UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey and Jagannath Temple

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 23, 2023.

FRONT PAGE

Rijiju backs retired HC judge who said SC has ‘hijacked’ Constitution

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- ESCALATING the debate over appointment of judges to higher judiciary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Sunday shared an interview clip of a retired Delhi High Court judge who said the Supreme Court had “hijacked” the Constitution by deciding to appoint its own judges. “Actually majority of the people have similar sane views,” Rijiju said in a tweet on Sunday, a day after sharing the video clip of the interview.

• What distinguishes the executive from the judiciary?

• What is going on between Executive and Judiciary these days?

• “Supreme Court has, for the first time, hijacked the Constitution”-Debate

• Supreme Court and the Constitution of India-Connect the dots

• What precipitated the conflict between the executive and the judiciary?

• What previous instances of conflict have occurred between the two?

• What does the constitution say about the division of power between the two?

• Who is overstepping on whom: The Judiciary or the Executive?

• First of all, what is your understanding about the collegium system?

• What is the issue of conflict between Judiciary and Executive with respect to the appointment of Judges?

• What is the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court Judges in India?

• Who appoints the Judges of the Supreme Court?

• What does the Collegium consider while making the recommendation?

• National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act 2014-Know the key highlights

• Supreme Court on NJAC Act 2014 (99th Constitutional Amendment Act)-know in detail

• First Judges Case (1982), Second Judges Case (1993) and Third Judges Case (1998)-Know in detail

• What was the Supreme court’s ruling in the Second Judges case (1993), with respect to the appointment of a judge?

• Third Judges case (1998) and Supreme Court’s ruling in case of the appointment-What was the Supreme Court’s ruling?

• The National Judicial Appointments Commission Act of 2014 and the Collegium System-Compare and Contrast

• The Constitution has made certain provisions to safeguard and ensure the independent and impartial functioning of a Judges-Know in detail

• Executive Vs Judiciary for appointment of judges in higher judiciary-Know in detail

THE CITY

Uphaar evidence tampering case: L-G nod for filing review petition

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Delhi L-G V K Saxena has approved filing of a review petition in the High Court against real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal for allegedly tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy case, which claimed 59 lives. Sources told The Indian Express that the L-G has approved the plea for the state to approach the court and ask for prosecution of the accused for seven years.

• Uphaar Cinema Fire Tragedy-Know the Story so far

• Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy in India – Know the Causes of Fire Accidents in India

• Facts and Data’s given on Fire Safety in India by Ministry of Home Affairs, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and India Risk Surveys-Know the facts

• Fire Services is a State subject or Concurrent Subject or Union Subject?

• What is the key to fire safety?

• National Building Code (NBC) of India, 2016 and Fire and Life Safety-Know the provisions

• Ministry of Urban Development, Model Building by Laws 2016 and Fire Safety-Connect the dot

• What National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says on Fire and Fire Safety?

• Supreme Court of India’s Guidelines on Fire Safety-Know in Detail

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Viksit Bharat blueprint

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- On January 7, during the Second National Conference of Chief Secretaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP). This transformational programme focuses on improving governance to enhance the quality of life of citizens in the most difficult and underdeveloped blocks of India by converging existing schemes, defining outcomes, and monitoring them on a constant basis. The ABP is built on the noteworthy success of the government’s flagship Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) launched in 2018 across 112 under-developed districts of India.

• What is the Aspirational District Programme?

• How the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) will be different from Aspirational District Programme?

• What is the rationality behind Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP)?

• What will be the key features of Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP)?

• For Your Information-An inter-ministerial committee in consultation with states had identified 500 blocks from across 28 states and four Union territories. In each of them, the ABP will focus on monitoring 15 key socio-economic indicators (KSIs) categorised under major sectors namely, health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, basic infrastructure and social development. These themes were selected for facilitating holistic development of every block with states having the flexibility to include additional state-specific KSIs to address local challenges. The KSIs will be tracked on a real-time basis and periodic rankings will be released across key thematic areas to foster a healthy and dynamic competition among the blocks to encourage data-driven governance.

• “The ABP aims to address these inequalities by improving governance and last mile service delivery at the block level”-How?

THE IDEAS PAGE

Go easy on revdis

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-With inflation relatively under control, the finance minister’s next biggest job is to have a budget that can ensure sufficiently high growth during 2023-24. If she can curate a budget that manages to clock a growth rate of anywhere between 6.5 to 7 per cent, that would be a great success, setting the best example for G20 countries when India is leading the pack.

• How India can achieve high GDP growth?

• “Keep development expenditures (the investment rate) high, and contain the “revdi” culture (doles/subsidies) for achieving high GDP growth”-Discuss

• What are the policy choices that the Finance minister of India has?

• How good use of monetary resources can be ensured that propel widespread growth, benefitting the large mass of society?

• Do You Know-The largest share (46.5 per cent) of the working population in India is still engaged in agriculture. This is too high, and people need to move out of agriculture, as has happened in almost all economies. But moving out of agriculture to high-productivity jobs in the non-agriculture sector requires investment in education and skills.

• What is ‘Revdi’ culture?

• “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime”-can you justify this quote with respect to freebies?

• Freebies and Fiscal stress-Connect the dots

• Why the word ‘Freebie’ is almost sounds pejorative especially in political and policy circle?

• What goods and services should be selected for Freebie programmes?

• What should be the ideal mode of delivery for Freebie Programmes and Schemes?

• What should be a prudent fiscal limit for funding such programmes?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Subsidy’?

• How the words “Essential” and “Merit “contradicts Freebie Programmes and Schemes?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Production-related incentives’?

• The macroeconomic stability of the Union is contingent on the macroeconomic stability of both the Centre and states-Critically Analyse

• The political dialogue built around freebies is fraught with danger. What ‘danger’ is associated with Freebies scheme?

• How Budget is managed for Freebies schemes and Programmes?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Digital crop survey in 10 states this kharif season

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country, – different types of irrigation and irrigation systems storage, transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- THE CENTRE plans to launch a digital crop survey from the kharif-2023 season across 10 states, The Indian Express has learnt. In the survey, information on different types of crops sown by farmers in their fields will be collected through an automated process by using “Geo-Referenced maps” of the farmland plots and remote sensing images.

• Digital Crop Survey-Know its features, components and objectives

• For Your Information-The digital crop survey will be rolled out initially as a pilot project in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat, according to sources. Later, it will be gradually rolled out across the country. Once it becomes fully operational, it will add on to the age-old crop area statistics collection system, which is known as “patwari agency”, that is currently in use in most of the states.

• What is ‘Crop Survey’?

• What is the rationality behind crop survey?

• Why India needs Digital Crop Survey?

EXPLAINED

Dry, cold winter and rabi crop

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country, – different types of irrigation and irrigation systems storage, transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-2021-22 was the Year of Climate Change for Indian agriculture. Every single month from September 2021 to January 2022 recorded excess rain, which significantly damaged the post-monsoon kharif crop at the time of harvesting. This was followed by the hottest March in 122 years. The sudden mercury surge after mid-March took a heavy toll on the standing wheat that was in the final ripening and maturity stage.

• Wheat Production in India-Wheat is a Rabi or Kharif Crop?

• Do You Know-The India Meteorological Department has forecast “scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity” over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during January 24-26, besides “light isolated” rain over north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring more rain over northwest India from January 27.

• How will this impact the rabi crops?

• What is the current crop condition?

• What is the situation with mustard?

• Has chana been affected too?

• Which is the main rabi growing states in India?

• Kharif and Rabi Crops-Compare and Contrast

• Rabi crops, MSP and Doubling Farmers Income-How they are interconnected?

• Recommendation of Ashok Dalwai Committee and M. S. Swaminathan Committee-Key Highlights

• The Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP)-Know in Detail

• The Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) and Minimum support prices (MSP)-Connect the dots

• How Government fix MSPs of crops before every planting season?

• How Monsoon affects crops?

Jagannath Temple and curbs on non-Hindus

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal has backed the entry of foreign nationals inside the world-famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, wading into a debate that has lasted for decades and periodically triggered controversy. “If a foreigner can meet Gajapati, servitors, and Jagatguru Shankaracharya, he/ she should also be allowed to meet eyes with the Chakanayana (a name of Lord Jagannath). It is my personal opinion irrespective of whether people will appreciate it or not,” Governor Lal said at Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

• ‘Servitors at the 12th-century shrine and researchers of Jagannath culture have expectedly opposed the suggestion, saying that the traditions and practices of the Temple should not be broken’-what are traditions?

• Tradition and Culture-Compare

• Jagannath Temple one of the important Hindu temple- Know its Significance (Hint: Char Dham)

• Why no non-Hindus?

• Jagannath Temple and Vaishnava Traditions-Connect the dots

• Jagannath Temple-Know some facts like it was built by the Ganga dynasty king Anantavarman Chodaganga in the 12th century CE

• Jagannath Temple also as ‘Yamanika Tirtha’-Why?

• Jagannath Temple-know the architectural features and Style of the temple (Is it Dravidian, Nagara, Vesara style or Different from these three Architectural Style?)

• Know more about Architectural features of Odisha temples classification like Rekhapida, Pidhadeul And Khakra

• Know more about-Paintings theme associated with lord Jagannath like Patachitra or Pattachitra

• What is the Puri heritage corridor?

Chargesheet, FIR, and why SC said former is not a ‘public document’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Supreme Court on Friday held that chargesheets are not ‘public documents’ and enabling their free public access violates the provisions of the Criminal Code of Procedure as it compromises the rights of the accused, victim, and the investigation agencies. Before dismissing the PIL seeking directions to the police or investigating agencies like the ED or the CBI, a two-judge bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice CT Ravikumar also cautioned against the possibility of ‘misuse’.

• What is a chargesheet?

• How is a chargesheet different from an FIR?

• Why is a chargesheet not a ‘public document’?

• What is the Court’s refrain on the misuse of documents?

