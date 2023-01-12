UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monument, Indian Cinema and Golden Globe Award and many more

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 12, 2023. If you missed the January 11, 2023 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

V-P targets SC’s basic structure ruling, asks ‘are we democratic’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Rekindling the debate over the doctrine of separation of powers, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 judgment in the Kesavananda Bharati case in which it ruled that Parliament had the authority to amend the Constitution but not its basic structure, has said it will be difficult to answer the question “are we a democratic nation”.

• Quick Recall-On December 7, presiding over Rajya Sabha for the first time on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament, Dhankhar had called the striking down of the NJAC Act a “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the “mandate of the people”. He had also said that Parliament, being the custodian of the “ordainment of the people”, was duty-bound to “address the issue” and expressed confidence that “it will do so”.

• ‘Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar again raised the issue of the powers of the judiciary vis-a-vis the legislature, highlighting the 2015 decision of the Supreme Court to strike down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act’-How far you agree with Vice-President’s opinion?

• What is Doctrine of the ‘basic structure’?

• How has the doctrine of basic structure evolved?

• What are the basic features of the Indian Constitution?

• What power is granted by Article 368 of the Indian Constitution?

• Shankari Prasad case (1951), Golak Nath case (1967), Kesavananda Bharati case (1973), Indira Nehru Gandhi case (1975), Minerva Mills case (1980), Waman Rao case (1981) and the evolution of basic Structure of the Constitution-connect the dots

• What are the features of the ‘Basic Structure of Constitution’?

• Can Parliament change the basic structure doctrine of the Indian Constitution?

• Why is the doctrine criticised?

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering Basic Structure Theme:

📍Do you think the Constitution of India does not accept the principle of strict separation of powers rather it is based on the principle of ‘checks and balance’? Explain (GS2, 2019)

📍Starting from inventing the ‘basic structure’ doctrine, the judiciary has played a highly proactive role in ensuring that India develops into a thriving democracy. In light of the statement, evaluate the role played by judicial activism in achieving the ideals of democracy. (GS-2, 2014)

Golden Globe for RRR song, big stage for its low-profile composer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Composer MM Keeravani, along with singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, has won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, for the track “Naatu Naatu,” which became an anthem of sorts for fans of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The historical epic has also been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the 80th Golden Globes.

• What is the Golden Globe Award?

• Why Golden Globe Awards are considered an important precursor for the Oscars?

• Do You Know-India previously made its presence felt in the Best Original Score category over a decade ago, when AR Rahman won for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. Rahman was also nominated in the same category for Boyle’s follow-up, 127 Hours. V Shantaram’s Do Aankhen Barah Haath made history when it won the equivalent of the Best Non-English Language Film in 1957. Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi was won the Globe in the same category, even though it wasn’t a foreign production.

• Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Golden Globe Award-Connect the dots

• ‘The Golden Globe nominations for S S Rajamouli’s RRR are, in a sense, an acknowledgement of the film’s immense popularity and impact across the world’-Elaborate

• ‘Indian cinema’s cultural influence for the first few decades after Independence was outsized compared to its economic and political might’-Do you agree?

• Can we say that, ‘RRR’s international recognition and popularity expands the horizon for Indian cinema globally’?

• How will India’s cinematic standing change as a result of this award?

• “Naatu naatu’ is massively at odds with some of the most brilliant film music that’s been the life and blood of the various film industries in various parts of the country but hasn’t found international nominations”-Analyse

GOVT & POLITICS

Cabinet OKs co-op societies to promote organic products, seeds and exports

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of three new cooperative bodies — national multi-state cooperative export society, national multi-state cooperative organic society and national multi-state cooperative seed society — under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002.

• What are multi state cooperative societies?

• What is a cooperative society, and who governs them presently?

• Why amend the existing law?

• The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022-Know its provisions

• The Bill provides for the merger of “any co-operative society” into an existing multi-state co-operative society-Know in detail

• What is Co-operative Election Authority?

• Who can be appointed the chairperson of the authority?

• What was the Constitution (Ninety Seventh Amendment) Act, 2011?

• Ombudsman to have powers like Civil Court

• For Your Information-The Bill also seeks to insert a new section 63A in the principal Act, relating to “establishment of the Co-operative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund” for revival of “sick multi-State co-operative societies”. It also proposes to insert a new section 70A relating to “concurrent audit” for multi-state co-operative societies having an annual turnover or deposit of more than the amount as determined by the Central Government.

EXPRESS NETWORK

Chinese imports drop for 2nd month in Nov, but FY23 figure still higher than last Apr-Nov

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-India’s imports from China dropped by 5.42 per cent in November 2022 over the same month of the previous year, shows the latest trade data available from the Department of Commerce. The data shows India’s imports from the neighbouring country declined to $7.65 billion in November 2022 as compared to $8.08 billion in the same month of 2021. The key items seeing a decline in imports are—personal computers (laptops, palmtops etc.), urea, and diammonium phosphate.

• Indo-China Relations-Know the background

• What are India’s major imports from China?

• Data and Statistics–In November 2022, India’s total imports increased by 9.80 per cent to $58.23 billion from $53.02 billion in the same month a year ago. In October 2022, India’s total import had recorded a double-digit increase of 10.02 per cent to $59.01 billion from $53.64 billion a year ago.

• How much India import from China?

• “The decline in imports from China comes at a time when the neighbouring country saw a spike in Covid-19 cases and strict restrictions to contain the spread of infection in recent months”-Discuss in the backdrop of India and China trade relations

• Why the decline is significant?

• China is India’s second biggest trading partner after the United States-Know the data and statistics in this regard

• For Your Information-In 2021-22, India-China bilateral trade stood at $115.83 billion, which was 11.19 per cent of India’s total merchandise trade of $1,035 billion. Till 20 years ago, China figured at the 10th position (2001-12) or lower (12th in 2000-01; 16th in 1999-00; 18th in 1998-99). However, from 2002-03, it started an upward march and became India’s top trading partner in 2011-12. For the next two years (2018-19 and 2019-20), the US was at the top but in 2020-21, China again became India’s number trading partner.

• What India buys from China?

• What China buys from India?

• While China and the US have both been India’s top trading partners in recent years, there is a big difference between the trade with the world’s two largest economies-What is that difference?

• “The Galwan clash two years ago, which followed China tearing apart three decades of peace and tranquillity on the disputed frontier, appears to have made Delhi wiser”-How?

• Know India’s Diplomatic stand with China after Galwan clash?

• India-China and Relations after Galwan Clash-Connect the dot

• China’s aggressive attitude towards Indo-China Border and What impact can it have on India-China relations?

Free foodgrain scheme named ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Centre has named its new free foodgrain scheme under the National Food Security Act, 2013, as ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)’, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said Wednesday. “Implementation of the new scheme has started from January 1, 2023, benefitting more than 80 crore poor and poorest of poor people,” the ministry said in a statement.

• The name of the new scheme is similar to that of the free foodgrain scheme implemented as part of the Centre’s Covid-19 package announced in 2020, but still there is a difference. What is that difference between the two scheme with same name?

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme (PMGKAY)-Analyse the scheme

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)-Key Features

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)-Benefits

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)-Who all are eligible?

• What are the arguments for and against continuation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Governor vs government

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Faizan Mustafa Writes: Convention deems that the governor must not edit the address sent by the government. The Tamil Nadu incident is a pointer to the growing distrust between the office of the governor and chief ministers of Opposition-led governments.

• Why is Governor R. N. Ravi in the news right now?

• The curious case of Tamil Nadu politics-What is going on between the governor and the state government?

• “Governor” is neither a decorative emblem nor a glorified cipher. His powers are limited but he has an important constitutional role to play in the governance of the state and in strengthening federalism-Analyse the role of the Governor

• Does a governor have the right to edit the address prepared by the government?

• What are the constitutional implications of a governor deleting or adding paragraphs to the address?

• Does a governor have a duty to repeat even false facts and wrong figures?

• What is the most recent controversy regarding the governor’s role?

• Governor R N Ravi and Tamil Nadu State Government have major differences over multiple issues-why

• What are the Constitutional Roles of a Governor?

• What Articles 153-161 of the Constitution says?

• The Governor is appointed by whom?

• Office of Governor-know the historical background

• Why has the Governor’s role and powers recently become a matter of contention?

• “A good governor must stay above politics and manifestly be seen as impartial and fair”-Discuss

• Various attempts were made to understand the role of the governor to strengthening center-state relations-Can you name those committees and their recommendations?

• Administrative Reforms Commission of 1968, the Rajamanar Committee of 1969, the Sarkaria commission of 1988 and

Punchhi Commission-What were their recommendations in the context of role of Governor?

• The Sarkaria Commission, set up in 1983 to look into Centre-state relations, proposed certain points for the selection of Governors-Know them in detail

• What Punchhi Committee, constituted in 2007 on Centre-state relations said on selection the Governor?

• The Punchhi Committee recommended deleting the “Doctrine of Pleasure” from the Constitution-What is “Doctrine of Pleasure”?

• What Supreme Court of India said about the Governor’s role?

• How things changed after the S.R. Bommai case ,1994?

Our vanishing monuments

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Bibek Debroy Writes: Rajya Sabha standing committee report raises questions about Archaeological Survey of India’s functioning

• Quick Recall-Fifty of India’s 3,693 centrally protected monuments have gone missing, the Ministry of Culture has told Parliament. The submissions were made by the ministry on December 8 to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture as part of a report titled ‘Issues relating to Untraceable Monuments and Protection of Monuments in India’.

• What are centrally protected monuments?

• What is a national monument?

• So how can a monument go “missing”?

• Is this the first time monuments have been reported missing?

• Which monuments are missing?

• Could there be more missing monuments?

• So does India now have fewer protected monuments?

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Powers, Functions, Role and Mandate

• “Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) failed to act as guardian of India’s heritage” once observed by Supreme Court in the context of Taj Mahal-Do you think that ASI has failed to preserve other monuments and Heritage of India?

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Significance

• Do you Know-A ‘monument of national importance’, if designated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), authorises the central government to “maintain, protect and promote the site”, which may be considered of significant historical importance, as mandated by the Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. Currently, there are around 3,600 monuments of national importance being protected by the ASI.

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍The rock-cut architecture represents one of the most important sources of our knowledge of early Indian art and history. Discuss. (GS 1, 2020)

📍Safeguarding the Indian Art Heritage is the need of the moment. Discuss. (GS 1, 2019)

EXPLAINED

VSHORAD MISSILE SYSTEM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) Tuesday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to procure the Very Short Range Air Defence System or VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), among other weapon systems for the Army and Navy at a total cost of Rs4,276 crore.

• What is the missile system?

• How will it help India?

• When are they expected to be inducted?

• Defence Acquisition Council-About, Role and Functions

• Why Defence Acquisitions Council was created?

• What is VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system?

• Why India is planning to procure the Very Short Range Air Defence System or VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system?

• How VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system will enhance India’s security parameters?

• For Your Information-Along with VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system, the DAC also approved procurement of the HELINA Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, launchers and associated support equipment for the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) with the Army and the Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships and Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) for the Navy.

• What do you understand by the term ‘Acceptance of Necessity (AoN)’?

• Do You Know-Meant to kill low altitude aerial threats at short ranges, VSHORADS is a man portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry Partners.

• When are they expected to be inducted?

SC prescription for Chandigarh

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

• General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Supreme Court on Tuesday prohibited the “fragmentation/ division/ bifurcation/ apartmentalisation” of residential units in phase I of Chandigarh, and directed the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee to “take into consideration its own recommendations that the northern sectors of Chandigarh ‘(Corbusian Chandigarh)’ should be preserved in their present form”.

• What do you understand by the phrase ‘apartmentalisation in the city’?

• Who was Le Corbusier?

• What was Le Corbusier contribution to Chandigarh?

• What you understand by “Corbusian Chandigarh”?

• Why was “fragmentation, division, bifurcation, or apartmentalization” of residential units in Chandigarh Phase I prohibited by the Supreme Court?

• “Exercising its powers under Article 142, the Court directed the Heritage Committee to consider the issue of redensification in Phase I, subsequent to which the Chandigarh Administration should consider amending the CMP2031 and the 2017 Rules applicable to Phase I”-What is Article 142?

• But, why Supreme Court invoked Article 142 in this issue?

• The Supreme Court of India invoked the extraordinary power conferred on the court under Article 142 of the Constitution in this case-What is that “Extraordinary Power” granted to Supreme Court under Article 142 of the Indian Constitution?

• Article 142 of the Constitution and ‘complete justice’-How Article 142 ensures ‘Complete Justice’?

• Can High court use Article 142?

• “The warning flagged by the city of Bengaluru needs to be given due attention by the legislature, executive and the policy makers”-Analyse

• Why it is necessary that a proper balance is struck between sustainable development and environmental protection?

• The Court mentioned measures being taken for the protection of cities including Le Havre, the White City of Tel Aviv, and Brasilia during debates. What protective measures are these cities taking?

