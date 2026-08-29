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UPSC Key: Javelin ATG Missiles, Nepal Floods and Meta’s $17 bn Settlement

Why Javelin anti-tank guided missile system is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as Central Asia, Collegium system, and Meta's $17bn settlement for both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 29, 2026.

UPSC key, Javelin, Collegium, GLOFs, MetaJavelin is a single man-portable fire-and-forget medium-range antitank weapon system designed to defeat all known and projected threat armor. (Credits: Lockheed Martin)
Written by: Raveena Baneta
32 min readNew DelhiAug 29, 2026 06:51 PM IST First published on: Aug 29, 2026 at 06:51 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 29, 2026.  If you missed the August 28, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here 

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India seals deal to purchase javelin anti tank missile system from US

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raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

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