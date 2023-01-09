UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bonds, Village Defence Committees and many more

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 9, 2023. If you missed the January 6, 2023 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Safety of people in areas affected by subsidence is top priority: PMO

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A high-level meeting called by the Prime Minister’s Office Sunday afternoon decided that the immediate priority in Joshimath – hit by land subsidence – should be safety of people living in the affected area. Further, the state government should establish a clear and continuous communication channel with the residents, the PMO is learnt to have told senior state government officials.

• What is Land subsidence or subsidence of the land?

• Why Joshimath is sinking?

• What are the types of subsidence?

• What is the most common cause of subsidence?

• Map Work-Joshimath

• The appearance of cracks on many roads and houses across Joshimath, due to land subsidence, is neither a new phenomenon in this region-Why this region is more prone to land subsidence?

• “Today’s situation is a result of a variety of reasons, both natural and man-made,”-Can you tell what are the man-made reasons?

• What M C Mishra committee report said regarding the same?

• What experts says about Joshimath’s town-planning and construction work?

• ‘Relief and rescue efforts were intensified in Joshimath after it was declared a landslide and subsidence-hit zone’-What happens when a place is declared a landslide and subsidence-hit zone?

• How disaster management is done in the landslide and subsidence-hit zone?

• How do the Centre and state government ensure the safety and rehabilitation of residents?

As share of renewables increases in grid, Govt explores storage options

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- TO OPERATIONALLY sustain a huge monthly addition of an average 1,000 megawatt — almost five times the amount of power a 250 MWe nuclear plant produces — from non-fossil fuels or renewables to the electricity grid, policy makers are of the view that India needs to urgently work on developing viable energy storage options.

• Why policy makers are of the view that India needs to urgently work on developing viable energy storage options?

• What viable energy storage options are there?

• Do You Know-In India, which is the world’s third largest producer of renewable energy, nearly 40 per cent of installed electricity capacity comes from non-fossil fuel sources. This green push has resulted in a sharp 24 per cent reduction in emission intensity of GDP between 2005 and 2016, but it has also thrown up challenges of a grid being increasingly powered by renewables.

• What are the issues and challenges associated with energy storage in India?

• Why Energy storage is needed?

• There are two alternatives being considered by the government now-What are they?

• What are the Key constraints?

GOVT & POLITICS

‘Identity of diaspora is derived from how closely it’s connected to roots’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention went underway in Indore on Sunday, returning to a physical format after four years, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlining the Indian diaspora’s “strong bonds” to the country.

• Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-Know in detail

• Why Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, also known as Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day is celebrated?

• But why 9th January is selected as the day to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas?

• Non-resident Indian and Overseas Citizen of India-Compare and contrast

• Pravasi Bharatiya Samman-Know in Detail

• In which year was the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award instituted?

• What is planned for the 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Day?

• What is meant by Indian diaspora?

• Why is Indian Diaspora important?

• What is India’s diaspora policy?

• How does Indian diaspora affect India’s foreign policy making?

• Do you Know-The Indian diaspora comprising over 18 million PIOs (persons of Indian origin) and 13 million NRIs is one of the largest overseas communities globally and the government must engage with it effectively.

• What are the issues and challenges faced by Indian Diaspora?

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering Indian Diaspora Theme

📍‘Indian diaspora has a decisive role to play in the politics and economy of America and European Countries’. Comment with examples. (GS-2, 2020)

📍Indian Diaspora has an important role to play in South-East Asian countries’ economy and society. Appraise the role of Indian Diaspora in South- East Asia in this context (GS-2, 2017)

Tamizhagam or TN? Behind Governor-DMK tussle, a misreading of history, a complexity of translation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government and state Governor RN Ravi have been at loggerheads over several issues. Most recently, the DMK has taken strong exception to Ravi’s recent remarks allegedly terming Dravidian politics as ‘regressive politics’. The Governor also suggested changing the name of the state to ‘Tamilagam’.

• What exactly Governor RN Ravi said?

• What was the DMK’s response?

• Governor R N Ravi and Tamil Nadu State Government have major differences over multiple issues-why

• What is the most recent controversy regarding the governor’s role?

• What are the Constitutional Roles of a Governor?

• What Articles 153-161 of the Constitution says?

• The Governor is appointed by whom?

• Office of Governor-know the historical background

• Why has the Governor’s role and powers recently become a matter of contention?

• Various attempts were made to understand the role of the governor to strengthening center-state relations-Can you name those committees and their recommendations?

• Administrative Reforms Commission of 1968, the Rajamanar Committee of 1969, the Sarkaria commission of 1988 and Punchhi Commission-What were their recommendations in the context of role of Governor?

• The Sarkaria Commission, set up in 1983 to look into Centre-state relations, proposed certain points for the selection of Governors-Know them in detail

• What Punchhi Committee, constituted in 2007 on Centre-state relations said on selection the Governor?

• The Punchhi Committee recommended deleting the “Doctrine of Pleasure” from the Constitution-What is “Doctrine of Pleasure”?

• What Supreme Court of India said about the Governor’s role?

• How things changed after the S.R. Bommai case ,1994?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The Gimmicks Commission

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Pratap Bhanu Mehta Writes: The University Grants Commission is proposing new guidelines to allow the entry of foreign universities in India. Any good-faith effort to reform higher education ought to be welcomed. But before you applaud this latest pantomime on higher education and mistake it for a genuine revolution, ask a few probing questions. These so-called reforms, like so much that emanates from the UGC, are being carried out under false premises.

• UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations 2023-Know the highlights

• Why does the author of this viewpoint assert that “these so-called reforms,” like so much else emanating from the UGC, are carried out on false premises”?

• What New Education Policy 2020 says about Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India?

• What are the salient features of New Education Policy 2020?

• How National Policy on Education (NEP) 2020 and Sustainable development goals are linked?

• “The operation of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions shall not be contrary to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency, or morality”-Discuss

• Growth of Education in India: Historical Background from Vedic Period to British Period

• Growth of Education in the Post-Independence Period-Reforms taken so far

• Education was initially a state subject but following an amendment (42nd) to the Constitution in 1976, it became a concurrent subject-True or False?

• Constitutional Provisions Regarding Education- What Article 28, Article 29, Article 30, Article 21A, Article 45 and Article 46 says about Education?

• Education System in India-Know the Present Structure from Pre-primary level to Primary or elementary Level (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) to Secondary level (Rastriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan) to Higher education (Rastriya Uchhattar Shiksha Abhiyan)

• So premium institutes like Oxford and Cambridge can come to India under the UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations 2023?

• The repatriation of funds and other cross-border movement of funds shall be governed by which act?

EXPLAINED

SOVEREIGN GREEN BONDS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- On Friday (January 6), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it will, for the first-time, issue Sovereign Green Bonds (SgrBs) worth Rs 16,000 crore, in two tranches of Rs 8,000 crore each in the current financial year. The RBI said it will issue 5-year and 10-year green bonds of Rs 4,000 crore each on January 25 and February 9.

• What are sovereign green bonds?

• Why are these bonds important?

• How beneficial is it for investors?

• When did Govt plan these bonds?

• How sovereign green bond will work?

• What does carbon neutral mean?

• What is Carbon Credit?

• How does carbon credit work?

• Carbon Trading and Carbon Credit-compare and contrast

• Difference between ‘Net Zero’ and ‘Carbon Neutral’?

• What is India’s New Renewables Energy Target?

• How can net zero be achieved?

• Public-Private partnership frameworks to achieve ‘net zero’-issues and challenges

• India’s emission Status-Present Scenario

• How green bonds help India to achieve carbon neutrality?

Village defence: The return of J&K’s system of armed civilians

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- After militants killed six people in two days in the Upper Dangri village of Jammu and Kashmir this Sunday and Monday, locals have demanded that they be provided weapons to take on attackers. Responding to the demands, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on January 2 assured the people that they would get a Village Defence Committee (VDC) on the lines of those in Doda district. The same was echoed by Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, who visited the village, on the outskirts of Rajouri town, after the twin attacks.

• What is a Village Defence Committees (VDC)?

• What is a Village Defence Guards (VDG)

• How are Village Defence Guards (VDGs) different from Village Defence Committees (VDCs)?

• Who will have control over the Village Defence Guards (VDGs)?

• What was the composition of VDCs?

• Why was the need to set up VDCs felt?

• How did the idea to arm civilians come up?

• VDCs’ contribution in the fight against militants

• What controversies did the VDCs get into?

• Why the fresh demand for arming civilians

• What do the police say about the current situation in the UT?

• What do you know about Salwa Judum?

• Can you compare and contrast Village Defence Committees with Salwa Judum?

• Village Defence Committees can become Salwa Judum in the future?

Imbalance in fertiliser use

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- 2022 saw global prices of fertilisers go through the roof, in the run-up to and post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Those have since eased considerably. Landed prices of urea imported into India (cost plus freight) are ruling at around $550 per tonne, as against $900-1,000 average in November-January 2021-22, when global demand for food and plant nutrients surged with the lifting of Covid lockdowns by most countries.

• What led to the easing of global fertiliser prices?

• The easing of global fertiliser prices has enabled two things-What are those two things?

• ‘Asymmetry in the pricing structure has led to a worsening nutrient imbalance due to over-application of urea and DAP’- What kind of Asymmetry in the pricing structure?

• Why excessive use of urea and now di-ammonium phosphate or DAP?

• What harm can excessive use of urea and now di-ammonium phosphate, or DAP, do to a farmer?

• Quick Recall-Since 2017-18, urea consumption has risen from below 300 lakh tonnes (lt) to 350 lt. Consumption of NPKS complexes and SSP in 2019-20 was lower than in 2011-12. There was an increase in 2020-21 and 2021-22. But it was largely due to DAP and MOP shortages/non-availability, forcing farmers to consume P and K more in the form of low-analysis fertilisers. Some even replaced one bag of DAP with one bag each of SSP and 20:20:0:13, together giving nearly the same N and P plus 24% S.

• For Your Information-High government subsidies are behind the low pricing, and high sales, of these two fertilisers. And the resulting nutrient imbalance owing to their use — disproportionate to other, more expensive fertilisers — could have implications for soil health, ultimately affecting crop yields. The use of nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potassium (K) in the country has over the last few years sharply deviated from the ideal NPK use ratio of 4:2:1.

• Do You Know-The ideal NPK use ratio for the country is 4:2:1, whereas it was 6.5:2.8:1 in 2020-21 and 7.7:3.1:1 in 2021-22. In the recent 2022 kharif season, the ratio got further distorted to 12.8:5.1:1.

• Fertilizer Consumption in India-Know in detail

• What is Fertilizer?

• Primary (Macro) Nutrients and Secondary (Micro) Nutrients in Fertiliser-Know the difference

• Know more about Fertiliser Sector in India and Related Policies

• Fertilizer comes under Union List, State List or Concurrent List?

• know the basics of Fertiliser Subsidy

• Subsidy Mechanism in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-know more in detail

• What is the fertiliser requirement of a typical farmer?

• How much subsidy does a farmer really get per acre?

• What is Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP)?

• NPK in Fertilisers-Have you heard of ‘NPK’? What is NPK and Its Ideal Ratio in Fertilizers?

