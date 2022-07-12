UPSC Key-July 12, 2022: Why to read ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ or ‘Labour Laws and Reforms in Labour laws’ or ‘National Emblem of India’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 12, 2022. If you missed the July 11, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

World population growth rate below 1%, India to surpass China next year

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Population and associated issues

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- According to the 2022 edition of the United Nations’ World Population Prospects (WPP), released recently, India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023. It also projected the world’s population to reach 8 billion on November 15, 2022.

• Do you Know-World Population Prospects 2022 is the twenty-seventh edition of the official estimates and projections of the global population that have been published by the United Nations since 1951.

• World Population Prospects 2022- What are the main takeaways for the global population?

• According to the World Population Prospects 2022, Population growth is caused in part by declining levels of mortality, as reflected in increased levels of life expectancy at birth-true or false?

• According to the World Population Prospects 2022, International migration is having important impacts on population trends for some countries. How?

• The size of the population is intimately connected to the power dynamics shaping the relationship between nations, regions and generations-Do you agree with the given statement?

• What is ‘Demographic gravitation’?

• Can you highlight population transformations around the globe?

• In what ways, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all components of population change, including fertility, mortality and migration?

• How Population data provide critical information for use in development planning?

• What are the factors influencing the population growth?

• Most countries have population policies and programmes to influence fertility levels. What are the policies and programmes in India to influence fertility levels?

• What is Total Fertility Rate (TFR)?

• What does Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.1 mean?

• What National Family Health Survey 5 said about Total Fertility Rate (TFR)?

• What is Replacement Fertility Rate?

• How is the Total Fertility Rate calculated?

• What is the difference between birth rate and Total Fertility Rate (TFR)?

• Does an increase in births mean that TFR will go up?

• What is demographic dividend?

• The UN projections say that by 2050, India’s population will reach 1,668 million, far exceeding China’s declining population at 1,317 million. What will be its implications?

• What is the significance of India overtaking China?

• What pattern of population distribution is India?

• What are the policy implications arising out of these two trends?

• How reliable is the UN projection, and how do they compare with India’s Census?

• Family Planning in India-Issues and Challenges

• Population growth brings what sort of challenges for Indian public policy?

• Do you think that massive growth in population in India is blessing in disguise?

Most states frame draft rules, Centre’s push on rollout of labour codes

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- With the rollout of the labour codes getting delayed due to the pandemic, renewed deliberations are underway at the highest levels of government on a fresh implementation schedule, amid divergent views on whether to push through all four codes simultaneously or opt for the more practical option of staggering them.

• Labour falls under the Concurrent List of the Constitution-True or False?

• What are the Labour Laws and Reforms in Labour laws in India?

• National Commission on Labour’s recommendations and its implementation-Know in detail

• Unorganised Workers and Gig Workers-Key Differences?

• The four labour codes are set to replace 29 labour laws-Know in details

• What is the current status of the codes?

• Code on Wages, 2019-Key Provisions

• Industrial Relations Code, 2020-Key Features

• Code on Social Security, 2020-Key Features

• Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, 2020-Key Features

EXPRESS NETWORK

PM unveils national emblem, Opp slams ‘show’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination:

• General Studies I:Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

• General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem that has been placed atop the new Parliament building in a special ceremony also attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri.

• Do you Know-At 6.5 metres in height, the National Emblem is made of bronze, with a total weight of 9,500 kg and has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.

• The National Emblem of India is an adaptation of the Lion Capital of Ashoka, an ancient sculpture dating back to 280 BCE during the reign of the Maurya Empire-True or False?

• How many animals are in the National Emblem?

• What do the four animals on the Indian national emblem symbolise?

• The lion in the National Emblem of India symbolises what?

• Satyameva Jayate (‘Truth alone triumphs’) a part of scripture Mundaka Upanishad-True or False?

Previous Year Prelims Questions Based on Sports theme:

📍The national motto of India, ‘Satyameva Jayate’ inscribed below the Emblem of India is taken from (Please refer Prelims 2014 GS question Paper)

a) Katha Upanishad

b) Chandogya Upanishad

c) Aitareya Upanishad

d) Mundaka Upanishad

EXPRESS NETWORK

Only 75mm rain in 3 hrs, no cloudburst: MeT

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The area around the Amarnath cave shrine where 17 pilgrims died in the flash floods on July 8 had received only 75mm of rainfall between 4.30pm till 7.30pm that day, which was far less than what is required to be categorised it as a cloud burst, according to the data from the on-site weather station set up by the meteorological department.

• What is a cloudburst?

• What is the criteria for Cloudbursts as per Indian Meteorological Department?

• Why do cloudbursts occur in hilly areas like Amarnath?

• Can we predict cloudbursts?

• What is a ‘Highly local cloud’?

• What is the reason of cloudburst?

• What is flash flooding?

• What is the reason for flash floods?

• Amarnath Yatra: Legend and discovery of the shrine

• Who discovered Amarnath Yatra?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

West Asian Quad

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- C Raja Mohan writes: India’s participation in I2U2 summit with Israel, US, UAE marks a more confident engagement with the region.

• What is “I2U2”?

• From ‘International Forum for Economic Cooperation’ to “I2U2”-Know the background and Evolution

• The I2U2 summit is taking place during Biden’s visit to Israel as part of a four-day West Asian tour. Here, the author sees the visit of the US President to Israel and Saudi Arabia as an opportunity to pursue several challenging goals. So, according to the author what are the several challenging goals Infront of US President?

• How India can contribute significantly to peace and prosperity in the West Asian region through I2U2 Summit?

• “The I2U2 marks the consolidation of a number of new trends in India’s Middle East policy that acquired greater momentum recently”-What have you understood by this statement?

• India and Israel Bilateral relations-Know the background and how it has evolved over the time?

• How India’s participation in the West Asian Quad brings Delhi in line with other major powers including Europe, China, and Russia?

• How The I2U2 sets the stage for a new and dynamic phase in India’s relations with the Middle East.

• The Abraham Accord is between which Countries?

• Map Work-Countries involved in Abraham Accord

• The Abraham Accord is the first Arab-Israeli peace deal-True or False?

• The India-Israel-US-UAE grouping-Know the bilateral relations between each one of them

EXPLAINED

How Russia’s shutdown of Nord Stream 1 can impacts Germany, rest of Europe

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Nord Stream 1, Germany’s main source of gas from Russia, was shut down on July 11 for 10 days of scheduled maintenance work. There are growing concerns in European countries that Russia would extend the temporary suspension of gas supplies in retaliation against the current sanctions levelled against Moscow.

• What is Nord Stream 1?

• Nord Stream 2-what is this and why it is crucial for Germany?

• What are Europe’s alternative sources of energy?

• How has Canada stepped in to help Germany?

• USA and Europe’s role in Ukraine-Russia Conflict-Example of Energy Geopolitical Conflict?

• Importance of Ukraine for Europe-Analysis

• Applicability and Relevance of the Green Marshall Plan in energy conflict between Europe and Russia

ECONOMY

RBI paves way for global trade settlement in rupee

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put in place a mechanism to settle international trade in rupees “in order to promote growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of global trading community in the rupee”.

• What is the reason for this decision by RBI?

• What do you understand by ‘Exports’ and ‘Imports’?

• Exports of India and Imports of India-Key Items under Exports and Imports

• What is Balance of Trade (BoT) and Balance of Payments (BoP)?

• Balance of Trade (BoT) and Balance of Payments (BoP)-How they Connected?

• What is vostro account in banking?

• Vostro Account vs. Nostro Account-Comapare and Contrast

