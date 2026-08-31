Premium

UPSC Key: India-Uzbekistan relations, Cyber vigilance, and Himalayan challenge

How is knowing about the Javelin missiles relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), Lake Ontario, and food security hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 31, 2026.

UPSC Key: India-Uzbekistan relations, Cyber vigilance, and Himalayan challengePrime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges a handshake with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev after being conferred Uzbekistan's highest national award, the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” during a ceremony, in Tashkent on Sunday. Know more in our UPSC Key. (DPM PMO/ANI Photo)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
37 min readNew DelhiAug 31, 2026 04:59 PM IST First published on: Aug 31, 2026 at 04:59 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 31, 2026.  If you missed the August 30, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here 

FRONT

Delhi & Tashkent discuss long-term uranium supply to India, upgrade relations

Syllabus:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
indianexpress
Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments