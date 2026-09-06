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UPSC KEY: ISRO staff’s letter to its chief, GDP politics and linguistic identity

Why is the debate over ISRO’s future role in India’s space-sector reforms relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as GDP calculation methodology, linguistic reorganisation of states, GIFT IFSC, and CBI’s consent for investigations hold for the Preliminary and Main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for September 6, 2026.

upsc key september 6, 2026, pawan goenkaPawan Goenka, chairperson of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), the nodal body, under the Deparment of Space (File)
Written by: Manas Srivastava
28 min readNew DelhiSep 6, 2026 08:47 PM IST First published on: Sep 6, 2026 at 08:47 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 6, 2026. If you missed the September 5, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here. 

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ISRO staff question trajectory of space privatisation

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Manas Srivastava is currently working as deputy copy editor at The Indian Express and writes for UPSC and other competitive exams related projects.
Manas Srivastava

Manas Srivastava is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express Read More

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