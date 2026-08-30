UPSC Key: PM’s visit to Uzbekistan, Red hexagon label, and Sardar Patel National Unity Award

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 30, 2026. If you missed the August 29, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, Regional and Global Groupings and Agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four-day trip to Central Asia began Saturday with a dinner meeting with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent as the two sides pledged to deepen cooperation in a sweeping range of areas — from trade and tourism to health, energy and defence — as part of a “shared vision”

Key Points to Ponder:

— Know about the history of India-Uzbekistan relations.

— What are the areas of cooperation between India and Uzbekistan?

— What is India’s Central Asia Policy?

— What is the India-Central Asia dialogue?

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— What is the importance of the Central Asian Region for India?

— What are the challenges?

— What is the International North South Transit Corridor ?

— Map Work: Locate Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on the map.

Key Takeaways:

— Modi, who left Delhi Saturday morning, is on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan after which he will be in Bishkek for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit August 31-September 1.

— This is the PM’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan and second bilateral visit — he visited Uzbekistan in July 2015 (bilateral), June 2016 and in September 2022. The leaders last met briefly in September 2025 on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

— India is among the top 10 trading partners of Uzbekistan with bilateral trade in 2025-26 close to US$ 1 billion. Indian investment in Uzbekistan is close to another $1 billion invested in renewables, construction, pharmaceutical, mining, IT, education, healthcare, engineering, textile and agriculture.

— On Sunday, Modi is expected to start the day with a yoga programme at the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan. After that, he will meet Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace for bilateral engagements.

— The Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan was established in 2018 and nurtured by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) which had deputed a yoga teacher to it for four years. With India’s support, Uzbekistan became the first country in Central Asia to conduct yoga certification examinations under the Yoga Certification Board (YCB) of the Ministry of AYUSH.

— Beyond yoga, there is cooperation in arts and culture. There are two ICCR chairs in Uzbekistan. The Hindi Chair has been in operation since 2024 in TSUOS (Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies) and Hindi has been taught there since 1947. TSUOS has done work in promoting Hindi language and literature, translating the works of Rabindranath Tagore, Premchand and Amrita Pritam. Dr Mohd Ali translated the Valmiki Ramayana into Uzbek language in 1978.

— Officials said that close to 14,000 Uzbek nationals visited India for medical tourism, making Uzbekistan the third largest source country for medical tourism to India.

— At the political level, India and Uzbekistan interact under the India-Central Asia framework in India-Central Asia Summit and India-Central Asia Dialogue at the foreign ministers’ level. The first India-Central Asia Summit was held on January 27, 2022.

— Officials said the two countries cooperate closely at several multilateral platforms such as the UN, G20, BRICS and SCO. Uzbekistan, as a partner country in BRICS, participated in various BRICS events organised under India’s BRICS Chairship in 2026, officials said.

— From Tashkent, Modi will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of the SCO.

— For India, engagement with the Central Asian countries is important because of a wide variety of reasons: security cooperation in the wake of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, to counter China’s influence in the strategically vital region, establish connectivity project including the International North South Transit Corridor (INSTC), meet its growing energy needs (Kazakhstan has uranium reserves and Turkmenistan is part of the proposed TAPI, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline).

Do You Know:

— While several Indian Prime Ministers, right from Jawaharlal Nehru, have visited Central Asia, India began its focused engagement with these five countries — Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan — only in 2012 when it framed the “Connect Central Asia” policy. The policy got a fillip when Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to all five Central Asian countries in July 2015. Modi’s visit marks a continuation of this outreach.

— Central Asia has always been seen as Russia’s backyard. It has a 20-30% Russian population and the language is also commonly spoken. The region is considered to be extremely rich in mineral and natural resources.

– Kazakhstan has one of the world’s biggest reserves of uranium. It has other minerals too: coal, lead, zinc, gold and iron ore.

– The Kyrgyz Republic has gold and hydro-power.

– Turkmenistan has one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas.

– Tajikistan also has huge hydro-power potential and Uzbekistan has gold, uranium and natural gas.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 PM Modi visit to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic: Why Central Asia matters for India

📍India’s Central Asia strategy needs less romance, more realism

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) India is one of the founding members of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a multimodal transportation corridor, which will connect (UPSC CSE, 2025)

(a) India to Central Asia to Europe via Iran

(b) India to Central Asia via China

(c) India to South-East Asia through Bangladesh and Myanmar

(d) India to Europe through Azerbaijan

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Critically analyse India’s evolving diplomatic, economic, and strategic relations with the Central Asian Republics (CARs), highlighting their increasing significance in regional and global geopolitics. (UPSC CSE 2024)

A number of outside powers have entrenched themselves in Central Asia, which is a zone of interest to India. Discuss the implications, in this context, of India’s joining the Ashgabat Agreement, 2018. (UPSC CSE 2018)

POLITICS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions.

What’s the ongoing story: Seven years after it was instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the first Sardar Patel National Unity Award is set to be announced on October 31 this year, The Indian Express has learnt.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Know in detail about the Sardar Patel National Unity Award.

— Who is responsible for selecting the recipients of the Sardar Patel National Unity Award?

— Read about the Indian Civilian Awards.

— What categories are included in the Padma Awards?

— What is the objective of the Sardar Patel National Unity Award?

— What is the significance of national unity and integrity in strengthening India’s federal framework?

— What are the challenges to national unity and integrity?

— What is the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the unification of India?

Key Takeaways:

— While the award was instituted in September 2019, and over one hundred nominations are learnt to have been received each year, sources said none of them were considered “deserving” so far. With no “befitting” selection, no award winners were announced until now.

— However, according to sources, a series of deliberations have been held to announce the first tranche of awards this year, coinciding with the conclusion of the two-year celebrations to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary which began on October 31, 2024.

— Sources said the award will be given by the President alongside the Padma Awards next year. According to those aware of the developments, it will be considered equivalent to the Padma Vibhushan, and there may be two or three recipients this time.

— While nominations were invited from June 1 to July 31 this year, over 150 names are learnt to have been received so far. Ahead of opening up the portal for public entries, the MHA had also sent letters to all state chief secretaries and Union secretaries, asking them to send nominations.

— According to the 2019 notification announcing the award, the candidate “should have made outstanding efforts and notable contribution to promote and further the cause of national unity and integrity in a manner that may serve as an inspiration to others, and reinforce the value of a strong and united India”.

— The notification said that “the award committee would be constituted by the Prime Minister, and would include the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary to the President, Home Secretary, as members, and three-four eminent persons selected by the Prime Minister”.

— The award is set to comprise a medal and a citation, but no monetary grant or cash award would be attached to it. According to sources, it would not be conferred posthumously, except in very rare and highly deserving cases. The medal will be in the form of a lotus leaf, made of gold and silver, with Patel’s portrait embossed on one side and the national emblem on the other.

The medal will have a portrait of Patel on one side and the national emblem on the other. (Source: PIB) The medal will have a portrait of Patel on one side and the national emblem on the other. (Source: PIB)

— The nominations for the Padma Awards are also managed by the MHA and announced on the eve of Republic Day each year.

Do You Know:

— Among the most prestigious honors are India’s Civilian Awards. The Government of India had instituted two civilian awards, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan, in 1954. The latter had three classes, namely Pahela Varg, Dusra Varg and Tisra Varg. These were subsequently renamed as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri in 1955.

— Except for interruptions in 1978, 1979 and between 1993 and 1997, every year the names of the recipients of Padma Awards are announced on Republic Day eve and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually in March – April every year.

— The awardees do not get any cash reward but a certificate signed by the President apart from a medallion which they can wear at public and government functions.

— While a Padma awardee can be given a higher award (i.e. a Padma Shri awardee can receive a Padma Bhushan or Vibhushan), this can only happen after five years of the conferment of the previous award.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Govt names new civilian award for national unity after Sardar Patel

📍Knowledge Nugget | From Padma Vibhushan to Ashoka Chakra: What are the India’s top civilian, gallantry and service awards

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) Consider the following statements in respect of Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards: (UPSC CSE 2021)

1. Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards are titles under the Article 18(1) of the Constitution of India.

2. Padma Awards, which were instituted in the year 1954, were suspended only once.

3. The number of Bharat Ratna Awards is restricted to a maximum of five in a particular year.

Which of the above statements are not correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government Policies and Interventions for Development in various sectors and Issues arising out of their Design and Implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: Prompted by the Supreme Court, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed introducing a red hexagonal front-of-pack label to warn consumers if packaged foods are high in salt, added sugar, or added fat.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is food safety, and why is it important for public health?

— What are the emerging and evolving challenges to food safety?

— How helpful can front-of-pack nutrition labeling be in promoting informed food choices?

— What are the challenges in implementing effective front-of-pack warning labels for packaged food products in India?

— What is the present state of food safety in India, and what are the key gaps?

— What are the major global standards and frameworks governing food safety?

— Read about the FSSAI and its functions in detail.

Key Takeaways:

— “The proposal is intended to provide a simple, prominent and easily comprehensible warning to consumers regarding food products which are high in specified nutrients of concern,” the compliance affidavit filed by Kavitha Ramaswamy, Joint Director, FSSAI, before the SC said.

— While there is no notification yet — nor a timeline for implementation — the country’s apex food safety regulator has stated in its affidavit that the warning label, in English, will be carried on the front of the packet in a font size one point larger than the one used in the nutritional information table provided at the back of the pack.

— The plan to introduce the Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling will be executed in two phases, as per the affidavit. In the first phase, only products with a high content of at least two of the ingredients will carry the warning label. In the second phase, the warning will extend to products high in even one ingredient.

— The FSSAI affidavit proposes the warning label for packaged foods high in two or more ingredients of concern based on thresholds specified under the Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024, issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition.

— “The label shall indicate the applicable declarations such as ‘high fat’, ‘high sugar’, ‘high salt’ and/or ‘highly sweetened beverage’, as the case may be, to enable consumers to identify products high in the specified nutrients,” the affidavit states.

— Single-ingredient food products and “food products which are inherently rich in fat, sugar or salt, such as ghee, edible oil, salt, sugar, jaggery and honey, subject to the applicability of other requirements under the food safety and labelling regulations”, will be exempted from the labelling requirement, the affidavit stated. The FSSAI said the two-phase plan is “to facilitate consumer acceptability and provide industry adequate time for reformulation”.

— Nutrition experts have welcomed the move to introduce warning labels but have some concerns about the implementation. Dr Arun Gupta, Convener of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi)- India, said: “In principle, FSSAI has agreed to the warning labels, but they have put in a whole lot of conditions that make it ineffective. Take for example the two or more nutrient thresholds in the phase I of implementation. Many unhealthy products would not need to add the warning label because they are high in just one nutrient.”

— Another challenge is the use of the term “added”. “The food products will have to carry the warning only when there are added sugars or added fats. One, this is difficult to estimate. Two, it is not just the added fat or added sugar that harms the health; high levels of natural sugars can also be bad.” He also said the font size proposed is too small and the message should be carried in Hindi as well.

Do You Know:

— The Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006, provides the legal framework for monitoring the status of food safety, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the main authority for ensuring food safety in India.

— Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006 aims to establish a single reference point for all matters relating to food safety and standards, by moving from multi-level, multi-departmental control to a single line of command. The Act established FSSAI and the State Food Safety Authorities for each State.

— FSSAI is an autonomous statutory body established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India is the administrative Ministry of FSSAI. Its headquarters is in Delhi. The FSSAI is responsible for regulating and overseeing food safety. It conducts periodic pan-India surveillance of food products, especially staple food and commodities that are prone to adulteration.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Red warning labels for unhealthy packaged snacks: What has FSSAI proposed?

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | Food Safety in spotlight

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2018)

1. The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 replaced the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954.

2. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is under the charge of the Director General of Health Services in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Elaborate the policy taken by the Government of India to meet the challenges of the food processing sector. (UPSC CSE 2021)

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance, Economic Development.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Government policies and interventions, Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: A recent National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order involving Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra has yet again exposed one of the most highly debated issues under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework — deep “haircuts”.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code?

— Read about the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

— How does the IBC process work?

— What are ‘haircuts’ under the insolvency resolution process?

— What were the first generation of economic reforms?

— What are the challenges and concerns associated with IBC?

— What steps should be taken to address the issues and challenges associated with IBC?

— How can the IBC contribute to improving credit discipline and reducing non-performing assets in the banking sector?

— Know in detail about the NCLT.

Key Takeaways:

— The term “haircut” is not defined under the IBC. In banking parlance, however, it refers to the reduction in the value of an asset that has been used as collateral to protect a lender from potential losses.

— The IBC, enacted in 2016, created a time-bound mechanism to deal with companies that fail to repay their loans — by either reviving such firms through a resolution process or liquidating them if resolution is not possible.

— Suppose a company fails to pay its debt. Its creditor then can approach the NCLT to initiate the “insolvency process”.

— Then, at least two valuers are appointed to assign a fair value and a liquidation value to the company, based on records and physical examination of its assets.

— Fair value is the total estimated value of assets under the current condition of the company. Liquidation value is the amount that creditors would get if the assets of the company are sold, mostly through auction. Enterprise value refers to what an entity would be worth if it continues operating.

— After that, potential buyers are invited to submit resolution plans against the fair value and liquidation value.

— The resolution plan has to be approved, first by the majority of the creditors and then by NCLT.

— Once that happens, the debt-ridden company is transferred to another party, which pays back the creditors.

— The IBC was enacted to provide a comprehensive system to rescue companies under financial stress or high debt through resolution and repayment to creditors. In its 10 years of existence, however, the often-amended mechanism has faced a fundamental question around its functioning: is resolution more important or recovery?

— The government’s opinion is that the primary objective of the Code is “resolution, not recovery”. The logic is that if a company has been under financial stress for years and its assets have depleted significantly due to non-performance, the IBC process may yield low or no realisation, or even result in liquidation.

— Banks, however, have voiced serious concerns over haircuts. They have suggested that the problem lies in the valuation of stressed companies and that all assets should be included and properly valued as per established standards — indicating that some assets may not be accounted for and an opacity around the process.

— The data shows that while recovery through IBC is low, it is still relatively better than the other recovery channels such as Lok Adalats, debt recovery tribunals and the SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) Act.

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(4) Recently, the term “haircut” was in the news. Consider the following statements:

1. The term haircut is defined under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework.

2. It refers to the reduction in the value of an asset that has been used as collateral to protect a lender from potential losses.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

OPINION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Aseem Shrivastava writes- “The Western Ghats, running 1,600 kilometres along the edge of the peninsula, are nothing less than the living ecological spine of India. Recognised as one of the world’s eight hottest biodiversity hotspots, these mountains harbour extraordinary life — nearly half of India’s flowering plant species, a third of its vertebrate fauna, and over 300 globally threatened species find refuge here. Several species, like the Katlekan Marsh Nut and the Gund Day Gecko, are exclusive to the very forests I visited.”

Key Points to Ponder:

— Read about the Western Ghats in detail.

— What is the ecological and economic significance of the Western Ghats for India?

— What are the major threats to the Western Ghats?

— What measures should be taken for their effective conservation?

— What are the recommendations of various committees for the conservation of the Western Ghats?

Key Takeaways:

— “Yet the significance of the Ghats runs deeper than species counts. They gather the first impact of the southwest monsoon and release it as the lifeblood of the Deccan: The Godavari, Krishna, Kaveri, and Tungabhadra rivers originate here, sustaining hundreds of millions across six states. Their dense forests temper regional climate, draw down carbon, hold the soil in place, and soften the runoff and flooding that would otherwise devastate downstream plains.”

— “It is no exaggeration, then, to call these rainforests “India’s Amazon”. Like their South American counterpart, they behave as a vast living organism — breathing in carbon dioxide, exhaling oxygen, and cycling moisture back into the atmosphere to sustain the monsoon itself.”

— “Their layered canopies, dripping with epiphytes and echoed by the calls of hornbills and lion-tailed macaques, weave a self-renewing tapestry of life that sustains the climate and waters of the entire peninsula. Just as the Amazon Basin constitutes the lungs of South America, the Western Ghats are the lungs and wellspring of India. As ecologists like Madhav Gadgil have long noted, their continued integrity is not merely a conservation priority; it is a matter of civilisational ecological survival.”

— “To defend the ecology of the irreplaceable Western Ghats entails renewing our ties to the natural world. No trite nostrum along the lines of “sustainable development” will suffice.”

— “Sustainability is about what we can go on taking from nature without finding the courage to face our organised, well-disguised greed. Ecological renewal and reciprocity imply that we honour what our ancestors have bequeathed to us — a stable, healthy ecology. It means we creatively renew a culture long integrated with nature, until the winds of accelerating industrial modernity begin to sunder them.”

— “Defending India’s Amazon means protecting it from Amazon’s India — from the tentacles of the global market that tighten their grip on metropolitan humanity, driving us to suicidally ransack the natural world.”

Do You Know:

— Western Ghats are among the four of the world’s 36 biodiversity hotspots located in India. The other three biodiversity hotspots are the Himalayas, the Indo-Burma region, and the Sundaland.

— Older than the Himalaya mountains, the 1,600 km long Western Ghats mountain chain was recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as one of the world’s eight hotspots of biological diversity in 2018.

— The Western Ghats stretches along the western coast of the Indian peninsula, spanning six states – Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: Why are the Western Ghats back in headlines?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Questions Covering similar theme:

(5) From the ecological point of view, which one of the following assumes importance in being a good link between the Eastern Ghats and the Western Ghats? (UPSC CSE, 2017)

(a) Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

(b) Nallamala Forest

(c) Nagarhole National Park

(d) Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve

(6) ‘Gadgil Committee Report’ and ‘Kasturirangam Committee Report’, sometimes seen in the news, are related to (UPSC CSE, 2016)

(a) constitutional reforms

(b) Ganga Action Plan

(c) linking of rivers

(d) protection of Western Ghats

ALSO IN NEWS

Hydropower capacity hit, Nepal seeks advance power imports from India

— The Nepal government has sought advance approvals to import electricity from India from September to mitigate a generation shortfall caused by the recent disaster, The Indian Express has learnt.

— Electricity trade between Nepal and India is seasonal, with Nepal exporting surplus power to India during the monsoon and importing electricity during the dry winter months when domestic hydropower generation declines. Usually, Nepal makes such requests for electricity imports from India around October. This year, however, the request has come earlier after flash floods damaged the country’s power generation capacity, Indian government officials said.

— The request is being processed under an existing framework for considering such cross-border power supply arrangements, with Indian authorities working to facilitate additional electricity to Nepal as required, Indian government officials aware of the matter said.

US curbs on China cotton drive Indian yarn prices

— Indian apparel exporters have approached the Commerce and Industry Ministry and the Textile Ministry seeking regulation of cotton yarn exports to arrest a sharp surge in prices amid US restrictions on the use of cotton originating from China’s Uyghur region, where Washington alleges the use of forced labour.

— The price pressure also comes as China is the world’s largest cotton producer, accounting for 29% of global production. India is the second-largest producer.

What two gramophones tell us about Vande Mataram

— Akhilesh Jha writes- “The Constitution had been finalised on 26 November 1949. Babu Rajendra Prasad had signed its copies. The 1950 statement deserves careful attention. There was no distinction between a ‘National Anthem’ and a ‘National Song’ in what was read out on 24 January 1950.”

— “Jana Gana Mana was declared the National Anthem. Of Vande Mataram, the Statement said that it ‘shall be honoured equally with Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘shall have equal status’. The expression ‘National Song’ did not occur in that. The distinction sharpened in a Prime Minister’s Secretariat noting from 25 November 1955. Nehru referred to Vande Mataram as a ‘Special National Song’, departing from the language of equal status used in 1950. If both were performed, Vande Mataram was to open and Jana Gana Mana to close, though Nehru felt that, ‘as a rule’, both should not be performed at the same function. That nothing was marked to the MHA, which maintained the distinction between ‘National Anthem’ and ‘National Song’. That distinction has no constitutional, legal or legislative basis.”

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY

1.(a) 2.(d) 3.(a) 4.(b) 5.(a) 6. (d)

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