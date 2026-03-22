UPSC Key: Iran’s bid to target Diego Garcia, Antimicrobial resistance, and Jal Jeevan Mission

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 22, 2026. If you missed the March 21, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

What’s the ongoing story: Iran’s bid to target Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean, with ballistic missiles has made the world sit up. Because Diego Garcia is 4,000 km away from the Iranian mainland.

— Read about the US-Israel vs Iran War: Causes and Impact

— What are the intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs)?

— What is the Chagos archipelago?

— What is the strategic significance of Diego Garcia?

— Who owns Diego Garcia island?

— Why is Iran’s attempted attack on Diego Garcia seen as a major strategic development?

— How do tensions in West Asia affect India’s energy security?

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— What diplomatic challenges can India face in balancing its ties with Israel, the US and Iran?

— Map work: Locate Chagos Archipelago, Diego Garcia, Iran, Natanz , the Strait of Hormuz, Israel, Bab Al Mandab,Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Oman, and other places in the news related to the US-Israel attack on Iran on the map.

Key Takeaways:

— While neither of the two ballistic missiles reached the island — one was said to have failed mid-flight and the second was targeted by an SM-3 interceptor launched from a US Navy warship — this was the first time that Iran had disclosed and deployed intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

— The IRBMs, with a range of 3,000-5,500 km, bridge the gap between medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs with a range of 1,000-3,000 km) and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs with a range exceeding 5,500 km).

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— That Tehran, which has been launching MRBMs from its arsenal to reach targets in Israel, chose to strike Diego Garcia, home to US strategic bombers, demonstrated its ability to strike beyond West Asia and hurt US interests.

— Until now, it had limited its ballistic missile range to 2,000 km to reach its adversaries in the region. But the attempt to hit Diego Garcia confirmed suspicions of IRBMs in its arsenal. Western analysts have long pointed to Iran’s space programme, and warned it could develop and deploy IRBMs, even ICBMs.

— Diego Garcia lies in the central Indian Ocean, south of India and southwest of Sri Lanka. It is the largest island in the Chagos Archipelago and one of only two critical US bomber bases in the Indo-Pacific region, the other being Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The base hosts bombers, nuclear submarines, and guided-missile destroyers.

— Diego Garcia sits approximately 3,000 km from both the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait at the mouth of the Red Sea and the Malacca Strait near the South China Sea. This strategic location allows long-range bombers to reach the the two critical maritime chokepoints. The base is also critical to US Space Force tracking infrastructure.

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— Numerous air operations were launched from Diego Garcia during the Persian Gulf War in 1990-91, US-led strikes on Afghanistan in 2001, and the initial phase of the Iraq War in 2003.

— After the Iranian Revolution in 1979 dramatically destabilised West Asia, Diego Garcia underwent the biggest expansion of any US military site since Vietnam. The harbour was deepened to accommodate aircraft carriers; a 12,000-foot runway was built for B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers; and massive pre-positioned ships, each roughly 1000 m, were loaded with enough weapons and supplies for an entire Marine brigade. Other advanced weaponry is also housed on the island.

— Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had claimed that Tehran had deliberately limited its missile range to 2,000 km as its weapons programme was “strictly defensive” in nature. However, Friday’s launches effectively debunk that claim.

— Iran launched the missiles just hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave the US permission to use the joint UK-US base to target a new set of Tehran’s missile sites, as part of ‘Operation Epic Fury’.

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— The UK has not participated militarily in the Iran strikes, deploying aircraft only in a defensive role. Starmer specifically authorised the use of Diego Garcia only to strike missile sites that could threaten ships in the Strait of Hormuz. That narrow authorisation may be impossible to maintain as the conflict escalates.

— The UK granted the US a 50-year lease in 1966 for a major military facility, extended in 2016 for another 20 years. This extension was set to expire in 2036 before a 2025 sovereignty agreement with Mauritius was finalised.

— In 2019, the International Court of Justice ruled that the UK’s original separation of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius had been illegal and recommended that the islands be returned.

— A resolution of sorts came in May 2025 when UK PM Keir Starmer signed a formal agreement transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, with Diego Garcia immediately leased back to the UK for the next 99 years for £101 million a year.

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From the Front Page- “Iran fires two long-range missiles at Diego Garcia, says its Natanz n-site hit”

— President Donald Trump said the US was considering “winding down” its military operation against Iran, as Iran and Israel traded attacks Saturday and Iranian media said the nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz had been attacked.

— Iran fired two ballistic missiles towards the US-British military airport on the island of Diego Garcia, 3,800 km away in the Indian Ocean, but did not hit the base, the Wall Street Journal reported.

ALSO READ | Knowledge Nugget | Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0: Why the government’s flagship water scheme is back in focus

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— A source at Britain’s defence ministry said the attack had occurred before the government gave specific authorisation Friday for the US to use British military bases to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites.

— As the fighting continued, Iranian media said US-Israeli forces had attacked the Shahid Ahmadi-Roshan Natanz enrichment complex Saturday morning.

— Technical experts found that no radioactive leaks had occurred and nearby residents were not at risk. Israel said it was unaware of such a strike, while the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was investigating.

Do You Know:

— The Chagos archipelago comprises more than 60 low-lying islands in the Indian Ocean roughly 1,600 km to the northeast of the main island of Mauritius. Chagos has a land area of only 56.1 sq km, with Diego Garcia alone spread over 32.5 sq km — which is about the same as the land area of Lakshadweep.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

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📍When energy becomes a weapon: Iran’s South Pars, Qatar’s Ras Laffan, and the fires burning across the Gulf

📍Why is the Chagos Archipelago and Diego Garcia a Geopolitical Hotspot for the UPSC Exam?

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(1) Diego Garcia, the largest island of the Chagos Archipelago is located in:

(a) Central Indian Ocean

(b) Southern Indian Ocean

(c) Southern Arabian Sea

(d) Southern Bay of Bengal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: Amid concerns over the inflated cost of works undertaken in the first phase of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Centre is set to undertake a rationalisation exercise by scrutinising projects costing over Rs 100 crore before funds are released to states, The Indian Express has learnt.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Jal Jeevan Mission: Know about it in detail?

— What are the challenges related to JJM?

— How is the finance for JJM distributed between the Center and the state?

— What are the conditions laid down by the Centre for states to receive funds for implementation of the JJM?

— How will digital monitoring improve transparency and accountability in JJM?

— What does the Constitution of India say on water?

— What are the other schemes related to water?

Key Takeaways:

— The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide potable water of at least 55 litres every day to every person through functional tap connection to every rural household. Originally scheduled to be completed by 2024, the mission deadline has now been extended to 2028.

— According to sources, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the nodal ministry for implementation of the JMM, informed states about the proposed cost rationalisation and apportionment on March 14 – four days after the Union Cabinet approved extension of the JJM from 2024 till 2028, with an additional outlay of Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

— The ministry informed the states that projects costing Rs 100 crore and above and schemes addressing urban/sectoral water demand or higher service levels shall be scrutinised by the Central Public Health & Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO). The CPHEEO is an organization under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

— The Centre has also informed the states that no Central assistance shall be provided for retrofitting schemes. Any pending liabilities under such schemes are to be met from the state government’s financial resources, the ministry told the states.

— After the Union Cabinet approved an additional Rs 1.51 lakh crore allocation, the scheme will now have an overall outlay of Rs 8.70 lakh crore till 2028. Of this, the Centre’s outlay will be Rs 3.59 lakh crore, including Rs 2.08 lakh crore allocated in 2019.

— The Centre has laid down four conditions for states to receive funds, in an attempt to put safeguards amid concerns over irregularities in the implementation of the JJM.

— “The release of Central funds under JJM 2.0 will be strictly conditional upon States/UTs meeting four mandatory compliance requirements. These are: signing an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding); creation of Sujal Gaon IDs to ensure complete digital mapping of all rural water supply schemes; timely financial reconciliation, and notification of state operation and maintenance (O&M) policies,” said an official.

— Till Friday, eight states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, signed the MoU.

Do You Know:

— Entry 17, State List (List II), Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India says, “Water, that is to say, water supplies, irrigation and canals, drainage and embankments, water storage and water power subject to the provisions of entry 56 of List I.” It means that states have the authority to legislate on water-related issues such as irrigation, water supply, canals, and embankments within their territory.

— Entry 56, (List I), Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India provides, “Regulation and development of inter-State rivers and river valleys to the extent to which such regulation and development under the control of the Union is declared by Parliament by law to be expedient in the public interest.” It gives the Union Government power for the regulation and development of such rivers if declared necessary by Parliament.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0: Why the government’s flagship water scheme is back in focus

📍Cabinet clears Rs 1.51 lakh cr for Jal Jeevan with digital mapping

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(2) Consider the following statements:

1. The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019.

2. Water is a matter included in the State list in the seventh schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance, General Science.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Issues relating to the development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story: A first-of-its-kind study mapping antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in urban wastewater across four Indian metros has found that bacteria, despite differing by city, are evolving similar ways to evade antibiotics—raising concerns for public health surveillance.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is antimicrobial resistance?

— Why is the mapping of AMR important for India’s healthcare system?

— What are the reasons behind the increasing antimicrobial resistance?

— What is the impact of increasing AMR?

— What initiatives have been taken by the government to tackle the challenge of increasing AMR?

— What is the significance of wastewater surveillance in controlling antimicrobial resistance in India?

— What steps should be taken to address the challenge of AMR in India?

Key Takeaways:

— The landmark study by researchers from the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and partner institutions, published in its latest edition in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, provides the first comprehensive AMR map in Indian urban wastewater.

— While antimicrobial resistance (AMR)—bacteria’s growing resistance to antibiotics—is killing millions of people worldwide every year, data on its local prevalence in India is largely missing, the researchers note.

— Conducted between March 2022 and March 2024, the study analysed 447 samples from 19 sites across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. The findings reveal a complex landscape—different bacteria are abundant in different cities, but they follow similar mechanisms to resist antibiotics.

— The researchers used a shotgun metagenomics approach to examine bacterial genes in detail, allowing them to estimate how bacteria develop resistance.

— According to the study, bacteria become resistant due to certain genes. These genes either help them build stronger cell walls that antibiotics cannot penetrate, enable them to metabolise or expel antibiotic molecules, or even destroy these molecules. Bacteria can share these genes not only with their offspring but also with neighbouring microbes.

— The study finds that microbial communities shift based on local environmental factors. For example, Klebsiella pneumoniae is more abundant in Chennai and Mumbai, while Pseudomonas aeruginosa is more prevalent in Kolkata. However, the genes conferring resistance to various antibiotics remained consistent across all four metro cities.

— Antibiotics belong to different chemical classes, such as tetracyclines, beta-lactams, and macrolides. The researchers found that bacteria can share resistance genes against tetracyclines and beta-lactams more easily than against macrolides.

— Beyond identifying threats, the researchers propose wider use of wastewater-based pathogen surveillance across the country, outlining a practical path forward for public health despite infrastructural challenges.

Do You Know:

— According to WHO— “ Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the top global public health and development threats. It is estimated that bacterial AMR was directly responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019 and contributed to 4.95 million deaths.”

— AMR has emerged as a global concern as it transcends the political boundaries and poses a threat to all of humanity. Animals and plants are also susceptible to diseases caused by pathogens, making them vulnerable to AMR.

— The irrational excessive use of antimicrobial drugs is the key reason for the rise of AMR as it leads to the creation of resistant or extremely resistant superbugs, which can circulate in hospitals, through drinking water, or sewers.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | Antimicrobial Resistance and India

📍Grave threat from AMR

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) Which of the following are the reasons for the occurrence of multi-drug resistance in microbial pathogens in India? (UPSC CSE 2019)

1. Genetic predisposition of some people

2. Taking incorrect doses of antibiotics to cure diseases

3. Using antibiotics in livestock farming

4. Multiple chronic diseases in some people

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 3 and 4 only

(d) 2, 3 and 4 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Can overuse and free availability of antibiotics without Doctor’s prescription, be contributors to the emergence of drug-resistant diseases in India? What are the available mechanisms for monitoring and control? Critically discuss the various issues involved. (UPSC CSE 2014)

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, effects of liberalization on economy.

What’s the ongoing story: With the US Supreme Court scrapping the International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs last month, the Trump administration has imposed 10% global tariffs under Section 122 for five months. But the United States Trade Representative (USTR), amid the turmoil in West Asia, could be working on a new tariff structure that could serve as the legal basis for its trade agreements.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are tariffs?

— What is the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)?

— What is Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974?

— What tariffs did the US Supreme Court strike down?

— What is the difference between sanctions and tariffs?

— How does Trump’s tariff impact the Indian economy?

— What are the areas of cooperation between India and the USA?

— Why are several countries re-evaluating their trade agreements with the USA after the US Supreme Court’s tariff ruling?

— What are the challenges posed by the unilateral trade measures to the rules-based trading order?

Key Takeaways:

— The new tariff structure could be built around the Section 301 investigations that the US launched last week. The tariffs resulting from these investigations could be the basis of the American trade agreements, including the India-US deal, which was agreed to but not formally signed.

— International trade experts said that US trade deals have lost their economic value after the IEEPA ruling. This is because countries like Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, and the European Union had accepted tariffs of 15–20% and offered significant concessions on market access, procurement, and regulations. After the court struck down the reciprocal tariff policy, Washington imposed a uniform 10% tariff on all trading partners.

ALSO READ | UPSC CSAT Simplified: Expert guides aspirants on how to master General Mental Ability questions

— A Commerce Ministry official explained on Monday (March 16) that any trade deal with the US that India signs would be focused on the upcoming tariff structure or comparative advantage that India gets in the US market, and that the USTR is recreating a tariff structure.

— This is because several US trade partners have begun to express doubts about their trade deals following the IEEPA ruling.

— The US last week launched two Section 301 investigations against several countries, including India. While one cites structural excess capacity and overproduction in certain manufacturing sectors, the other cites failure to prohibit imports of goods produced using “forced” labour. But the purpose could be to create a reciprocal tariff-like structure.

— While Indian government officials have said that the final trade deal will take care of the Section 301 tariffs, the USTR, in its investigation, has said that India has “structural excess capacity and production”.

— The top US trade body said that in 2025, India had a bilateral trade surplus with the US of $58 billion, and that India’s global goods trade surplus sectors include textiles, health, construction goods, and automotive goods.

Do You Know:

— Tariffs are taxes or duties imposed by a government on imported goods and services. Their objective is to make foreign products more expensive compared to domestically produced goods, thereby encouraging consumers to prefer local products. Tariffs also act as a protective measure for domestic industries against foreign competition. Additionally, they serve as a source of revenue for the government.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | India-US Interim Trade Deal: Backdrop, key highlights, gains, and concerns

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(4) Consider the following statements:

1. Tariffs are taxes or duties imposed by a government on imported goods and services.

2. Objective of tariffs is to make foreign products more expensive compared to domestically produced goods

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

‘What introduces friction into the ties between India and the United States is that Washington is still unable to find for India a position in its global strategy, which would satisfy India’s National self-esteem and ambitions’. Explain with suitable examples. (UPSC CSE 2019)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-I, II, III: Geography, Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development.

What’s the ongoing story: With the massive cut in commercial supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) hitting restaurants and hotels, particularly the small-scale establishments among them, the Centre on Saturday approved an additional 20% allocation of commercial LPG to states and union territories specifically for restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing and dairy sectors, subsidised canteens or food outlets run by state governments and local bodies, and community kitchens.

Key Points to Ponder:

— India’s dependence on LPG imports-Know in detail.

— What are the constituents of the LPG?

— How do tensions in West Asia affect global energy security?

— What is the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz?

— What role does the Essential Commodities Act play in ensuring the availability of essential fuels in India?

— Why is diversification in energy imports important?

— India’s energy diplomacy-know in detail.

— What are the efforts taken by the government for energy security amidst conflict in West Asia?

Key Takeaways:

— These segments of commercial LPG consumers were among the worst-hit. The additional allocation will also be for refills of 5-kg cylinders for migrant labourers. Moreover, the government has made it mandatory for commercial and industrial consumers of LPG to register with public sector fuel retailers, and also apply for a piped natural gas (PNG) connection to become eligible to get commercial LPG.

— LPG supply to commercial and industrial consumers was cut in a bid to shield households that use LPG as kitchen fuel. This was done as a large chunk of India’s LPG supplies were disrupted due to the effective closure of the critical maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia war.

— India depends on imports to meet about 60% of its LPG demand, and 90% of its LPG imports came from West Asia through the Strait of Hormuz. Apart from prioritising LPG supplies to households over commercial and industrial consumers, the government ordered refiners to maximise LPG production, and directed them to divert propane, butane, and other streams from petrochemical manufacturing to LPG production.

— These measures have helped raise domestic LPG production by around 40% vis-à-vis the pre-war levels, which translates to around 16% of the country’s overall LPG demand. The increase in domestic production of the fuel is being seen as a reason for the increased allocation of commercial LPG to states.

— While the supply of LPG is still a matter of concern in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation, delivery of LPG cylinders are being maintained at the pre-West Asia war levels, the government said in a release.

— The government has been appealing to LPG consumers—commercial and industrial users as well as households—to shift to piped PNG, wherever feasible, to take some pressure off of LPG supplies.

— Although natural gas supplies to India have also been hit due to the Strait of Hormuz’s closure, the situation is not as concerning as in the case of LPG. India depends on imports to meet roughly half of its natural gas needs, with 55-60% of the imports coming through the Strait.

— Apart from the centre incentivising states with additional commercial LPG volumes if they expedite PNG infrastructure expansion, some CGD companies have also announced incentives like some volumes of free gas and waiver of connection charges to encourage consumers to sign up for PNG connections.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Strait of Hormuz oil flows dry up: How this affects India, and the options ahead

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(5) Which of the statements about the Strait of Hormuz is not correct?

(a) It is a critical region for international oil and gas supplies.

(b) It is a narrow waterway between Bahrain and Qatar.

(c) It connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

(d) Disruption of shipping in this strait can significantly affect global energy prices.

ALSO IN NEWS India achieves 1BT coal production for 2nd year in row India has achieved 1 billion tonne (BT) coal production for the second consecutive year amid heightened uncertainties in global energy markets due to the West Asia crisis. “With sustained and coordinated efforts across the coal sector and the invaluable contribution of all stakeholders, the country has successfully achieved the landmark of 1 billion tonne (BT) coal production on March 20, 2026 for the second year in a row,” the coal ministry said in a statement. The higher and sustained coal output has helped the country meet rising energy demand and supported the power sector in maintaining record coal inventories at coal-based thermal plants, officials said.

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1. (a) 2. (c) 3. (b) 4. (c) 5. (b)

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