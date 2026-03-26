UPSC Key: Iran peace plan, CAPF Bill and Finance Bill

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 26, 2026. If you missed the March 25, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Sanctions relief to n-plan rollback: Iran receives US proposals via Pak

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests and Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

What’s the ongoing story: Four weeks into the war in West Asia, the US has sent Iran a 15-point proposal to end a conflict that has claimed over 2,000 lives and sparked a global energy crisis.

Iran has received the US plan to Iran via Pakistan, the Associated Press reported. President Donald Trump also told reporters on Tuesday that the US was talking to “the right people” in Iran to reach a deal — something Tehran has strongly denied.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is “Iran peace plan”?

• Trump’s 15-point plan-what are the key highlights?

• Why has Pakistan offered mediation?

• What is Iran’s position?

• Where Israel stands?

• Why US-Iran negotiations face challenges?

• What is happening in the Iran-US war?

• What are Iran’s demands for ending the war?

• How India has reacted?

• What is the back channel diplomacy?

Key Takeaways:

• The plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from the government of Pakistan, which has offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran, a person briefed on the plan’s contours but who was not authorised to speak publicly told AP on Tuesday.

• While the exact details of Trump’s “Iran peace plan” remain under the covers, its broad outlines suggest sweeping and maximalist proposals — especially regarding Iran’s ballistic missiles and its nuclear programme — that Tehran is unlikely to agree to.

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• The diplomatic moves come as the US looks for an off-ramp from a war that has rapidly escalated and shows no sign of stopping any time soon — Washington is moving around 2,000 paratroopers to West Asia to back up a contingent of Marines already heading there, and Iran launched more attacks Wednesday on Israel and the Persian Gulf region, including a strike on Kuwait International Airport.

• The Pakistani officials described the proposal broadly as touching on sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear programme, monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency, missile limits and access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

• Israel and the US have targeted Iran’s ballistic missiles, launchers and production facilities, and its nuclear programme in the bombing campaign that began on February 28. American and Israeli leaders have vowed never to allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon. Iran, too, has long maintained that it is not developing any nuclear weapon.

• Then there’s the maritime routes aspect. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s energy supplies normally flows, would have to be declared a “free maritime zone” and kept permanently open under the proposed deal. Agreeing to this clause, if true, would effectively require Iran to give up any leverage in the present and future.

Do You Know:

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• The US-Israeli campaign, launched on February 28, targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, IRGC command centres, and political leadership simultaneously. Israel and the US carried out extensive attacks across Iran in the conflict’s opening phase. Khamenei was killed in the opening hours, according to multiple reports.

• Iran hit back hard. Retaliatory strikes have hit Gulf infrastructure and threatened shipping lanes. Al Jazeera documented immense damage in Iran’s streets after continued airstrikes, with the conflict entering its 26th day as of March 25.

• Iranian missiles have triggered alerts across central and southern Israel, including near Dimona, home to Israel’s long-suspected atomic weapons programme, though no casualties were reported in the latest volleys, according to the Associated Press. For Pakistan, which shares a 900-kilometre border with Iran, none of this is abstract.

• The South Asian nation is home to the world’s second-largest Shia Muslim population after Iran, and faced nationwide protests the day after US and Israeli strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the start of the conflict on February 28.

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• Some key elements reportedly included in 15-point plan-

—A 30-day ceasefire.

—The dismantling of Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.

—A permanent commitment from Iran to never develop nuclear weapons.

—The handover of Iran’s stockpile of already enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and a commitment from Iran to allow the IAEA to monitor all elements of the country’s remaining nuclear infrastructure. Iran must also no longer enrich uranium within the country.

—Limits on the range and number of Iran’s missiles.

—Ending Iran’s support for regional proxies.

—Ending Iranian strikes on regional energy facilities.

—Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

—A removal of all sanctions imposed on Iran, alongside the ending of the UN mechanism that allows sanctions to be reimposed.

—The provision of US support for electricity generation at Iran’s Bushehr civil nuclear plant.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍War in West Asia: Why Pakistan’s peacemaker role is filled with landmines

📍Explained: Trump’s 15-point Iran peace plan, and the questions it raises

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) What is the importance of developing Chabahar Port by India? (UPSC CSE, 2017)

(a) India’s trade with African countries will enormously increase.

(b) India’s relations with oil-producing Arab countries will be strengthened.

(c) India will not depend on Pakistan for access to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

(d) Pakistan will facilitate and protect the installation of a gas pipeline between Iraq and India.

The Second Page

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UK court rejects Nirav Modi’s plea to reopen proceedings against his extradition order

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: THE HIGH Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, in London on Wednesday dismissed fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s petition seeking to reopen proceedings against his extradition order to India, marking another step toward his return to face charges in the Rs 6,498-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the meaning of extradition in international law?

• What is the extradition act of India?

• Extradition Treaty Between the UK and India—Know in brief

• Who is Nirav Modi?

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• ‘Extradition is a critical component of international cooperation in counter-terrorism’—Comment

• What challenges India faced in securing extradition of Nirav Modi from UK?

Key Takeaways:

• According to the central agency, it has been seeking the extradition of Nirav Modi in connection with the PNB scam, with proceedings ongoing since 2018. “Following his arrest in the UK in 2019, courts approved his extradition and rejected earlier appeals, finding no legal barriers and accepting assurances regarding his treatment in India. Although a temporary legal obstacle delayed the process, it was lifted in August 2025,” the spokesperson said.

• Nirav Modi was declared a fugitive economic offender in 2019.

• Along with his uncle Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate for cheating the PNB using fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs). Last month, the Belgium government had confirmed that Choksi, 65, was arrested in Antwerp following an extradition request by Indian investigation agencies.

Do You Know:

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• Extradition is the formal process of one country surrendering an individual to another country for prosecution or punishment for crimes committed in the requesting country’s jurisdiction. It is typically governed by a bilateral treaty between the two countries involved, or a larger multilateral treaty. Indeed it is extremely rare for an individual to be extradited without a treaty; even in the presence of treaties, extraditions are often contentious, long-drawn processes.

• According to the website of the Ministry of External Affairs, India has extradition treaties in force with 48 countries, and non-binding extradition arrangements with another 12.

• While the specifics differ from treaty to treaty, the process usually begins with the country in whose jurisdiction the offence has been committed making an official request for an individual’s extradition.

• At the end of the day, most extradition treaties allow countries enough leeway to reject extradition requests in almost all cases. This means that extraditions end up being political and diplomatic issues rather than matters of legalese.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍This Word Means: Extradition

Parliament

Bill to amend transgender law cleared

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Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court-appointed advisory committee on transgender rights wrote to Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar on Wednesday, requesting the withdrawal of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. On the same day, the Lok Sabha passed the contentious legislation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026-know key provisions

• Why the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 has drawn criticism?

• Why medical certification requirement is the most controversial?

• What are the key changes proposed in the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) amendment bill, 2026?

• Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 vs Transgender Protection (Amendment) Bill 2026-compare

• How Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) amendment bill, 2026 defines Transgender person?

• What are the criticisms of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026?

• What percentage of Indian population is transgender?

• “Sex is biologically determined but gender is a social construct”-Critically Analyse

• Transgenders in India are still discriminated even after the Supreme Court has held that the right to self-identification of gender is part of the right to dignity and autonomy under Article 21 of the Constitution-Why?

• A National Council for Transgender (NCT) persons-role and objectives

• What are the Yogyakarta Principles?

• Employment rates of transgender in India-Know the data’s and Statistics

• What was the Supreme Court’s verdict in National Legal Services Authority vs Union Of India, 2014?

• Decriminalisation of homosexuality was much needed for transgenders and Section 377-Connect the dots

Key Takeaways:

• The committee was constituted by the Supreme Court in October 2025 while hearing a matter involving a transgender woman who was terminated from employment as a teacher by private schools in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat because of her transgender identity.

• Noting the administrative lethargy in implementing the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, the apex court formed the expert panel to identify statutory gaps, draft a comprehensive equal opportunity policy and recommend measures for the “reasonable accommodation” of transgender persons so that they could participate equally in society without facing systemic barriers.

• The Lower House cleared the Bill on Tuesday despite strong objections and a subsequent walkout by Opposition MPs. Their demand for the Bill to be sent to a parliamentary standing committee for further scrutiny was refused.

Do You Know:

• The amendment Bill proposes sweeping changes to the existing 2019 Act, most notably dismantling the right to gender self-identification. This right, established by the Supreme Court in its landmark 2014 NALSA judgment, allowed individuals to legally identify their gender without medical intervention. The new Bill replaces this with a state-controlled medical certification process, requiring individuals to be assessed by a medical board headed by a chief medical officer.

• The amendment bill also narrows the legal definition of a transgender person by restricting recognition to specific socio-cultural groups – such as hijras and kinners – and individuals with specific congenital biological variations – effectively excluding trans-men, trans-women and non-binary persons.

• The bill creates a new and distinct category: any person or child who has been compelled — by force, allurement, inducement, deceit, or undue influence — to assume a transgender identity through mutilation, emasculation, castration, amputation, or surgical, chemical, or hormonal procedure.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why Transgender Protection (Amendment) Bill 2026 has attracted criticism

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) In India, Legal Services Authorities provide free legal services to which of the following type of citizens? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. Person with an annual income of less than Rs. 1,00,000

2. Transgender with an annual income of less than Rs. 2,00,000

3. Member of Other Backward Classes (OBC) with an annual income of less than Rs. 3,00,000

4. All Senior Citizens

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 4 only

LS passes Finance Bill 2026 with 33 govt amendments

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these

• General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability

What’s the ongoing story: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill 2026 with a voice vote, negating amendments moved by the Opposition members and approving the 33 government amendments moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Article 110 of the Constitution deals with what?

• When can a bill be designated as a Money Bill?

• Who decides if a bill is Money Bill or not?

• There is a key difference between a money Bill and an ordinary Bill-what is that?

• What is Finance bill?

• What is Finance Bill in Indian Constitution?

• Article 110, Article 117 (1) and Article 117 (3)-Compare and Contrast

• Financial bills (I) and Financial bills (II)-Know the difference

• Rajya Sabha and Money Bill-connect the dots

Key Takeaways:

• The Bill will now go to Rajya Sabha and once the Upper House approves it, the Budget process for 2026-27 will be complete.

• The Union Budget 2026-27 envisages a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore, an increase of 7.7 per cent over the current fiscal ending March 31. The fiscal deficit for FY27 is projected at 4.3 per cent of GDP, lower than 4.4 per cent in the current fiscal.

Do You Know:

• Under Article 110(1) of the Constitution, a Bill is deemed to be a Money Bill if it contains only provisions dealing with all or any of the following matters:

(a) the imposition, abolition, remission, alteration or regulation of any tax;

(b) regulation of borrowing by the government;

(c) custody of the Consolidated Fund or Contingency Fund of India, and payments into or withdrawals from these Funds;

(d) appropriation of moneys out of the Consolidated Fund of India;

(e) declaring of any expenditure to be expenditure charged on the Consolidated Fund of India or the increasing of the amount of any such expenditure;

(f) receipt of money on account of the Consolidated Fund of India or the public account of India or the custody or issue of such money or the audit of the accounts of the Union or of a State; or

(g) any matter incidental to any of the matters specified in sub-clauses (a) to (f).

But a Bill shall not be deemed to be a Money Bill by reason only that it provides for the imposition of fines or other pecuniary penalties, or for the demand or payment of fees for licences or fees for services rendered, or by reason that it provides for the imposition, abolition, remission, alteration or regulation of any tax by any local authority or body for local purposes.

• Article 110 (3) lays down that “if any question arises whether a Bill is a Money Bill or not, the decision of the Speaker of the House of the People thereon shall be final”. This means that once the Speaker has certified a Bill as a Money Bill, its nature cannot be questioned in a court of law, in the Houses of Parliament, or even by the President.

• Under Article 109 (1), a Money Bill cannot be introduced in Rajya Sabha. Once passed by Lok Sabha, it is sent to Rajya Sabha — along with the Speaker’s certificate that it is a Money Bill — for its recommendations. However, Rajya Sabha can neither reject nor amend the Bill, and must return it within 14 days, after which Lok Sabha may choose to accept or reject all or any of its recommendations. In either case, the Bill is deemed to have been passed by both Houses. Under Article 109(5), if Rajya Sabha fails to return the Bill to Lok Sabha within 14 days, it is deemed to have been passed anyway.

• Financial Bills that are not certified by the Speaker are of two kinds: Bills that contain any of the matters specified in Article 110, but do not contain only those matters [Article 117 (1)]; and ordinary Bills that contain provisions involving expenditure from the Consolidated Fund [Article 117 (3)].

A Bill of the first kind, like a Money Bill, can be introduced only in Lok Sabha, and only with the recommendation of the President. But other restrictions that apply to Money Bills do not apply to these Bills. Bills under Article 117 (3)can be introduced in either House, though the President’s recommendation is essential for their consideration, and therefore, passage.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Money Bill

📍Money Bills vs Finance Bills: What are the differences, what the court has rule

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Regarding Finance Bill and Money Bill in the Indian Parliament, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2023)

1. When the Lok Sabha transmits the Finance Bill to the Rajya Sabha, it can amend or reject the Bill.

2. When the Lok Sabha transmits the Money Bill to the Rajya Sabha, it cannot amend or reject the Bill, it can only make recommendations.

3. In the case of disagreement between the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, there is no joint sitting for Money Bill, but a joint sitting becomes necessary for the Finance Bill.

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Women quota: Govt plan to expand LS may hit constitutional hurdles

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Role of women and women’s organization

• General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

What’s the ongoing story: While the BJP-led NDA government has suggested an increase in the number of the Lok Sabha constituencies, maintaining the existing proportion among states, as well as the Assembly seats on the basis of the 2011 Census, and not the current Census, in a bid to implement the Women’s Reservation Act, its proposed move is likely to face various legal and constitutional challenges.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Women’s Reservation in the parliament and in the legislative assembly-what are the key highlights?

• The Women’s Reservation Act also Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023-know in detail

• Why Women’s Reservation Act is likely to face various legal and constitutional challenges?

• What can be the possible legal and constitutional challenges in Women’s Reservation Act?

• What is Article 81 of the Constitution?

• Why delimitation is required for the implementation of women reservation?

• ‘Increase on the basis of Census 2011’-what have you understood by the same?

• What is the historical context surrounding the implementation of reservations for women in politics in India?

• What is the current state of women’s representation in politics in India?

• One of the most remarkable experiments in building inclusive democratic institutions has been the attempt to improve the representation of women in local government in India-what do you know about that?

• The 73rd amendment to the Indian constitution, passed in 1992, mandated some seats etc-can you recall and tell what was that all about?

• The 73rd amendment to the Indian constitution was an successful attempt for inclusive participation of women in politics-comment

• Why is women’s participation in politics important?

Key Takeaways:

• The government has mooted the proposal during its talks with some Opposition parties and NDA allies as part of its attempt to evolve a consensus for implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, which provides for 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and the state Assemblies.

• Under this plan, the government intends to raise the number of the Lok Sabha seats by 50% to 816 from the present 543 – with 273 seats to be reserved for women – after delimitation based on the 2011 Census.

Do You Know:

• Article 81 of the Constitution provides for the “one person, one vote, one value” principle. Article 81 (2) (a) says, “There shall be allotted to each State a number of seats in the House of the People in such manner that the ratio between that number and the population of the state is, so far as practicable, the same for all States.”

• Article 81 (2) (b) says, “Each State shall be divided into territorial constituencies in such manner that the ratio between the population of each constituency and number of seats allotted to it is, so far as practicable, the same throughout the State.”

• The only exception the Article makes to the norm is for very small states with a population not exceeding 6 million, so that they can still get proper representation in the Lower House despite their small population.

Article 82 of the Constitution states: “Upon the completion of each census, the allocation of seats in the House of the People to the States and the division of each State into territorial constituencies shall be readjusted by such authority and in such manner as Parliament may by law determine.”

• The current freeze on delimitation is a result of two constitutional amendments, one in 1976 and the other in 2001. The first froze for 25 years the definition of “last preceding census” in Articles 81 and 82, for the purpose of allocation of seats among states, to mean the 1971 census. In 2001, Articles 81 and 82 were amended again to extend the freeze till the “relevant figures for the first census taken after the year 2026 have been published”. It will thus automatically expire once the current census figures are out.

• Among the reasons for these amendments was the concern of the southern states that because their population had stabilised by then, and the population of some northern states had begun to grow at a rapid pace, their relative representation in the Lok Sabha would go down if delimitation of seats would take place on the basis of population after each census, as mandated by the Constitution.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Women’s reservation: What is the road ahead, before it can be implemented

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) With reference to the Delimitation Commission consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. The orders of the Delimitation Commission cannot be challenged in a Court of Law.

2. When the orders of the Delimitation Commission are laid before the Lok Sabha or State Legislative Assembly, they cannot effect any modification in the orders.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

5) How many Delimitation Commissions have been constituted by the Government of India till December 2023? (UPSC CSE, 2024)

a) One

b) Two

c) Three

d) Four

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍“The reservation of seats for women in the institution of local self-government has had a limited impact on the patriarchal character of the Indian political process”. Comment. (GS2, 2019)

📍“Empowering women is the key to control population growth”. Discuss. (GS1, 2019)

The Ideas Page

At BRICS, India’s Iran challenge is navigation, not resolution

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests

What’s the ongoing story: G Venkat Raman Writes- Having positioned itself as the leader of the Global South, New Delhi must balance its aspirations with the demands of its strategic partnerships

Key Points to Ponder:

• BRICS-Know in detail

• Evolution of BRICS-Know in Detail

• How have BRICS countries responded to the US-Israel war on Iran?

• How BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation reacted to ongoing West Asia crisis?

• Is BRICS bloc divided over US-Israel attacks on Iran?

• What has India said?

• What can BRICS do?

• Why BRICS Matters?

• Is the BRICS alliance no longer relevant and effective?

• The geopolitics of BRICS looks quite different today-how?

Key Takeaways:

G Venkat Raman Writes-

• India’s BRICS presidency comes at a moment of geopolitical stress that directly affects its diplomatic choices. Escalating tensions in the current Iran crisis have placed New Delhi’s foreign policy under pressure, even as they draw attention to the expanded BRICS grouping.

• Iran, one of the newest entrants into the BRICS+ framework, is now in direct military confrontation with the US and Israel. The crisis tests whether the BRICS can act as a cohesive counterweight to Western power.

• For India, however, the moment is less about the cohesion of BRICS and more about the viability of its own multialignment strategy under conditions of conflict.

• India’s approach to foreign policy, entrenched in strategic autonomy, has always given precedence to flexibility over alignment, fostering ties across competing power centres. In recent years, this has translated into deepening strategic cooperation with the US, expanding defence and technological ties with Israel, maintaining connectivity and energy interests with Iran, and preserving critical economic links with the Gulf.

• BRICS has evolved into a plurilateral platform of diverse economies rather than a coalition for geopolitical alignment. Its emphasis has been on economic cooperation and institutional reform.

• The recent expansion, bringing in members from West Asia and Africa, has reinforced its positioning as a platform of the Global South, while also incorporating countries with increasingly divergent geopolitical alignments.

Do You Know:

• The Iran crisis further strains a global order where multilateralism already faces unprecedented challenges. It illustrates how the diffusion of power in the 21st century is producing a fragmented form of multipolarity rather than a new Cold War–style alignment. In such a setting, states respond primarily in line with their national interests, limiting the prospects for coordinated action. BRICS reflects this reality.

• It has been more than 20 days since the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, was assassinated, and the world is witnessing intense militarisation of the sea lanes of communication in the Strait of Hormuz. BRICS members have responded as individual actors with distinct geopolitical interests. India co-sponsored a UNSC resolution condemning Iran’s attack on Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍BRICS and the creation of a multipolar world

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Consider the following statements with regard to BRICS: (UPSC CSE, 2025)

I. 16th BRICS Summit was held under the Chairmanship of Russia in Kazan.

II. Indonesia has become a full member of BRICS.

III. The theme of the 16th BRICS Summit was Strengthening Multiculturalism for Just Global Development and Security.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) I and II

(b) II and III

(c) I and III

(d) I only

NATION

India targets 47% emission cut and 60% power capacity from non-fossils by 2035

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

What’s the ongoing story: In a decision awaited for months, India on Wednesday finally announced its climate targets for the year 2035, making modest upgrades in its three existing commitments for 2030.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is intended nationally determined contribution?

• What are nationally determined contributions and national adaptation plans?

• India’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions-What are the key provisions

• India’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)-know its importance

• What kind of challenges faced by India in the actual clean energy transition?

Key Takeaways:

• The announcement is in compliance with the provisions of the 2015 Paris Agreement that obligates every country to prepare and implement climate action plans, progressively increasing the ambition of these actions in five-year cycles.

• In the new targets, approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, India has promised to attain at least 47 per cent reduction in emission intensity of its GDP (emission per unit of GDP) from 2005 baseline by 2035. Its current commitment, for the year 2030, is to achieve a 45 per cent reduction. By the year 2020, the last year for which emission intensity data has been published, India had already achieved a 36 per cent reduction over 2005 levels.

• India has also promised to ensure that at least 60 per cent of its total electricity generation capacity would comprise non-fossil fuel sources by 2035. The existing target for 2030 was 50 per cent, which has already been achieved well ahead of schedule. As of February this year, more than 52 per cent of total electricity generation capacity was based on non-fossil fuel sources.

• India’s third commitment relates to creation of additional capacity in its forests to absorb carbon dioxide. For 2030, India is committed to create an additional sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent over its 2005 stock. By 2021, at least 2.3 billion tonnes of additional sink had already been created. For 2035, India is targeting to enlarge this to 3.5 to 4 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

• These three targets form the core of India’s contribution to the global effort to fight climate change. There are several other steps India is taking towards reducing its carbon footprint, but these do not have quantitative targets. These include efforts to push for climate resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable lifestyles, and mobilise new means of climate finance, domestic and international, to support green investments, the government said.

Do You Know:

• Under the 2015 Paris Agreements, countries decide their climate actions on their own. This is the reason these are called nationally-determined contributions, or NDCs. But every subsequent set of climate actions must mark a progression over existing ones.

• This is India’s third NDC, the first two having been submitted in 2015, pertaining to the year 2025, and then in 2022, for the year 2030. India’s NDC for 2035 was long awaited, since most of the other large emitters, including China, the world’s biggest emitter, had announced their NDCs last year, ahead of the year-ending annual climate conference in Belem, Brazil.

• India’s NDC for 2031-35 is guided by the vision of Viksit Bharat, which is not just a goal for 2047, but a commitment to act today to build a prosperous, and climate resilient Bharat for the future generations.

• India’s original climate commitments i.e NDC submitted in 2015, laid a strong foundation, with targets by 2030 of 33–35% reduction in the emissions intensity of GDP and 40% share of non-fossil resources based electric power installed capacity, both of which were met, 11 years and 9 years ahead of the committed timelines, demonstrating a credible and action-oriented approach to climate governance.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India to unveil 2035 climate roadmap, first BTR by December: Environment Minister at COP30

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) The term ‘Intended Nationally Determined Contributions’ is sometimes seen in the news in the context of

a) pledges made by the European countries to rehabilitate refugees from the war-affected Middle East

b) plan of action outlined by the countries of the world to combat climate change

c) capital contributed by the member countries in the establishment of Asian Infrastructure Investment

d) Bank plan of action outlined by the countries of the world regarding Sustainable Development Goals

Explained

How a new Bill could ensure dominance of IPS officers in CAPFs

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate.

What’s the ongoing story: The Centre is set to introduce the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha to retain the dominance of IPS officers on deputation in the five CAPFs — the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) — in leadership positions.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026-what are the key features?

• What was the Supreme Court verdict on CAPFs

• How has the Centre reacted to the apex court judgment?

• Why have retired CAPF officers been writing to MPs against the Bill?

• The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026-what are the main issues and challenges?

• Central Armed Police Force (CAPF)-know in detail

Key Takeaways:

• The Bill, if passed, is likely to effectively undo a Supreme Court verdict directing the Centre to progressively reduce the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs.

• On May 23, 2025, the Supreme Court directed a progressive reduction in the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs to the posts of DIG (Deputy Inspector General of Police) and IG (Inspector General) within a period of two years. The Centre filed a review petition, and this too was dismissed by the apex court in October 2025. The court upheld the argument that the dominance of IPS officers in leadership roles in the CAPFs led to career growth stagnation for CAPF officers, and this lowered their morale.

• On March 11, the Union Cabinet cleared the draft Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, to retain the deputation of IPS officers at senior level positions of the CAPFs, arguing that in the interest of maintaining Centre-state relationship and ensuring close coordination between the Union and the states, IPS officers are necessary for effective functioning of these forces.

Do You Know:

• The Bill says that it is necessary to enact an umbrella law to regulate the recruitment and conditions of service of Group A General Duty Officers and other officers appointed to the CAPFs and other rules regarding these forces, with a view to ensuring legislative clarity, preserving its operational distinctiveness, and harmonising judicial directions with administrative and federal requirements. In other words, the court verdict has to be, according to the Centre, harmonised with the requirements.

• Group A CAPF officers refer to gazetted cadre officers from the rank of assistant commandant to director general (DG) in the CAPFs.

• The Bill defines the Central government as the Ministry of Home Affairs, the administrative ministry of all five CAPFs. It says that notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, or in any judgment, decree or order of any court; or any Order issued from time to time, the Central government may, by notification, make rules to provide for the method, manner and mode of recruitment including promotion and deputation and the conditions of service of officers in the CAPFs.

• Regarding the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs, the Bill is learnt to make it explicitly clear that 50% of the posts are to be filled by deputation in the rank of IG, and a minimum of 67% of the posts at Additional DG rank will be filled by deputation. The posts in the ranks of Special DG and DG shall be filled exclusively by deputation.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍CAPF Bill set to be introduced in RS on March 23; mandates IPS dominance in leadership roles

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

8) Department of Border Management is a Department of which one of the following Union Ministries? (UPSC CSE, 2008)

(a) Ministry of Defence

(b) Ministry of Home Affairs

(c) Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways

(d) Ministry of Environment and Forests

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(c) 2.(a) 3.(b) 4.(c) 5.(d) 6.(a) 7.(b) 8.(b)

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