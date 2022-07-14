UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why to read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022’ or ‘Muscular Nationalism’ or ‘Violation of Due process of Law’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 14, 2022. If you missed the July 13, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

No direction on demolitions, Supreme Court asks: Can we pass omnibus order?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution- historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Asking how it could pass “an omnibus order” restraining authorities from demolishing unauthorised constructions, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to pass an interim direction in this regard.

• What is ‘Due process of Law’?

• What constitutes ‘violation of Due process of Law’?

• The demolition by the state which was in news recently is widespread and systematic violation of fundamental rights-Do you agree with the statement?

• What is ‘Rule of law’?

• The “rule of law has to prevail” and “no demolition can take place without following the due process of law”-What you understand by this statement?

• Procedure established by law and Due Process of Law-Compare and Contrast

• The Concept “Procedure established by law” is wider in its Jurisdiction than “Due process of Law”-How?

• Increase in the demolition by the authorities-Why this is against the Rule of Law?

• What does the law say in India with respect to Demolition?

• What was the Supreme Court’s Verdict in Olga Tellis vs Bombay Municipal Corporation?

• What are the different rules of municipal corporations in different states for demolishing the unauthorised construction of private property?

• How Demolition Drive by the government is against the Right to life, guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution includes a person’s right to live with dignity, housing and livelihood?

• Power of Commissioner to order demolition of buildings unfit for human habitation-What is the procedure, and time of notice period?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ

Oppo gets DRI notice for ‘Customs duty evasion of Rs 4,389 crore’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-In A tax-related crackdown on yet another Chinese cell phone maker, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected Customs duty evasion of around Rs 4,389 crore by Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd, China.

• When did the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence was Constituted?

• What are the functions of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence?

• The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence-Connect the dots

• Directorate of Revenue Intelligence comes under which ministry?

• The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)-Compare and contrast

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍History of DRI

THE CITY

New air pollution combat plan being firmed up in city

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which sets in with emergency measures when air quality worsens in Delhi, is likely to be revised. A policy prepared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) has recommended revisions to the GRAP.

• What is Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)?

• What was the Supreme court’s verdict in M. C. Mehta vs. Union of India (2016) regarding air quality in the National Capital Region of Delhi?

• What are the different Air Quality Index (AQI) categories under Graded Response Action Plan?

• Has GRAP helped?

• What measures have been taken in other states?

• What are the reasons for Air pollution in Delhi?

• Why Delhi pollution is always in News?

• Know the Geographical location of Delhi

• Being landlocked makes Delhi worst in air pollution-How far you agree with this?

• Know the Supreme Courts Judgments on Delhi Air Pollutions

• Know the National Green Tribunal and Various Decisions given by NGT like modification in National Clean Air Programme

• Air Quality Management in NCR Region-Role and Steps Taken so Far

• What are the Steps taken By Central and Delhi Government to Curb Pollution like Car Rationing (Odd-Even Policy)

• Know the best International Practices to Curb Air Pollution in Urban Areas

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Graded Response Action Plan for Delhi & NCR

📍Explained: What is GRAP, Delhi-NCR’s action plan as air pollution increases?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The court’s politics

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health.

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Roe v Wade?

• What is the Mississippi law?

• Why is the decision of the Supreme Court important?

• Why is the decision of the Supreme Court criticised?

• What has the Supreme Court said on Roe v Wade?

• What will happen in the US now?

• India’s Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and an Amendment in 2021-Key points

• Abortion Laws in India vs Abortion Laws in other Countries Like USA, UK, Europe and Australia-Compare and Contrast

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC ethics simplified: abortion rights vs ethics

📍Explained: What is Roe v. Wade which the US Supreme Court overturned, and why is it significant?

RULERS AND THEIR EMBLEMS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

• General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures-structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Nayanjot Lahiri writes: The lions lack the restrained modelling and elegance of the Ashokan original. They signify a muscular nationalism.

• Do you Know- The National Emblem of India is an adaptation of the Lion Capital of Ashoka, an ancient sculpture dating back to 280 BCE during the reign of the Maurya Empire

• What is so disturbingly different about India’s national emblem and how the emblem has been conceived and represented at the new Parliament building?

• The lion in the National Emblem of India symbolises what?

• The lion in the National Emblem of India at the new Parliament building symbolises muscular nationalism-How far you agree with the given statement?

• What you understand by ‘Muscular nationalism’?

• How many animals are in the National Emblem?

• What do the four animals on the Indian national emblem symbolise?

• The State Emblem Of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005-Know key highlights

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: The National Emblem that will crown India’s new Parliament

📍Emblem on top, new House building a shade shorter than India Gate

EXPLAINED

When parties claim same symbol

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Recently the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena approached the Election Commission of India, requesting it to hear its side before deciding claims to the party’s bow-arrow symbol. The Shiv Sena has lost a large number of members in the Eknath Shinde-led rebellion that eventually caused the fall of the Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.

• What is meant by election symbol?

• What are the EC’s powers in such a dispute?

• For Your Information: The Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 empowers the Election Commission to recognise political parties and allot symbols.

• Do you Know-Under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, Election Commission can decide disputes among rival groups or sections of a recognised political party staking claim to its name and symbol. The Election commission is the only authority to decide issues on a dispute or a merger under the order. The Supreme Court (SC) upheld its validity in Sadiq Ali and another vs. ECI in 1971.

• How did the Election Commission of India deal with such matters before the Symbols Order came into effect?

• What was the first case decided under Para 15 of the 1968 Order?

• Is there a way other than the test of majority to resolve a dispute over election symbols?

• What happens to the group that doesn’t get the parent party’s symbol?

• Election Commission of India and Article 324 of the Constitution-Know in detail

• The independent and impartial functioning of the Election Commission-How it is ensured?

• Election Commission of India- Powers and Functions

• The Constitution of India has prescribed the qualifications (legal, educational, administrative or judicial) of the members of the Election Commission-True or False?

• The Constitution has not specified the term of the members of the Election Commission-True or False?

• Chief Election Commissioner and the two other Election Commissioners have equal powers-True or False?

• In case of difference of opinion amongst the Chief election commissioner and/or two other election commissioners, the matter is decided by the Supreme Court of India-Right or Wrong?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: When parties split, how does EC decide who gets the symbol?

Gender Gap Index and India’s low ranking

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Global Gender Gap Index for 2022 was released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and it ranks India at 135 out of 146 countries. In 2021, India was ranked 140 out of 156 countries.

• What is the Global Gender Gap Index?

• For Your Information: The Global Gender Gap index “benchmarks the current state and evolution of gender parity across four key dimensions (Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival, and Political Empowerment)”. According to the WEF it is the longest-standing index, which tracks progress towards closing these gaps over time since its inception in 2006.

• How has India fared on different sub-indices?

• How India stands on different sub-indices like Political empowerment, Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment and Health and Survival

• The Global Gender Gap Index and Gender Inequality Index (GII)-Compare and Contrast

• Compare India’s rank with other developed and developing countries

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India is no country for women. Could the pandemic help change that?

What India’s first HPV vaccine could mean for fight against cervical cancer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Serum Institute of India (SII)’s vaccine Cervavac recently received the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DGCI) approval for market authorisation. Cervavac is India’s first quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) vaccine, and intended to protect women against cervical cancer.

• What is human papillomavirus?

• Know about Cervical cancer

• What is the main cause of cervical cancer?

• Why cervical cancer is most common in India?

• How many types of HPV vaccines are there and who should get it?

• What is quadrivalent vaccine?

• WHO‘s Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer 2030-Know in detail

• HPV vaccination and cervical cancer incidence in India-Know in detail

• Do You Know-Cervical cancer forms 16.5% of the total cancer cases in Indian women and is the second most common type of cancer amongst women in the country after breast cancer. In India, cervical cancer accounted for 9.4 per cent of all cancers and 18.3 per cent (1,23,907) of new cases in 2020 according to a report in the Indian Journal of Gynaecologic Oncology (December 2021).

• Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)-Under which nodal Ministry or Independent body?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍A cervical cancer-free future: First-ever global commitment to eliminate a cancer

📍Explained: What a new study has found on HPV vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here