s 155.53 lh.

• Should that be cause for worry?

• Why has acreage fallen?

• How serious is the situation?

• So, is there a crisis ahead in rice?

• Paddy is kharif or Rabi crop?

• Which is the main paddy growing states in India?

• Kharif and Rabi Crops-Compare and Contrast

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Flavour & history of South India’s filter coffee, now on Starbucks menu

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Coffee Cultivation in India-Know in detail

• What are the required Climatic Conditions for Coffee plantation?

• Top coffee producing states in India-Know in detail

• Baba Budan and Coffee production in India-Connect the dots

• Main Varieties of Coffee grown in India-Know them in detail

• What is filter coffee?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Beyond CAATSA

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The US House of Representatives passed a legislative amendment that exempts India from economic sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) on July 14, for purchasing the S-400 missile defence system from Russia in 2018.

• What do you understand by ‘Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act’ (CAATSA) and could it apply to India?

• The S-400 ‘Triumf’ missile systems and Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions’ Act (CAATSA)-Connect the dots

• Why did the US enact CAATSA?

• So why was CAATSA not imposed on India till now?

• Why India needs S-400 Triumf Missile System?

• Russian S-400 air defence system Vs Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

A Lighter Touch

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Data Protection?

• Joint Committee of Parliament Report on the Personal Data Protection Bill-Know key highlights

• What do you understand by the term ‘Personal and Non-Personal data’?

• Supreme Court on Right to Privacy (Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs. Union of India, 2017)

• Justice B N Srikrishna committee recommendation on Data Protection-Know key recommendations

• Personal Data Protection Bill 2019- how this Bill propose to regulate data transfer?

• Key features of Personal Data Protection Bill 2019

• What is data localisation? Know the Case for Data Localisation in India.

• What Srikrishna Committee Report says on data localisation?

• Initiative/steps taken by Government of India for Data Protection and Data Privacy-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

THE IDEAS PAGE

A prosperity lesson for India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Population and associated issues

Key Points to Ponder:

• China introduced the one-child per family policy in September 1980, which lasted till early 2016. Know about one-child per family policy?

• China’s demography and One-child per family policy-Critically analyse

• According to the Author, Why India cannot impose the one-child norm that China did in 1980.

• How does female education affect population?

• World Population Prospects 2022- What are the main takeaways for the global population?

• According to the World Population Prospects 2022, Population growth is caused in part by declining levels of mortality, as reflected in increased levels of life expectancy at birth-true or false?

• According to the World Population Prospects 2022, International migration is having important impacts on population trends for some countries. How?

• The size of the population is intimately connected to the power dynamics shaping the relationship between nations, regions and generations-Do you agree with the given statement?

• Can you highlight population transformations around the globe?

• What are the factors influencing the population growth?

• Most countries have population policies and programmes to influence fertility levels. What are the policies and programmes in India to influence fertility levels?

• What National Family Health Survey 5 said about Total Fertility Rate (TFR)?

• What is demographic dividend?

• The UN projections say that by 2050, India’s population will reach 1,668 million, far exceeding China’s declining population at 1,317 million. What will be its implications?

• What is the significance of India overtaking China?

• What pattern of population distribution is India?

• What are the policy implications arising out of these two trends?

• How reliable is the UN projection, and how do they compare with India’s Census?

• Family Planning in India-Issues and Challenges

• Population growth brings what sort of challenges for Indian public policy?

• Do you think that massive growth in population in India is blessing in disguise?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

