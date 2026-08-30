Premium

UPSC Key: PM’s visit to Uzbekistan, Red hexagon label, and Sardar Patel National Unity Award

How is knowing about India-Uzbekistan relations relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the Western Ghats, IBC haircuts, and the red hexagon label hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 30, 2026.

UPSC Key: PM's visit to Uzbekistan, Red hexagon label, and Sardar Patel National Unity AwardPrime Minister Narendra Modi shares a car ride with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, Saturday. Know more in our UPSC Key. (ANI)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
26 min readNew DelhiAug 30, 2026 06:26 PM IST First published on: Aug 30, 2026 at 06:26 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 30, 2026.  If you missed the August 29, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here 

FRONT 

Modi flags ‘shared vision’ in Tashkent: Trade and culture to energy, defence

Syllabus:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
indianexpress
Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments