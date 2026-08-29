UPSC Key: Javelin ATG Missiles, Nepal Floods and Meta’s $17 bn Settlement

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 29, 2026. If you missed the August 28, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, Regional and Global Groupings and Agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: India has finalised a deal to buy the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system from the United States. On Friday the Indian Army signed a LoA, or a Letter of Offer and Acceptance, to buy the ordnance through the US Foreign Military Sales process.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs)?

— Distinguish between ATGMs, anti-tank rockets and main battle tank ammunition

— What is meant by “fire-and-forget” guidance?

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— What does “man-portable” mean in military terminology? Identify the operational advantages and limitations of man-portable missile systems.

— What is the Javelin missile system? Identify its manufacturer, features, launch platform, range, and principal targets.

— Compare Javelin with India’s indigenous Nag ATGM.

— What are the foundational defence agreements between India and the US?

— Identify the major US-origin defence platforms currently operated or being acquired by India.

— Locate the major geographical theatres relevant to India-US defence cooperation on a map.

— Examine how the Russia-Ukraine war has influenced the global debate on portable anti-armour weapons and modern warfare.

Key Takeaways:

— Washington said it welcomed the Army’s decision and that the milestone reflected the enduring partnership between the American and Indian militaries. The deal, the US statement said, opens the door for future collaboration between the defence industries.

— “The landmark signature further strengthens the US-India Major Defense Partnership by demonstrating the depth of ongoing support to the Indian Army. It also opens discussions on mutually beneficial co-production and additional opportunities to strengthen the defense industrial bases of both countries,” the US Embassy noted.

— US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said ‘this agreement reflects a defense partnership growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential’. “… demonstrates depth of US support and creates new opportunities for our defense industries to work together.”

— In May Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US had committed to pursuing ‘co-production’ of Javelin munitions with India; ‘real, tangible steps to improve the collective readiness of our forces’, he said.

— He also said such co-production – with a sophisticated frontline weapon system – deepens the bilateral defence relationship. Earlier in the day, Gor had confirmed India is on the verge of signing the deal.

Do You Know:

— The Javelin system is an advanced, ‘man-portable’, medium-range, fire-and-forget, anti-tank guided missile. It is designed for use against a wide array of targets, including armoured vehicles and fortified positions. Besides the US Army and US Marine Corps, it has several international customers, including Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

— In military terms, ‘fire-and-forget guidance’ means soldiers don’t have to remain exposed after the missile is launched, and ‘man-portable’ means it can be carried by soldiers. That combination makes it particularly lethal.

— The Javelin systems are part of a broader range of purchases – including 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles – made or initiated at this time. India is also planning to buy six more Boeing P-8I maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

— Earlier this year, the US approved the possible sale of support services and equipment for Apache helicopters at an estimated cost of $198.2 million.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is the Javelin missile system and how does it work?

📍India could soon have Javelin missiles, Excalibur artillery in arsenal as US approves possible $93 million defence deal

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) What is “Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD)”, sometimes seen in the news? (UPSC CSE, 2018)

(a) An Israeli Radar System

(b) India’s indigenous anti-missile programme

(c) An American anti-missile system

(d) A defence collaboration between Japan and South Korea

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, Organization and Functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary.

What’s the ongoing story: The controversy over the conduct of Rajasthan High Court’s Acting Chief Justice, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, has revived a recurring question in the Supreme Court Collegium: how to treat recommendations for the appointment of High Court judges sent by an Acting Chief Justice of a High Court.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the collegium system? Trace its evolution through the Three Judges Cases.

— How is a High Court Collegium constituted? How does it differ from the Supreme Court Collegium in terms of composition and functions?

— What is the constitutional procedure for the appointment of judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts?

— Can an Acting Chief Justice exercise the same powers and functions as a permanent Chief Justice?

— Why is the method of judicial appointments considered an important component of judicial independence?

— Examine the arguments in favour of and against the collegium system.

— Compare India’s judicial appointment system with that of the USA.

— Identify the constitutional provisions governing the independence of the higher judiciary.

— What is the removal procedure for Supreme Court and High Court judges? Why is the procedure deliberately more difficult than ordinary executive or administrative removal?

Key Takeaways:

— While Justice Sharma has been an acting Chief Justice for almost a year (since September 2025), the SC Collegium will have to consider at least four names recommended by him, The Indian Express has learnt. The SC Collegium, headed by CJI Surya Kant, also comprises Justices Vikram Nath, BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh and PS Narasimha.

— Sources said one view within the Collegium is that names sent by an Acting CJ must not be returned only because of the official title but must be considered on merit. This view is aided by a relatively long tenure of Justice Sharma as Acting CJ and the fact that Rajasthan is also his parent HC.

— It is learnt that another view cautions that accepting names from Acting Chief Justices will normalise long-term temporary tenures since there will be no apparent hurry to appoint a permanent Chief Justice.

— Conventionally, Acting Chief Justices do not make recommendations for judicial appointments, given their short tenures. However, in some exceptional cases where the names are sent, the Collegium has, in the past, adopted varied approaches.

Do You Know:

— Collegium is the system by which judges of the higher judiciary in India — the Supreme Court and High Courts — are appointed and transferred.

— Although not rooted in the Constitution or any specific law promulgated by Parliament, it has evolved over the years through judgments of the apex court popularly known as the “Judges Cases”.

— The Supreme Court collegium is a five-member body headed by the incumbent Chief Justice of India (CJI), and comprising the four other seniormost judges at that time. High Court collegiums are led by the incumbent Chief Justice and the two other seniormost judges of that court.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍‘Misuse of powers’: Why a Supreme Court Justice wants a judge transferred

📍CJI seeks comments from ‘both sides’ while Collegium considers appointments to High Courts

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Discuss the evolution of the collegium system in India. Critically examine the advantages and disadvantages of the system of appointment of the Judges of the Supreme Court of India and that of the USA. (UPSC CSE, 2025)

EDITORIAL

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III:

What’s the ongoing story: The macro news over the next week will elicit some cheer. The final tally on the subsidised FCNR flows, a stop-gap measure to buy time on the external front, is expected to be impressive.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the major components of India’s GDP from the expenditure side?

— What is the difference between economic growth and economic development?

— Distinguish between cyclical and structural factors driving economic growth.

— What is Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF)? How is it different from government capital expenditure and corporate capex?

— What is meant by a fiscal stimulus, monetary stimulus and regulatory easing? How can these work together to support economic activity?

— How does a cut in policy interest rates affect consumption, investment, credit demand, inflation and the exchange rate?

— Trace the transmission mechanism from the RBI to the real economy.

— What is the relationship between interest rates and private investment?

— Differentiate between revenue expenditure and capital expenditure.

— What is crowding in versus crowding out of private investment? Examine how public infrastructure investment can crowd in private investment.

— Why are labour-intensive manufacturing sectors important for India’s development strategy? Identify these sectors.

— How can a West Asia conflict affect the Indian economy?

Key Takeaways:

— More importantly, India’s GDP growth for last quarter could print as high as 8 per cent, bucking fears the economy was dented by the Middle East conflict. Strong high-frequency data — autos, credit, exports and corporate earnings — have been presaging this outcome for a while.

— Three factors explain the pick-up and resilience through the conflict. First, policymakers executed a joint fiscal-monetary-regulatory stimulus in 2025. Direct taxes were cut in February, GST was rationalised in September, policy rates were cut effectively by 150 basis points accompanied by some regulatory easing in the financial sector.

— Second, non-oil exports have begun to accelerate, likely underpinned by the near 15 per cent depreciation of the real effective exchange rate since 2025, a reduction in US tariffs and resilient global growth.

— Third, the policy response to the Middle East conflict was swift and nimble. India scurried to diversify energy imports — crude from Russia, LNG from the US and Oman — to prevent domestic shortages. Paradoxically, India imported 17 per cent more energy than normal last quarter.

Do You Know:

— Fixed investment remains at its decadal average of 32 per cent of GDP and has not lifted in recent years. This is despite rising public investment and real estate capex, because corporate capex continues to languish around 10-11 per cent of GDP.

— Balance sheets of the top 1,000 listed companies reveal there was no discernible pick-up in corporate capex in 2025-26. The imperative for corporate capex to lift is only increasing because both real estate and public investment have begun to slow.

— Central capex underpinned the post-Covid recovery, growing 30 per cent between 2020 and 2023, but then slowed to 11 per cent in 2024 and just 1.6 per cent in 2025, as last year’s tax cuts cannibalised fiscal space.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Economy is resilient, but risks remain

📍Why hasn’t the West Asia war hurt India’s economy as much as expected?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) Which of the following activities constitute a real sector in the economy? (UPSC CSE, 2022)

1. Farmers harvesting their crops

2. Textile mills converting raw cotton into fabrics

3. A commercial bank lending money to a trading company

4. A corporate body issuing Rupee Denominated Bonds overseas

Select the correct answer using the codes given below

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(3) Increase in absolute and per capita real GNP do not connote a higher level of economic development, if: (UPSC CSE, 2018)

(a) Industrial output fails to keep pace with agricultural output.

(b) Agricultural output fails to keep pace with industrial output.

(c) Poverty and unemployment increases.

(d) Imports grow faster than exports.

THE IDEAS PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure (energy)

What’s the ongoing story: India’s ethanol blended petrol (EBP) programme was initiated primarily to benefit the sugar industry. For mills confronting stagnant sugar consumption demand amid rising production, ethanol created an additional revenue stream to enable them to make timely payments to cane farmers.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Explain the rationale behind India’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme and its objectives.

— Read the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018.

— What are the major feedstocks used for ethanol production in India?

— Why has India’s ethanol policy increasingly shifted from sugarcane-based ethanol towards grain-based ethanol?

— Examine the “food versus fuel” debate in the context of India’s ethanol policy.

— Know about 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G biofuels.

— Critically examine India’s E20 policy.

— What is the significance of blue water and green water in assessing the water footprint of biofuels?

— Identify the major sugarcane-producing states and major groundwater-stressed regions of India.

Key Takeaways:

— Till 2017-18, all ethanol supplied to oil marketing companies (OMC) came from “C-heavy” molasses — a thick, dark brown final byproduct of cane-juice processing, containing sucrose that mills cannot further economically recover as sugar after three rounds of boiling and crystallisation.

— From the 2018-19 supply year, mills started producing ethanol from the intermediate-stage “B-heavy” molasses and also directly from whole sugarcane juice syrup. With less sucrose getting crystallised and recovered as sugar, mills could use more of it for fermenting into ethanol.

— They were incentivised to do so by the Narendra Modi government paying more for ethanol made from B-heavy molasses and direct cane juice/syrup than from the normal C-heavy route. The result: Between 2013-14 and 2018-19, ethanol supplies to OMCs rose from 38 crore to 190 crore litres. So did the all-India average ethanol blending in petrol, from 1.6 per cent to 4.9 per cent.

Do You Know:

— There are two things the government could do. First, discourage ethanol supplies from standalone grain-based distilleries, especially those significantly reliant on FCI rice. That party must end. Distillers should explore alternative, less water-consuming crops such as bajra and jowar.

— Their grains contain 58-62 per cent recoverable starch and can give 380-400 litres of ethanol from every tonne, the same as maize. Let millet farmers benefit from higher realisations like maize growers have.

— Second, stop setting blending targets and trying to achieve them ahead of time. The EBP programme was successful even with 10-15 per cent blending and there’s no need for posthaste.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India’s ethanol policy must count water, sustainability costs

📍Can both E10, E20 petrol be sold at fuel stations? Centre to take call

Previous year UPSC Prelims Questions Covering similar theme:

(4) According to India’s National Policy on Biofuels, which of the following can be used as raw materials for the production of biofuels?

1. Cassava

2. Damaged wheat grains

3. Groundnut seeds

4. Horse gram

5. Rotten potatoes

6. Sugar beet

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 5 and 6 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 6 only

(c) 2, 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

(5) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2025)

Statement I: Of the two major ethanol producers in the world, i.e., Brazil and the United States of America, the former produces more ethanol than the latter.

Statement II: Unlike in the United States of America where corn is the principal feedstock for ethanol production, sugarcane is the principal feedstock for ethanol production in Brazil.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct and Statement II explains Statement I

(b) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct but Statement II does not explain Statement I

(c) Statement I is correct but Statement II is not correct

(d) Statement I is not correct but Statement II is correct

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Effects of Globalization on Indian society; General Studies III: Role of Media and Social Networking Sites in Internal Security Challenges,

What’s the ongoing story: In a dramatic capitulation, Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has agreed to pay up to $17.1 billion in penalties and make major changes to its products over claims that it endangered children with addictive social media platforms and violated child privacy norms.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What makes social media platforms particularly attractive to children and teenagers?

— What is meant by algorithmic recommendation on social media? Why is transparency about such systems important?

— What are the major risks of social media use by children?

— Why is age verification difficult on the internet?

— Examine the debate over who should bear the primary responsibility for children’s online safety: parents, children, schools, technology companies or the government.

— What is the significance of “safety by design” or “privacy by design”?

— Examine the possible approaches India could adopt to protect children online.

— Critically examine whether restricting social media use can itself affect children’s rights.

— What is the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023? Examine the special protections provided to children under the law.

Key Takeaways:

— The landmark settlement was reached with 47 states, the District of Columbia and US territories. Meta also agreed to limit how long teenagers can spend on its platforms and to ban features that stoke mental health issues, striking at the heart of the company’s business of engagement for advertising.

— As part of the settlement, Meta is expected to introduce stronger protections for users under 18. One of the main changes will be a default daily time limit of around two hours for teenagers.

— Meta also plans to introduce night-time restrictions, limiting access during late-night hours, roughly from midnight to 6 am. Notifications and certain features may also be reduced during school hours so that social media is less distracting while children are studying.

— Meta will provide stronger parental controls. So, parents are expected to receive more information about how their children use the platforms and will have greater control over certain settings. Meta plans to strengthen age verification to prevent children under 13 from accessing accounts that are not appropriate for their age.

Do You Know:

— Indian regulators are closely studying Meta’s recent settlement with US states over allegations that Instagram and Facebook were designed in ways that made them addictive for children, as concerns around young users’ exposure to social media increasingly enter policy discussions in India.

— The settlement is being examined at a time when the Centre is weighing a range of possible interventions around children’s access to social media, including age-based restrictions, limits on the hours they can use such platforms and stronger parental consent requirements. These discussions are still at an early stage, however.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why India is keenly tracking Meta’s $17.1 bn settlement over social media addiction

📍Meta agrees to $17bn child safety settlement: What changes for teens on Instagram and Facebook?

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

In the present digital age, social media has revolutionised our way of communication and interaction. However, it has raised several ethical issues and challenges. Describe the key ethical dilemmas in this regard. (UPSC CSE, 2025)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography – Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Disaster and Disaster Management.

What’s the ongoing story: The flash floods that swept through parts of Nepal and Tibet this week have been attributed to a glacial collapse in the Himalayas. It sent ice and rock debris hurtling into the Lhende Khola and Bhote Koshi river system, eventually reaching inhabited valleys.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is a glacier and how does it form?

— Identify and understand different types of glacial landforms.

— What is glacial collapse? Distinguish it from a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), a landslide and a conventional flash flood.

— How does climate change increase the risk of glacier-related disasters?

— What are subglacial channels and why can the sudden release of water stored beneath or within a glacier produce a destructive flood?

— Why are the Himalayas particularly vulnerable to glacier-related hazards?

— Identify the major Himalayan river systems and their sources. Locate the Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra systems and examine how glaciers and snow contribute to their flow.

— Trace how events in the upper Himalayan catchments can bring havoc to downstream areas.

— What are Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs)?

— How can India and other Himalayan countries improve early warning and disaster preparedness?

Key Takeaways:

— Generally, a glacial collapse refers to the sudden detachment of a large mass of ice, rock and water from a glacier on a steep mountain slope.

— Geological factors like earthquakes, temperature changes, or other physical changes unfolding within a glacier can influence such events.

— A glacier forms when snow accumulates and survives over several melting seasons. These deposits are compressed into a layer called firn — the midpoint between fresh and glacial snow — before recrystallising into solid ice as part of a glacier.

— Once this glacial mass achieves sufficient weight, it can flow outward. As this mass flows through uneven terrain, the accompanying acceleration creates stress that exceeds the strength of the glacial structure holding the ice together. Sustained movement can ultimately fracture the ice.

— Structural weakness also comes from surface melting on a glacier. Water can pool inside cracks over cycles of melting and freezing. Eventually, this water pushes hard, splitting the ice all the way through.

From the front page: Nepal toll nears 600; MEA says 320 Indians, 100 of Indian origin missing

— Two days after the deadly flash floods that swept through several districts of Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said at least 320 Indians — up from 290 on Thursday — and over 100 people of Indian origin remained missing.

— The total toll increased to 579 on Friday, with more bodies being recovered as search and rescue operations continued for the third day amid fears of fresh floods following an increase in the water level in the Bhotekoshi River area. At least 1,924 people, including 517 foreign tourists, are reported to be still missing.

Do You Know:

— In recent years, the incidence of glacier breakages has increased, owing to the faster warming of the Himalayas due to climate change. As physical conditions become more challenging, this can affect how future search-and-rescue missions are conducted.

— India has had several major flash flood incidents in recent years, including the Kedarnath tragedy in 2013, the Chamoli disaster in 2021, the Sikkim lake burst in 2023 and in Dharali last year. These incidents claimed hundreds of lives and caused large-scale damage.

— Advanced preparation via remote seismic monitoring and high-altitude early warning systems then takes on greater importance.

— Experts also note the need for correctly zoning critical infrastructure like hydropower plants so they are not erected in high-risk areas. Events like the Nepal floods also point to the need for international cooperation so that upstream glacial instability is communicated downstream before disaster strikes.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Nepal flash floods: As glacial collapse emerges as likely trigger, is India prepared?

📍India, Nepal and beyond: When a glacier bursts, it harms and kills long after the water recedes

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Bring out the relationship between the shrinking Himalayan glaciers and the symptoms of climate change in the Indian sub-continent. (UPSC CSE, 2014)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighborhood- Relations.

What’s the ongoing story: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to Central Asia over the weekend. He will be in Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 on a bilateral visit and in the Kyrgyz Republic for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit from August 31 to September 1.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Locate the region called Central Asia on the world map.

— Identify different countries and major geographical features like mountain chains, deserts and water bodies located in the region.

— Map the resource geography of Central Asia.

— Why is Central Asia strategically important for India?

— Trace the evolution of India’s engagement with Central Asia.

— What is the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC)? Trace its route from India towards Central Asia and Europe. Explain its significance.

— What is the Ashgabat Agreement?

— Examine the China factor in Central Asia.

— Why is Afghanistan important to India’s Central Asia strategy?

— What is the significance of Uzbekistan for India?

— What is the significance of Kyrgyzstan for India?

Key Takeaways:

— While several Indian Prime Ministers, right from Jawaharlal Nehru, have visited Central Asia, India began its focused engagement with these five countries — Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan — only in 2012 when it framed the “Connect Central Asia” policy. The policy got a fillip when Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to all five Central Asian countries in July 2015. Modi’s visit marks a continuation of this outreach.

— Central Asia has always been seen as Russia’s backyard. It has a 20-30% Russian population and the language is also commonly spoken.

— The fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping chose to visit Central Asia in September 2022 and visited four of the five Central Asian countries — his first overseas trip after two years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic — speaks volumes about the strategic importance of this region. The region is considered to be extremely rich in mineral and natural resources.

Do You Know:

— Kazakhstan has one of the world’s biggest reserves of uranium. It has other minerals too: coal, lead, zinc, gold and iron ore.

— The Kyrgyz Republic has gold and hydro-power.

— Turkmenistan has one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas.

— Tajikistan also has huge hydro-power potential and Uzbekistan has gold, uranium and natural gas.

— For India, engagement with the Central Asian countries is important for a variety of reasons: security cooperation in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, countering China’s influence, connectivity plans including the International North South Transit Corridor, energy needs (Kazakhstan has uranium reserves and Turkmenistan is part of the proposed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline), old cultural links and potential for trade.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍C Raja Mohan writes: India’s Central Asia strategy needs less romance, more realism

📍The SCO matters more to India now than it once did

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Critically analyze India’s evolving diplomatic, economic and strategic relations with the Central Asian Republics (CARs) highlighting their increasing significance in regional and global geopolitics. (UPSC CSE, 2024)

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination:

Mains Examination: General Studies II:

What’s the ongoing story: Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and telecom business of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is set to enter the capital market with a mega public offer that could redefine the scale of India’s initial public offering (IPO) market.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)? Why does a company go public?

— Distinguish between the primary market and secondary market. Where does an IPO take place?

— What is the capital market? Why are stocks (equity shares) considered capital-market instruments?

— What is an equity share? Why is a shareholder considered a part-owner of a company, whereas a bondholder is a lender?

— What is the difference between a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) in an IPO?

— Understand the book-building process. What is a price band, bid, cut-off price and final issue price?

— What is the role of SEBI in an IPO? What is a Red Herring Prospectus?

— What does Jio’s proposed IPO reveal about India’s changing capital market?

— What is a free float?

— Examine how India’s capital-market regulator protects investors.

Key Takeaways:

— The company has received clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to proceed with its IPO, which is expected to mobilise about Rs 37,700 crore, or close to $4 billion.

— The Jio IPO, which is likely to be the largest IPO to hit the market so far, will be a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price to be determined through the book building process.

— Of the issue proceeds, Rs 27,500 crore will be utilised to repay debt and the balance will be used for general corporate purposes not exceeding 25% of the proceeds.

— RIL holds 66.43% stake in JPL, while Meta Platforms of the US, founded by Mark Zuckerberg, has 9.98% and Google 7.73%. Not less than 35% of the net issue will be available for allocation to retail individual investors, according to the DRHP.

Do You Know:

— The proposed IPO of Jio Platforms has been one of the most closely watched developments in India’s capital markets, largely because of the company’s dominant position in telecommunications and its rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.

— Jio has over 524 million subscribers across India. Jio’s network leadership in 5G continued to attract subscribers with a total 5G subscriber base reaching 268 million as of March 2026. Customer engagement also remains robust with 5G now accounting for 55% of total wireless traffic, the company said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍NSE files for IPO: Could the exchange’s public offering become the largest in India’s history?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(6) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2025)

1. Statement I: As regards returns from an investment in a company, generally, bondholders are considered to be relatively at lower risk than stockholders.

2. Statement II: Bondholders are lenders to a company whereas stockholders are its owners.

3. Statement III: For repayment purpose, bondholders are prioritized over stockholders by a company.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement II and Statement III are correct and both of them explain Statement I

(b) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct and Statement I explains Statement II

(c) Only one of the Statements II and III is correct and that explains Statement I

(d) Neither Statement II nor Statement III is correct

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to Planning, Mobilization of Resources, Growth, Development and Employment.

What’s the ongoing story: India’s industrial sector maintained its strong start to 2026-27 despite the headwinds caused by the West Asia conflict, with its output rising 6.7% year-on-year in July, aided by robust double-digit growth in the production of capital goods.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Index of Industrial Production (IIP)? What does it measure, who releases it and, how frequently is it released?

— Why is IIP considered an important indicator of economic activity?

— Understand the composition of the IIP: What are its major sectors and how are they weighted?

— What is the difference between IIP, GDP and GVA?

— What are the major changes in the new IIP series?

— Identify the new and discontinued items in the IIP basket.

— Understand how a base-year revision can change the weights, composition and measurement of an index.

— What are capital goods, consumer durables, consumer non-durables, intermediate goods and infrastructure/construction goods?

— Examine the relationship between industrial growth and employment.

— How can the West Asia conflict affect Indian industrial production?

Key Takeaways:

— This suggests investments were strong, a positive sign for the economy that has been waiting for the private sector capital expenditure cycle to take hold.

— While July’s growth rate was lower than June’s upwardly-revised figure of 8.8%, Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge Ratings, pointed out that “industrial activity has been largely resilient” this fiscal in the face of global uncertainties and elevated energy prices.

— According to data released Friday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), industrial growth, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), in the first four months of 2026-27 was 6.3%, well above the 4% recorded in the corresponding period of 2025-26.

Do You Know:

— Released monthly by the National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the Index of Industrial Production maps the change in the volume of production in Indian industries.

— More formally, IIP chooses a basket of industrial products — ranging from the manufacturing sector to mining to energy, creates an index by giving different weights to each sector and then tracks the production every month. Finally, the index value is compared to the value it had in the same month last year to figure out the economy’s industrial health.

— The MoSPI has revised the base year of the IIP from 2011–12 to 2022–23 to make the index more representative of the current structure and dynamics of the industrial sector.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | India unveils modernized Index of Industrial Production : 5 key changes that matter

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(7) In India, in the overall Index of Industrial Production, the Indices of Eight Core Industries have a combined weight of 37.90%. Which of the following is among those Eight Core Industries? (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. Cement

2. Fertilizers

3. Natural gas

4. Refinery products

5. Textiles

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 5 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 2, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

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From Cheddar to trade barriers: cheese names complicate US-Mexico trade talks

What’s in a cheese name? that ques­tion has become a stick­ing point in Us-Mex­ico trade talks, accord­ing to two Mex­ican gov­ern­ment sources who spoke on con­di­tion of anonym­ity because, no mat­ter how you slice it, cheese dip­lomacy can be del­ic­ate.

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PRELIMS ANSWER KEY

1.(c) 2.(a) 3.(c) 4.(a) 5.(d) 6.(a), 7.(c)

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