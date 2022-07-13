UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Definition of Farmer’ or ‘Youth in India 2022’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 13, 2022. If you missed the July 12, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

Retail inflation eases, but still over 7%, IIP hits 12-month high of 19.6% in May

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- India’s factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), came in at a 12-month high of 19.6 per cent for the month of May, compared with a 6.7 per cent growth reported in April, partly on account of the base effect, data from the National Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

• What does factory output mean?

• What is ‘Index For Industrial Production (IIP)’?

• Index For Industrial Production-Know its components

• Is ‘service sector’ part of Index For Industrial Production (IIP)?

• Who releases Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data?

• Who uses Index For Industrial Production (IIP) data?

• Do you Know-The base year for ‘Index For Industrial Production (IIP) was changed to 2011-12 from 2004-05 in the year 2017. The earlier base years were 1937, 1946, 1951, 1956, 1960, 1970, 1980-81, 1993-94 and 2004-05.

• Where is Index For Industrial Production (IIP) data sourced from?

• Index For Industrial Production (IIP) vs the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI)-Compare and Contrast

• For Your Information-There are two ways in which IIP data can be viewed. The first is to look at sectoral performance. In this the whole industrial economy is divided into three sectors; the first is manufacturing with a weight of 77.6 per cent in the index, the second is mining with a weight of 14.4 per cent and third is electricity with a weight of 8 per cent.

The second way to look at the same production is to look at the way such industrial products are used; this is called the use-based classification.

• How Food inflation impacts common citizens?

• ‘A significant pick up in IIP growth is indicative of ongoing economic recovery’-Can you further elaborate this statement?

• How should be the political and policy response towards rising food inflation?

Govt deletes NGOs’ data from FCRA site

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Development processes and the development industry, Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO)?

• For Your Information: The World Bank identifies two broad groups of NGOs- Operational NGOs, which focus on the design and implementation of development projects and Advocacy NGOs, which defend or promote a specific cause and seek to influence public policy

• How Do NGOs Work?

• What is foreign contribution defined in Section 2(1)(h) of FCRA, 2010?

• What is a foreign source?

• Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)-What and When it was enacted?

• Rationality behind the enactment of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)?

• Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Rules 2020-Key Changes

• NGOs and FCRA-why most of the NGOs are brought under FCRA?

• Can NGOs use the foreign contributions for investment in Mutual Funds and other speculative investments?

• Who can receive foreign contribution?

• Who cannot receive foreign contribution?

• Are there any banned organisations from whom foreign contribution should not be accepted?

• Whether donation given by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) is treated as ‘foreign contribution’?

• Whether foreign remittances received from a relative are to be treated as foreign contribution as per FCRA, 2010?

DCGI nod to SII’s HPV jab for cervical cancer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- ‘Cervavac’, the country’s first quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) was approved by the Drug Controller General of India for market authorisation as per SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

• What is human papillomavirus?

• Know about Cervical cancer

• What is the main cause of cervical cancer?

• Why cervical cancer is most common in India?

• How many types of HPV vaccines are there and who should get it?

• What is quadrivalent vaccine?

• WHO‘s Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer 2030-Know in detail

• HPV vaccination and cervical cancer incidence in India-Know in detail

• Do You Know-Cervical cancer forms 16.5% of the total cancer cases in Indian women and is the second most common type of cancer amongst women in the country after breast cancer.

In India, cervical cancer accounted for 9.4 per cent of all cancers and 18.3 per cent (1,23,907) of new cases in 2020 according to a report in the Indian Journal of Gynaecologic Oncology (December 2021).

• Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)-Under which nodal Ministry or Independent body?

Andhra rejoins, efforts on to woo 5 other states

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- With Andhra Pradesh deciding to rejoin the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) from the ongoing kharif season, the Centre is reaching out to the five other states—Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Telangana and West Bengal—to bring them back on board to implement the crop insurance scheme.

• Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)-Key Highlights

• What is the purpose of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana?

• Which crops are covered under PM Fasal Bima Yojana?

• Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme shall be implemented by whom?

• Only small and marginal farmers growing notified crops in a notified area are eligible-True or false?

• Who is a farmer?

• What is the government’s definition of a farmer?

• What types of Risks to be covered & exclusions?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Diplomatic bad faith

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India and China are not helping the cause of peace. Diplomacy in G20 is about deflecting blame rather than solving the problem

• The world is hurtling towards a far-reaching geopolitical and economic crisis, in part precipitated by the war in Ukraine. But it is becoming equally clear that the world is in the grip of a deadly combination of denial, surrealism and opportunism- What is “denial, surrealism and opportunism” in this context?

• “It has been clear for a long time that neither Ukraine nor Russia will achieve the objectives they have stated will count as a victory any time soon”-Substantiate

• According to the Author, this is a good time for diplomacy, but there are three challenges with the diplomatic route, What are they?

• According to the Author, India and China have been consistently calling for a diplomatic settlement but at this historical juncture, India and China are the obstacle to a possible diplomatic solution-Critically analyse India’s stand over Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

EXPLAINED

Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- On Tuesday, the euro achieved parity with the US dollar. In other words, in terms of the exchange rate, one euro became equal to one US dollar. This is only the second time since 2002 that the euro has fallen this low to a dollar (see chart below). The weakening in the euro against the dollar shows that investors are pulling out money from the Eurozone and into the US.

• Why is the euro losing value against the dollar?

• Why is the dollar appreciating even when the US is facing recession?

• Does that mean the euro’s fall will help the rupee?

• What is Currency depreciation?

• What do you understand by ‘Dollar appreciation’?

• Appreciation vs Depreciation of Currency-Compare and Contrast

• What is Devaluation of Currency? Depreciation and Devaluation both are same?

Bail law and SC call for reform

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary-Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Recently, the Supreme Court underlined that “there is a pressing need” for reform in the law related to bail and called on the government to consider framing a special legislation on the lines of the law in the United Kingdom.

• A two-judge Bench issued certain clarifications to an older judgment delivered in July 2021 on bail reform (Satender Kumar Antil vs CBI)-Know in detail

• Know some important Supreme Court remarks on Satender Kumar Antil vs CBI case

• What is the law on bail?

• What is the UK law?

• What has the Supreme Court held on reforms?

• What is Criminal Justice System in India?

• What are the 5 stages of the criminal justice system?

• Why There is a Need for Reforms in criminal justice system?

• Which committee is related to reforms in Criminal Justice System of India (CJSI)?

• Know Malimath Committee’s Report in detail

What Webb’s deep field image shows, and why it is epochal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- NASA and US President Joe Biden have officially unveiled the first image of the distant universe taken from the James Webb Space Telescope. This is what NASA calls the “deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date.”

• What is James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)?

• What do you understand by ‘Distant Universe’?

• Galaxy cluster SMACS 0723-Know in brief

• James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Vs Hubble Telescope-Compare and Contrast

• For your Information-The image was taken with the telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

• James Webb Space telescope will help decode another dimension of the universe-Know in detail

Assam’s Muslims: why some have been declared ‘indigenous’ and some left out

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Assam Cabinet approved the identification of five Assamese Muslim sub-groups, Goriya, Moriya, Julha, Deshi, and Syed as “indigenous” Assamese Muslim communities.

• How many Muslim groups live in Assam?

• What are these groups?

• Who are not “indigenous” as per the report?

ECONOMY

India’s demography at cross roads: Elderly may outnumber the youth

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Population And Associated Issues

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-India’s favourable demographic dividend is at an inflection point of sorts, with the population share of the youth starting to taper off even as the share of the elderly is expected to steadily surge during 2021-2036 according to the ‘Youth in India 2022’ report.

• What is the definition of ‘youth’ as per National policy on youth 2014?

• Do you Know-‘Youth in India 2022’ report is released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

• What is ‘Youth bulge’?

• For Your Information-With the adoption of International Year of Youth in 1985, a separate Department of Youth Affairs and Sports was created in Government of India. This Department took initiative to formulate a National Youth Policy.

• National Youth Policy, 2014-Know key highlights

