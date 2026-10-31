UPSC Key: India’s Poverty Data, Energy Security and Ballot Papers

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 31, 2026. If you missed the October 30, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Extreme poverty in India halved to 2.6% in 2023 from year ago, shows World Bank data

Syllabus: Preliminary Examination: Poverty; Purchasing Power Parity; World Bank. Mains Examination: GS II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger. GS III: Inclusive growth; Employment; Indian economy. What’s the ongoing story: Advertisement According to the World Bank, India’s extreme poverty rate declined to 2.6% in 2023 from 5.3% in 2022-23 and 27.1% in 2011. However, the report flags persistent wage disparities and the geographical concentration of poverty. Key Points to Ponder: — How does the World Bank define extreme poverty? — What factors have contributed to poverty reduction in India? — Why does declining poverty not necessarily mean declining inequality? — What challenges remain in achieving inclusive growth? Key Takeaways — Extreme poverty, measured at less than $3 per day in 2021 PPP terms, declined to 2.6% in 2023 from 27.1% in 2011. — The share of people below the lower-middle-income poverty line of $4.2 per day fell to 16.1% in 2023 from 57.7% in 2011, lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty. Advertisement — The World Bank attributes the decline to strong consumption growth, rising employment, particularly among women, and expanded social transfers, including food subsidies. — Wage disparities remain pronounced: median earnings of the top 10% of workers were about 13 times those of the bottom 10%. — About 57% of India’s poor live in a geographical belt stretching from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal. — Employment increased by 13.4 crore between 2017 and 2023, but real earnings remained broadly unchanged, with job growth concentrated in low-productivity activities. Do You Know: — Purchasing Power Parity (PPP): A measure that compares the purchasing power of currencies by accounting for differences in the prices of goods and services across countries. — Gini Index: A measure of inequality, ranging from 0 to 100. A higher value indicates greater inequality. India’s Gini index declined to 23 in 2023 from 28.8 in 2011-12. Previous Year UPSC Mains Question “The incidence and intensity of poverty are more important in determining poverty based on income alone”. In this context analyse the latest United Nations Multidimensional Poverty Index Report. (2020, GS Paper II) Politics Jaishankar at G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting: Tactical calculations should not lead to overlooking dangers of terror Syllabus: Preliminary Examination: International organisations; G20; UNCLOS; maritime security. Mains Examination: GS II : International relations; Effect of policies and politics of countries on India’s interests. GS III: Internal security; Challenges to national security; Infrastructure and supply chains. What’s the ongoing story: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, raised concerns over terrorism, attacks on civilian shipping and disruptions to global supply chains. He called for diplomacy to address global conflicts and stressed the need to protect freedom of navigation and the interests of the Global South. Shubhajit Roy reports. Key Points to Ponder: — Why has India raised concerns over the links between strategic calculations and terrorism? — How do attacks on civilian shipping affect the economies of developing countries? — Why is freedom of navigation important for global trade? — How can resilient supply chains strengthen the economic security of the Global South? — What role can multilateral platforms such as the G20 play in addressing global conflicts? Key Takeaways: — External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar cautioned that countries should not overlook the threat of terrorism for short-term strategic considerations. — Referring to global conflicts, he said military solutions would not resolve global challenges and diplomacy must be given an opportunity. — He highlighted that attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers disproportionately affect the Global South by threatening the availability and increasing the cost of fuel, food and fertilisers. — Jaishankar stressed the need to protect freedom of navigation and end attacks on civilian shipping in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — India and Liberia have launched a joint initiative to safeguard seafarers. — He flagged concerns over restrictions on industrialisation through market flooding, weaponisation of supply chains, limited market access and market distortions. — He also underlined the importance of developing resilient and alternative connectivity as countries seek to reduce risks and diversify supply chains. Do You Know: — G20: A forum of 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union that brings together major advanced and emerging economies to discuss global economic and other issues. — UNCLOS: The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea establishes the legal framework governing the use of oceans and their resources. It covers issues such as maritime boundaries, navigation and marine resource management. — Freedom of navigation: The principle that ships can navigate through international waters and designated maritime routes subject to international law. — Global South: A broad term commonly used for developing and emerging countries, many of which face structural economic and development challenges. Previous year UPSC Mains question (2014, GS II): “India’s interests in the Indian Ocean Region are being threatened by the ‘Chinese presence’ in the region. How should India respond to this situation?”

The Editorial Page

The worldwide outbursts of the powerless pose new political questions

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance; Social Issues.

Mains Examination:

General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society; social empowerment; role of social movements.

General Studies II: Governance, Constitution, Polity and Social Justice; mechanisms, laws, institutions and bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of vulnerable sections; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the polity.

What’s the ongoing story: John Keane Writes—Rebellions are taking place across countries, with huge crowds of angry citizens taking to the streets. From France to Chile, Belgium, Tunisia, Spain, Portugal, Serbia, Albania, Indonesia and Italy, these protests reflect a widespread feeling that things are seriously out of joint and that significant political changes are urgently needed.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What common characteristics do the worldwide protests share despite differences in their immediate triggers?

— What does the author mean by an “age of powerlessness”?

— How do economic inequality, rising inflation, unaffordable housing and cuts to education and healthcare contribute to public discontent?

— Why is it inadequate to categorise these protests merely as Gen Z uprisings?

— How do social media networking and collective mobilisation enable the powerless to challenge established authority?

— Explain the relationship between the cooperation of citizens and the exercise of political power.

— What is meant by “hyperpolitics”? Can sporadic protests bring about structural political changes?

— How are slow-motion democratic revolutions different from conventional revolutions?

— How can democratic institutions address citizens’ grievances and strengthen democratic accountability?

— What role do citizen movements play in challenging arbitrary power?

Key Takeaways:

John Keane Writes—

— The protests taking place across countries such as France, Chile, Belgium, Tunisia, Spain, Portugal, Serbia, Albania, Indonesia and Italy share certain characteristics. Despite differences in their immediate triggers, they reflect widespread public dissatisfaction and a demand for significant political change.

— These protests cannot be understood merely as Gen Z uprisings or opposition to neoliberalism. Although young people are often at the forefront, their social support base is much wider. Rising inflation, unaffordable housing, cuts to education and healthcare, and growing inequality are among the concerns driving public discontent.

— The author describes the present as an “age of powerlessness”, in which millions of people, including those living in democracies, feel they have little control over the key institutions and policies that shape their lives. Wars, climate catastrophes, corrupt governments, worsening social inequality and big-tech surveillance further reinforce this feeling.

— Social media networking, organisational skills and street-level energy have enabled the powerless to recognise their collective strength. These rebellions demonstrate that power should not be considered something exclusively held by those at the top.

— The powerful depend on the cooperation of the powerless to exercise authority. When people refuse to cooperate, the power of those in authority becomes contingent, refutable and defeatable. Collective resistance demonstrates that the capacity to influence the actions of others is not the exclusive monopoly of the powerful.

— The author raises the possibility that these protests could be examples of “hyperpolitics”, a term used by Belgian thinker Anton Jäger to describe sporadic viral outrage that leaves everything unchanged. Alternatively, they could compel elected governments to address structural problems such as housing unaffordability, climate change, systemic corruption, unregulated big-tech giants and unequal distribution of wealth.

— Unlike conventional revolutions, which involved sudden and often violent uprisings, the author considers these protests more likely to be part of “slow-motion, long-term democratic revolutions”. In these movements, periods of calm are punctuated by angry outbursts of citizens resisting arbitrary power and political exclusion.

— The future of these protests remains uncertain. However, they demonstrate that the downtrodden can challenge the powerful and bring greater democratic honesty, decency and justice into the lives of people who feel excluded from democracy.

Do You Know:

Hyperpolitics refers to a form of political engagement characterised by sporadic, viral outbursts of public anger that may not necessarily translate into sustained political organisation or structural change. The term is associated with Belgian political thinker Anton Jäger.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The inherited politics of protest in France

📍 Why are the young always dismissed until they take to the streets?

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

How do pressure groups influence the Indian political process? Do you agree with the view that informal pressure groups have emerged as powerful as formal pressure groups in recent years? (UPSC CSE, 2017)

For energy security, way forward is not public or private, but both Syllabus: Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development; Energy resources; Environment and Ecology. Mains Examination: GS II: Government policies and interventions; GS III: Indian Economy; Infrastructure: Energy; Conservation of resources. What’s the ongoing story: Subhash Kumar Writes—The debate over whether India should privatise oil and gas public sector undertakings (PSUs), particularly ONGC and Oil India, has gained significance amid geopolitical uncertainty and concerns over energy security. The author argues that India needs both a strong public-sector presence in domestic energy production and an expansion of strategic petroleum reserves to withstand supply disruptions. Key Points to Ponder: — Why is energy security critical to India’s economic and strategic interests? — Should India privatise ONGC and Oil India? What are the arguments for and against it? — How do public sector enterprises contribute to national energy security? — What is the difference between strategic petroleum reserves and domestic oil production? — How do exploration costs affect investment decisions in the oil and gas sector? — Why can geopolitical disruptions to maritime routes threaten India’s energy security? — How can India balance public-sector participation with private investment in energy exploration? — What role can long-term energy supply agreements play in strengthening India’s resilience? — How can ethanol blending reduce India’s dependence on imported crude oil? — Why does India need a two-pronged strategy of strengthening domestic production and expanding strategic reserves? Key Takeaways: Subhash Kumar Writes— — India’s energy security requires both a strong public-sector presence in oil and gas production and an expansion of strategic petroleum reserves. — Privatising ONGC and Oil India may weaken the government’s ability to use domestic energy assets to serve national interests during geopolitical crises. — High exploration costs and uncertain commercial returns in deep-water basins make private participation alone an inadequate solution. Geological and market conditions do not change with ownership. — ONGC’s strategic investments in Petronet LNG, IOC, power generation and SEZs form an ecosystem that could be weakened by privatisation. — Strategic reserves provide insurance against supply disruptions, while domestic oil and gas production reduces dependence on imports over the long term. Both are necessary. — India can strengthen energy security by asking long-term suppliers to maintain strategic stocks earmarked for Indian markets. — Public-sector companies can work with global firms to improve exploration and production. ONGC’s technical services agreement for Mumbai High is one example. — Renewable energy and alternatives such as ethanol blending can further reduce import dependence. Ethanol blending has already helped save foreign exchange and support farmers. — India needs a two-pronged strategy: strengthen domestic production through ONGC and OIL, while expanding strategic reserves and creating space for private players. Do You Know: — Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR): These are emergency stocks of crude oil stored to protect the country against supply disruptions. — Ethanol blending: Mixing ethanol with petrol helps reduce crude oil imports and supports domestic agricultural producers. Other Important Articles Covering the Same Topic Privatisation and petroleum: Let’s resurrect an old question Previous Year UPSC Mains Questions “Do you think India will meet 50 per cent of its energy needs from renewable energy by 2030? Justify your answer. How will the shift of subsidies from fossil fuels to renewables help achieve the above objective? Explain.” (2022, GS Paper III) “The question of India’s Energy Security constitutes the most important part of India’s economic progress. Analyze India’s energy policy cooperation with West Asian Countries.” (2017, GS Paper II) In Israel, a deadlock & the difficulties of change Syllabus: Prelims: International relations; West Asia. Mains GS II: Effect of policies and politics of countries on India’s interests; International relations. What’s the ongoing story: Israel’s election has resulted in a political deadlock, with neither the ruling bloc nor the opposition securing a majority in the Knesset. The editorial examines the role of Arab parties and the challenges of bringing about political and policy changes in Israel. Key Points to Ponder: — What explains Israel’s political deadlock? — Why is the growing representation of Arab parties significant? — Can a change in government alter Israel’s foreign policy? — What are the implications for peace in West Asia? Key Takeaways: The Editorial Writes— — Israel’s election has once again exposed its fragmented political landscape. Neither the Netanyahu-led bloc nor the opposition has secured the 61 seats needed for a majority. — Netanyahu’s Likud won 27 seats, while his bloc secured 53. The result does not amount to a decisive rejection of him, but neither does it give him a clear mandate. — Arab parties, the Joint List and Ra’am, won a record 19 seats. Their increased representation makes Arab voters pivotal to government formation. — The possibility of a national unity government between Netanyahu and Eisenkot appears unlikely. Another election, with Netanyahu continuing as caretaker Prime Minister, remains a possibility. — Greater representation of Arab parties could create opportunities for political participation and national reconciliation, but deep differences remain. — Eisenkot’s opposition to Palestinian statehood and support for an Israeli security presence in Gaza could constrain normalisation with Saudi Arabia and the expansion of the Abraham Accords. — A change of government may not substantially alter Israel’s foreign policy or its strained relationship with the US. The editorial argues that Israel is likely to remain internationally isolated. Do You Know: — Knesset: Israel’s unicameral Parliament, comprising 120 members. A majority requires 61 seats. — Abraham Accords: Agreements initiated in 2020 to normalise diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab countries. The Ideas Page Ashoke Sen’s success shows why science must make room for ideas yet to be tested Syllabus: Prelims: General Science; Physics; Scientific developments. Mains GS III: Science and Technology; Achievements of Indians in science and technology; Indigenisation of technology. What’s the ongoing story: Theoretical physicist Ashoke Sen has become the first Indian to receive the prestigious Oskar Klein Medal. The article by Sunil Mukhi examines Sen’s contributions to string theory and highlights why scientific research must allow room for theoretical ideas even when their experimental applications are not immediately established. Key Points to Ponder: — Why is theoretical research important for scientific progress? — What is string theory and how does it seek to explain the universe? — How can scientific ideas find applications decades after their formulation? — Why is institutional support important for fundamental research? Key Takeaways: Sunil Mukhi Writes— — Ashoke Sen received the Oskar Klein Medal for his influential contributions to theoretical physics. — Sen’s research has significantly advanced the understanding of string theory, particularly electric-magnetic duality. — String theory seeks to explain gravity and other fundamental interactions within a quantum framework. — The Klein-Gordon equation illustrates how a theoretical idea can find practical relevance decades later. Its framework became important in understanding the Higgs boson. — Sen’s work has also helped physicists understand black hole entropy and the relationship between different formulations of string theory. — The author argues that scientific institutions must provide researchers the freedom and support to pursue ideas whose applications may emerge much later. Do You Know: — String Theory: A theoretical framework that describes fundamental particles as tiny vibrating strings rather than point-like particles. It seeks to reconcile quantum mechanics with gravity. — Electric-magnetic duality: A symmetry that exchanges the roles of electricity and magnetism. — Klein-Gordon equation: A relativistic wave equation used to describe spinless particles. — Oskar Klein Medal: An honour recognising outstanding contributions to theoretical physics. Other Important Articles Covering the Same Topic — Indian physicist wins Oskar Klein medal, one of the top prizes in physics Explained The intricate system to elect MLCs Syllabus: Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance; Constitution; State legislatures; electoral system. Mains Examination: GS II – Parliament and State Legislatures: Structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers and privileges, and issues arising out of these. What’s the ongoing story Elections to 28 Legislative Council seats across Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra have brought attention to the unusual system of electing Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs). Unlike Assembly elections, these polls involve different categories of voters, preferential voting and ballot papers. Chakshu Roy and Yashika Kedia explain how the system works and how Legislative Councils function. Key Points to Ponder — Why do some Indian states have Legislative Councils while others do not? — What are the constitutional provisions governing the composition of Legislative Councils? — How are MLCs elected and nominated? — What is the single transferable vote system? — How do Legislative Councils differ from the Rajya Sabha in their powers and functions? — What are the arguments for and against having a second chamber in state legislatures? Key Takeaways Chakshu Roy and Yashika Kedia Write— — India’s legislatures can be either unicameral (one House) or bicameral (two Houses). The Constitution gives states the option of having a second chamber called the Legislative Council. — The Constituent Assembly debated the need for a second chamber. Supporters argued that it would bring different viewpoints, act as a voice of reason and check hasty decisions by the popularly elected House. Critics viewed it as an additional expense and a potential instrument for political patronage. — Currently, six states have Legislative Councils: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. — Article 171 provides that a Legislative Council must have at least 40 members, while its strength cannot exceed one-third of the State Legislative Assembly. — One-third of the Council members are elected by MLAs, another one-third by local authorities, one-twelfth by graduates and one-twelfth by teachers. The Governor nominates the remaining members. — MLCs serve a six-year term, with one-third of the members retiring every two years. A candidate must be at least 30 years old. — Graduate and teacher constituencies have specific eligibility requirements. Graduate voters must have held a degree for at least three years, while teacher voters must have taught for at least three years in the preceding six years in an institution not lower than a secondary school. — MLC elections use the single transferable vote system. Voters rank candidates in order of preference by marking 1, 2, 3 and so on against their names on the ballot paper. — Unlike Rajya Sabha elections, where MLAs have to show their votes to their party’s election agent, voting in MLC elections is secret. — Legislative Councils are not equivalent to the Rajya Sabha. Their existence depends on the State Legislative Assembly, which can recommend their creation or abolition. They also have fewer legislative powers than the Rajya Sabha. Do You Know: — Article 169: Parliament can create or abolish a State Legislative Council if the State Legislative Assembly passes a resolution by a majority of its total membership and a majority of not less than two-thirds of members present and voting. — Article 171: Deals with the composition of State Legislative Councils. — Single transferable vote (STV): A system of proportional representation in which voters rank candidates in order of preference. Votes can be transferred to other candidates according to these preferences during counting. — Bicameral legislature: A legislature with two Houses. At the Union level, these are the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. At the state level, they are the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. Ballot papers in Indian elections: Where are they still used, and why Syllabus: Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity; Election Commission; State Election Commission; electoral systems; Panchayati Raj. Mains Examination: GS II – Salient features of the Representation of the People Act; appointment to constitutional posts; powers and functions of constitutional bodies; local self-government. What’s the ongoing story: The debate over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and ballot papers has returned to the spotlight following recent elections to Legislative Council seats. While EVMs are used in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, ballot papers continue to be used in several other elections, including those to Panchayati Raj institutions, Rajya Sabha and Legislative Councils. Vikas Pathak explains where ballot papers are still used and why. Key Points to Ponder — In which elections in India are ballot papers still used? — Why do elections to the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Councils use ballot papers? — What is the single transferable vote system? — What role do State Election Commissions play in local body elections? — What are the operational challenges of using ballot papers? — How has India’s voting system evolved from ballot papers to EVMs? Key Takeaways — Most elections to Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads are conducted using ballot papers. — A 2023 study sponsored by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) found that 53% of states conduct Gram Panchayat elections using ballot papers. — Only three States/Union Territories, Kerala, Sikkim, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, use EVMs in all Gram Panchayat constituencies. In other states, some constituencies use EVMs while others continue with ballot papers. — The use of EVMs increases at higher levels of Panchayati Raj institutions. The study found that 17% of states use EVMs in all constituencies for district or Zilla Parishad elections. — Lack of funds and awareness about EVMs are among the reasons cited by states for continuing with ballot papers. However, the study noted that the same voters use EVMs in Assembly and parliamentary elections. — Counting ballot papers is a cumbersome process that requires substantial manpower and is not environmentally friendly. — Municipal corporation elections are conducted under the authority of State Election Commissions, which can decide whether to use EVMs or ballot papers. For instance, Delhi uses EVMs, while Punjab shifted to ballot papers in 2026. — Student union elections also use both systems. Delhi University Students’ Union elections use EVMs, while Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union elections use ballot papers. — Elections conducted through the single transferable vote system use ballot papers because voters have to mark their preferences in order of priority. — Rajya Sabha elections also use the single transferable vote system. In these elections, MLAs cast their votes through an open ballot and indicate their preferences. — In the single transferable vote system, candidates must secure a prescribed quota of votes. If a candidate receives votes beyond the required quota, surplus votes are transferred according to the voters’ next preferences. If vacancies remain, the candidate with the lowest votes is eliminated and their second-preference votes are transferred. Do You Know: — Article 324: Vests the superintendence, direction and control of elections to Parliament, State Legislatures, and the offices of President and Vice-President in the Election Commission of India. — Article 243K: Provides for the State Election Commission to supervise, direct and control elections to Panchayats. — Article 243ZA: Provides for the State Election Commission to conduct elections to Municipalities. — Single Transferable Vote (STV): A system of proportional representation in which voters rank candidates by preference. Votes are transferred according to these preferences during counting. — Open ballot system: In Rajya Sabha elections, an MLA belonging to a recognised political party must show the marked ballot paper to the party’s authorised agent. Independent MLAs are not required to do so. Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme UPSC CSE, 2021, GS II: Explain the constitutional provisions under which Legislative Councils are established. Review the working and current status of Legislative Councils with suitable illustrations.

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Bihar Museum

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The museum houses historical artefacts, sculptures, coins, manuscripts and folk art, tracing Bihar’s history from the Stone Age to modern times. Its notable collections include the Mauryan-era Didarganj Yakshi.

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— The board has seven union representatives and seven employer representatives. However, RSS-linked Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has three members, while Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), another RSS-linked organisation, holds three of the seven employer seats. Most of the 12 labour unions recognised by the government, including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), do not have representation on the board.

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— The incident caused panic in the crypto market, leading to sharp falls in the prices of several cryptocurrencies. The impact on Indian crypto investors could be significant, as Binance provides the vast majority of liquidity in the Indian crypto market. According to an industry executive, India has around 100 million crypto users, of whom 80-90% have direct or indirect exposure to Binance.

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— With her gold medal, India recorded its best-ever medal haul in women’s wrestling at the World Championships, with Kajal Dhochak (silver in 76 kg), Neelam Sirohi (silver in 50 kg) and Tanu Sharma (bronze in 72 kg) taking the total to four medals. For the first time in the 35-year history of the competition, Indian women wrestlers reached three finals and won four medals.

India to build 8 stealth warships in Rs 40,000-crore Navy expansion

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— The deliveries of the corvettes are expected to begin by 2030. Designed around an indigenous design developed in-house by the Navy, the warships will perform a range of roles, including anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance and reconnaissance, search-and-attack missions, and coastal and littoral defence. A corvette is a relatively small surface combatant, typically smaller than a frigate or destroyer.

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— According to ISRO, NVS-03 is the third satellite in the next-generation navigation satellite system envisaged to provide continuity of navigation services for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) series. The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks. It also includes the L1 signal in addition to the existing L5/S signals, with coverage over India’s landmass and a region extending 1,500 km around India’s geopolitical boundary.