UPSC Key-July 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Investment Models’ or ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ for UPSC CSE

FRONT PAGE

Ripudaman Singh Malik, 1985 Air India bombing accused, shot dead in Canada

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombing case, was shot dead in Surrey in Canada’s British Columbia on Thursday morning, Canadian news outlets reported.

• Who was Ripudaman Singh Malik?

• What is the Kanishka bombing case?

• Know about Aviation Terrorism and its impact

• What you know about the Khalistan movement?

• What are the Historical events responsible for Khalistan?

• How Khalistan movement affected Indo-Canadian relationship?

For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Investment models.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- After funding highway projects through public money for a better part of the last decade, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to return to funding through private investments and plans to offer at least two highway upgradation projects to private players using the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model during the current quarter.

• Investment Models-Know about them

• Types of Investment Models-know in detail

• Public Investment Model, Private investment model and public-private partnership model-Compare and contrast

• Models of Public Private Partnership (PPP)-What are they?

• What are Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) ,Build-Own Operate (BOO), Build-Operate-Lease-Transfer (BOLT), Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT), Lease-Develop-Operate (LDO), Operate-Maintain-Transfer (OMT)?

• What is Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)?

• What is Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) project?

• Know issues and challenges with Public-private partnerships

• What were the key recommendations of the Vijay Kelkar Committee Report on Revisiting and Revitalising PPP Model?

• National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)-Know in detail

• National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) comes under which Ministry?

GOVT & POLITICS

No words banned; list is a compilation: Birla

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-With the Opposition expressing outrage over Parliament adding new words to the list of unparliamentary words, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned, nor is there any restriction on the right of MPs to express their views.

• For your Information-Article 105(2) of the Constitution lays down that “no Member of Parliament shall be liable to any proceedings in any court in respect of anything said or any vote given by him in Parliament or any committee thereof”.

• What Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha says?

• What constitutes unparliamentary expressions?

• Which words are included in latest list?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Illegal groundwater extraction: Govt body names 2,069 units, grants relief

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the National Water Policy, 2002?

• What do you understand by the term ‘water table’?

• How water table vary in a region-Know the Long-term reasons

• Groundwater Decline and Depletion-Know the reasons

• What are the Steps taken by the Central Government to Control Groundwater Depletion?

• Guidelines to regulate and control groundwater extraction in India issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti Ministry on September 24, 2020-Key Highlights

• What United Nations World Water Development Report 2022 (WWDR 2022) says?

PM: I2U2 has set good model for cooperation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The first virtual I2U2 summit was attended by US President Joe Biden, Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

• What is “I2U2”?

• Key agreements Under the I2U2-Know in detail

• From ‘International Forum for Economic Cooperation’ to “I2U2”-Know the background and evolution

• How India can contribute significantly to peace and prosperity in the West Asian region through I2U2 Summit?

• India and Israel Bilateral relations-Know the background and how it has evolved over the time?

• How India’s participation in the I2U2 brings Delhi in line with other major powers including Europe, China, and Russia?

• How The I2U2 sets the stage for a new and dynamic phase in India’s relations with the Middle East.

• The Abraham Accord is between which Countries?

• Map Work-Countries involved in Abraham Accord

• The Abraham Accord is the first Arab-Israeli peace deal-True or False?

• The India-Israel-US-UAE grouping-Know the bilateral relations between each one of them

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao to be extended to all dists

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, the Centre’s flagship programme for women’s empowerment, which focuses on education of girl child and improving sex ratio, will now be extended across the country, according to guidelines issued by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry

• Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Scheme-What are the Key objectives?

• Need for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Scheme in India?

• What is Child Sex Ratio (CSR)?

• Child Sex Ratio (CSR) before and after Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP)-compare and contrast

• Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Scheme-Connect the dots

EXPLAINED

Fasal Bima: who’s in, out & why

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Union Agriculture Ministry announced on Tuesday that Andhra Pradesh has decided to rejoin the crop insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) from the ongoing kharif season. Andhra Pradesh was one of six states that have stopped implementation of the scheme over the last four years.

• Which other states opted out of this scheme?

• Why did these states opt out?

• How was the scheme structured, and what has changed since?

• Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)-Key Highlights

• What is the purpose of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana?

• Which crops are covered under PM Fasal Bima Yojana?

• Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme shall be implemented by whom?

• Only small and marginal farmers growing notified crops in a notified area are eligible-True or false?

• Who is a farmer?

• What is the government’s definition of a farmer?

• What types of Risks to be covered & exclusions?

ECONOMY

FM: Need ‘meaningful revenues’ from deal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called on G20 countries to ensure that developing nations do not face any “unintended consequences” of the proposed global minimum tax deal at the G20 and earn “meaningful revenues”.

• What Is a Global Corporate Minimum Tax?

• The Basics of a Global Corporate Minimum Tax

• What is the need for a Global Minimum Tax rate?

• The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) “Two-Pillar” Plan and global corporate minimum tax-Connect the dots

• What is base erosion and profit shifting?

• What is the purpose of the OECD’s base erosion and profit shifting action plan?

• Where does India stand?

