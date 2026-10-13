UPSC Key: Jantar Mantar, Governor and Macroeconomic Stabilisation

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 13, 2026. If you missed the October 12, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Delhi Police denotifies Jantar Mantar as protest site

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

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What’s the ongoing story: New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar is no longer a “designated site” for protests, the Delhi Police announced on Monday (October 12). Three new venues — the Ramlila Ground in Central Delhi, the Burari Ground in North Delhi, and the CBD Ground in East Delhi — have been designated as sites for organising protests and demonstrations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the significance of Jantar Mantar in India’s democratic and political landscape?

• What are the constitutional basis of the right to peaceful protest in India?

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• How did Jantar Mantar emerge as principal hub for public demonstrations?

• What is the difference between the right to protest and the right to assemble peacefully?

• Who decides where Delhi can protest?

• How can protest sites be designated?

• In a constitutional democracy, should the state prioritise the convenience of administration or the effective exercise of citizens’ right to peaceful protest?

• ‘The geography of dissent is an important dimension of democratic governance’— Discuss how the location, accessibility and visibility of public spaces influence the relationship between citizens and the state.

Key Takeaways:

• A notice issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar said: “[The] Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a Committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizen’s right for organizing protest/demonstrations in place of the existing ‘designated site’. Based on the Committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified.”

• This comes after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a social media satire page turned pressure group, and several other organisations including Left-affiliated groups had called upon citizens to protest at different spots across Central Delhi, including Jantar Mantar, on Saturday and Sunday. The authorities, meanwhile, deployed thousands of police personnel to secure the surrounding areas and detained thousands of protesters over two days.

Do You Know:

• Jantar Mantar was not always Delhi’s protest hotspot. That distinction belonged to the Boat Club, in the heart of the capital, and within earshot of North Block, South Block and Parliament.

• The moment Boat Club would forever come to be associated with came in 1988. For a week beginning October 25, nearly 5,00,000 farmers led by farm leader Mahendra Singh Tikait occupied its lawns. They left after assurances of concessions from the Rajiv Gandhi government, but had etched themselves in the collective memory of Delhi by that time. Later, as the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid movement gripped the country, the Congress-led government, already rattled by the farmers’ protest, banned gatherings at Boat Club.

• It became apparent to successive governments that any protest venue had to be controlled. This is when the story of Jantar Mantar as a protest site begins in 1993.

• At the time, it seemed like the ideal venue. Though close to Parliament, it was not large enough to hold a big crowd. Besides, the topography of Jantar Mantar, with its two main entry and exit points, was easier to manage. There was no ordinance, no official declaration, yet the tree-lined boulevard connecting Tolstoy Road to the Ashoka Road roundabout came to be the only place in New Delhi where Section 144 was not imposed.

• In October 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) appealed to the Supreme Court to ban protests at Jantar Mantar after some residents of the area argued that they had to put up with noise pollution and unhygienic surroundings. The NGT asked authorities to shift protesters to an alternative site — Ramlila Maidan, about 4 km away. In July 2018, however, the Supreme Court ruled against a total ban on protests in the Jantar Mantar and Boat Club area, subject to regulations regarding the manner in which they are organised and the number of people attending the protests.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Jantar Mantar de-notified: What courts have said about designating protest sites

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What do you understand by the concept of “freedom of speech and expression”? Does it cover hate speech also? Why do the films in India stand on a slightly different plane from other forms of expression? Discuss. (UPSC, GS2, 2014)

The Second Page

Navy inducts INS Mangrol, to help detect and counter underwater threats

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

What’s the ongoing story: INS Mangrol, the third vessel in the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) series, was commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai Monday, strengthening the Indian Navy’s ability to detect and counter enemy submarines in shallow coastal waters.

Key Points to Ponder:

• INS Mangrol—know its key features

• What is a Mahe class submarine?

• What are the key features of Mahe-class?

• What is anti-submarine warfare (ASW)?

• What are shallow-water anti-submarine warfare craft?

• What is the significance of commissioning INS Mangrol?

• What is the strategic importance of shallow-water anti-submarine warfare?

Key Takeaways:

• Designed to operate in shallow and confined waters where larger warships may face limitations, the indigenously built vessel will help protect ports, harbours, and coastal approaches against underwater threats.

• Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, INS Mangrol is equipped with advanced sonar, lightweight torpedoes and other anti-submarine systems that enable it to detect, track, and counter hostile submarines. With more than 80 per cent indigenous content, the vessel also reflects the Navy’s push to strengthen domestic capabilities in warship construction and defence technology.

Do You Know:

• The induction of the Mahe-class vessels is part of the Navy’s efforts to bolster its coastal anti-submarine warfare capabilities and replace the ageing Abhay-class corvettes, which entered service between 1989 and 1991.

• Their shallow-water design is intended to address the specific challenges of detecting and responding to submarines operating close to the coast, including around strategically important ports and maritime infrastructure.

• INS Mangrol is equipped with the Abhay hull-mounted sonar, lightweight torpedoes, an indigenous anti-submarine rocket launcher and the Mareech Advanced Torpedo Decoy System. Together, these systems help the ship detect and track underwater threats, engage hostile submarines, and deploy countermeasures against incoming torpedoes.

• Powered by three diesel engines and fitted with waterjet propulsion, the ship has high manoeuvrability, making it suitable for operations in shallow and confined waters. Beyond anti-submarine warfare, it can conduct underwater surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations, and mine warfare tasks. It can also work alongside maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and other naval vessels to strengthen surveillance and anti-submarine operations.

• INS Mangrol has been built under the Centre’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Its induction is part of a broader effort to increase the share of indigenously designed and manufactured platforms in the Navy’s fleet.

• The programme for shallow-water anti-submarine vessels dates back to 2013, when the Defence Acquisition Council, the Ministry of Defence’s principal procurement body, approved the acquisition of 16 such vessels.

• The first vessel in the series, INS Mahe, was commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on November 24, 2025. The second, INS Malvan, was commissioned at Karwar Naval Base on July 22, 2026. INS Mangrol was delivered to the Navy on March 31, 2026, ahead of its commissioning.

• Named after the coastal town and fishing harbour of Mangrol in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, the warship also carries forward the legacy of the earlier INS Mangrol (M85), a minesweeper that served the Navy until April 7, 2004. The naming follows the Navy’s tradition of preserving the legacy of its former warships.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Strategic significance of INS Mahe and why Navy is inducting 16 such ships

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Which of the following items of defence hardware is/are manufactured in India? (UPSC, CSE, 2026)

1. Su-30 MKI Fighter Jets

2. T-90 MK-III Tanks

3. Akula Class Submarine

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 1 and 3

(c) 1 only

(d) 2 only

2) Which one of the following is the best description of ‘INS Astradharini’, that was in the news recently? (UPSC, CSE, 2016)

(a) Amphibious warfare ship

(b) Nuclear-powered submarine

(c) Torpedo launch and recovery vessel

(d) Nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

Politics

SC: No adjudication on new Form 6, neither approved nor disapproved

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court said Monday that it had neither approved nor disapproved the modified Form 6 used by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to include voters’ names in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What exactly the Supreme Court said regarding the modified Form 6?

• What is Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

• What are the constitutional and statutory provisions governing the preparation and revision of electoral rolls in India?

• What is the role of the Election Commission of India in conducting Special Intensive Revision?

• What is Form 6?

• How form 6 is used for the inclusion of eligible citizens in electoral rolls?

• ‘The Election Commission’s responsibility to maintain accurate electoral rolls must be balanced with the need to protect every eligible citizen’s right to vote’—Attest this in context of SIR.

• Why has Special Intensive Revision become controversial?

• What are the concerns relating to documentation requirements, voter deletions, transparency and the risk of excluding eligible electors?

• How should the Supreme Court balance the Election Commission’s institutional autonomy and technical expertise with judicial scrutiny of alleged procedural irregularities during SIR?

Key Takeaways:

• A three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said this while issuing notice on a fresh

petition questioning the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, following The Indian Express investigation on September 23 that revealed that two Election Commissioners had flagged the “illegal” and “unauthorised” changes to Form 6.

• Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate Narendra Mishra referred to remarks made by the CJI during a hearing on October 5 that the top court had not approved the new Form 6 while upholding the constitutional validity of the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

• “On October 5, it was already declared by this court that Form 6 is not approved by the court. But the ECI said the Supreme Court approved it. With regard to this, I am seeking,” Mishra told the bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

• Justice Bagchi said the court had not adjudicated on the new Form 6. “That is all we have said. Whether approved or not approved..”.

• The CJI expressed displeasure that his words were being selectively interpreted. “Don’t pick words like this,” he told the counsel.

Do You Know:

• On October 5, the CJI, while responding to a petition, which argued that a “modified” Form 6 was used for SIR of electoral rolls, had remarked orally that the court had not approved any “modified” version of Form 6, which is used to enrol new voters, and will examine ECI records to know whether any change had been made and, if so, by whom.

• The CJI’s remarks were quickly picked up by Opposition leaders, given that the ECI, in a statement on September 26, said that “the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court”.

• The Commission also said that “for the non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used”.

• Form 6 is used by first-time voter applicants, including those who have turned 18 or acquired Indian citizenship, as well as previously deleted voters seeking fresh enrolment. Under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the form requires applicants to provide the names and EPIC numbers of family members they currently live with.

• However, The Indian Express reported in July that the online version of Form 6 on ECINET, the Commission’s online voter registration portal, contained an additional declaration inserted between the existing sections.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Don’t drag SC into politics: CJI Kant

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Right to vote and to be elected in India is a (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

(a) Fundamental Right

(b) Natural Right

(c) Constitutional Right

(d) Legal Right

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Is the right to vote a fundamental right? Discuss the position of the Election Commission of India while undertaking the revision of electoral rolls. Can it also examine the question of citizenship of voters? (UPSC, GS2, 2026)

Nation

China looming, Arunachal hydel project under fresh protest shadow

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: India and its neighbourhood- relations and Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: Nearly a month after columns of security personnel moved into the Ugeng-Komkar area of the Siang valley in Arunachal Pradesh, to facilitate surveys and drilling for the pre-feasibility report of the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, protests against it are refusing to die down.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP)?

• What is the strategic significance of this project?

• Who are the Adi people in Arunachal Pradesh?

• Why are the Adi tribes rejecting the project?

• What are the environmental and social concerns associated with the project?

• Is Siang Upper Multipurpose Project a counter-project to China’s largest dam project?

• How can Siang Upper Multipurpose Project be a water-bomb?

Key Takeaways:

• On October 10, four protesters were detained under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, triggering a fresh round of demonstrations. People hit the streets in Geku, Upper Siang, demanding the release of the four, with the Youth Wing of the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) urging that government consultations on the project be boycotted.

• For the indigenous Adi community that is anxious about displacement and livelihoods, as well as the loss of land that they link back to their ancestors, the deployment of heavy security and the arrests have only stoked fears.

Do You Know:

• The ferocious Siang barrels through the Himalayas until it approaches the Assam plains, where it becomes the braided Brahmaputra. Its political journey, however, is marked by diversions.



• Underlining the political reversals is a strategic argument that remains consistent: India must develop its downstream water resources as China expands its hydel capacity on the Yarlung Tsangpo, as the Siang is known in upstream Tibet.

• Initially, the China factor was not dominant when India proposed to harness the Siang and Subansiri rivers back in 1982. As Chinese plans on Yarlung Tsangpo emerged, New Delhi and Beijing agreed on a mechanism in 2002 for China to provide flood-season hydrological data.

In 2003, India launched a nationwide initiative to develop 50,000 MW of hydropower, with around 27,000 MW envisaged from Arunachal Pradesh, setting off a flurry of agreements with developers in Itanagar.

• Then, in 2011, the government told Parliament about a Chinese run-of-the-river project upstream of Siang and stressed the need for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to harness the Brahmaputra’s waters. In 2013, India raised concerns over additional Chinese projects on the Yarlung Tsangpo and asserted its interests as a downstream user. In 2017, with BJP governments at the Centre and in Arunachal, NITI Aayog proposed replacing the planned Siang Upper Stage-I and Stage-II projects with a single large storage project. The proposal has since evolved into the 11,200-MW project now at the centre of the protests.

• China’s plans have also advanced. Beijing approved its 60,000-MW lower Yarlung Tsangpo hydropower project in December 2024. Comprising five cascade hydropower stations, the project seeks to harness the river’s steep descent near the Indian border — a drop of nearly 2,000 metres over a 50-km stretch.

• For Adi communities opposing the project, decisions about the river go beyond electricity and national security. Their village affairs are traditionally discussed in a kebang, a council led by elders. A Bogum Bokang Kebang (supreme council) bringing together Adi clans to address questions of wider collective importance is rare. In August 2025, after a gap of 25 years, one such Bogum Bokang Kebang was held, at Geku in Upper Siang, to oppose the proposed dam and its pre-feasibility studies.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why locals are protesting against the Upper Siang hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Which of the following is/are tributary/ tributaries of Brahmaputra? (UPSC CSE 2016)

1. Dibang

2. Kameng

3. Lohit

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Six states get new Governors, Arlekar goes to Tamil Nadu

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

What’s the ongoing story: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, while Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur will be the new Governor of Keralam.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Office of Governor-know the historical background

• How powerful is a Governor?

• What are the constitutional provisions and conventions governing the appointment of Governors in India?

• What is role of governor in legislative procedure in state legislature?

• How does the recent appointment of former bureaucrats as Governors reflect on the federal structure of the country?

• Governors are often considered “agents of the Centre”—what is your take?

• Know the relevance of the Governor’s role in contemporary Indian politics.

• “The role of Governors has often been questioned in the context of maintaining federal balance in India.”-How far you agree with the statement?

• How can Governors ensure a balance between the Centre’s directives and state interests?

• The Sarkaria Commission, set up in 1983 to look into Centre-state relations, proposed certain points for the selection of Governors-Know them in detail

• What Punchhi Committee, constituted in 2007 on Centre-state relations said on selection the Governor?

• The Punchhi Committee recommended deleting the “Doctrine of Pleasure” from the Constitution-What is “Doctrine of Pleasure”?

Key Takeaways:

• According to a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, four former parliamentarians will assume the gubernatorial roles — Dushyant Gautam (Sikkim); Braj Mohan Ram (Odisha), Sudha Yadav (Karnataka), and Dhal Singh Bisen (Uttarakhand). These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

• The formal placement of Arlekar in Tamil Nadu replaces a period of dual-charge management and aims to install a steady, experienced hand in a state that has experienced frequent friction between the state government and the gubernatorial office.

• Braj Mohan Ram will succeed incumbent Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in Odisha. Dhal Singh Bisen will succeed Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) as Governor of Uttarakhand. Sudha Yadav will succeed Thaawarchand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka.

Do You Know:

• Article 153 of the Constitution says “There shall be a Governor for each State.” A few years after the commencement of the Constitution, an amendment in 1956 laid down that “nothing in this article shall prevent the appointment of the same person as Governor for two or more States”.

• Article 155 says that the “Governor of a State shall be appointed by the President by warrant under his hand and seal”.

• Under Article 156, “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”, but his normal term of office will be five years. If the President withdraws her pleasure before the completion of five years, the Governor has to step down. Since the President acts on the aid and advice of the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers, in effect, the Governor is appointed and removed by the central government.

• Articles 157 and 158 lay down the qualifications of the Governor and the conditions of his office.

• The Governor must be a citizen of India and should have completed the age of 35 years. The Governor should not be a member of Parliament or a state legislature, and must not hold any other office of profit.

• In 2001, the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution set up by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, had noted, “… Because the Governor owes his appointment and his continuation in the office to the Union Council of Ministers, in matters where the Central Government and the State Government do not see eye to eye, there is the apprehension that he is likely to act in accordance with the instructions, if any, received from the Union Council of Ministers… Indeed, the Governors today are being pejoratively called the ‘agents of the Centre’.”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Governor’s role, in review

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Which one of the following statements is correct? (UPSC CSE, 2013)

(a) In India, the same person cannot be appointed as Governor for two or more States at the same time

(b) The Judges of the High Court of the States in India are appointed by the Governor of the State just as the Judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the President

(c) No procedure has been laid down in the Constitution of India for the removal of a Governor from his/her post

(d) In the case of a Union Territory having a legislative setup, the Chief Minister is appointed by the Lt. Governor on the basis of majority support

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Discuss the position of the Governor in the federal polity of India. What is the nature of his power while giving assent to a bill passed by the State Legislature? Is he bound by the aid and advice of his Council of Ministers in all his functions (UPSC, GS2, 2026)?

The Editorial Page

The internet in a sachet — this idea’s time has come

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: R. S. Sharma writes— India has done what no other country has: Made digital payments free, instant, and universal, and leads the world in mobile-data use. Yet, in one adjacent field we remain a laggard.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Is access to the Internet a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution?

• What is the PM-WANI?

• Why is a public Wi-Fi network needed in India?

• Are there global examples of a public wi-fi network?

• How is India’s public wi-fi network envisaged?

• Know the role of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in promoting affordable and accessible internet connectivity.

• What is meant by the digital divide?

• Which all are the major barriers that prevent rural and economically disadvantaged citizens from accessing digital services?

• Know the role of Public Data Offices (PDOs) under PM-WANI.

• Is access to the Internet a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution?

Key Takeaways:

R. S. Sharma writes—

• Public Wi-Fi — the cheap, shared, last-mile connectivity that lets a citizen buy a little internet wherever she is — has barely taken root. India has around 4 lakh public hotspots. France, with a population a fraction of ours, has more than 13 million; the world has over 600 million. For a nation that prides itself on its digital public infrastructure, this is a gap worth explaining — and closing.

• The idea was born in April 2016, in an email from Nandan Nilekani. Any consumer, he wrote, should be able to walk up to any Wi-Fi hotspot and connect with a single click — “like an Uber for hotspots” — and anyone with a spare connection could sell a little of it to a passer-by.

• At TRAI, we built exactly that: An open, interoperable architecture with no central gatekeeper, in which anyone could set up or aggregate a hotspot, and a single app would discover the nearest one, verify the user, take his few rupees through any wallet, and connect him seamlessly across every provider.

• We called the retail outlet a Public Data Office, or PDO, and the analogy we kept returning to was the humble PCO — the public call office that put a telephone within walking distance of nearly every Indian by turning a shopkeeper into its keeper. The PDO was the PCO reborn for the internet: The corner shop or tea stall selling connectivity by the sachet, a rupee’s worth at a time. That is why I have always thought of it as the internet in a sachet — for the genius of the Indian market is that the poor do not buy the bottle; they buy the sachet.

• TRAI issued a consultation paper in July 2016, submitted formal recommendations in March 2017, and piloted the idea with eight entities running some six hundred hotspots. The pilot worked: One-time registration, interoperability, easy payment — all proven. The Prime Minister himself was shown the system in June 2018 and was greatly taken with it; he wanted it launched within weeks. Yet it was not until December 2020 that the framework was finally approved by the Union cabinet, as PM-WANI — the Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface.

Do You Know:

• PM-WANI (Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) is a Government of India initiative launched on December 9, 2020, to expand affordable, high-speed public broadband internet across urban and rural areas.

• Under the PM-WANI framework, Public Data Offices (PDOs) establish, operate and maintain WANI compliant Wi-Fi Hotspots based on their techno-commercial considerations and deliver internet services to subscribers. PDOs need to partner with a Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA) to deliver internet services.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: How will India’s new public Wi-Fi project rollout?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Which of the following is/are the aim/aims of “Digital India” Plan of the Government of India? (UPSC, CSE, 2018)

1. Formation of India’s own Internet companies like China did.

2. Establish a policy framework to encourage overseas multinational corporations that collect Big Data to build their large data centres within our national geographical boundaries.

3. Connect many of our villages to the Internet and bring Wi-Fi to many of our schools, public places and major tourist centres.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Explained

How to keep an economy stable using policy tools

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

What’s the ongoing story: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2026 — commonly called the Economics Nobel — to two American economists: Robert E Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia University.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What has the 2026 Economics Nobel been awarded for?

• What is macroeconomic stabilisation?

• What is the contribution of economists Robert E Hall of Stanford University and economists Michael Woodford of Columbia University?

• What are fiscal policy and monetary policy?

• How fiscal policy and monetary policy used to manage economic fluctuations?

• What is meant by the concept of microfoundations of macroeconomics?

• Why is understanding household and firm behaviour important for economic policymaking?

• What are business cycles?

• How household expectations about future income influence present consumption, saving and aggregate demand?

Key Takeaways:

• The official citation states they have received the award “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”. Macroeconomic stabilisation refers to policies that governments and central banks use to “stabilise” an economy.

• The Reserve Bank of India last week raised interest rates with a view to contain inflation. Inflation in India has been going up owing to a rise in crude oil prices and prices of other commodities in the wake of the US-Iran war, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, etc.

—There are also worries that inflation will rise further because deficient rainfall and higher temperatures due to El Nino may hurt food production and push up food prices.

—If the government and the central bank followed the dictum that the government should not intervene and that the markets will price things correctly on their own, inflation can potentially soar quite high. That would hurt most Indians, since they are not rich enough to handle such a situation.

—It could lead to people cutting down all other expenses to focus on the essentials, which would cause many businesses to fail and lots of job losses. The economy, as a whole, may take a much longer time to recover — possibly years.

• But an RBI intervention could stabilise the path in such a manner that the situation never becomes as dire as it could become if nothing was done.

• Similarly, over the past few years, the Union government has been cutting taxes — both direct taxes (personal income tax and corporate tax) and indirect taxes (GST) — with a view to boost consumption by individuals and investments by companies. That’s because in the years leading up to and during the Covid-19 pandemic (and resulting lockdowns), India’s economy struggled to grow. Through tax cuts, the government tried to boost economic activity — the RBI also helped in those years by cutting interest rates. Without such interventions, a recovery might have taken much longer.

• These are the examples of macroeconomic “stabilisation” policies that academics such as Hall and Woodford helped refine through their work.

Do You Know:

• According to John Hassler, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, “The laureates’ work has provided us with a stable theoretical foundation for the models that are now used by central banks and governments around the world.”

• Hassler added, “With them, we are better equipped to deal with shocks in the economy, such as energy crises or sudden changes in how much households consume.”

• The Nobel Prize in Economics was earlier known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Last week, the Nobel honour was announced in physics, chemistry, peace, medicine, and literature. The prize money for this year’s Nobel honour in economics was $1.2 million, whether for an individual, a group or organisation.

• Hall and Woodford’s research developed new Keynesian models which helps in explaining and and quantifying how stabilisation policy affects business cycles and are now used by central banks and finance ministries around the world.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Nobel Economics 2026: Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford win for stabilisation research

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) Which one of the following best describes the ‘Crowding Out Effect’ in the context of fiscal policy? (UPSC, CSE, 2026)

(a) A situation where private investment increases due to increased Government spending

(b) A situation where Government borrowing leads to higher interest rates, which reduces private investment

(c) A situation where an increase in taxes leads to increased private investment sector

(d) A situation where Government spending has no impact on aggregate demand

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍How would the recent phenomena of protectionism and currency manipulations in world trade affect macroeconomic stability of India? (UPSC, GS3, 2018)

Garba in Gujarat: From dancing in villages to multi-crore enterprise

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

What’s the ongoing story: The nine nights of the Navratri festival, marked by dancing the Garba outdoors to welcome the Goddess Ambe Maa, began in Gujarat on Sunday (October 11). The state government has not announced any curbs on the closing time this year.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Garba-what you know about the same?

• Know the traditional features of Garba, including its circular movements, music, songs and association with the

worship of feminine energy.

• What are India’s intangible cultural symbols on the UNESCO list?

• What are the types of intangible heritage?

• Know about United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

• What is intangible cultural heritage according to UNESCO?

• What are the criteria for the selection?

• How Garba dance is preserving India’s intangible cultural heritage?

• How do folk art forms reflect the social customs, beliefs, traditions and collective identity of the communities in which they originate?

• What are other famous folk dances in India?

Key Takeaways:

• Garba in Gujarat, which was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in December 2023, is the devotional ritual dance that was once performed only by women in their homes and in temple courtyards during the nine nights of Navratri.

• Over the past few decades, however, Garba has crossed geographical and cultural boundaries and is celebrated across India and in many parts of the world where the Gujarati diaspora resides. People from many communities apart from Gujaratis are invited to and participate in the festivities.

• Starting with slow circular movements and gentle clapping, the tempo builds up to a frenzied whirling. Some forms of Garba and Raas are ‘Maniaro Raas’ or ‘Kanabi Raas’, ‘Vinchhudo’, ‘Dandiya Nritya’, ‘Kahalya’, ‘Hudo’, ‘Tippani’, ‘Gop Raas’ and ‘Mer Raas’. Styles of executing dandiya steps include Dodhiyu, Simple Five, Simple Seven, Popatiyu, Trikoniya (in which hand movements form an imaginary triangle), Lehree, Three Claps, Butterfly, Hudo, and Two Claps.

• ‘Sadu Mata ni Pol’ in Ahmedabad’s walled city has a tradition called ‘Saduma Garba’, which is said to be more than two centuries old. Here, on the eighth night of Navratri, men from the Barot community dress in sarees and bangles to perform Garba as an act of penance, appealing to Sadu Mata to lift a curse. The folklore is that Barot men had failed to protect a woman named Saduben from a Mughal nobleman, which led to the death of her child. Saduben committed sati, and cursed the men, saying their future generations would be cowards.

• Professor Parul Shah, former Dean and Head (Dance), at the Faculty of Performing Arts, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara, said the word ‘Garbo’ or ‘Garba’ comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Garbhdeep’, which refers to an earthen pot with circular holes, and is popularly known as ‘Garbo’.

• The knowledge and skills of Garba were transmitted both orally and in a documented form. “The oral tradition was transmitted across generations both in urban and rural areas by practice, performance, imitation, and observation. It is believed that the movements and music are transmitted to the womb when a mother-to-be dances the Garba, this is called Garbh-Sanskar,” the UNESCO dossier says.

Do You Know:

• UNESCO defines “intangible” as “expressions that have been passed from one generation to another, have evolved in response to their environments and contribute to giving us a sense of identity and continuity…”

• According to an official document by UNESCO, ‘intangible cultural heritage’ includes “oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festive events, knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe or the knowledge and skills to produce traditional crafts.”

• It ascribes importance to “the wealth of knowledge and skills that is transmitted through it from one generation to the next,” which necessitates their preservation. The document states that the safeguarding of an ICH means ensuring that it “remains an active part of life for today’s generations that they can hand on to tomorrow.”

• The adoption of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the ICH by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2003 was a crucial step towards preserving intangible heritage from across the globe. UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was established in the year 2008.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Express View on UNESCO tag for garba: A dance for all

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

8) Consider the following pairs: (UPSC, CSE, 2014)

1. Garba : Gujarat

2. Mohiniattam: Odisha

3. Yakshagana : Karnataka

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(a) 2.(c) 3.(c) 4.(d) 5.(c) 6.(b) 7.(b) 8.(c)

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