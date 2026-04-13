UPSC Key: Islamabad talks, Morchella Mushroom and Oak trees

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 13, 2026. If you missed the April 12, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Peace talks fail; US will blockade Strait of Hormuz: Trump

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

What’s the ongoing story: The U.S. military said it will begin a ​blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas on Monday, after weekend talks failed to reach a deal to end the war with Iran, jeopardizing ‌a fragile two-week ceasefire.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What happened in Islamabad talks?

• Did Islamabad talk failed?

• What are the key takeaways from Islamabad talks?

• What is extraordinary about the meeting in Islamabad?

• There are three main sticking points in Islamabad talks-what are those?

• What is ‘Ayatoll booth’?

• How strait of Hormuz is biggest weapon for Iran?

• ‘The Vance-Ghalibaf talks did not lead to immediate results but did not block the way ahead’-Analyse

• How India is watching this ongoing negotiations between USA and Iran?

Key Takeaways:

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• The talks in Islamabad, which ran from Saturday into early Sunday, were the first direct U.S.-Iranian meeting in more than a decade and the highest-level discussions since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

• The negotiations came days after a ceasefire began, aimed at ending six weeks of fighting that has killed thousands of people across the Gulf, throttled vital supplies of energy and sparked fears of a wider regional conflict.

• The U.S. Central Command said that the U.S. blockade, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Monday (1400 GMT), would be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.”

• Vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports will not be impeded, the U.S. military said. Additional information would be ⁠provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade, it said.

Do You Know:

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• US Vice President JD Vance’s mission impossible failed in Islamabad on Sunday, as US and Iran failed to reach an agreement after 21 hours of talks. Vance, before leaving Islamabad, said, “They have chosen not to accept our terms.”

• This was the first high-level political contact between US and Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. US Vice President J D Vance came all the way to Pakistan to meet high-level Iranian officials, with Iran’s Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf leading Tehran’s team.

• This moment of direct contact between the two top officials has a parallel to the phone conversation between US President Barack Obama and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on September 27, 2013, during Rouhani’s trip to New York. The 15-minute telephone conversation was the first communication between the two countries since ties were severed in 1979. That set the stage for the two-year negotiations that led to the conclusion of the JCPOA in 2015.

• The significance of the meeting is also because just six weeks ago, US strikes killed the Supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, and Iran vowed revenge. Iran felt betrayed by the Americans, since they were negotiating in good faith with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in Geneva till February 27. And then the bombs dropped on February 28.

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• The Iranians were extremely upset that the Americans led them down the garden path and killed their leader. Hence, they didn’t want to negotiate with Witkoff and Kushner, believing them to lack credibility. The Americans yielded and fielded Vice President Vance — the next best authority figure after the US President.

• The Iranians too agreed to send the top leadership, just next to the new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who is believed to be injured, to talk to the Americans after 39 bloody days of war, in which more than 1,700 Iranians including schoolkids were killed.

• According to reports in the US and Iranian media, there are three main sticking points — reopening of the Strait of Hormuz; the fate of more than 440 kg of highly enriched uranium; and Iran’s demand that about $27 billion in frozen revenues held abroad be released.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Deadlock, but with silver lining: Key takeaways from the US-Iran talks

POLITICS

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PMAY houses on forest land: Govt tells SC about safeguards, duties under FRA

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: In an ongoing matter on construction of houses on forest land, including under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the Ministries of Tribal Affairs and Environment have submitted a joint affidavit to the Supreme Court last month, detailing the safeguards built into the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, ranging from multi-tier verifications to forest department’s oversight, and also the duties of forest rights holders on protection of habitats.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Gramin?

• Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G)-Features of the Scheme and Nodal Ministry

• PMAY (Rural or Gramin) and PMAY (Urban)-Difference

• Other Infrastructure and Rural development related schemes-Know them

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• The Socio Economic and Caste Census 2011 (SECC) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G)-Connect the dots

• How PMAY-G expenditure is shared?

• The Ministries of Tribal Affairs and Environment have submitted a joint affidavit to the Supreme Court for what?

• What is Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006?

Key Takeaways:

• The ministries, it was learned, have sought to underline that the FRA, 2006, and Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, are required to be read and interpreted harmoniously, to advance social justice and forest conservation simultaneously.

• The apex court is examining an appeal and a contempt petition in relation to construction of houses under PMAY-G on a forest land for a small community from the particularly vulnerable Sahariya tribe, in Binega village of Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri.

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• In September 2025, the SC directed the two ministries to explain how dwelling houses could be built on forest land while respecting the mandate of forest conservation under the Van Adhiniyam.

• In February, the Centre, in an affidavit, stated that once individual rights are recognised under FRA, the need for a prior approval under Van Adhiniyam does not arise. To this, a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe had sought to know the regulatory measures on the issue of convergence of these two laws.

• The community of 63 families has appealed against an NGT order, which held the PMAY-G constructions as violative of the Forest Conservation Act. The contempt petition was filed by one Swami Pathranand of the Paramhans Ashram, the petitioner in the NGT case, on grounds of non-compliance of the NGT’s orders.

Do You Know:

• On the role of the forest department, the Centre is learnt to have submitted that Rule 12A (1) of the Act mandates that forest and revenue department officials must be present during on-site verification of claims and evidence. The officials are also part of the sub-divisional-level, district-level and state-level monitoring committees, having statutory roles in decision-making in vetting, approval, and rejection of claims, as well as monitoring.

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• According to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ monthly progress report for the period ending February 28, 2026, over 54 lakh claims have been filed under FRA across states, of which over 25.38 lakh titles have been distributed. Around 80.56% of all claims have been disposed of, while 18.12 lakh claims have been rejected.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍PM Awas houses on forest land: Prior approval not required if individual forest rights recognised, Centre submits in Supreme Court

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) How does the National Rural Livelihood Mission seek to improve livelihood options of rural poor? (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. By setting up a large number of new manufacturing industries and agribusiness centres in rural areas

2. By strengthening ‘self-help groups’ and providing skill development

3. By supplying seeds, fertilizers, diesel pump-sets and micro-irrigation equipment free of cost to farmers

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Dear Babasaheb, those who sing paeans to you inflict wounds on your Constitution

Preliminary Examination: Indian National Movement

Main Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present- significant events, personalities, issues.

What’s the ongoing story: Suhas Palshikar Writes-Your Constitution has become unrecognisable if not almost irrelevant, amid bad practices and clever distortions. You were prescient when you warned that the Constitution would fail, not because it was not well-crafted, but because the people entrusted to work on it choose to make it a failure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s legacy transcends his role as a constitution-maker—Discuss

• How Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s ideas on social justice, caste, and democracy are relevant to contemporary India.

• The term “Constitutional Morality” as espoused by Ambedkar emphasizes what?

• What are the key elements of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s social philosophy?

• “Ambedkar has been used as political currency by parties of all hues, who carefully select his views as per convenience.”-Do you agree with the same?

• In his Revolution and Counter-Revolution in Ancient India, Ambedkar wrote that ancient Indian history was nothing but “a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahmanism”-Discuss

Key Takeaways:

Suhas Palshikar Writes-

• Dear Babasaheb, your life and thinking were deeply invested in larger ideas of equality, fraternity and a just society. But one must routinely go back to your contribution to the making of the Constitution, because, won’t these goals remain distant and vague if we were to isolate them from the distortions of the Constitution that you shaped?

• But your Constitution has become unrecognisable if not almost irrelevant amid bad practices and clever distortions. You were prescient when you warned that the Constitution would fail, not because it was not well crafted but because the people entrusted to work on it choose to make it a failure.This is not a lament about the document or a legal edifice, this is an immediate concern for the larger project you envisaged. Emancipation — and politics for emancipation — cannot be possible without the minimum of formal democracy.

• In undermining the Constitution, India’s rulers are pushing back against the impulse of emancipation. In the wounds inflicted on the Constitution, there is a story foretold: The basics of political emancipation are denied, delegitimised, and the idea of democratic resistance criminalised.

• Traditional political theory understood the importance of constitutionalism as the bulwark of constitutional democracy. Without it, the Constitution is a mere document that rulers and political players can distort. You gave that idea of constitutionalism a more elegant name — a normative basis that protects and enhances principles as something mandatory.

Do You Know:

• Every year, April 14 is marked as Ambedkar Jayanti to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’ and the first Law Minister of Independent India. It is also known as Equality Day, as Dr Ambedkar spent his life fighting for the rights of women, labour, and oppressed communities in India – eradicating social discrimination and thereby advocating equality for all the citizens of India in the eyes of the law.

• Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as BR Ambedkar remains one of the most instrumental figures in India’s democracy. Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar donned several hats. He was a jurist, economist, a politician and a social reformer.

• On October 14, 1956, B R Ambedkar along with 3,65,000 of his Dalit followers made history when they decided to leave the folds of Hinduism and embrace Buddhism. The conversion had come two decades after he had famously said that though he was born a Hindu, he would not die as one. The announcement of conversion in 1935 had come after a series of agitations for human rights for “untouchables”.

• A constitution is a foundational legal document or framework that defines the fundamental principles, structures, powers, and responsibilities of a government. It establishes the rights and duties of citizens, delineates the separation of powers among the branches of government, and provides the legal basis for governance.

• Constitutionality refers to whether a law, action, or government decision aligns with the principles, provisions, and spirit of the constitution. It is a measure of compliance with the constitution.

• Constitutionalism is the philosophy or doctrine that emphasizes the importance of a constitution as the basis for limiting governmental power and protecting individual freedoms. It signifies the rule of law and ensures that the government operates within the framework of the constitution.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget for UPSC | Ambedkar Jayanti: Do you know how Father of Indian Constitution viewed Democracy and Buddhism?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Which of the following parties were established by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar? (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. The Peasants and Workers Party of India

2. All India Scheduled Castes Federation

3. The Independent Labour Party

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

THE IDEAS PAGE

Amid war’s lengthening shadows, the need to reform fertiliser policy

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies

What’s the ongoing story: Ashok Gulati Writes-The world heaved a sigh of relief as a two-week ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump, just hours before his deadline, and after the threat that “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again”.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Fertiliser?

• Fertiliser Consumption in India

• Fertiliser comes under Union List, State List or Concurrent List?

• know the basics-Fertiliser Subsidy

• Primary (Macro) Nutrients and Secondary (Micro) Nutrients in Fertiliser-Know the difference

• What is the fertiliser requirement of a typical farmer?

• How much subsidy does a farmer really get per acre?

• What is Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP)?

• NPK in Fertilisers-Have you heard of ‘NPK’? What is NPK and Its Ideal Ratio in Fertilisers?

• What harm can excessive use of urea and now di-ammonium phosphate, or DAP, do to a farmer?

Key Takeaways:

• One can only hope that there is a lasting solution to the deadly conflict between Iran and the US-Israel, and civilians are spared from death and destruction.

• The world is heading towards greater uncertainty and instability. Against this backdrop, the first and foremost task for the Indian government is to ensure food security for its people. But food security cannot be achieved unless India secures its fertiliser supplies. Natural farming, though desirable as a niche market, cannot feed India.

• India’s import dependence for chemical fertilisers (including their feedstocks) is to the tune of 70 per cent. Take the case of urea. India consumes roughly 40 million tonnes (MT) of urea, of which about 10MT is imported. But even what is produced at home is dependent on imported gas to the tune of almost 85 per cent.

• In the 40 days of the war, global urea prices were up by almost 65 per cent, from $482/tonne at the end of February to $795/tonne in the first week of April.

• Similarly, gas prices (Liquefied Natural Gas) went up from $12/MMBtu to $19.5/MMBtu over the same period, an increase of 63 per cent. This is the biggest hit to India, on top of not getting enough supplies from the Strait of Hormuz. Realising this, the Cabinet has already approved a higher subsidy on urea, indicating that the price of urea may not be increased for the farmers.

• Even prices of phosphatic fertilisers are increasing, although not to the same extent as urea and LNG. The price of DAP, for example, has gone up from $627/tonne to $720/tonne, an increase of about 15 per cent. But getting DAP or phosphate rock or phosphoric acid from the Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, is becoming increasingly difficult.

Do You Know:

• The ideal NPK use ratio for the country is 4:2:1, whereas it was 6.5:2.8:1 in 2020-21 and 7.7:3.1:1 in 2021-22. In the recent 2022 kharif season, the ratio got further distorted to 12.8:5.1:1.

• High government subsidies are behind the low pricing, and high sales, of these two fertilisers. And the resulting nutrient imbalance owing to their use — disproportionate to other, more expensive fertilisers — could have implications for soil health, ultimately affecting crop yields. The use of nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potassium (K) in the country has over the last few years sharply deviated from the ideal NPK use ratio of 4:2:1.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: How fertiliser subsidy works

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) What are the advantages of fertigation in agriculture? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. Controlling the alkalinity of irrigation water is possible.

2. Efficient application of Rock Phosphate and all other phosphatic fertilizers is possible.

3. Increased availability of nutrients to plants is possible.

4. Reduction in the leaching of chemical nutrients is possible.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 1, 2 and 4 only

(c) 1, 3 and 4 only

(d) 2, 3 and 4 only

NATION

Kashmir scientists crack cultivation of rare morel mushrooms

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

What’s the ongoing story: In a major breakthrough, the Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture and Sciences (SKUAST) in Srinagar has cultivated the most expensive and rare edible mushroom for the first time in controlled condition.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about mushrooms.

• What are the characteristics of a mushroom?

• Are mushrooms a fungi?

• What you know about Morchella?

• The cultivation of Morchella has been a major scientific challenge-Why?

• How Morchella can be the high value bioeconomy of Jammu and Kashmir?

Key Takeaways:

• Morels or Morchella, locally known as Kangaech, that grows naturally in specific high elevation forest ecosystems during a narrow rainy season costs anything between Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 per kilogram.

• “This is a game changing breakthrough,” said Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai. “This innovation marks a paradigm shift — from dependence on uncertain wild collection to a controlled, scalable production system. It opens new opportunities for farmers, youth and entrepreneurs and contributes to ecological conservation.”

• The cultivation of wild Morels in controlled conditions has been achieved independently by three people in SKUAST — Prof Tariq Ahmad Sofi, his student Kamran Muneer from the Faculty of Horticulture, and Prof Vikas Gupta from the faculty of agriculture.

• Having a high-export value, the cultivation of Morchella under controlled conditions is likely to open new frontiers in high value bioeconomy of Jammu and Kashmir

Do You Know:

• Morchella is a highly valued gourmet mushroom known for its intense and distinct flavour, superior nutritional profile and medicinal properties. The harvesting of the wild Morchella is a laborious and time-consuming process as gatherers carefully scour dense forests in harsh weather conditions. Sometimes, they return empty handed even after several days of foraging.

• The cultivation of Morchella has been a major scientific challenge especially as the species is known for a complex life cycle, symbiotic ecological behaviour and highly specific environmental requirements that makes the artificial cultivation extremely difficult.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why mushrooms have magical stories spinning around them

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2023)

1. Some mushrooms have medicinal properties.

2. Some mushrooms have psycho-active properties.

3. Some mushrooms have insecticidal properties.

4. Some mushrooms have bioluminescent properties.

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

5) With reference to “Gucchi” sometimes mentioned in the news, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2022)

1. It is a fungus.

2. It grows in some Himalayan forest areas.

3. It is commercially cultivated in the Himalayan foothills of north-eastern India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 and 2

(d) 2 and 3

Economy

Induction vs Infrared cooktops: How electric cooking push may strain power grid

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story: The conflict in West Asia saw a ceasefire on Wednesday (April 9), but many of its spillover effects — including elevated crude oil prices — will not vanish immediately. In fact, it has highlighted the importance of fuel security for an import-dependent country like India, which has seen shortages and black-market LPG cylinder sales in recent weeks.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Induction cooktops-know in detail

• What are the advantages and limitations of induction cooking technology?

• Why only some metal pans work on induction stoves?

• How an induction cooktop heats food?

• Why an induction pan is so energy efficient?

• Know your basics-Current, ampere, electromagnetism, Electromagnetic induction, magnetic field, Faraday’s law of induction, eddy current and Joule’s law of heating

• Infrared and induction cooking-Compare and Contrast

• How electrification of cooking contributes to climate goals?

Key Takeaways:

• In many Indian kitchens, these events have prompted a shift toward electric alternatives, such as induction and infrared cooktops. Online retail platforms like Amazon India have reported a sharp spike in sales, with induction cooktops seeing up to an 18-fold jump compared to pre-war levels.

• Last week, the government also held an inter-ministerial discussion on measures to encourage companies to ramp up production of induction heaters and compatible utensils, The Indian Express has learnt. Queries sent to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry seeking details of the discussion remained unanswered.

• While this shift may ease some pressure on LPG demand and bring some relief to households, it raises a new challenge: increased electricity demand, adding stress to a grid already bracing for peak summer load.

Do You Know:

• A basic induction cooktop is increasingly being seen as a viable substitute for several reasons. it costs roughly as much as one LPG cylinder on the black market, around Rs 3,000-4,000. Second, unlike traditional gas stoves that rely on combustion to create an open flame, induction stoves use electricity to heat the vessel directly.

• An induction cooktop works by generating a rapidly changing electromagnetic field. When the metal pan is placed on the surface, it comes under the magnetic field. The electrical resistance of the metal creates an electrical friction between the two, which then converts the kinetic energy of the moving electrons directly into thermal energy or heat.

• Not all cookware is compatible with induction cooktops because not all metals have the same electrical resistance. An induction works best with ferromagnetic cookware, which contains materials like cast iron or magnetic stainless steel that respond to magnetic fields. But, these compatible cookwares are more expensive than the ones normally used on gas stoves, making them less attractive for households making a temporary or partial shift to electric cooking.

• This is where infrared cooktops are gaining traction, despite costing more. Unlike induction, infrared cooktops use a heated coil beneath a glass surface to generate radiant heat, which can then warm any type of vessel — including steel, aluminium, glass, and ceramic — without requiring magnetic compatibility.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Science of induction cooktop, in demand amid LPG pinch

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) The known forces of nature can be divided into four classes, viz, gravity electromagnetism, weak nuclear force and strong nuclear force. with reference to

them, which one of the following statements is not correct?(UPSC CSE 2013)

(a) Gravity is the strongest of the four

(b) Electromagnetism act only on particles with an electric charge

(c) Weak nuclear force causes radioactivity

(d) Strong nuclear force holds protons and neutrons inside the nuclear of an atom.

Explained

Why Iran energy shock hasn’t spread to food, yet

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

What’s the ongoing story: On July 11, 2008, when Brent crude prices hit an all-time-high of $147.5 a barrel, the world experienced not just fuel inflation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is food inflation?

• What are the causes of high food inflation?

• How war affects food?

• How US-Iran war is affecting food inflation?

• What is striking this time when it comes to food inflation?

• Compare international food prices now with 2022 and 2008.

• What is the FAO Index?

• Why is it different now?

• Can food prices surge again like before?

Key Takeaways:

• No less painful was global food inflation, which – based on the annual increase in the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) Food Price Index – ruled at double-digits for 22 months in a row from November 2006 to August 2008, averaging 34.8% for that period.

• It was the same during the oil shock following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late-February 2022. Brent crude went as high as $139.13 per barrel on March 7, 2022. Then too, elevated global oil prices were accompanied by double-digit inflation in the FAO index for 19 consecutive months from January 2021 to July 2022 and averaging 26.8% year-on-year.

Do You Know:

• The global energy shock from the United States-Israel versus Iran war has led to Brent prices soaring from an average of $64.6 per barrel in January and $69.2 in February to $98.2 in March 2026, peaking at $119.5 on March 9. With a fragile ceasefire since April 8 and the Strait of Hormuz still not open to most oil and gas traffic, Brent closed last week at $95.2 per barrel.

• What is striking this time, however, is there being no concurrent spike in international food prices – unlike in 2022 and 2008.

• The FAO index (a weighted average of the world prices of a basket of food commodities over a base period value, taken at 100 for 2014-16) in March 2026, at 128.5 points, was hardly 1% higher than for the same month last year. Annual FPI inflation has been negative or at low single-digits since September 2025, which contrasts with the high double-digit rates of 2021-22.

• The primary factor is ample supplies on the back of record world production of wheat, corn, oilseeds and sugar, estimated at 844.2 million tonnes (mt), 1,301.1 mt, 698.2 mt and 189.3 mt respectively for 2025-26 by the US Department of Agriculture. Global ending stocks of rice for 2025-26 are also projected at an unprecedented high of 192.3 mt.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍It’s time to insulate food from oil shocks

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) India has experienced persistent and high food inflation in the recent past. What could be the reasons? (UPSC CSE, 2011)

1. Due to a gradual switchover to the cultivation of commercial crops, the area under the cultivation of food grains has steadily decreased in the last five years by about 30%.

2. As a consequence of increasing incomes, the consumption patterns of the people have undergone a significant change.

3. The food supply chain has structural constraints.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, and 3

How playback singing became the staple in Hindi cinema

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

What’s the ongoing story: Asha Bhosle, one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and beloved singers, died in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Her family confirmed that she breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, bringing to a close a career that spanned over seven decades.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Personality in News-Asha Bhosle

• What is the meaning of playback singing?

• Contributions of Asha Bhosle in playback singing and Cinema-know in detail

• Know the contribution of women artists in Indian music.

Key Takeaways:

• While Bhosle sang and performed in many formats, she built her career as a ‘playback singer’, that artise unique to Indian cinema, who carries much of the film’s popularity on her shoulders while never facing the camera.

• In most film industries, a song belongs to the performer who sings it. In Hindi cinema, the face and the voice have long been separate—stitched together through playback singing. Like most artistes of her generation, Asha Bhosle was moulded by this practice, but also managed to extract her own ground from it.

• Asha, who cultivated a style distinct from her sister’s so she could have her own identity, often became the voice of the siren, the seductress, the cabaret dancer, the bar girl.

• Over the decades, specially with her collaborations with husband RD Burman, Asha came to stand for something else — a more playful, energetic, outward-looking persona, easy to identify as more “western”.

Do You Know:

• Playback singing is basically a method where trained singers record songs that actors later lip-sync — and in India, often dance to — on screen. Playback singing as default in movies is ubiqutious in India, but hardly the norm in the world. Various factors led to it becoming such a mainstay in Hindi films.

• Sanjay Srivastava Writes-Asha Bhosle’s artistry belonged to a very particular cultural moment. This was a time – mainly the decades of the 1950s and ’60s – when debates raged about the most appropriate form of national culture for a newly independent republic. An important strand within it related to the forms of public culture that would best represent the nation’s civilisational ethos. These debates are in sharp focus right now; however, they have a longer history, and it is important to remember Asha Bhosle’s place within them. Fundamentally, her performative style questioned the making of a socially and culturally conservative national culture.

• She was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001. She won her first Filmfare Awards for “Garibon Ki Suno” (Dus Lakh, 1967) and “Pardes Mein Rehne Do” (Shikar, 1969). She has also won National Film Awards for her work in films like Umrao Jaan and Ijaazat.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Asha Bhosle’s voice: Subverting the bounds of Indian womanhood

Oak trees felling case: Their ecological importance for Himalayas

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: On April 1, the Uttarakhand High Court stayed the felling of oak trees in Mussoorie for construction by the Municipal Council.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Oak tree-know in detail

• What are these trees?

• Why do they matter to the region’s ecology?

• Know the importance of social and ecological importance.

• Degradation of oak trees, and impact-Know in detail

Key Takeaways:

• In a PIL petition, the petitioner had cited a Right to Information application filed with the Divisional Forest Officer of Mussoorie to seek confirmation on whether the forest department had provided a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Municipal Council to fell the trees. The department had replied that no NOC was sought.

• The petition claimed that the construction appears to be undertaken for extraneous considerations, including facilitating adjoining private establishments such as hotels.

• Bird data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird platform shows high species richness across Himalayan districts with oak cover: about 440 species in Tehri Garhwal, 391 in Rudraprayag, 491 in Almora, 311 in Bageshwar, 383 in Chamoli, and 366 in Champawat. Insects are equally present: a 2022 study from Ranichauri (Tehri Garhwal) recorded 24 butterfly species in Banj oak forests alone.

• A December 2025 paper titled “Degradation of Oak Forests in the Himalaya: Impacts on Diversity Carbon Stock, and Regeneration”, published in the Trees, Forests, and People journal, pegged the degradation of forests in the Indian Himalayan regions at a rate of 0.36 sq km per year due to both natural calamities as well as anthropogenic disturbances, including developmental activities.

Do You Know:

• Oak belongs to the genus Quercus in the Fagaceae family and holds immense social and ecological importance in the Indian Himalayan regions.

• In these regions, 35 species of oaks have been reported between 800 and 3,000 metres above sea level. In the western Himalaya, five oaks have been reported, and the species are providers of numerous ecosystem services such as conservation of soil, water, native flora and fauna, and serve as a lifeline for the local communities.

• Oaks found in Uttarakhand are Banj oak, Moru oak, Kharsu oak, Rianj oak, and Phaliath oak. Oak forests assist watershed protection by promoting the recharge of springs.

• Oak forests support a remarkably diverse web of life. Their trees host lichens, bryophytes, pteridophytes (all three being moss-like plants), orchids, and other flowering plants, creating layered microhabitats.

• These ecosystems also sustain a wide range of animals. Birds and mammals such as jays, Himalayan langurs, red giant flying squirrels, and Asiatic black bears feed on oak leaves and acorns, often caching them for leaner periods.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Mussoorie’s oak trees can’t be cut for construction activities, Uttarakhand HC says

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

8) If you travel through the Himalayas, you are likely to see which of the following plants naturally growing there? (UPSC CSE, 2014)

1. Oak

2. Rhododendron

3. Sandalwood

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(b) 2.(b) 3.(c) 4.(d) 5.(c) 6.(a) 7.(b) 8.(a)

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