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UPSC Key: India’s first hydrogen train, IMAX camera, and SNFA category

Why is the launch of India’s first and the world’s longest hydrogen-powered train important for your UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the US move to shrink visa duration, SARFAESI Act, and The Odyssey’s have for both the Preliminary and Main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for July 17, 2026.

hydrogen train, upsc, daily news, modiPrime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag off ceremony of India's first hydrogen-powered train, between Jind and Sonipat, in the presence of Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, at Jind Railway Station, Haryana. (@NayabSainiBJP/X via PTI Photo)
Written by: Khushboo Kumari
28 min readNew DelhiJul 17, 2026 07:11 PM IST First published on: Jul 17, 2026 at 07:11 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 17, 2026. If you missed the June 16, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

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US latest on immigration: Shrink visa duration for students, media

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khushboo kumari
Khushboo Kumari

Khushboo Kumari is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. She has done her graduation and pos... Read More

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