UPSC Key: India-US Trade Deal, Facial Recognition Technology and Kigali Amendment

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 15, 2026. If you missed the October 14, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Explained

The long and rocky road to a trade deal with US

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: India and the US have finally agreed to a trade deal that was months in the making, with many bumps along the way.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-US Trade Deal-What you know so far?

• What you know about ‘Non-tariff barriers’ and ‘Section 232 tariffs’?

• Why US targeted India over “structural excess capacity and production”?

• India-US tariff -know the background

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• Why is agricultural market access a sensitive issue in India–US trade negotiations?

• What were the areas of disagreements between India–US trade deal?

• How do frequent changes in US tariff policy affect the predictability of trade negotiations in India’s bilateral trade agreement with US?

• How disagreements over Russian oil imports have complicated the India-US trade deal?

Key Takeaways:

• US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US, “effective immediately”, had lowered tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. This came after India addressed several US demands in the Budget and also began aggressively signing trade deals with other countries, including the UK and the EU.

• In the run-up to this outcome, there was a significant resetting of trade ties. India stepped up crude oil imports from the US, now nearly comprising 10 per cent of its total oil imports.

• New Delhi also signed a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) deal where Indian public sector refiners have a one-year pact for American LPG imports. The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, meanwhile, allows private players to enter the operations side of the tightly governed nuclear power sector, fulfilling key US demands.

• Trump had repeatedly targeted India over its high tariffs, even before assuming office. Then Modi met him in February last year and announced the start of the negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the end of the year. India thus was among the first countries to start negotiations with the US, but the trade deal comes after much of the world, including China.

• The first sign of India addressing Trump’s concerns came even before Modi’s visit. As Trump consistently called India ‘tariff king’, talking about American companies such as Harley Davidson failing in India due to high tariffs, India slashed duty on more than two dozen items in the Union Budget. This included a reduction in tariff on motorcycles with an engine capacity above 1,600cc from 50 per cent to 30 per cent.

• Just days before the PM’s visit, the government slashed duty on bourbon whisky to 50 per cent from 150 per cent. The US is the largest producer of bourbon whisky. However, the domestic industry protested against the duty cut, seeking a phased reduction over a period of 10 years rather than immediate steep cuts.

Do You Know:

• India and the US announced a trade deal on February 2, and a joint statement for the same was released on February 7. The 25% additional ad-valorem tariffs imposed by the US on certain Indian exports, citing India’s imports of Russian oil, were removed on February 7.

• The US Supreme Court on Friday (February 20) ruled that President Donald Trump did not have the authority to impose sweeping import tariffs on its trade partners under a national economic emergency law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

• After the US Supreme Court judgement on February 20, invalidating reciprocal tariffs, the reciprocal tariffs are no longer in force. The US government has issued Executive Orders imposing 10% tariffs pursuant to section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 on certain products from all countries.

• US President Jimmy Carter enacted IEEPA in 1977 to replace the outgoing Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917 (TWEA), whose sweeping powers were used by President Richard Nixon in 1971 to impose a 10% tariff on all imports, even as the US struggled to resolve a balance-of-payments crisis amidst the collapse of the fixed exchange-rate system.

• Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 gives the President the authority to impose tariffs of up to 50% on imports from countries that have “discriminatory” provisions for US trade.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India seeks safeguards as US works on new tariff structure

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2023)

Statements-I: Recently, the United States of America (USA) and the European Union (EU) have launched the ‘Trade and Technology Council’.

Statement-II: The USA and the EU claim that through this they are trying to bring technological progress and physical productivity under their control.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is the correct explanation for Statement-I

(b) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is not the correct explanation for Statement-I

(c) Statement-I is correct but Statement-II is incorrect

(d) Statement-I is incorrect but Statement-II is correct

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍‘What introduces friction into the ties between India and the United States is that Washington is still unable to find for India a position in its global strategy, which would satisfy India’s National self-esteem and ambitions’. Explain with suitable examples. (UPSC, GS2, 2019)

Can makeup beat facial recognition? Conditions apply

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story: Actor Richa Chadha recently shared a makeup tutorial on X, suggesting that protesters concerned about being filmed without their consent could use cosmetics to confuse facial recognition systems.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is facial recognition technology?

• How does facial recognition work

• Can makeup really dodge facial recognition?

• What is the difference between facial detection and facial recognition?

• What are the benefits of facial recognition technology in criminal investigations, missing-person identification and public safety?

• What are the scientific basis of makeup-based attempts to evade facial recognition?

• Do you agree that the deployment of facial recognition technology in public spaces affect the right to privacy, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly?

• What are the ethical dilemma between the use of facial recognition for public security and the protection of individual privacy and civil liberties?

Key Takeaways:

• The idea of using makeup to beat machines is not new. In 2010, American artist Adam Harvey’s CV Dazzle (Computer Vision Dazzle) project explored how unconventional makeup and hairstyles could interfere with computer vision algorithms. Harvey was inspired by the Dazzle initiative used by the British during World War I, when naval ships were painted in high-contrast colours, and patterns such as stripes and geometric, Cubist-like shapes, to confuse enemy observers about their size, shape, direction and speed. Rather than concealing the ships, the designs were intended to make them harder to track and target.

• Harvey’s project, developed as part of his master’s thesis at New York University, did see some success, but facial recognition technology has advanced significantly since then.

Do You Know:

• Broadly, facial recognition involves matching a face with one stored in the system database. But facial recognition systems do not simply compare two photographs pixel by pixel. They use artificial intelligence models to analyse a face and convert its visual characteristics into a numerical representation, often called a face embedding. This is compared with representations stored in a database to determine whether there is a likely match.

• The system learns patterns associated with identity from training data. Makeup can alter the image presented to the model, potentially changing the numerical representation enough to prevent a match. This does not necessarily stop the system from detecting that a face is present; it may simply fail to establish whose face it is.

• More than a decade after Harvey, in 2021, researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev found that “software-generated makeup patterns can be used to consistently bypass state-of-the-art facial recognition software, with digitally and physically-applied makeup fooling some systems with a success rate as high as 98 percent,” the university’s website says.

• India’s laws say about surveillance—facial images and digital templates linked to identifiable people fall within the broad definition of personal data under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. Section 17 of the law, however, exempts several obligations when data is processed for preventing, detecting, investigating or prosecuting an offence. The Centre may also exempt notified state instrumentalities, including security forces like the Delhi Police, for reasons including state security and public order.

The law does not lay down a dedicated framework for police facial recognition, including rules on watchlists, matching thresholds, independent audits, or specific retention periods.

• In August, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea challenging the Delhi Police’s use of facial recognition technology to monitor protesters, including the collection and sharing of their biometric data with private companies.

• Last week, the Delhi High Court refused to issue directions on a public interest litigation seeking a standard operating procedure (SOP) for use of body-worn cameras by police personnel. It, instead, directed the government to consider the plea as a representation and take a decision on it within six months.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Live video feeds, AI-aided facial recognition: How police are surveilling protesters at Jantar Mantar

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) In addition to fingerprint scanning, which of the following can be used in the biometric identification of a person? (UPSC, CSE, 2014)

1. Iris scanning

2. Retinal scanning

3. Voice recognition

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Kigali Amendment at 10: The challenge India faces as demand for cooling booms

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol turns 10 today. It agreed to phase down hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, which had become common refrigerants after countries moved away from chemicals, like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), that destroyed the ozone layer.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)?

• Why India is gradually phasing-down production of planet-warming hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)?

• What is ozone and ozone layer?

• Human-caused ozone holes-What experts say on this?

• What are the key points of the Montreal Protocol?

• What Montreal Protocol says about Ozone holes?

• What was the Kigali Amendment?

• What is India’s efforts on Ozone holes?

• Why is the Ozone layer important?

• What steps are being taken to repair the ozone layer?

Key Takeaways:

• The amendment is expected to prevent up to 0.5°C of warming by 2100. Yet at its 10th anniversary, the world is getting hotter, demand for cooling, expectedly, is rising rapidly, and the machines that provide it can themselves add to warming.

• India will confront this problem at unusual scale. What Kigali does next may therefore matter as much as what it has already achieved.

• India ratified the amendment in 2021 and must freeze HFC production and consumption in 2028. This caps them at an agreed baseline. The first cut, of 10% below that baseline, is due in 2032; reductions reach 85% in 2047. The limits are calculated according to the gases’ warming impact.

• Equipment bought before the first cuts may remain in use well into the 2030s. Its efficiency will determine how much households pay to run it and how much extra generating capacity the country needs. That gives India a reason to improve appliance standards before the treaty’s deadlines arrive.

• Those standards also matter for imports. Equipment that cannot meet efficiency requirements in one market may find buyers in another with weaker rules. An appliance with a low purchase price can leave its owner with years of unnecessarily high electricity bills.

Do You Know:

• The Montreal Protocol was agreed in 1987 to phase out CFCs and other chemicals that damage the ozone layer. This layer shields the Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation. Countries have since eliminated nearly 99% of the controlled ozone-depleting substances, and the layer is recovering.

• Hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, became common substitutes in refrigeration and air-conditioning because they do not deplete ozone. These chemicals act as refrigerants, carrying heat out of the space being cooled. If they escape, many have hundreds or thousands of times the warming impact of carbon dioxide over a century, weight for weight. As the use of HFCs grew, the Federated States of Micronesia and Mauritius proposed bringing them under the Protocol in 2009.

• Governments adopted the amendment in Kigali, Rwanda, on October 15, 2016; it entered into force in January 2019. It sets binding schedules for reducing HFC production and consumption, with developing countries given longer to comply. Limited use can continue after the reductions, which is why the agreement calls for a “phase-down”.

• Full implementation could avoid about 0.3°C to 0.5°C of global warming by 2100, according to the UN-backed scientific assessment of ozone depletion. That is the difference between projected temperatures with the HFC controls and those without them. Even a fraction of a degree matters when the Paris Agreement seeks to keep warming well below 2°C and pursue a limit of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

• Cooling contributes to warming in two ways. Refrigerants can escape into the atmosphere, while the electricity used to run the equipment causes emissions wherever fossil fuels supply the power. Switching to a refrigerant with a lower warming impact addresses the first problem. A more efficient machine reduces the second.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India decides to ratify Kigali Amendment to Montreal Protocol

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Consider the following: (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

1. Aerosols

2. Foam agents

3. Fire retardants

4. Lubricants

In the making of how many of the above are hydrofluorocarbons used?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

4) Which one of the following is associated with the issue of control and phasing out of the use of ozone-depleting substances? (UPSC, CSE, 2015)

(a) Bretton Woods Conference

(b) Montreal Protocol

(c) Kyoto Protocol

(d) Nagoya Protocol

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Discuss global warming and mention its effects on the global climate. Explain the control measures to bring down the level of greenhouse gases which cause global warming, in the light of the Kyoto Protocol, 1997. (UPSC, GS3, 2022)

Front Page

FDI windfall as Cabinet clears 60.7% IDBI stake sale to Canada’s Fairfax

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs Wednesday cleared the long pending disinvestment of IDBI Bank, choosing Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings, backed by Indian-Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, as the ‘strategic buyer’ for Rs 52,878 crore.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you mean by disinvestment?

• The disinvestment of IDBI Bank—why?

• What is the difference between privatization and disinvestment?

• Which ministry is responsible for disinvestment in India?

• What is the role of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM)?

• What are the advantages and limitations of strategic disinvestment?

• What are the potential implications of a foreign strategic investor acquiring control of an Indian bank?

Key Takeaways:

• The sale of 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank, the largest ever Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India’s financial sector, is expected to be completed by March 2027.

• Following the CCEA nod, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “It is not a disinvestment, but a restructuring. This is because the government will remain invested in IDBI Bank.”

• The decision Wednesday is the latest in a series of overseas investments in the country’s financial sector. In June this year, Emirates NBD completed its 60% purchase in private lender RBL Bank for nearly $3 billion. And just before that, Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) bought 20% of non-bank lender Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion. Last year, another Japanese financial giant, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), bought 24.2% of YES Bank for a little under $2 billion.

• The IDBI Bank strategic restructuring also continues the government’s disinvestment process, prominent ones in recent years being that of Air India and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited in 2022, Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited in early 2025, and Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corporation Limited in May this year.

• A public sector bank for long, IDBI Bank became a private bank in 2019 after continued poor financial health led to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquiring a majority stake and becoming the promoter. Before the strategic restructuring announcement, LIC held 49.24% in IDBI Bank, while the Government held 45.48%. After the sale, LIC will hold 19% and the Government 15%.

• The green light for Fairfax completes a process that has gone on for more than four years and ensures that the Centre’s FY27 disinvestment target will be met. It is also the latest foreign investment in India’s financial sector, with entities from Japan and West Asia having poured in billions of dollars over the last year or so.

Do You Know:

• According to the PIB, IDBI Bank Ltd. is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Due to its poor financial health, the Bank required repeated infusion of capital, initially provided by the Government of India and later by the LIC. On 5th May, 2017, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put the IDBI Bank under the Prompt Corrective Action Framework and imposed several restrictions in view of its non-performing assets and losses incurred by the Bank. After considering the improvement in the Bank’s financial health, the RBI later, vide its letter dated 10th March, 2021, lifted the restrictions imposed on the IDBI Bank subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring.

• According to the PIB, it was against this backdrop that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved strategic restructuring of the IDBI Bank Ltd., and in compliance thereof, it was decided that an aggregate 60.72% of the equity stake in the IDBI Bank Ltd be sold to a Strategic Buyer, of which, the GoI share would be 30.48% and the LIC share would be 30.24%, leaving a residual shareholding of 15% with the GoI and 19% with the LIC. The decision of the CCEA was implemented through a two-stage, competitive bidding process supported by a multi-layered, collective decision-making mechanism consisting of the Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG), the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD) and the Alternative Mechanism (AM) consisting of an empowered Group of Cabinet Ministers.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍In fact: The gradual evolution of India’s disinvestment policy

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Why is the Government of India disinvesting its equity in the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs)? (UPSC, CSE, 2011)

1. The Government intends to use the revenue earned from the disinvestment mainly to pay back the external debt.

2. The Government no longer intends to retain the management control of the CPSEs.

Which of the statements given above is/ are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

6) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2025)

I. Capital receipts create a liability or cause a reduction in the assets of the Government.

II. Borrowings and disinvestment are capital receipts.

III. Interest received on loans creates a liability of the Government.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a)I and II only

(b) II and III only

(c) I and III only

(d) I, II and III

The Editorial Page

IMF growth numbers for India don’t tell the whole story

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

What’s the ongoing story: Deepanshu Mohan Writes—While a growth rate number is suggestive of macro-production activity, it never really tells the full story. One needs to pay attention to the context in which that economic growth happens.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What exactly the International Monetary Fund in its most recent forecast said?

• Economic growth and economic development—compare and contrast

• Know the concepts of inclusive growth and sustainable development.

• What is the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

• What does the IMF do?

• How does the IMF give policy advice?

• What kind of financial assistance does the IMF offer?

• How International Monetary Fund (IMF) is different from World Bank (WB)?

Key Takeaways:

• The International Monetary Fund in its most recent forecast raised India’s GDP growth rate to 7 per cent for 2026-27, up from 6.4 per cent in July, suggesting “stronger than expected momentum” for a country that has anchored resilient domestic demand and services-driven sectoral growth.

• The RBI, too, has pushed India’s growth prospects to 7.1 per cent this year while also increasing short-term interest rates amid rising inflation.

• This comes against the backdrop of recent quarterly growth data, where the economy was highlighted to be growing at 7.8 per cent in the April-to-June quarter. These appear to be impressive numbers for an emerging market economy (EME).

• India’s macroeconomic fundamentals so far have withstood a series of shocks, accentuated by the West Asian crisis, which has imposed serious supply-side concerns and imported inflationary risks. Adding to this is a growing, unsustainable pile of accumulated debt and (high) borrowed capital cost for most developing and developed countries, which have fiscally strained (and drained) nations leaving too much in the hands of monetary policy.

• India’s macro-position in this global climate of chaos appears stable for now, despite a volatile rupee, but doesn’t insulate it. Brewing uncertainty may well continue in a geopolitical climate of crisis, creating chaos in financial markets triggered by changing pricing of US bond yield rates, a fragile dollar valuation, and a hyper AI-investment fuelled stock-market bubble, all of which are increasing capital flight risks from EMEs (and other countries), including India.

• For India’s economy, now entering its most consequential growth quarter fuelled by the demand of the festive season, a few pointers need closer monitoring.

Do You Know:

• While forecasting global economic growth at 3.1% this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on advanced economies, including the United States, to urgently manage their debt levels due to their undue impact on low-income countries and the global financial system.

• Global public debt is projected to exceed 100% of the world’s GDP before 2030. With borrowing costs remaining elevated, governments face growing pressure to spend more on servicing existing debt, potentially leaving them with less money for essential public services and responding to future economic shocks. The concern is particularly acute for poorer countries, which can face higher borrowing costs when interest rates and bond yields rise in major advanced economies. The IMF has raised India’s growth forecast for FY 2026-27 to 7%, from 6.4% earlier, citing resilient domestic demand and services activity. However, it has not singled out India for a specific fiscal-risk warning in its latest assessment.

• According to the IMF website, the IMF is a global organization that works to support economic growth and prosperity for all of its 191 member countries. It does so by supporting economic policies that promote financial stability and monetary cooperation, which are essential to increase productivity, job creation, and economic well-being. The IMF is governed by and accountable to its member countries.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Wealthy countries’ debt could be hurting economies like India. Here’s what IMF suggests

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) Rapid Financing Instrument” and “Rapid Credit Facility” are related to the provisions of lending by which one of the following? (UPSC, CSE, 2022)

(a) Asian Development Bank

(b) International Monetary Fund

(c) United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative

(d) World Bank

The Ideas Page

How to turn overseas green regulation into export advantage

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Rajat Gupta Writes— India’s instinctive response to climate-linked trade regulation has been to resist it. The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is described as protectionist; deforestation and product-traceability rules as intrusive; and sustainability clauses in trade agreements as an attempt to impose rich-country standards on a developing economy. Some of this criticism is justified.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is meant by green trade regulation?

• How environmental standards imposed by importing countries can influence international trade?

• What is the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)?

• What is carbon accounting?

• What is the concept of green industrialisation?

• What is a carbon market?

• What is difference between carbon taxes and emissions trading systems as instruments for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions?

Key Takeaways:

• Most of the India of 2070 (the targeted net-zero timeline) is yet to be built. The country can continue to set up new power, steel, aluminium, chemical and transport systems around fossil fuels and then pay to replace them. Or, it could use the upcoming global green-trade rules to establish lower-carbon industries from the outset. Cleaner technologies are more capital-intensive and initially more expensive. The opportunity is to make regulated foreign markets pay part of that early cost while India builds scale and capability at home.

• But green trade regulation is no longer a temporary irritant that can be negotiated away. EU carbon allowances for domestic producers are being withdrawn on a fixed schedule. The scope of carbon border adjustment is set to widen. Other economies with domestic carbon prices will face the same pressure to protect their producers. India must ask a more fundamental question: Can the demand and price signals created by these rules finance the early years of its own green industrialisation?

• Green ammonia, for which India has discovered some of the world’s lowest prices, illustrates this approach. While domestic demand will take time to mature, India could export to Europe, Japan and Korea. Long-term export contracts could help finance the early plants, lower costs through scale and build an industry that then supplies green fertiliser at home, substituting imported natural gas.

• Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offers a second example. ReFuelEU Aviation regulation began with a 2 per cent blending requirement in 2025 that rises sharply over time. Global production remains tiny and the fuel commands a premium over conventional jet fuel. Ethanol from the domestic petrol-blending programme can be diverted to make higher-value aviation fuel for exports, while EVs serve the domestic mobility market.

Do You Know:

• Europe charges its own factories for the carbon dioxide they release. But imports that may not have paid such a fee would be cheaper. So, from January 1, 2026, the EU began applying a charge on that carbon at its borders (which importers will start paying from February 2027). This tax is the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM, and covers six kinds of goods: iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, hydrogen and electricity.

• When an Indian mill sells any of these to Europe, the European buyer must buy certificates for the carbon dioxide released in making them. The certificates track Europe’s own carbon market and cost a little over €75 (per tonne) each in the first two quarters of this year. Each certificate covers a tonne of carbon dioxide, not a tonne of the product.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is the European Union’s CBAM, and why has BRICS condemned and rejected it?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

8) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2023)

Statement-I: Carbon markets are likely to be one of the most widespread tools in the fight against climate change.

Statement-II: Carbon markets transfer resources from the private sector to the State.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is the correct explanation for Statement-I

(b) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is not the correct explanation for Statement-I

(c) Statement-I is correct but Statement-II is incorrect

(d) Statement-I is incorrect but Statement-II is correct

Economy

Oman replaces US as top LNG supplier to India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: India’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) import slate underwent a discernible reshuffle in September with the US slipping a couple of positions from the top supplier spot — which it had secured in recent months following the outbreak of the West Asia conflict — as European importers stepped up competition for American cargoes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why has Oman emerged as an important LNG supplier to India amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz?

• What is liquefied natural gas (LNG)?

• Know the geographical and strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz for global oil and natural gas trade.

• How geopolitical conflicts in West Asia can alter global LNG trade flows, shipping routes, freight costs and the bargaining power of importing countries?

• What are the major sources of India’s LNG imports?

• What factors are influencing India’s choice of LNG suppliers?

Key Takeaways:

• Robust LNG demand in India has led to Indian importers competing hard to pick up cargoes from the spot market at super-normal prices, even as some of the other major Asian LNG buyers have curtailed imports. The West Asia crisis has pushed India to secure cargoes from non-hormuz dependent supply sources, as New Delhi has been prioritising supplies over price considerations amid demand from various sectors, which include city gas distribution (CGD), fertiliser, power, and ceramics.

• According to tanker data, Oman and Nigeria topped the list of LNG suppliers in September, followed by the US. In August, the US was the top supplier to India, followed by Nigeria, Oman, and the UAE. Imports from the UAE rose significantly on a sequential basis in September, and volumes from Qatar also saw an uptick, reflecting the growing risk appetite of these Gulf states in sending their cargoes through the fraught waters of the strait, according to trade sources. Prior to the West Asia conflict, Qatar was India’s top source of LNG, while the UAE and the US frequently traded the second and third places between them.

Do You Know:

• LNG imports from the US in September declined 60.7% month-on-month to 0.34 million tonnes, while volumes from Oman rose 11.6% to 0.59 million tonnes, according to vessel tracking data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler. Imports from Nigeria declined 35.1% from August to 0.35 million tonnes, while those from the UAE rose 27.3% to 0.31 million tonnes.

• India depends on LNG imports to meet about half of its natural gas requirement, and about 60% of those imports came through the critical maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz, primarily from Qatar and also the UAE. The two Gulf countries are major LNG exporters at the global level as well. Unlike Qatar and the UAE, Oman’s LNG exports don’t depend on the strait.

• India’s LNG imports from Oman were 2.33 million tonnes, up nearly 419% year-on-year and accounting for almost a fifth of India’s LNG imports in May-September. LNG imports from Nigeria in the five-month period stood at 2.20 million tonnes, up nearly 169% year-on-year and accounting for 18.5% of India’s LNG import basket. UAE had a share of 9.3% and LNG volumes from the country declined 10.1% over May-September of last year to 1.11 million tonnes. Qatari LNG volumes crashed 90.2% year-on-year in the five-month period to 0.41 million tonnes, and had a paltry market share of 3.4%.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍LNG imports rise as US, Nigeria and Oman offset Hormuz volume loss

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍The question of India’s Energy Security constitutes the most important part of India’s economic progress. Analyse India’s energy policy cooperation with West Asian countries. (UPSC, GS2, 2017)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(c) 2.(d) 3.(c) 4.(b) 5.(d) 6.(a) 7.(b) 8.(b)

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