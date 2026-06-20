UPSC Key: India’s Russian oil imports, Ground-level ozone and Electrification

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 20, 2026. If you missed the June 19, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

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Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests; Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: With India stepping up its oil imports from Russia amid the loss of West Asian barrels due to the regional war and supply disruption there, crude imports from Moscow in June are expected to touch an all-time high, preliminary ship tracking data indicates.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the status of India’s oil import from other countries?

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— What is the status of India’s import of oil from Russia? How has it changed in recent years?

— How did the West Asia conflict impact India’s oil import?

— Why did America impose sanctions on buying Russian oil?

— What was India’s stand?

— What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz for India’s energy security?

— Know about the status of US-Iran peace deal

— How is it going to impact India’s energy security?

Key Takeaways:

— In June so far, India’s oil imports from Russia averaged at 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd), a whopping 53.5% of the country’s total crude imports for the period, as per vessel tracking data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler.

— India’s crude import strategy has shifted sharply since March 2026 as Strait of Hormuz disruptions tightened West Asian oil flows and increased freight risks. Russian crude remains the backbone of India’s import slate, while refiners have diversified aggressively toward North American and Venezuelan barrels to offset the drop in supplies from the Gulf.

— About 40% of India’s crude imports usually came through the Strait of Hormuz, and most of that supply has effectively been offline due to the war. Hardly any oil has been imported from Iraq—India’s second-largest source of crude—for almost four months now.

— With global oil supplies hit due to the effective halt in vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz, the US issued sanctions waivers for Russian oil. These were aimed at allowing more barrels of oil to reach the international market and exerting downward pressure on spiralling oil prices.

— While government officials have maintained that India didn’t need a US waiver to buy Russian oil, industry experts said that the waiver indeed helped.

— It enabled Indian refiners to be able to take deliveries of Russian oil even on tankers sanctioned or blocked by the US, and they could deal directly with sanctioned Russian companies like Rosneft and Lukoil without the risk of attracting secondary sanctions from Washington.

— Although India was buying significant volumes of Russian crude even before the West Asia war began, the quantity had reduced notably over the months immediately preceding the conflict, evidently due to the US imposing sanctions on Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil, and amid trade pact negotiations with Washington.

Do You Know:

— The Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most strategic oil chokepoint, reopened this week after the United States and Iran signed the Pakistan-mediated Memorandum of Understanding on June 17, but the global oil market may already be too damaged for the reopening to ease prices quickly.

— The world lost approximately 1.15 billion barrels of oil supply during the 3.5-month US-Israeli war on Iran, CNN reported, citing analytics firm Kpler, leaving the global oil market “in a precarious state” and “rapidly approaching a breaking point”.

— For India, which sources 65-70 per cent of its crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, the question is not whether prices will fall further but whether the reopening will arrive in time to prevent prolonged elevated fuel prices through the Indian summer driving season.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Can US sanctions on 2 Russian oil cos hurt Moscow?

📍India’s oil shock could have been much worse — but for China

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) In the context of global oil prices, “Brent crude oil” is frequently referred to in the news. What does this term imply? (UPSC CSE 2011)

1. It is a major classification of crude oil.

2. It is sourced from the north sea.

3. It does not contain sulphur.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 2 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1,2, and 3

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation; Awareness in the fields of IT.

What’s the ongoing story: Upholding the Centre’s order directing temporary blocking of message application Telegram until June 22, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination this Sunday, the Delhi High Court said Friday that the government is “empowered” to issue emergency blocking directions to not only individual users, but also platforms or applications like Telegram.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the government rationale for blocking telegram app?

— Why is it hard to regulate telegram compared to other messaging platforms?

— What are the key benefits of social media?

— What are the perils of social media use?

— How is social media regulated in India?

— What is Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000?

— How can the Government block apps and websites in India?

— What are the content blocking mechanisms in India?

Key Takeaways:

— Dismissing Telegram’s plea challenging the June 16 blocking order, Justice Tejas Karia held the government action to be proportionate and the “least restrictive measure” for achieving the objective of potential misuse of the platform ahead of the NEET-UG retest on June 21, and preventing potential public order implications.

— Weighing the blocking action through the lens of whether the objective to prevent misuse of the platform outweighed the ability of 150 million users in India to access the platform for lawful purposes, Justice Karia held it to be a proportionate measure, taking into account the platform’s unique architecture, which made it susceptible to platforming widespread dissemination of misinformation.

— The temporary blocking order, issued by MeitY on June 16, and also confirmed by a review committee on June 18, was in exercise of the government’s powers under the Information Technology (IT) Act section 69A and its associated Rules.

— IT Act Section 69A empowers the government to block access to “information” through any “computer resource” as an emergency measure, say if sovereignty and integrity of a country is threatened.

— Justice Karia said the legislative intent was that “the expression “information” is required to be construed expansively”, and thus “there is no reason to exclude an application or platform from the ambit of the said expression”.

— Also relying on the definitions of “computer resource” and “computer” under the Act, he held that the same makes “it evident that information generated, transmitted, received, stored, or hosted through such software-based infrastructure falls within the ambit of Section 69A of the IT Act.”

Do You Know:

— Telegram, which has more than 150 million users in India and counts the country as its biggest market, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the verdict. The Indian government also did not respond to a request for comment.

— Currently, there are two parallel content blocking mechanisms in India. One is under Section 69 (A) of the IT Act, through which content that violates national security, or threatens India’s foreign policy, is taken down.

— The other mechanism works under Section 79 (3)(b) of the IT Act, under which various ministries have been directly empowered to issue blocking orders to online platforms, most commonly through the Home Ministry-led Sahyog portal.

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

📍Knowledge Nugget | Telegram app Banned in India: How Government can block apps and social media platforms?

📍Telegram ban: Why the app is under scanner for paper leaks

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) In India, it is legally mandatory for which of the following to report on cyber security incidents? (UPSC CSE 2017)

1. Service providers

2. Data centres

3. Body corporate

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

What are social networking sites and what security implications do these sites present? (UPSC CSE 2013)

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court on Friday held that the right to walk on secured footpaths is a fundamental right and urged the government to bring a law that declares this right and recognises the duty of municipal authorities and local bodies to build, demarcate, and maintain necessary pedestrian infrastructure.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are fundamental rights?

— What are the constitutional provisions related to fundamental rights?

— What are Article 19 and 21?

— What is the difference between fundamental rights and legal rights?

— What is the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988?

— What is Article 51-A? What is its significance?

— What is the significance of Fundamental Duties?

Key Takeaways:

— “The right to walk is a fundamental right under Part III of the Constitution. It is integral to the right to movement guaranteed under Article 19(1)(d), read with Article 19(1)(a), Article 19(1) (b), Article 19(1) (c) and Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

— The court said that the fundamental right to walk on demarcated footpaths has a correlative duty. “If the road exists, there is a duty to ensure that there are demarcated and well-maintained footpaths for walkers.”

— It further added that “the violation of the right to walk on demarcated footpaths will entitle the citizens to invoke constitutional and legal remedies against duty bearers for restitution and compensation. This remedy is independent of the remedies that are available under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988.”

— The judgment came in a motor accident claim case related to a five-year-old boy’s death. A man and his son were walking toward his school when a tanker hit the boy from behind, crushing his waist and lower body. The boy succumbed to the injuries.

— “It is rather strange that we failed to focus on recognising and securing this ‘right to walk’. It may be because wheels eclipsed our imagination, and our municipal administration was busy creating roads that are suitable for motorised vehicles,” the court added.

Do You Know:

— The fundamental duties were incorporated in Part IV-A of the Constitution by The Constitution (42nd Amendment) Act, 1976, during Indira Gandhi’s Emergency. Article 51(A) describes 11 fundamental duties — 10 came with the 42nd Amendment; the 11th was added by the 86th Amendment in 2002, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister.

— These duties are not enforceable by law. However, a court may take them into account while adjudicating on a matter. They were made a part of the Constitution to emphasise the obligation of the citizen in return for the fundamental rights that he or she enjoys. The Russian Constitution has the concept of fundamental duties.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: What are the fundamental duties of India’s citizens?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) Right to vote and to be elected in India is a (UPSC CSE 2017)

(a) Fundamental Right

(b) Natural Right

(c) Constitutional Right

(d) Legal Right

(4) Which of the following statements is/are true of the Fundamental Duties of an Indian citizen? (UPSC CSE 2017)

1. A legislative process has been provided to enforce these duties.

2. They are correlative to legal duties.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Examine the scope of Fundamental Rights in the light of the latest judgement of the Supreme Court on Right to Privacy. (UPSC CSE 2017)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

What’s the ongoing story: The Indian Navy will commission three indigenously built frontline platforms — Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray — in Kolkata on Sunday, and the ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is anti-submarine warfare?

— What are marine gas turbine generators?

— What are the efforts taken by the government for indigenization of the Indian Navy?

— What is Project 17A?

— What is the strategic significance of inducting these ships in the Indian Navy?

— What is the importance of deep-water hydrographic surveys?

— What initiatives have been taken by the government to strengthen maritime security?

Key Takeaways:

— Dunagiri is an advanced stealth frigate, Sanshodhak is a survey vessel (large), and Agray is an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft.

— In a statement issued Friday, the Navy said the platforms represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare. They have been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

— Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the medium range surface-to-air missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy’s combat capability.

— Sanshodhak, the fourth survey vessel (large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, and is equipped with advanced survey systems including autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles.

— Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.

— According to the statement, the three platforms demonstrate the growing maturity of India’s indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem, with indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent.

— It added that their construction involved extensive participation by Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, and generated substantial direct and indirect employment.

From the Nation page: Navy to get 12 sets of indigenous 1.25 MW gas turbine generators for Kolkata-class ships

— The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Forge Limited for the acquisition of 12 sets of 1.25 MW gas turbine generators at a cost of around Rs 425 crore for onboard power generation on Kolkata-class ships of the Indian Navy.

— The marine gas turbine generators will have at least 60% indigenous content, and the contract will be executed over a period of five years.

— The development is significant since the contract marks a major progress towards manufacturing indigenous marine gas turbine generators for Indian ships.

— So far, Indian warships have been fitted with marine gas turbine generators imported from Russia since the 1980s. Every warship has a combination of two to four marine gas turbine generators and marine diesel generators for power generation.

— However, over the last three years, the Navy has been working to indigenise gas turbine parts and the compressor to reduce dependence on imports of spare parts for their maintenance and has been in talks with Indian firms. Work has been on to indigenise marine gas turbine generators by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Bharat Forge Limited.

Do You Know:

— The Nilgiri-class stealth frigates are being constructed under the codename Project 17 Alpha. They are follow-ons of the Shivalik class or Project 17 frigates that are currently active in service.

— Of the seven-member class of ships, four – Nilgiri, Udaygiri, Taragiri, and Mahendragiri – are being built by MDL, and three by GRSE (Himgiri, Dunagiri, and Vindhyagiri). Around 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of the Nilgiri class have been given to indigenous firms, the MoD has said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Two warships from 2 shipbuilders: Features and legacy of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, now commissioned into the Indian Navy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: HEATWAVES ARE not just a direct threat to human health, they also drive up concentrations of ground-level ozone that sharply aggravate mortality risks, a new study by Indian researchers has shown. In 2024 alone, more than 830 deaths in India could be attributed to increased ozone concentrations caused by extreme heat, according to the study.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are heatwaves?

— What is ground-level ozone? Why is it a concern?

— How is it produced?

— What are the major air pollutants?

— What are the sources of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs)?

— What needs to be done to reduce ozone pollution?

Key Takeaways:

— Ozone is naturally produced, and found, in the middle atmosphere, at an altitude between 15 km and 50 km from the Earth’s surface. This ozone protects the Earth from the harmful ultraviolet rays in the sunlight.

— It absorbs these rays, acting as a natural sunscreen for the Earth. But ozone close to the ground is an air pollutant. Surface-level ozone is not naturally produced, but is by-product of chemical reactions between other common air pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the presence of sunlight. Heat has the effect of accelerating these reactions.

— Ozone concentrations of about 30 parts per billion (ppb) at the ground level is usually considered safe. In most parts of India, this background ozone concentration is around 50-55 ppb. This is particularly true of northwestern India and the Gangetic plains, which carries a very high pollution load. During heatwaves, the ozone concentration is driven up even higher.

— Exposure to ozone affects lungs and heart, and can lead to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD), apart from cancer and diabetes. A large number of deaths, in tens of thousands every year, is already associated with ozone exposure.

— Heatwaves are now exacerbating the problem. The summer months in India are generally a relief from air pollution, but the rise in ozone concentrations could be adding a new threat.

— The increased levels of ozone caused by heatwaves persists for about three to four days on an average after the end of the heatwave, the study said based on their analysis of data over the last 21 years.

Do You Know:

— According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave is a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summer season in the North-Western parts of India.

— Heatwaves typically occur between March and June, and in some rare cases even extend till July. The extreme temperatures and resultant atmospheric conditions adversely affect people living in these regions as they cause physiological stress, sometimes resulting in death.

— IMD Criteria for Declaring Heatwaves in India– A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more for plains, 37°C or more for coastal stations, and at least 30°C or more for hilly regions.

— Based on departure from normal temperatures, the following criteria are used to declare a heatwave:

(i) Heatwave: Departure from normal is 4.5°C to 6.4°C.

(ii) Severe Heatwave: Departure from normal is 6.4°C.

— Based on the actual maximum temperature in plains, the following criteria is considered:

(i) Heatwave: When the actual maximum temperature ≥ 45°C

(ii) Severe Heatwave: When actual maximum temperature ≥47°C

— If the above criteria met at least in 2 stations in a Meteorological sub-division for at least two consecutive days and it was declared on the second day.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | Heatwaves: 5 Key Questions You Must Know for Prelims and Mains

📍Mercury soaring in parts of country: How a ‘heatwave’ is defined and measured, what makes it worse

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(5) What are the possible limitations of India in mitigating global warming at present and in the immediate future? (UPSC CSE 2010)

1. Appropriate alternate technologies are not sufficiently available.

2. India cannot invest huge funds in research and development.

3. Many developed countries have already set up their polluting industries in India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Bring out the causes for the formation of heat islands in the urban habitat of the world. (UPSC CSE 2013)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate; Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

What’s the ongoing story: The mid-year climate talks in Bonn, Germany, that ended this week failed to make much headway on any contentious issue, but did throw up one interesting proposal.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the purpose of the UNFCCC COP?

— What are the major climate-related global goals?

— What is the 2015 Paris Agreement?

— Climate change is the result of global warming which is caused by greenhouse gas emissions. Elaborate.

— What is India’s dependency on renewable energy for electricity generation?

— What steps have been taken by India towards electrification?

— What are the challenges in this?

Key Takeaways:

— Turkey, which will host the year-ending climate conference COP31 this year, proposed that the world should aim to meet at least a third of its energy needs from electricity by 2035 to reduce emissions. As of now, only about 20% of the world’s final energy consumption is met through electricity.

— Turkey has suggested that all countries agree to adopt this goal as one of the outcomes from the COP31 conference, which it is hosting together with Australia in the Turkish city of Antalya in November.

— The electrification target, if agreed upon, would be one more addition to several other climate-related global goals that are already in place, the foremost being the temperature targets contained in the Paris Agreement.

— The 2015 Paris Agreement says the world must strive to limit the rise in global temperatures within 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius, from pre-industrial times.

— Electrification is at the heart of this energy transition. In fact, a complete energy transition, from fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal, to cleaner sources such as wind and solar, is not even possible without full electrification.

— Tracking the electrification rate, therefore, is a good measure of the progress on energy transition. It also encapsulates the enormity of the climate challenge better than any other metric.

— Climate change is the result of global warming which is caused by greenhouse gas emissions. Emissions come primarily from burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil, gas and wood, which are the main sources of energy.

— A solution to the climate crisis, therefore, involves replacing these traditional sources of energy with newer and cleaner sources such as solar, wind, nuclear or hydropower, which have a much smaller carbon footprint.

— Replacing fossil fuels with cleaner sources means that the only way energy would eventually be available would be in the form of electricity. That, in turns, means that every final use of energy would have to be electrified.

— According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electricity accounted for only 21% of the total final energy consumption (TFEC) in the year 2025. In India, the corresponding figure is about 23%, according to government data.

— Over the years, the amount of electricity being generated, globally, has increased from about 24 terrawatt-hours (TWh) in 2015 to over 32 TWh in 2025, a rise of nearly 33%. But the share of electricity in FEC has had a more modest rise during this period, from 17.7% in 2015 to 21% in 2025.

— This is because a large number of sectors and processes are still difficult to electrify. Shipping and aviation, heavy-duty and long-haul trucks, many high-temperature processes…

— But this is not all. Electricity itself continues to be generated primarily by fossil fuels. In 2025, only about 42% of all the electricity in the world was generated by non-fossil fuel sources — renewables, hydro and nuclear — according to the latest IEA numbers.

— That is why Turkey’s proposal to make efforts to increase it to 35% by 2035 is an ambitious target. The proposal is based on a recent roadmap prepared by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which incidentally puts the current electrification level at 23%, slightly higher than IEA’s figure of 21%.

— IRENA says a 35% electrification rate by 2035 is the minimum needed to entertain any hopes of keeping the world on the 1.5-degrees Celsius pathway.

— But to achieve that level of electrification, an investment of about $1.2 trillion needs to be pumped into electricity systems every year. A number of other things, including rapid expansion in renewables, and battery storage systems, also need to happen.

Do You Know:

— The COP (Conference of Parties) climate meetings that are held every year have yielded a few more of these targets. COP28 in Dubai in 2023, for instance, decided that countries should work towards tripling the global installed capacity of renewable energy by 2030 from its existing levels in 2023.

— TFEC, or FEC, is a measure of energy that is ultimately used. It excludes all the energy that is consumed in producing, transforming or transporting energy itself. The coal that is burnt to produce electricity, or the energy used for refining petroleum, the diesel burnt for transporting fuel trucks, or the transmission and distribution losses in electricity, are not counted in FEC.

— The COP meetings are held by rotation in five UN-designated geographical regions – Africa, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Caribbean, and Western Europe and Others. Countries volunteer to host the event. But if there are more than one candidate, the respective geographical region selects one by consensus.

— The Paris Agreement is an international accord that was adopted by nearly every country in 2015 to address climate change and its adverse effects.

— Its primary goal is to substantially reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in a bid to limit global warming in this century to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels while pursuing the means to curb warming to 1.5 degrees.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What happened at COP30 in Brazil? 10 key takeaways for your UPSC Exam

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(6) With reference to the Agreement at the UNFCCC Meeting in Paris in 2015, which of the following statements is/are correct? (UPSC CSE 2016)

1. The Agreement was signed by all the member countries of the UN and it will go into effect in 2017.

2. The Agreement aims to limit the greenhouse gas emissions so that the rise in average global temperature by the end of this century does not exceed 2°C or even 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

3. Developed countries acknowledged their historical responsibility in global warming and committed to donate $ 1000 billion a year from 2020 to help developing countries to cope with climate change.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Describe the major outcomes of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parses (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)? What are the commitments made by India in this conference? (UPSC CSE 2021)

ALSO IN NEWS

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) rate setting panel, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), preferred to adopt a “wait and watch” approach and remain watchful and wary about the generalisation of inflation in the coming months against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict and its impact, according to minutes of the MPC meeting held on June 5.

Fresh differences over water management surfaced between Punjab, Haryana, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Friday, with Punjab questioning the availability of water for a proposed irrigation canal in the Malwa region and challenging the assessment methods being used by the Board.

Once completed, the project will provide irrigation facilities to four districts of Punjab’s Malwa belt by drawing water from the Harike barrage.

During the 22nd meeting of the Standing Committee of the Northern Zonal Council held in Shimla, Haryana officials also sought access to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed canal project, stating they needed complete technical details before any further discussions could take place.

Punjab questioned whether the BBMB possessed accurate measurements and reliable data regarding the quantity of water available in the reservoirs

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY

1. (b) 2. (d) 3. (c) 4. (d) 5. (a) 6. (b)

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