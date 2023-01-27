UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 and Halwa Ceremony

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 27, 2023. If you missed the January 25, 2023 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Made in India weapons, women power showcased at Republic Day parade

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– “Aatmarnirbharta” (self-reliance) and “Nari Shakti” (women power) were the two themes on display at the Republic Day parade on Thursday — by many of the marching contingents as well as the different tableaux.

• What do you understand by the word ‘Republic’?

• Why do we choose 26 January on Republic Day?

• What is the main difference between republic and democracy?

• Does republic mean independent?

• Does independent mean republic?

• What is Constitution and Constitutionalism?

• What do you understand by ‘Government of the people, by the people, for the people’?

• Poorna Swaraj resolution in1929 and Republic day in 26th Jan 1950-Connect the dots

• Do You Know-The Indian military showcased only indigenous equipment and weapon systems to drive home the message of self-reliance in defence. The Army’s British-era 25-pounder guns — which traditionally offered the symbolic 21-gun salute — were replaced by the indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) this year.

• What makes this year’s Republic Day unique?

• What is tableaux on Republic Day?

• How are tableau selected for Republic Day parade?

• What is the difference between Republic Day and Independence Day flag hoisting?

📍On special guest list: Central Vista workers

📍23 tableaux, Egyptian Army contingent and fly-past mark parade

Intranasal vaccine launched; symbol of innovation: Govt

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- – NEARLY ONE month after it was inducted into the country’s Covid vaccination drive, Bharat Biotech launched its intranasal vaccine Incovacc in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Science Minister Jitendra Singh on Republic Day.

• What is a nasal vaccine?

• What is Incovacc?

• Do You Know-The vaccine is to be used as a third booster dose for those who have already taken two doses of Covaxin or Covishield. It will cost Rs 325 for the Central government and states placing large orders, and Rs 800 for private players, according to the company.

• Know the significance of Incovacc

• Why nasal spray can be effective?

• Why is the nasal vaccine practical for the future?

📍Why Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine can be a practical option

EXPRESS NETWORK

After Covid delay, first solar mission set to launch by July

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru on Thursday handed over the primary payload of the country’s first mission to sun to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for integration with the other payloads on board the satellite. Called Aditya-L1, the mission to observe the sun from a vantage point 1.5 million kilometres from the earth, is likely to be launched by June or July this year after being delayed repeatedly through the pandemic.

• What is the name of ISRO first solar mission?

• What is ISRO’s Aditya-L1?

• ‘L’ stands for what in Aditya-L1?

• What is Lagrange Point?

• Aditya-L1 Mission-Know the key features

• Aditya-L1 Mission-What makes this Mission very Unique?

• Know the significance and Importance of the Aditya-L1 Mission

• What are the Challenges which were faced during Aditya-L1 Mission?

📍Explained: Eyes on the Sun, how ISRO is preparing for its next giant leap in space

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

DELHI TO CAIRO

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s India visit is his third since he took over the reins of his country in 2013 in the chaotic aftermath of the Arab Spring revolution in his country. India is eager to ramp up its engagement with Egypt in step with its diverse and evolving relationships in Arab world

• ‘An invitation to the Egyptian President this year is considered significant’-Why?

• Personality in News-Abdel Fattah al-Sisi?

• India and Egypt-Know the historical background

• What are the similarities of Egypt and India?

• ‘Mahatma Gandhi and Saad Zaghloul shared common goals’-What common goals?

• Gamal Abdel Nasser, Jawaharlal Nehru and Non-Aligned Movement-Connect the dots

• ‘Egypt has traditionally been one of India’s most important trading partners in the African continent’-Know the data and figures regarding the same

• India, Egypt and Global South- Connect the dots

• For Your Information-Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer. About three-fourths of its supplies used to come from Ukraine and Russia. Keeping food prices stable has been at the top of the agenda for every ruler since the food riots of 1977. India stepped in to fill the gap in June, agreeing to export 1,80,000 tons of wheat to Egypt, but prices are still skyrocketing. India has invited Egypt as a guest country at the G20 this year. Delhi’s global southism, which will be a running thread through its G20 presidency, is bound to find resonance in Cairo, recalling the association of the two countries in the non-aligned movement.

📍India’s Egypt opportunity

📍China in play, Egypt reaches out to India for economy boost

📍Delhi, Cairo flag cross-border terror, its use as State policy

THE WORLD

Cash-strapped Pak’s currency plunges 9.6% amid IMF talks

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Pakistan’s currency tumbled to a record low as the crisis-stricken government relaxed its grip to win much-needed loans from the International Monetary Fund. With $6.5 billion of IMF lending stalled and a debt default on the horizon, the decline in the currency indicates Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s resolve in winning approval for the much-needed funds. The central bank this week also raised interest rates to a 24-year high to fight surging prices.

• What is an IMF bailout?

• What kind of financial assistance does the IMF offer?

• Pakistan’s Economic crisis-Why it happened?

• So, how IMF lending will help Pakistan?

• IMF lending instruments-What are they?

📍Pakistan rupee plummets nearly 10%: What’s happening?

EXPLAINED

Has the world dodged recession? Reasons for hope, caution

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Last year was terrible for the global economy. By the time 2022 came to a close, observers across the world believed that several key economies would witness a recession in 2023. But by the time the most influential policymakers, CEOs and economists met at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos earlier this month, the mood had started to shift.

• What was the picture before World Economic Forum (WEF)?

• Will the world avoid recession?

• So, is India heading for a recession?

• What is Recession?

• What is the ‘V shape recession’?

• What is Stagflation?

• What comes first stagflation or recession?

• What is worse stagflation or recession?

• Why is Stagflation so unpopular vis a vis recession?

• Know the Types of Inflation like Moderate Inflation, Galloping Inflation, Hyper-Inflation, Stagflation, Deflation, Core Inflation etc.

• What are the key macroeconomic factors in Indian Economy?

• What are the major concerns of macroeconomics in India?

• Macroeconomic and Microeconomic Fundamentals- Compare and Contrast

• What do you understand by ‘Debt to GDP ratio’?

📍Will a recession hit India this June, as Union Minister Narayan Rane appears to be predicting?

ECONOMY

T+1 settlement: What is it and how will investors gain?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-After China, India will become the second country in the world to start the ‘trade-plus-one’ (T+1) settlement cycle in top listed securities today (January 27), bringing operational efficiency, faster fund remittances, share delivery, and ease for stock market participants.

• What’s the T+1 settlement plan?

• Do You Know-The T+1 settlement cycle means that trade-related settlements must be done within a day, or 24 hours, of the completion of a transaction. For example, under T+1, if a customer bought shares on Wednesday, they would be credited to the customer’s demat account on Thursday. This is different from T+2, where they will be settled on Friday. As many as 256 large-cap and top mid-cap stocks, including Nifty and Sensex stocks, will come under the T+1 settlement from Friday.

• And what are the benefits of T+1?

• Could it also make markets safer?

• Why are foreign investors opposed?

📍T+1 settlement from January 2023

‘Halwa’ ceremony

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Less than a week from now, the Modi government will present its last full Union Budget on 1 February 2023. With frantic preparations in full swing at the Finance Ministry, FM Nirmala Sitharaman took part in the traditional ‘halwa ceremony’ along with the top official on Thursday.

• What is the ‘halwa’ ceremony?

• What happens after the halwa ceremony?

• Who prepares Budget?

• Annual Financial Statement (AFS) or Union Budget and Article 112 of the Indian Constitution-Know in detail

• Department of Economic Affairs-Role, Under which Ministry?

• What are the three major components of Budget?

• The budget consists of two types of expenditure—the expenditure ‘charged’ upon the Consolidated Fund of India and the expenditure ‘made’ from the Consolidated Fund of India, what are the ‘Charged’ and ‘made’ Expenditure?

• The budget goes through certain stages in the Parliament-what are they?

• Union Budget and Passing of Appropriation Bill-Know in detail

• Union Budget and the role of Rajya Sabha-Know in detail

• Appropriation Bill-What do you know about this Bill?

• What does appropriation mean in government?

• Appropriation Bill and Article 114 of the constitution

• What is the Procedure Followed for the Appropriation Bill in Parliament?

• Power of Rajya Sabha over Appropriation Bill?

• Appropriation Bill and Appropriation Act-Know the Difference

• Appropriation Bill vs Finance Bill-Know the Difference

• What do you understand by ‘Vote on Account’?

📍Budget 2023: What happens after ‘Halwa Ceremony’ at Finance Ministry and how to download Budget documents – Your guide

