UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orientation discrimination and gay judge

FRONT PAGE

108 women officers to be Colonels, can lead Army units first time

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Role of women and Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Nearly 80 women officers in the Army have been cleared so far for the rank of Colonel (selection grade), making them eligible to command units in their respective arms and services for the first time, The Indian Express has learnt. The Women Officers Special No. 3 Selection Board proceedings, which began January 9, are currently underway at Army headquarters for promotion from the rank of Lt Colonel to Colonel to bring them on a par with their male counterparts.

• What is the promotion procedure in Army, Airforce and Navy?

• Do You Know-While women are still not eligible for pure combat arms such as Infantry, Mechanised Infantry and Armoured Corps, the Army recently decided to induct women into the Corps of Artillery, a combat support arm. The proposal is currently awaiting government approval. Women officers are already part of various aviation units. The Army earlier opened its soldier ranks to women in the Corps of Military Police.

• What is the role of women in Indian Armed Forces?

• What role do males play in the Indian Armed Forces?-This question may appear strange, but if ‘What is the role of women in Indian Armed Forces’ appears normal, then this question should appear normal to all of us.

• What percentage of Indian Armed Forces are women?

• Quick Recall-The Supreme Court recently directed the Centre and the Indian Air Force to consider granting Permanent Commission to 32 retired women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers based on their suitability with the purpose of giving them pensionary benefits. The military opened its doors to women in 1992 when the Air Force inducted its first batch. It’s been three decades, and that women are still at the mercy of the courts is something to reflect upon.

• What was the Supreme Court’s Verdict in Ministry of Defence vs Babita Puniya and others in February 2020?

• Women in armed forces and their right to equality of opportunities-connect the dots

• How Principle of non-discrimination on the ground of sex under Article 15 and Right to equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters of public employment under Article 16 is applicable in the armed forces?

• What is the present scenario for the women entry in the Indian armed forces?

• first of all, what is permanent commission?

• Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission-Compare and contrast

• What is the procedure for granting permanent commission?

• After Supreme Court’s directive, how exactly women will be benefitted?

• What is number and percentage of women officers in Indian Army, Airforce and in the Indian Navy?

• Know the timeline of induction of women in the Indian Defence forces

• Why Women in the Indian defence forces should be given Permanent Commission?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Army criteria systemically discriminates against women: Supreme Court

What sparked stir by wrestlers: Calls from women over ‘unsafe environment’ at camp

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies I: Role of women and Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-India’s most-decorated women wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, on Wednesday accused BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. THE TRIGGER for India’s top wrestlers to stage an unprecedented protest against the sport’s administrators was a series of phone calls that two-time world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat received from several young women expressing fears about the “unsafe environment” at a national camp they were asked to attend in Lucknow, The Indian Express has learnt.

• What is the accusation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

• Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

• Women in sports in India-know the data’s and facts

• What is the major issue that affects female athletes participation in sports?

• What are the challenges faced by Indian sportswomen?

• How are females discriminated against in sporting activities?

• When was Wrestling Federation of India established?

• “The grave allegations made against him must be taken seriously”-What steps can be taken

• Did India’s most esteemed female wrestlers make the correct decision by publicly condemning the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

• “Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh controversy comes after another case last month, when a junior athletics coach in Haryana accused the then state sports minister, Sandeep Singh, of sexual harassment”- What is the accusation against Sandeep Singh?

• “The recent case is characterised by a dangerous combination of political nexus and male domination of positions of power”-Analyse

• ‘Politicians and politics should not have any say in sports’-do you agree?

• What does politics have to do with sports?

• Politics and Sports-where to draw the line?

• “These recent cases of harassment of women in sports are merely the tip of an iceberg. The true shape of this particular problem has become quite gigantic and complex, as was highlighted by the women wrestlers in their press conference”-Discuss

• Comprehend and brainstorm-‘The question, why most of these women report such cases after a substantial lapse of time, therefore, must be seen in the light of what is at stake here for an athlete. The victim blaming and shaming by the accused and their political/state machinery combined with the social stigma associated with cases of sexual abuse make it extremely difficult for a lone victim to take on an entire apparatus that holds the devastating power to stall a sportsperson’s career at any given time and cause severe mental and social trauma.’

• Do You remember-One important case worth remembering in this regard is of tennis player Ruchika Girhotra from 1990 who dared to raise her voice against the then president of tennis federation and IG Haryana Police, SPS Rathore.

• “There is an immediate need to formulate an effective legal process that needs to be followed in cases of harassment of women sportspersons”-What is the way ahead?

• Can the problem be solved by putting together anti-sexual harassment committees in all sports departments, federations, and government sports bodies?

• Does the Vishaka guideline apply to female athletes?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Wrestle with this

📍HE MUST GO

SC reveals Govt objections: ‘gay… posts critical of PM’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud reiterated its decision Thursday to appoint five advocates as High Court judges. Significantly, in at least three cases, it made public both its reasons for reiteration and the government’s objections: A candidate’s sexual orientation and his “foreign-national” partner; an advocate sharing content critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and another’s views on social media critical of the government.

• ‘The most detailed Collegium statement is in the case of Kirpal, who if appointed, could be India’s first openly gay judge’- Who is senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal?

• Why Saurabh Kirpal is in news?

• How the sexual orientation of Saurabh Kirpal is of importance to anyone.

• What is sexual orientation discrimination?

• What is an example of sexual orientation harassment?

• Do You Know-The most detailed Collegium statement is in the case of Kirpal, who if appointed, could be India’s first openly gay judge.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍On other proposals for judges, Supreme Court Collegium looks at Govt concerns

Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Hybrid immunity — from a previous infection coupled with vaccination — offers a “higher magnitude and durability” of protection against severe Covid than an infection alone, according to a meta-analysis published in “Lancet Infectious Diseases”. The study says hybrid immunity may also help in extending the period before which a booster dose is needed, especially in the context of Omicron variants leading to a high number of breakthrough infections. It says, however, that all immunity — from infection, vaccination or vaccination coupled with infection — wanes against re-infection within months.

• What is hybrid immunity?

• What did the study find?

• What can be the implications of the findings?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍HYBRID IMMUNITY MOST EFFECTIVE AGAINST SEVERE COVID: STUDY

EXPLAINED

Maldives polls, India’s concerns

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Maldives earlier this week, at a fraught time for the country’s president, Ibrahim Solih. The presidential election in Maldives is to be held on September 9 this year, with a runoff, if necessary, on September 30. Solih has announced he will run for a second term, but his candidature has been opposed within his party by former president and leader of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) Mohamed Nasheed, who has thrown his hat in the ring. The two will face off in the party primary on January 28.

• ‘For Delhi, the feuding in the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) is bad news’-Why?

• ‘Relations between India and the Maldives have improved dramatically since 2018, when Solih defeated Abdulla Yameen, president from 2013 to 2018’-Know in brief

• India’s infrastructure projects in Maldives-Know in detail

• Map Work-Maldives

• Is Maldives in Indian Ocean or Arabian Sea?

• Which water channel separates Maldives and Lakshadweep?

• India and Maldives Bilateral Relations-Know the Historical Background

• How are things between India and the Maldives now?

• Why Maldives is Geo-Strategically Important to India?

• India and Maldives-What are the Major issues in Bilateral Relations?

• Have you heard of the Maldives’ “India Out” campaign?

• What was ‘India Out’ Campaign?

• Why anti-India sentiments are rising in Maldives?

• Political developments in the Maldives in the last few years-Know in detail

• ‘The String of Pearls’, Maldives and India-Connect the dots

• What Steps India has taken in the recent years to ensure friendly relations with Maldives?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Jaishankar in Maldives: takes stock of projects, signs key pacts

