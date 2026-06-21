UPSC Key: International Yoga Day, Bharat Net and India-Bangladesh Border Tensions

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 21, 2026. If you missed the June 20, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-I: Indian Heritage and Culture.

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What’s the ongoing story: C P Radhakrishnan writes- “For ages, Bharat’s unique distinction has been its noble vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — of seeing the entire world as a single entity and all living beings as one. Rooted in the spiritual wisdom of Bharat, yoga is an ancient discipline that harmonises body, mind, and spirit.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Know about Yoga in detail.

— Read about Patanjali and his work.

— What is the relevance of yoga in India’s cultural and spiritual legacy?

— How did yoga develop from its ancient roots to become a worldwide recognised practice?

— What are the key highlights of India Ageing Report 2023?

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— How has International Yoga Day strengthened India’s cultural diplomacy?

— How can yoga contribute to addressing the challenges of an ageing population?

Key Takeaways:

— “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014, said yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between man and nature, and is a holistic approach to health and well-being.”

— “At the behest of the Prime Minister, the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014, approved the proposal, co-sponsored by a record 174 countries, to declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Since 2015, millions of people around the world have been gathering in public spaces to practice yoga together — transforming our ancient wisdom into a global movement.”

— “‘Yoga’, a timeless practice for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, is believed to have started with the very dawn of our civilisation. In the yogic lore, Lord Shiva is seen as the first yogi or Adi Yogi, and the first Guru or Adi Guru, while Maharishi Patanjali is hailed as the father of classical yoga for systematising its principles in the Yoga Sutras. Maharishi Patanjali shares a deep spiritual association with Tamil Nadu. His physical Jeeva Samadhi is also believed to be located in Thirupattur.”

— “This year’s theme for International Yoga Day, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, holds special significance. Remarkable advances in healthcare, public health systems, and declining mortality rates have increased life expectancy across nations.”

— “The India Ageing Report 2023, released by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), states that by 2050, nearly one in five Indians will be above the age of 60.”

— “The National Education Policy 2020 accords yoga a significant place as an integral component of health, wellness, and value-based education. This is a positive step in the direction of initiating the young into yoga.”

Do You Know:

— “Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from the Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness,” the United Nations website says.

—While the word is most commonly associated these days with anaerobic physical exercise and techniques of stretching and breathing that have recognised health benefits, in its broad sense, it can be translated as spiritual discipline or application.

— Its philosophical roots lie in the Six Doctrines of Salvation in Hinduism, in which Yoga forms a related and complementary pair with Sankhya, the other two pairs being Nyaya and Vaishesika, and Mimosa and Vedanta. (AL Basham, ‘The Wonder That Was India’)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How June 21 came to be recognised as International Yoga Day

📍 Yoga: Priceless wealth bestowed on humanity by ancient sages of Bharat

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

What are the main features of Vedic society and religion? Do you think some of the features are still prevailing in Indian society? (UPSC CSE 2023)

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: India and its neighbourhood- relations, Security challenges and their management in border areas.

What’s the ongoing story: The India-Bangladesh border in Malda district witnessed tension Saturday after hundreds of people tried to cross over from the Bangladesh side and were thwarted by Border Security Force personnel.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Know about the history of the India-Bangladesh relationship.

— What is the history of the Liberation of Bangladesh and what role did India play in it?

— What are the areas of cooperation between India and Bangladesh?

— What are the challenges in India-Bangladesh ties?

— What is the significance of Bangladesh for India?

— What is the Neighbourhood First policy of India?

— What measures India can take in order to overcome the challenges in the India-Bangladesh relationship?

— Map work: Location of Bangladesh and Indian states sharing boundaries with Bangladesh.

Key Takeaways:

— Sources said that the people tried to make their way in after the Indian forces had carried out a “push back” into Bangladesh of alleged infiltrators in the wee hours. Bangladesh has refused to accept people sent in without proper channels into its territory.

— The incident took place on the Sukdevpur outpost in Baishnabnagar, which is located in an unfenced area of the border. BSF officers said that the situation was now under control.

— According to sources, hundreds of people started gathering near the border on the Bangladesh side in the morning, armed with lathis, and tried to cross over into Indian territory. As BSF jawans posted at the border drove them away, crowds gathered on the Indian side too.

— The Bengal government has announced its intention to intensify the identification of infiltrators and to push them into Bangladesh. The attempts have been objected to by Bangladesh, and resisted by the Border Guard Bangladesh.

— In his very first Cabinet meeting as Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari had announced that all the land the BSF needs for fencing the Indo-Bangla border would be handed over. As per government officials, more than 142 acres of land has already been given.

— The CM also announced a “delete, detect and deport” policy to find illegal infiltrators and push them back into Bangladesh, and setting up of detention centres for this.

Do You Know:

— Assam, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura share borders with Bangladesh.

— India and Bangladesh share a unique relationship rooted in a common cultural heritage, shared principles, and values. However, there are some challenges to India-Bangladesh bilateral ties. One of the key challenges is Illegal migration.

— The illegal migration from Bangladesh to India continues to be a major concern in bilateral relations. This influx of migrants puts a strain on Indian border states, not only impacting their resources but also presenting a challenge to security.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | Bangladesh Crisis and India: 4 Key Questions You Must Know for Prelims and Mains

Previous year UPSC Prelims Questions Covering similar theme:

(1) With reference to river Teesta, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2017)

1. The source of river Teesta is the same as that of Brahmaputra but it flows through Sikkim.

2. River Rangeet originates in Sikkim and it is a tributary of river Teesta.

3. River Teesta flows into Bay of Bengal on the border of India and Bangladesh.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

(2) How many of the following states share the borders with the Bangladesh?

1. Assam

2. West Bengal

3. Tripura

4. Mizoram

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) One only

(b) Two only

(c) Three only

(d) All four

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Critically examine the compulsions which prompted India to play a decisive role in the emergence of Bangladesh. (UPSC CSE 2013)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-I: Indian Heritage and Culture.

What’s the ongoing story: From Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to Pochampally silk stole to Lakadong Turmeric to thekua — a range of Indian art, handicraft and products figured in the list of items gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foreign dignitaries during his recent visit to France and Slovakia.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is Kalamkari?

— Know about the Pochampally silk stole.

— What is the Geographical Indication (GI)?

— Read about the Charak Samhita and Susruta Samhita.

— What is Nagauri Ashwagandha ?

— What are the GI-tagged products of India?

— How can India’s traditional arts and handicrafts contribute to cultural diplomacy?

— How do GI-tagged and indigenous products contribute to rural livelihoods and exports?

Key Takeaways:

— The Prime Minister gifted a Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to French President Emmanuel Macron. “This hand-crafted Kalamkari painting from Andhra Pradesh showcases India’s rich artistic heritage and took nearly six months to complete,” said a source, adding that the painting was created using traditional pen-drawing techniques, and it depicts scenes from the Mahabharata.

— To Macron’s spouse, Modi gifted a Pochampally silk stole. “The Pochampally silk stole is a handwoven textile from Telangana, made using the traditional Ikat resist-dyeing technique. Known for its intricate geometric and floral patterns, fine craftsmanship, and elegant design, it showcases India’s rich textile heritage,” said a source.

— The Prime Minister gifted Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico a Kashmiri silk carpet, which is a prestigious hand-knotted craft from Kashmir.

— During his meeting with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini in Bratislava, Modi gifted him a Brass Dokra Antelope set, which is a handcrafted artwork that showcases India’s ancient Dokra metal-casting tradition, practiced for centuries by tribal artisans in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, as per sources.

— The Prime Minister also gifted the handcrafted Thewa motif cufflinks, which showcase the traditional jewellery craft of Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh, featuring finely engraved gold sheets fused onto coloured glass, creating intricate and elegant designs inspired by nature and symbolism, as per an official.

— The Prime Minister gifted a copy of Charak Samhita, Susruta Samhita and Thekua to Slovakia Speaker Richard Raš.

— While Charaka Samhita reflects India’s rich scientific and intellectual heritage, Thekua, which is a traditional sweet snack from Bihar, reflects cultural tradition, festive celebration, and regional culinary heritage.

— In Ayurveda, Ashwagandha is valued as a Rasayana herb that supports vitality, mental clarity, immunity, and overall well-being. Derived mainly from its roots, it is widely studied today for its adaptogenic and health-supporting properties. Nagauri Ashwagandha also supports rural livelihoods and represents the integration of traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific research and global wellness trends.

— During the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister gifted Rajasthan’s Nagauri Ashwagandha , Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric, Ramban Honey produced in the Chenab Valley of Jammu and Kashmir and Banarsi silk stoles.

Do You Know:

— India, as a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO), enacted the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration & Protection) Act, 1999, that came into force with effect from 15th September 2003.

— A Geographical Indication (GI) is a tag used on products that originate from a specific geographical area and have qualities or a reputation that are characteristic of that region. This tag signifies the product’s unique identity and authenticity. It helps to raise awareness and build trust among consumers.

— Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed. The other benefits of GI registration include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports.

— In India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, awards GIs. Darjeeling Tea was the first Indian product to get the GI tag.

— The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act of 1999 Act provide for the registration of handicrafts and handlooms as Geographical Indications (GI). Handicraft (& Handlooms) is covered under Section 2(f) of the Act which states that “goods” means any agricultural, natural or manufactured goods or any goods of handicraft (& Handlooms) or of industry and includes food stuff.

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) Which of the following has/have been accorded ‘Geographical Indication’ status? (UPSC CSE 2015)

1. Banaras Brocades and Sarees

2. Rajasthani Daal-Bati-Churma

3. Tirupathi Laddu

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

How is the Government of India protecting traditional knowledge of medicine from patenting by pharmaceutical companies? (UPSC CSE 2019)

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance, Social and economic development.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Government policies and interventions, Awareness in the fields of IT.

What’s the ongoing story: Less than half the number of connections targeted until March 2026 by the government as part of BharatNet —its ambitious rural broadband connectivity programme — were actively using the service, with new customer additions seeing a steady decline over the last three years, data obtained by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act showed.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is BharatNet Program?

— What is the objective of BharatNet?

— Read about the National Optical Fibre Network?

— What is the PM-WANI scheme?

— How can BharatNet contribute to e-governance and digital inclusion?

— What are the challenges of last-mile connectivity in rural India?

Key Takeaways:

— As of March this year, a total of 13.23 lakh (13,22,842 to be precise) fixed connections were commissioned under BharatNet, as opposed to a target of 18 lakh. However, only about 8.01 lakh connections were actively being used, the RTI data showed.

— According to government officials, the scheme was faltering on various parameters, with active connections, in-use Wi-Fi hotspots, last-mile connectivity, funds leakages, and confusing tariff structures.

— Pegged to be the world’s largest rural fiber optic network, BharatNet is the government’s flagship rural broadband initiative. It is designed to bridge the digital divide by providing high-speed internet to all Gram Panchayats and connecting remote communities to digital public services, education, healthcare, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

— BharatNet is essential to deliver high-capacity, uninterrupted fixed-line broadband to rural areas. It could serve as the digital backbone necessary to support heavy data usage, rural e-governance, and seamless digital healthcare, while avoiding network congestion. Mobile internet is typically not well suited for such high-data use cases.

— An earlier March 2025 report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology, said there were 12.24 lakh fixed broadband connections provided under BharatNet until January 2025. Tallied with the numbers obtained by this paper through the RTI, it means that only around 98,842 new connections were added in the next 14 months until March 2026 (to take the number to 13.23 lakh), which is just a little over 7,000 new connections per month. But it is the active usage of the service where the scope of the project is faltering further, an official said.

— The Parliamentary committee had specifically noted that usage of the network remains suboptimal despite the availability of underlying infrastructure. It had also flagged an under-utilisation of funds, noting that the revised estimates for the scheme in 2024-25 was Rs 6,500 crore, of which only 48%, or Rs 3,145 crore were spent.

— Data obtained through RTI also showed there was a progressive slowdown in solidifying the user base for BharatNet over the last three years, underscoring the lack of traction in the ambitious connectivity project.

— According to the government’s last publicly available data, 1.04 lakh public Wi-Fi hotspots were installed under the BharatNet scheme, but of this only 0.7% or 766 such hotspots were operational as of September 2025. The Wi-Fi service is a key way to ensure last-mile delivery of the connectivity scheme.

— India launched the National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN) in 2011 to bring high-speed broadband to 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats using optical fibre cables, which later spawned into the BharatNet project.

— In 2012, Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL) was set up to manage the project, initially planned for completion by 2014. Delays led to its relaunch as BharatNet in 2015. Phase I targets were achieved only by 2017, and Phase II faced further delays despite revised deadlines. In June 2021, the project was expanded under Phase III to cover 6.5 lakh villages by 2025, with upgraded networks and last-mile partnerships. In 2022, the Union Cabinet approved the merger of BBNL with BSNL to speed up BharatNet rollout.

— A year later, in 2023, the government launched the Rs 1.39 lakh-crore Amended BharatNet Program. The updated scheme promises to provide 1.5 crore fixed broadband connections across rural households, institutions and enterprises in India over a period of five years.

— In a recent consultation paper floated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the proliferation of public Wi-Fi hotspots under the PM-WANI scheme, the regulator had said that existing infrastructure set up under BharatNet could be used to offer such a service in the country. However, in response to the paper, some stakeholders flagged the last-mile challenge related to BharatNet.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India’s Wi-Fi revolution gets citizen-friendly updates: Here’s what to know

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) Consider the following: (UPSC CSE 2022)

1. Aarogya Setu

2. CoWIN

3. DigiLocker

4. DIKSHA

Which of the above are built on top of open-source digital platforms?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests; Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: With the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran, the Islamic Republic’s newly-constituted Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) — which Tehran says will regulate maritime traffic through the the Strait of Hormuz — has announced new clearance procedures for vessels to cross the maritime chokepoint that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. And the procedure essentially involves an online form hosted on the PGSA’s website.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Read in detail about the Strait of Hormuz.

— How did the West Asia conflict impact India’s oil import?

— What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz for India’s energy security?

— Know about the status of US-Iran peace deal

— How is it going to impact India’s energy security?

— Map work: Locate Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, gulf countries.

Key Takeaways:

— Vessel movements through the narrow maritime corridor ground to an effective halt since early March after the West Asia war broke out following US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. The disruption created one of the worst energy supply crises the world has ever seen, leading to a surge in oil and gas prices globally.

— The Strait of Hormuz usually accounts for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows. With the Pakistan-mediated initial pact between the US and Iran in place, there are expectations that maritime traffic through the strait will pick up and normalise over the coming weeks and months. Shipping firms, however, are still adopting a cautious approach, with the situation on the ground — and on the water — still being perceived as fragile.

— In its notice issued on Friday, the PGSA said that the only official channels for processing passing requests are its website and the email address mentioned. It also announced that the request to transit the Strait of Hormuz is submitted by a vessel at least 48 hours before it arrives in the area. The PGSA also said that during the initial 60-day window of the MoU, no tariffs or service fee will be collected from the ships, and will be borne by the Iranian government.

— Crossing the Strait of Hormuz was completely free before the war and did not require any permission, but Tehran now wants to charge fees for services like maritime security, navigation assistance, environmental protection, and insurance.

— The 14-point US-Iran MoU states that crossing the strait will be free only for 60 days, and Iran will hold talks with Oman and other Gulf littoral states “to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz” in line with “international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz”.

— The PGSA reserves the right to introduce insurance fees in the future, which will be determined by the relevant insurer. Owners will then be required to purchase and renew coverage accordingly.

Do You Know:

— The Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most strategic oil chokepoint, reopened this week after the United States and Iran signed the Pakistan-mediated Memorandum of Understanding on June 17, but the global oil market may already be too damaged for the reopening to ease prices quickly.

— For India, which sources 65-70 per cent of its crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, the question is not whether prices will fall further but whether the reopening will arrive in time to prevent prolonged elevated fuel prices through the Indian summer driving season.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍US-Iran deal: Why India’s energy worries are far from over

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(5) Which of the statements about the Strait of Hormuz is not correct?

(a) It is a critical region for international oil and gas supplies.

(b) It is a narrow waterway between Bahrain and Qatar.

(c) It connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

(d) Disruption of shipping in this strait can significantly affect global energy prices.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian economy.

What’s the ongoing story: The US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.50-3.75% late on Wednesday, in what was new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s first policy meeting and press conference at the helm of the central bank.

Key Points to Ponder:

— How do the United States’ economic policies affect India’s foreign exchange reserve strategy and the Indian market?

— What is the role of the Reserve Bank of India in managing India’s foreign exchange reserves?

— Why is the diversification of foreign exchange reserves important?

— How the higher US interest rates affect capital flows in Indian economy?

— What are the impacts of foreign portfolio investment outflows on India?

Key Takeaways:

— While the rate remained unchanged for a fourth consecutive meeting, the underlying data and changes announced by Warsh struck a more hawkish note, signalling the possibility of rate hikes later this year.

— Warsh announced a series of changes, including an end to forward guidance on economic metrics such as inflation and growth. Calling the policy statement “a bit shorter, a bit simpler”, he said providing forward guidance was “not well-suited to the current policy conjuncture”. The policy statement also omitted how each member of the committee voted on the interest rate action.

— The central bank’s latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) signaled a more hawkish stance compared to the March meeting. Based on the responses of 18 of the 19 officials, excluding Warsh who didn’t vote, the median estimate for the Fed funds rate by the end of 2026 rose to 3.8% from 3.4% in March, signaling that the committee sees at least one rate hike this year.

— This comes at a time when the country has seen a strong set of growth and labor data, while inflation has been a consistent pain point, first due to the reciprocal tariffs announced by President Donald Trump last year and now due to the ongoing war in West Asia, which has driven up fuel prices and disrupted supply chains globally.

— The latest Fed policy led to yields of short-term US treasuries rising to a 16-month high on Wednesday, with the US rate markets putting 72% odds on a rate hike by the central bank by October, according to a Reuters report. Yields, which move inversely to bond prices, rise on expectations of higher interest rates to reflect higher borrowing costs for the government.

— Higher interest rates in the US can potentially lead to foreign outflows from the Indian capital market as higher yields across US treasuries offer attractive returns for foreign investors. Higher bond yields in the US also reduce the attractiveness of Indian bonds for foreign investors.

— This is at a time when the Indian market has already been crippled by persistent foreign outflows due to headwinds such as high crude oil prices, an uncertain geopolitical environment, a weaker rupee squeezing the returns of foreign investors, and the underperformance of the Indian stock market due to a lack of AI-related opportunities.

— This time around, foreign inflows remain largely dependent on whether a peace deal between the US and Iran will be signed and followed through. Exorbitant fuel prices have crippled the Indian stock market since the start of the war, with crude oil rising as high as $125 a barrel at its peak. Both countries are scheduled to sign a peace deal on Friday.

— The Reserve Bank of India’s recent measures to attract foreign capital also remain a positive for the market.

Do You Know:

— As the world’s biggest economy, the United States has a significant influence on global financial systems. Whether it’s a shift in its monetary policy or a tweak in fiscal spending, every move made in Washington resonates across global markets — and India is no exception. American economic policy directly or indirectly affects India’s economic policymaking and market behaviour.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India reduced investment in US Treasuries by over 18%in 2025

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(6) Indian Government Bond Yields are influenced by which of the following? (UPSC CSE 2021)

1. Actions of the United States Federal Reserve

2. Actions of the Reserve Bank of India

3. Inflation and short-term interest rates

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

ALSO IN NEWS

Walking on footpaths is a fundamental right, says the Supreme Court. Here’s how Gurgaon fares

The right to walk safely on well-demarcated footpaths is a fundamental right, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday. This right, the top court underlined, shall have priority over motorised vehicles on demarcated paths and the right to movement guaranteed under Article 19(1)(d) and other fundamental rights, including Article 21 (right to life and liberty).

George Richmond, the celebrated Hollywood cinematographer who was seriously injured during a paragliding expedition in the Deo Tibba region of Kullu district on June 8, counts among his friends former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh. The family pooled in all the resources, including reaching out to the IAF, to ensure Richmond reached PGIMER, Chandigarh, for timely medical help.

The 54-year-old, who has worked on blockbusters such as Quantum of Solace (a James Bond film), and Deadpool & Wolverine, has undergone a surgery for his spinal fracture and is said to be recovering fast. However, the incident put the spotlight on an adventure sport that has gained popularity very fast in Himachal Pradesh, with the support infrastructure struggling to keep up.

The state started emerging as a top paragliding destination globally in the past decade, the reasons being its air conditions which help the gliders upwards into the sky, and wide and open areas facing mountains providing clear spaces to fly. During the same period, there have been countless accidents, with 19 fatalities since 2016. Himachal has at least a dozen popular paragliding sites across the districts of Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Chamba and Lahaul & Spiti. Bir-Billing, located in the Dhualdhar mountain ranges of Kangra, at a height of around 2,400 metres, is Asia’s highest paragliding site and ranked among the world’s best.

The credit of introducing paragliding to Bir-Billing goes widely to Neil Kinnear of England and Keith Necols of the US, who visited the site over 40 years ago. In 1984, the Hang-Gliding World Cup was held in Bir-Billing, with 43 pilots from 13 countries participating.

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY

1. (b) 2. (d) 3. (c) 4. (d) 5. (b) 6. (d)

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