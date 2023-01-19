UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report, Federalism and State Legislatures

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 19, 2023. If you missed the January 18, 2023 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

Post-Covid, student count at record high, but big dip in learning

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- After two years of a pandemic-induced school shutdown that kept children out of schools, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) for 2022 has good news and bad. While children returned to school in huge numbers in 2022, belying fears that the economic crisis and displacement brought about by the pandemic would lead to dropouts, the grim news is that, as expected, the disruption led to a big drop in learning levels in most states, across both government and private schools and for both girls and boys.

• The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) for 2022 has good news and bad-What is that good and bad news?

• 17th ASER report-Know the key highlights

• Know About Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)- Role, Functions

• Impact of COVID-19 on Education-Know in detail

• Why Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) findings are important?

• Quick Summary- The ASER survey covered 7 lakh children in 19,060 villages across 616 districts in the country. According to the 17th ASER report released in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the pandemic ebbed, school enrolment touched a record high in 2022 — 98.4% children in the 6-14 age group are now in school, up from 97.2% in 2018, when the last full pre-pandemic survey was conducted by Pratham. The proportion of girls not enrolled in schools has also reduced across age groups. For girls aged 11-14, this share dropped from 4.1% in 2018 to 2% in 2022. Back in 2006, the share of out-of-school girls in this age bracket stood at 10.3 per cent.

• “But it’s the drop in learning levels – foundational skills in reading and arithmetic – that has confirmed the worst fears about the pandemic and its impact on children”-What report says on this?

• For Your Information-Between 2014 and 2018, learning levels in terms of reading and basic arithmetic had been rising gradually. The proportion of Class 3 students who were grade-ready or could read a Class 2 textbook had gone up from 23.6% in 2014 to 27.2% in 2018, while those in this grade who could do at least subtraction rose from 25.3% to 28.1%. However, in 2022, the basic reading ability of children in Class 3 dipped by 6.8 percentage points (from 27.3% in 2018 to 20.5% in 2022), and that of students in Class 5 came down by 7.6 percentage points (from 50.4% in 2018 to 42.8% in 2022)

• Do You Know-The ASER report also highlights another trend that was reflected in other reports such as the government’s UDISE+ data that came out last year. ASER 2022 states that nationally, the percentage of children aged 11 to 14 who are enrolled in government schools has risen from 65% in 2018 to 71.7% in 2022. While the period from 2006 to 2014 saw a steady decrease in proportion of children in government schools, it plateaued for the next four years, only to rise to 71.7% in 2022.

• How schools are recovering after pandemic?

‘Federalism between Centre, Delhi needs relook’: Solicitor General seeks larger SC bench

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development and Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Centre on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to refer the matter relating to its dispute with the Delhi government over control of services in the National Capital Territory to a larger bench saying the “contours of federalism between the Centre and union territory need a relook”.

• What is federalism?

• Why India is called federalism?

• What is the nature of Federalism in India?

• Important features of Indian federalism-Know in detail

• The Constitution of India provides for a federal system of government, But the term ‘federation’ has nowhere been used in the Constitution-True or False?

• What Supreme Court of India said on Federalism in India in Union of India and Anr versus M/s Mohit Minerals Through Director case?

• How Supreme Court of India defined federalism?

• The 69th Constitutional Amendment Act of 1991 provided a special status to the Union Territory of Delhi-what was that ‘special status’?

• What are the recent changes made in 2021 through the amendments to NCT Delhi Act 1991?

• There has been tension between the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) in New Delhi over the years. why?

• When was the last time the Supreme Court rendered a decision regarding Delhi’s form of government?

• ‘The chief minister-led council of ministers supports and counsels the lieutenant governor as he fulfils his duties. When the lieutenant governor and his ministers disagree, the lieutenant governor must bring the issue to the president for resolution and take appropriate action’-Do you believe that the lieutenant governor of Delhi has followed this procedure correctly?

• “Suppose the officer is not properly discharging functions, see how anomalous this will be… Delhi government will have no role to say we will send this person and get somebody else. Where will they be? Can we say they will have no jurisdiction over authority in respect of where he will be posted, whether he should be in education or elsewhere?”-Discuss and decode

• Why is the bureaucracy in New Delhi shuttling between the central and state governments?

• So, what is going on between the Centre and the New Delhi government?

• Decode the quote- “Democracy and federalism are interdependent on each other for their survival such that federalism would only be stable in well-functioning democracies”.

• Competitive Federalism Cooperative Federalism and Fiscal Federalism are very much in news. What do you understand by these terms in Indian Scenario?

Tripura goes to the polls on Feb 16; Nagaland, Meghalaya on Feb 27

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Election Commission has announced the schedule for Assembly elections to the three states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. All the constituencies of Tripura will vote in a single phase on February 16. Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. Votes will be counted in all the three states on March 2.

• Map Work-Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland

• What is the process of election system?

• What is the maximum and minimum strength of a legislative assembly?

• How is the legislative assembly’s strength determined?

• There is no uniformity in the organisation of state legislatures-Why?

• “Political representation is one of the unsettling aspects of interstate disparity that bubbles to the surface during assembly as well as general elections”-Critically analyse

• What happens after the Election Commission announces schedule for the polls?

• From which date the Model Code of Conduct is enforced and operational up to which date?

• What is the role of Election Commission in the matter?

• What are the salient features of the Model Code of Conduct?

• Whether Govt. can make transfers and postings of officials who are related to election work?

• Election Commission of India and Article 324 of the Constitution-Know in detail

• The independent and impartial functioning of the Election Commission-How it is ensured?

• Election Commission of India- Powers and Functions

• The Constitution of India has prescribed the qualifications (legal, educational, administrative or judicial) of the members of the Election Commission-True or False?

• The Constitution has not specified the term of the members of the Election Commission-True or False?

• Chief Election Commissioner and the two other Election Commissioners have equal powers-True or False?

• In case of difference of opinion amongst the Chief election commissioner and/or two other election commissioners, the matter is decided by the Supreme Court of India-Right or Wrong?

India, Maldives have duty for regional peace, security, says Jaishankar

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-In a bid to strengthen ties, India and Maldives on Wednesday signed pacts on development projects as External Affairs minister S Jaishankar visited the island country and held talks with the top leadership in the country. The pact included grant assistance of 100 million Rufiyaa [currency of Maldives] for the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) scheme. A number of socio-economic development projects are planned to be implemented throughout the country under this funding.

• Map Work-Maldives

• Is Maldives in Indian Ocean or Arabian Sea?

• Which water channel separates Maldives and Lakshadweep?

• India and Maldives Bilateral Relations-Know the Historical Background

• How are things between India and the Maldives now?

• Why Maldives is Geo-Strategically Important to India?

• India and Maldives-What are the Major issues in Bilateral Relations?

• Have you heard of the Maldives’ “India Out” campaign?

• What was ‘India Out’ Campaign?

• Why anti-India sentiments are rising in Maldives?

• Political developments in the Maldives in the last few years-Know in detail

• ‘The String of Pearls’, Maldives and India-Connect the dots

• What Steps India has taken in the recent years to ensure friendly relations with Maldives?

Ken-Betwa Link Project panel holds third meet

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-THE THIRD meeting of the Steering Committee of Ken- Betwa Link Project (SC-KBLP) was held on Wednesday. Held under the Chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Secretary Pankaj Kumar, the meeting was attended by representatives of both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and senior Central officials.

• Know the geography of Bundelkhand region

• Map Work-Ken, Betwa and Bundelkhand region

• Why Ken-Betwa link project is critical for the water security and socio-economic development of Bundelkhand region?

• Know in detail Ken-Betwa River linking project

• Know about Other Infrastructure and Rural development related schemes

• Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G)-Features of the Scheme and Nodal Ministry

• PMAY (Rural or Gramin) and PMAY (Urban)-Difference

A plea for equity in education

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The University Grants Commission has released a set of draft rules to facilitate foreign universities in setting up campuses in India. An editorial in this newspaper welcomed the move (“Going Global”, IE, January 7, 2023) on the grounds that it “could herald long overdue transformations in the country’s higher educational milieu.” However, I am not as optimistic about the move — or indeed the larger policy framework on higher education that it is set in, from the point of equity and inclusiveness.

• Quick Recall-Foreign universities can set up their campuses in India, decide their admission process, fee structure, and will also be able to repatriate funds to their parent campuses according to draft norms announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar recently.

• UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations 2023-Know the highlights

• What New Education Policy 2020 says about Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India?

• What are the salient features of New Education Policy 2020?

• ‘The implementation of quality measures alone is likely to further reduce the access of weaker sections to higher education, as these measures possess elements which may enhance unequal access, unless the government comes with corresponding measures to safeguard them’-Critically analyse New Education Policy 2020 in the context of the given statement

• “There is an absence of a policy to improve the access of students from weaker sections to private education institutions”-do you agree?

Noise that humans make affects dolphins’ communication: Study

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A new study has found that noise generated by human activity makes it harder for dolphins to communicate and coordinate with each other. As the levels of underwater noise increase, these mammals have to “shout” to each other, it added. Published last week in the journal Current Biology, the latest study, ‘Anthropogenic noise impairs cooperation in bottlenose dolphins’, has been authored by researchers Pernille M Sørensen (University of Bristol, UK), Abby Haddock (Dolphin Research Center, Florida) and others.

• For Your Information-Dolphins are social mammals that communicate through squeaks, whistles and clicks. They also use echolocation in order to locate food and other objects. Therefore, anthropogenic noise coming from large commercial ships, military sonars or offshore drilling can severely impact their well-being.

• How was the study done?

• What are the findings of the study?

• Do You Know-It was found that as it got noisier underwater, both dolphins changed their behaviour to communicate and work together. Apart from raising the volume and increasing the length of their calls, they also changed their body language — they turned their bodies towards each other and swam across the lagoon to be closer to each other. Researchers noted despite these attempts to compensate for the noisy background, the dolphins had less success with the task. According to the study, “cooperative task success decreased in the presence of noise, dropping from 85 per cent during ambient noise control trials to 62.5 per cent during the highest noise exposure.”

• What are the consequences of noisy oceans?

Green clearance violations: Recalling three cases opened by NGT

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set a four-month deadline for remedial actions and recovering damages from the Kulda coal mine run by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha and the Tamnar thermal plant operated by Jindal Power Limited (JPL) in Chhattisgarh for transporting coal through villages in violation of environmental clearance (EC) conditions.

• Intervention by the NGT-Know in detail

• What happens now

• Locate on Map: Ken-Betwa River linking project, Dibang multipurpose project, Lower Subansiri hydel project, Kulda coal mine, & Tamnar Thermal Plant (Given in the Article)

• Ken, Betwa, Dibang, Subansiri, and Mahanadi Rivers-Source and Location

• What do you understand by the term ‘Environmental Impact Assessment’ (EIA)?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Protection Act, 1986-How they are related with each other?

• Why Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is Important?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and India

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Rules Amendment, 2006

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2020

• Environmental Impact Assessment-Achievements, Issues and Challenges

• Supreme court of India on Environment Impact Assessment (ex-post facto environmental clearance)

