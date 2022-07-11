UPSC Key-July 11, 2022: Why to read ‘The Fall of the Presidential Palace in Sri Lanka’ or ‘Natural farming’ or ‘Digital Nomad Visa’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 11, 2022. If you missed the July 8, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Stand with Lankan people as they seek aspirations: India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: India and its Neighbourhood- Relations.

• General Studies IV: Case Studies

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- In its first reaction to the developments in Sri Lanka — a day after thousands of protesters stormed Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence — India said that it “stands with the people of Sri Lanka” as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through “democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework.”

• What went wrong for Gotabaya Rajapaksa?

• Why did the Sri Lankan PM said that economy has collapsed?

• ‘Fall of Sri Lankan Presidential Palace’ or ‘popular anger that had exploded on the Colombo’s streets’ Symbolizes what?

• The Insurrection of 10 August 1792 was a defining event of the French Revolution as the conflict led France to abolish the monarchy and establish a republic. Here, thousands of protesters stormed Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence-Can you correlate these two events in terms of importance of common citizens aspirations, democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework?

• ‘July 9, 2022, now appears as a moment that victoriously marked a new civic beginning of the history of the Sri Lanka’-Can you justify this statement?

• ‘The economic crisis along with political aspirations played an essential role in moving people to protest in any democratic Country’-Attest this some recent examples

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations-Trust Deficit or Close Neighbours?

• Sri Lanka is facing worst ever economic crisis since its independence-How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis situation?

• India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy-Know the key points

• What do you understand by ‘Public Anger’?

• Public Anger, Public Outrage and Public Hostility-Compare and Contrast

• What are the challenges and Solutions in front of Law enforcement agency and Administrators to control public Anger?

• Imagine yourself as a Superintendent of Police, and you have to control public anger. What steps will you take to ensure peaceful demonstrations and no public aggression?

GOVT & POLITICS

Modi pushes for natural farming

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Natural farming feeds millions and also “protects” people from “deadly diseases caused by pesticides and chemicals”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a conclave recently where he asserted that it is also a means of “economic success”.

• What is Natural farming?

• Natural farming also referred to as “the Fukuoka Method”-Why?

• What are the principles of natural farming?

• What is difference between organic and natural farming?

• What is difference between the Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) and Organic Farming?

• Have you heard of ‘Rishi Kheti’? what is that?

• National Mission For Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA)-Know in detail

• What is Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati (BPKP)?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Cong says new forest rules dilute tribal rights; Centre says aimed at streamlining

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The New Forest Conservation Rules 2022-Know the key provisions

• Do You Know-The Forest Conservation Act of 1980 brought the diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes under the purview of the central government. Till then, the states were solely in charge of clearing projects and diverting forest land. The Forest Conservation Act, laid down the process by which forest diversion could be carried out for projects such as mines or dams.

• What Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006 says about the rights of the forest-dwelling tribal communities and other traditional forest-dwellers who depend on the forest for their livelihood and habitation?

• What are the proposed amendments?

• What are the issues and concerns?

• Do environmental groups note any positives?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Environmental Impact Assessment’ (EIA)?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Protection Act, 1986-How they are related with each other?

• Why Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is Important?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and India-connect the Dots

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Rules Amendment, 2006-Key features

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2020-Key Highlights

• Environmental Impact Assessment-Achievements, Issues and Challenges

• Supreme court of India on Environment Impact Assessment (ex-post facto environmental clearance)

EXPLAINED

DIGITAL NOMAD VISAS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- As Indonesia deals with the economic impacts of Covid-19, the country has announced “Digital Nomad Visas” for travellers, to attract more foreign tourists.

• Who are digital nomads?

• What is the “Digital Nomad Visa” Indonesia has proposed?

• What are some other countries that provide nomad visas?

• Digital Nomads vs. Remote Workers-Compare and Contrast

• What are the advantages and disadvantages of Digital Nomads?

Cloudbursts & heavy localised rainfall — why hills are at risk

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Sudden, “highly-localised rains” in Amarnath, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday evening (July 8) caused flooding and led to the deaths of at least 16 people and injuries to more than 20 others. Those who died were at a camp near the cave, a site of pilgrimage.

• What is a cloudburst?

• Why do cloudbursts occur in hilly areas like Amarnath?

• Can we predict cloudbursts?

• What is a ‘Highly local cloud’?

• What is the reason of cloudburst?

• What is flash flooding?

• What is the reason for flash floods?

• Amarnath Yatra: Legend and discovery of the shrine

• Who discovered Amarnath Yatra?

• What are the security threats to the Amarnath Yatra?

• Why RFID (radio frequency identification) tags for all pilgrims?

• How do Radio frequency identification (RFIDs) work?

• Where are RFIDs commonly used?

• Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology Vs barcodes-Compare and contrast

Uber in India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance and Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the Uber Files?

• What are the main findings with regard to Uber’s operations in India?

• How big is Uber in India?

• How has Uber managed its growth profile in India?

• What impact has Uber had on transport and employment generation in India?

• What challenges does Uber face in India?

• Uber’s surge pricing is seen by many as being predatory. Why have states not been able to control it?

• Uber is one of the example of gig economy?

• Workforce engaged in the gig economy in India-Know in detail

• Gig Workers in India-Issues and Challenges

