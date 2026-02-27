UPSC Key: India and Israel elevate ties, PRAHAAR, and India-Canada relations

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 27, 2026. If you missed the February 26, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: India and Israel elevated their ties to a “Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity” and signed 17 pacts after talks Thursday between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu, wrapping up what the Israeli Prime Minister called an “extraordinarily productive” and “extraordinarily moving” visit by the Indian Prime Minister.

Key Points to Ponder:

— How has the India-Israel relationship evolved since India’s independence?

— What are the areas of cooperation between both the nations?

— Know about the major outcomes of this visit.

— What are the major defence cooperation between India and Israel?

— What is India’s stand on the Israel-Palestine issue?

Story continues below this ad

— India’s security interests are directly linked to peace and stability in West Asia. Elaborate.

— What is the significance of peace in West Asia from India’s perspective?

— What are the India-Israel-UAE-USA (I2U2) initiatives and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor?

— What is US President Donald Trump’s ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’?

Story continues below this ad

— One of the key outcomes was the decision to establish a Critical and Emerging Technologies Partnership. What is its significance?

Key Takeaways:

— The two sides had framed their ties as a Strategic Partnership in 2017 during Modi’s first bilateral visit to Israel.

— The major outcomes of the bilateral meeting focused on “technological” partnership. “Technology is central to our future partnership. Today, we have decided to establish a Critical and Emerging Technologies Partnership. This will give new impetus to cooperation in areas such as AI, quantum, and critical minerals,” Modi said.

— Overall, there were 27 outcomes, including 17 pacts, from an MoU on AI to establishment of the Indo-Israel Cyber Centre of Excellence in India.

Story continues below this ad

— The outcomes included the elevation of a joint commission on science and technology to the ministerial level, initiative to collaborate in critical and emerging technologies which will be led by National Security Advisors, a tech-gateway initiative, a financial dialogue, 20 joint fellowships in agricultural research, increase of contribution of both sides for the joint research calls, quota of up to 50,000 Indian workers over the next five years, the India-Israel Academic Cooperation Forum and the India-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group.

— The joint statement said the leaders “unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism.

— On defence ties, Modi said, “We have decades of trusted cooperation in the field of defence. The MoU signed last year will add new dimensions to this partnership. Together, we will move forward towards joint development, joint production, and transfer of technology.”

From the Editorial Page: Two democracies shaped by history, a partnership that helps global stability

— Narendra Modi writes: Nine years ago, I had the good fortune to be the first Prime Minister of India to visit Israel. And I am very happy to be here again, returning to a land to which I have always felt drawn. After all, I was born on the same day that India formally recognised Israel — September 17, 1950!

Story continues below this ad

— In India, there is great admiration for Israel’s resolve, courage, and achievements. Long before we related to each other as modern states, we were linked by ties that go back more than 2,000 years. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times.

— Jewish merchants travelled across sea routes that connected the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. They came seeking opportunity and dignity. And in India, they became one of us.

— Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. The Bene Israel of Maharashtra, the Cochini Jews of Keralam, the Baghdadi Jews of Kolkata and Mumbai, and the Bnei Menashe of the Northeast have enriched India.

— Edwyn Myers gave shape to the Films Division of India and was a towering figure in the history of Indian cinema. Walter Kaufmann composed the signature tune for All India Radio. David Sassoon built many institutions that still serve Indian society.

Story continues below this ad

— The heroic contribution of Lt General J F R Jacob during the 1971 war with Pakistan is widely known. There have been countless others whose contributions are woven into India’s rich fabric of life.

— There was movement from India to Israel too, when many Indian Jews migrated to Israel in the mid-20th century. Today, a vibrant Indian-origin Jewish community lives here. They have contributed to the building of modern Israel, in laboratories and hospitals, in classrooms, and also on the battlefield.

— India’s connection to this land is also written in blood and sacrifice. During World War I, more than 4,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in this region. The cavalry charge at Haifa in September 1918 remains a significant chapter in military history. Major Thakur Dalpat Singh, remembered as the Hero of Haifa, symbolises this shared history.

— At the heart of the India-Israel partnership are the ties between our peoples.Indian caregivers and skilled workers in Israel contribute immensely to families and communities. They have displayed remarkable courage and dedication in times of crisis, including on October 7. As the Jewish teaching reminds us, “Whoever saves one life, saves the entire world.”

Story continues below this ad

— We are both ancient civilisations. And it is perhaps no surprise that our civilisational traditions also reveal philosophical parallels. In Israel, the principle of tikkun olam speaks of healing the world. In India, vasudhaiva kutumbakam affirms that the world is one family.

— Judaism emphasises halakha, guiding everyday conduct through law and practice. Hindu philosophy speaks of dharma, the moral order that shapes duty and right action. In both traditions, ethical life is lived through action, and faith expressed through conduct.

— There is an endearing similarity in our festivals as well. You celebrate Hanukkah with the warm glow of candles. Around the same time, we celebrate Diwali with the gentle radiance of lamps. Soon, India will celebrate Holi. And around the same time, Israel will celebrate Purim.

Do You Know:

— C Raja Mohan writes: Modi’s visit comes as Israel faces global criticism for its regional policies. But that is not weighing heavily in Delhi’s calculus. Israel today enjoys greater room for manoeuvre in the region than ever before. Several Arab and Muslim states have normalised ties with Israel.

Story continues below this ad

— Meanwhile, the balance of power on the ground has shifted dramatically since October 7, 2023. The US and Israel’s attacks against Iranian nuclear infrastructure and the systematic degradation of Hamas and Hezbollah — Tehran’s allies — have reshaped the regional balance.

— Iran — the most consequential revisionist power in the Middle East for four decades — has been severely weakened. Its Axis of Resistance against Israel has been hollowed out. Israel, by contrast, emerges militarily dominant in the region.

Amid this churn, Netanyahu has floated a new “hexagonal” alliance. Presented as a regional coalition against regional radicalism, it seeks to cover a vast swath stretching from the Mediterranean to the Horn of Africa and Asia. The proposal reflects Netanyahu’s view that India must play a key role in stabilising the Middle East.

— Meanwhile, Iran’s weakening in relation to Israel has also triggered a counter-movement among some regional states — including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar — exploring a coalition to constrain Israel. Pakistan has been drawn in. Riyadh and Islamabad signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement last year, treating an attack on one as an attack on both. Turkey has signalled interest in joining.

— Talk of an “Islamic NATO” worries many, including India. But alliances of this kind have rarely endured in the Middle East; what has persisted is the historic Anglo-American domination. The US remains the chief arbiter of war and peace in the Middle East.

— India’s ties with Israel now sit atop a broader transformation. Relations with the UAE are flourishing — from energy and investments to defence manufacturing, fintech, AI, and critical minerals. Economic and military ties with Saudi Arabia have grown.

— This has enabled India to pursue parallel tracks with confidence: Supporting Palestinian statehood while engaging Israel as a vital partner.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍With Israel and broader Middle East, a diplomacy less defensive, more realist

📍India and Israel, trusted partners in times of need

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) The term “two-state solution” is sometimes mentioned in the news in the context of the affairs of (UPSC CSE 2018)

(a) China

(b) Israel

(c) Iraq

(d) Yemen

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

“India’s relations with Israel have, of late, acquired a depth and diversity, which cannot be rolled back.” Discuss (UPSC CSE 2018)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

What’s the ongoing story: Coming down heavily on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for introducing a section on “corruption in the judiciary” in its Class 8 social science textbook, the Supreme Court Thursday called it a “calculated move to undermine and demean dignity of judiciary”. It imposed a “complete blanket ban” on further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the book.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the role and function of the NCERT?

— What are the challenges facing the judiciary in India?

— What are the efforts taken by the Judiciary to overcome these challenges?

— What is Article 142?

— What are the conditions provided in the constitution for impeachment of judges?

— How does corruption erode the trust of citizens in public institutions?

Key Takeaways:

— On Tuesday, The Indian Express first reported that the book “Exploring Society: India and Beyond” – Part 2, which was released Monday, featured a section on challenges faced by the judicial system, listing “corruption” and “massive backlog…on account of multiple reasons, such as a lack of an adequate number of judges, complicated legal procedures, and poor infrastructure”.

— Later Tuesday, NCERT halted the book’s sale. On Wednesday, the Council expressed “regret” for what it said was an “inadvertent error” even as the CJI slammed the book’s contents while the Supreme Court registered a suo motu case.

The section in NCERT’s Social Science textbook for Class 8. The section in NCERT’s Social Science textbook for Class 8.

— The order said that “while the publication extensively dedicates an entire chapter to the role of judiciary in our society”, it “washes off with one stroke of pen, the illustrious history associated with the Supreme Court, the High Courts and District Courts” and has “conspicuously omitted… the substantial contributions made by these institutions towards the preservation of democratic fabric.”

— It said the text of the book “unfortunately fails to acknowledge the imperative role of the judiciary, which it undertakes in upholding constitutional morality and the basic structure doctrine, which are the lifeblood of the Indian citizenry’s public existence”.

— The bench, however, stressed that its intention was not to “suppress criticism”. The “need for judicial intervention has arisen… from the imperative to safeguard the pedagogical integrity of the national curriculum. Young students in their formative years are only beginning to navigate the nuances of public life and the constitutional architecture that sustains it. It is fundamentally improper to expose them to a biased narrative that may engender permanent misconceptions at this tender age,” it said.

— Issuing show cause notice, the bench said, “If proved to be a deliberate move, it will undoubtedly amount to belittling the dignity of the institution and interfering with the administration of justice besides scandalising the institution.” The court will hear the matter next after the Holi recess.

From the front page: At Cabinet meeting, Modi inquired who is monitoring textbooks

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken strong exception to the inclusion of a section on “Corruption in the Judiciary” in the NCERT Social Science textbook for Class 8, sources said Thursday.

— Expressing his anguish, Modi, at a Cabinet meeting held Tuesday, was said to have asked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to find out who was responsible for this and who should be held accountable.

From the Editorial Page: We need to talk about judicial corruption

— Prashant Bhushan writes: Though several challenges face the judiciary, including access to justice, the nature and quality of judicial appointments, and the independence of the judiciary, there is little doubt that corruption is among them.

— This is not to say that corruption in other institutions of the state is a less serious challenge. There is undoubtedly corruption in the executive branch. Given that, corruption in the judiciary also remains a grave and deep-rooted problem, and one that is widely recognised by the public.

— Transparency International, in its 2007 Global Corruption Report, found that 77 per cent of the people surveyed in India described the judicial system as corrupt. Since that time, there is little to suggest that corruption in the judiciary has reduced, as is clear from several recent cases.

— There exists no independent mechanism for the investigation of complaints against judges of the higher judiciary. The only constitutionally prescribed process is impeachment, which is in practice virtually illusory.

— Its initiation requires the signatures of at least 100 members of the Lok Sabha or 50 members of the Rajya Sabha, thereby making the process dependent on the prevailing political will, rather than the merits of the complaint.

— In response to a starred question in the Lok Sabha on the number of complaints received against judges of the higher judiciary, the Ministry of Law and Justice on February 13 responded that 8,630 complaints were received in the office of the Chief Justice of India against sitting judges during the last 10 years, which are handled under the in-house mechanism

— Judicial corruption may manifest in many forms other than financial corruption, including abuse of discretion, nepotism, conflict of interest, misuse of authority. Corruption at high levels has been acknowledged by several judges/Chief Justices of the Supreme Court.

— Judicial corruption must be properly understood and openly discussed. Only through public discourse can meaningful corrective measures be implemented. The more the judiciary tries to suppress discussion or restrict access to information, the more distrust is likely to grow in the minds of citizens.

Do You Know:

— Hitesh Jain writes: The existing system of appointing judges through a collegium has been at the centre of a longstanding debate. This system is not rooted in the Constitution, which calls for government intervention, but has been established by the Supreme Court (SC) via its judgments.

— This is unlike what is followed in most democracies because of its clandestine nature. The Collegium publishes no official criteria and there are no recorded discussions or public explanations for appointments, promotions or transfers.

— Aside from appointments to the judiciary, elevations of advocates as “Senior Advocates” are also conspicuously conducted behind closed doors. There is no reasoning provided as to why an advocate is elevated or held back. The elevation procedure is routinely criticised for being driven by corridor politics, creating unexplained exclusivity.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Behind fire and cash, in the Justice Varma case, the burning issue

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2019)

1. The motion to impeach a Judge of the Supreme Court of India cannot be rejected by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha as per the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

2. The Constitution of India defines and gives details of what constitutes incapacity and proved misbehaviour’ of the Judges of the Supreme Court of India.

3. The details of the process of impeachment of the Judges of the Supreme Court of India are given in the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

4. If the motion for the impeachment of a Judge is taken up for voting, the law requires the motion to be backed by each House of the Parliament and supported by a majority of total membership of that House and by not less than two-thirds of total members of that House present and voting.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 3 and 4 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

“Constitutionally guaranteed judicial independence is a prerequisite of democracy.” Comment. (UPSC CSE 2023)

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

What’s the ongoing story: IN A matter concerning construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) on forest land, the Centre has submitted to the Supreme Court that once individual forest rights are duly recognised under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, the need to obtain a prior approval from the Union government under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 shall not arise, The Indian Express has learnt.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the PMAY?

— What is FRA, 2006?

— How is it different from the Van (Samvardhan Evam Sanrakshan) Adhiniyam?

— What is the objective of enacting FRA?

— Who are the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs)?

— What are the efforts made by the government for PVTGs?

Key Takeaways:

— It also said that under Section 3 of FRA, recognition of forest rights includes the right to hold and live on forest land, and the right to habitation after following due process and verification by the Gram Sabha.

— The Centre’s submissions were filed in a joint affidavit of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The affidavit was filed following the SC’s direction to the two ministries in September 2025 to hold consultations on the scope, method and manner of enabling construction of houses within the forest, keeping in mind the mandate of FCA, 1980, and the need to evolve a system where there is convergence in the working of FRA and FCA.

— The FRA, 2006 recognises historical rights of Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas while the FCA or Van (Samvardhan Evam Sanrakshan) Adhiniyam regulates use of forest land, including diversions for non-forestry activity. In previous filings before the SC, the Tribal Affairs Ministry had submitted that the entitlement to benefits under the PM Awas-Gramin Yojana was an extension of their recognised rights under the FRA.

— The matter before the SC concerns a civil appeal and a contempt petition in relation to construction of houses under PMAY-G on forest land for a small Sahariya community belonging to the particularly vulnerable tribal group, in Binega village in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

— The community of 63 families has appealed against an order of the National Green Tribunal, which held the PMAY-G constructions as violative of FCA.

— The outcome of the case will have a bearing on implementation of government schemes, which seek to improve the socio-economic conditions of PVTGs through convergence and saturation.

Do You Know:

— PVTGs are a sub-classification of the Scheduled Tribes (STs) or a section of STs who are considered more vulnerable than regular STs. The PVTG list was created by the government with the aim to improve on priority the living standards of endangered tribal groups.

— PVTGs are severely marginalised due to their isolation, low population, and distinct socio-economic and cultural traits. They struggle with limited access to basic services, social discrimination, and vulnerability to displacement from development and natural disasters. They have little political representation, hindering their participation in decision-making.

— The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is a flagship housing credit-linked subsidy scheme launched by the Government of India in 2015 to provide affordable housing to the economically weaker sections and lower-income groups of the country.

— PMAY has two components: one for urban areas (PMAY-U) and another for rural areas (PMAY-G or PMAY-R). PMAY-U caters to the housing needs of the urban poor, while PMAY-G/R addresses the requirements of the rural poor.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget of the day: Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)

📍Centre defends Forest Rights Act in Supreme Court, says law restores dignity and livelihoods of forest communities

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2019)

1. As per recent amendment to the Indian Forest Act, 1927, forest dwellers have the right to fell the bamboos grown on forest areas.

2. As per the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, bamboo is a minor forest produce.

3. The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 allows ownership of minor forest produce to forest dwellers.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

(4) Consider the following statements about Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in India: (UPSC CSE 2019)

1. PVTGs reside in 18 States and one Union Territory.

2. A stagnant or declining population is one of the criteria for determining PVTG status.

3. There are 95 PVTGs officially notified in the country so far.

4. Irular and Konda Reddi tribes are included in the list of PVTGs.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 2, 3 and 4

(c) 1, 2 and 4

(d) 1, 3 and 4

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

What’s the ongoing story: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s arrival in India on Friday will mark a significant moment for the bilateral relationship that has gone through an arc of downs and ups over the last two-and-half years. Carney will land in Mumbai and later visit New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before wrapping up his trip on March 2.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the status of the India-Canada relationship?

— What were the reasons for the constraints in the India-Canada relationship?

— How significant is Canada for India in the current geopolitics?

— What are the areas of cooperation between India and Canada?

— What efforts have been made by both the nations to mend their ties?

— How are both nations engaging in the counter-terrorism measures?

— What is the role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening ties with other countries?

Key Takeaways:

— Even a year back, such a visit would have been unthinkable. Bilateral ties unravelled in 2023 under Justin Trudeau over the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar. The unprecedented diplomatic crisis had political, economic and geopolitical consequences. The impact on the people-to-people ties, too, was immense.

— After Carney took charge in early 2025, both the Canadian and Indian governments put in a tremendous amount of heavy-lifting to build back the relationship and shield it from the fallout of Trudeau’s Nijjar allegations.

— A former central banker, Carney was keen to reset ties with India, a major economic partner. He approached the Nijjar killing as a law enforcement and judicial issue that was best delinked from political and economic relations. So, he made the first move by inviting Modi to the G7 leaders’ outreach summit in June last year in Kananaskis, Canada.

— To firewall the relationship from the Nijjar investigation, both sides have created a separate framework under their National Security Advisors to discuss “transnational crimes”. This mechanism is specifically meant to address the concerns related to pro-Khalistani activities in Canada.

— Notwithstanding the relatively brief strain in ties, India and Canada have typically enjoyed strong cooperation in sectors such as politics, business, investment and people-to-people relationships. Here’s a look at the pillars of cooperation and how the two governments are looking to build on them.

— At last year’s G20 Leaders’ Summit, Canada and India agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to double two-way trade to $70 billion by 2030. In 2024, India was Canada’s seventh-largest goods and services trading partner, with two-way trade at $30.8 billion.

— India’s major exports to Canada are pharmaceutical products, machinery parts and mechanical appliances, iron and steel products, electronic goods, organic chemicals, jewelry, gems, textile and seafood. India’s major imports from Canada include pulses, fertilizers (potash) and minerals.

— According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Canada is the 17th largest foreign investor in India. Its cumulative investment of $4.18 billion from April 2000 to June 2025 represented 0.56% of the total FDI inflows into India.

— India and Canada have regularly engaged in dialogue and cooperation on global security issues, including counter-terrorism, cyber security and regional stability. The counter-terrorism engagement has largely taken place through the framework of the ‘Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism’ set up in 1997.

— With Canada’s vast natural resources and India’s expanding energy demand, energy cooperation remains a key pillar of the bilateral relationship. The partnership encompasses both conventional and renewable sources, with Canada pitching itself as a reliable supplier of oil, gas, LNG, LPG, crude oil, and critical minerals.

— The education sector has significantly strengthened people-to-people ties between the two countries. Indian students represent the largest group of international students in Canada. More than 3.92 lakh Indian students were studying in Canada as of December 31, 2024.

— With over 1.8 million Indo-Canadians and approximately a million non-resident Indians, Canada is home to one of the largest and most vibrant Indian diasporas in the world. Indo-Canadians have had a profound impact across a wide range of sectors, and their influence continues to grow.

— Canada is an important strategic partner for major western powers — it is part of the G7 grouping and shares the table with the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan. It also shares intelligence with the Five Eyes grouping which also includes the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. All these countries are also close strategic partners for India.

— Last fall, on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Canada, India and Australia entered into a new trilateral technology and innovation partnership to deepen strategic collaboration on critical and emerging technologies and drive further diversification of supply chains toward a secure, sustainable, and resilient future.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Canada’s claims against Indian officials: threats, extortion, Lawrence Bishnoi angle, and other details

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

‘Indian diaspora has a decisive role to play in the politics and economy of America and European Countries’. Comment with examples. (UPSC CSE 2020)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

General Studies-III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security

What’s the ongoing story: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday unveiled India’s first publicly articulated national counter terror strategy document, PRAHAAR. Running into eight pages, the document lays out a broad framework of India’s approach to terrorism, the steps already taken over the years, and the plans it envisages for the future.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Know the evolution of India’s counter-terrorism doctrine

— What are the challenges faced by India in preventing terrorism?

— What are the new emerging security challenges in India?

— What are the efforts made by the government to counter these new emerging threats?

— Understand the security apparatus of India to fight terrorism

— Know about various agencies involved in countering terrorism

Key Takeaways:

— PRAHAAR situates India’s terrorism challenge in a broad threat landscape shaped by decades of cross-border violence, the presence of global jihadist networks such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS, and the accelerating use of technology including drones, encrypted communications, dark web platforms, crypto-financing, cyber attacks, and attempts to access CBRNED (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive, Digital) materials, while avoiding a narrow focus on any single theatre.

— It proposes a seven-pillar response centred on

* intelligence-led prevention and real-time inter-agency coordination to disrupt propaganda, sleeper cells, funding, and arms networks;

* swift, proportionate response led by local police and backed by specialised counter-terror forces;

* aggregation of capacities through police modernisation and standardised training;

* firm adherence to human rights and the rule of law;

* graded de-radicalisation and community engagement with attention to youth and women; alignment of international cooperation through intelligence sharing, legal assistance, extradition, and multilateral designations;

* recovery and resilience through a whole-of-society approach involving civil administration, professionals, NGOs, and communities, underpinned by a clear political stance of zero tolerance for terrorism without linking it to any religion or identity.

— Substantively, many of the tools PRAHAAR mentions — MAC, NSG, NIA, UAPA, CAPFs, community outreach, socioeconomic schemes — already exist and are in use; the document does not suddenly create new agencies or powers. The “newness” lies in putting them together in a single, public, national-level policy and strategy.

— Until now, India’s CT architecture was scattered across laws, internal SOPs, cabinet decisions and state level arrangements.

— Both the US and the UK have published counter-terror strategy documents. The then Trump administration spelt out the nation’s policy on terrorism in The US National Strategy for Counterterrorism (USNSCT) in 2018, supplemented by the Strategic Framework for Countering Terrorism and Targeted Violence (CTTV) by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2020.

— Granular details: PRAHAAR sets out principles — intelligence-led policing, MAC and JTFI sharing inputs, roles for police and specialised forces, training through BPR&D and NSG, and socio-economic schemes — but does not break these down into public objectives, sub-programmes or agency-specific tasks.

— Oversight and metrics: PRAHAAR stresses rule of law but does not embed public reporting or independent strategy-level review. There is no commitment in the text to annual public reporting on PRAHAAR’s implementation. In the US, DHS has committed to annual assessments to Congress and measurable improvements; in the UK, CONTEST is delivered through formal reporting lines across departments and local CT structures.

— Narrower ideological canvas: PRAHAAR focuses mainly on cross-border and jihadi terrorism, while Western strategies explicitly address extreme right-wing and hybrid forms of extremism.

— Any strategy document is only as good as its percolation to the grassroots and its implementation. For PRAHAAR to matter beyond Delhi, MHA will need to follow it up with clear, possibly state-wise guidelines translating the seven pillars into day-to-day policing, intelligence sharing, prison management and community engagement. It will also require capacity-building for state ATS units and district police.

— PRAHAAR’s strengths are its explicit rejection of religious profiling, its formal recognition of human rights and the rule of law as a pillar of CT, and its attempt to knit together security and development. Its weaknesses are the lack of operational detail, oversight and metrics in the public version, and the challenge of turning aspirational phrases into routines at the thana and district level.

Do You Know:

— The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has become an integral part of India’s internal security framework. It has established a strong track record with a high conviction rate of around 95 per cent, which bolsters public confidence and serves as a deterrent to terror outfits. This agency also acts as a repository of terrorism-related intelligence and facilitates intelligence sharing and coordination between central and state agencies.

— The NIA also conducts regular training programmes for police forces across India with a view to enhancing national counter-terrorism capabilities. It has been instrumental in apprehending several terror groups, disrupting various terror modules, and preventing some attempted attacks.

— The agency is also credited with cutting off key financial networks that support terror outfits and fuel terror operations that contributed to the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. These efforts collectively underline the significance of NIA to national security.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why NIA remains central to India’s counter-terror architecture

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Analyse the complexity and intensity of terrorism, its causes, linkages and obnoxious nexus. Also suggest measures required to be taken to eradicate the menace of terrorism. (UPSC CSE 2021)

THE IDEAS PAGE

DIS/AGREE: The Best of both sides

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present- significant events, personalities, issues.

What’s the ongoing story: As part of its “series of steps towards shedding the vestiges of colonial mindset and embracing India’s heritage”, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the bust of freedom fighter and the first and only Indian governor general of independent India, C Rajagopalachari, at the grand open staircase near Ashok Mandap at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which will replace the bust of Edwin Lutyens, the architect of New Delhi.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Who was Edwin Lutyens?

— What are the major architectures built during the British colonial period?

— What are the chief features of these architectures?

— What is decolonisation?

— Understand the efforts made by the independent India for decolonisation

— What was the contribution of C. Rajagopalachari in India’s freedom struggle?

Key Takeaways:

— Swapna Liddle writes: As Viceroy’s House, which we now know as Rashtrapati Bhavan, was nearing completion early in 1929, its architect, Edwin Lutyens, wrote to his wife that he was happy with how good it looked, and that it was “original in that it is built in India for India, Indian”.

— In describing the building as “Indian”, Lutyens was referring to the many ways in which it drew inspiration from the long and rich tradition of Indian architecture. Rashtrapati Bhavan’s monumental dome is closely modelled on the ancient Buddhist Great Stupa at Sanchi.

— The chhatris (cupolas) that adorn the parapets are typically Indian forms, as is the prominent chhajja (drip stone) that extends right around the building. There are jaalis (carved pierced stone screens) that are near copies of those in the Mughal Red Fort. The sculpted elephants that guard the entrances could never have looked at home in the architect’s native Britain.

— Lutyens is generally acknowledged as one of the greatest architects of his time, and within his large body of work, it is his buildings in New Delhi that are perhaps most admired for their striking originality. But we must not lose sight of the process through which this end was achieved, for it was not simply a product of Lutyens’s genius.

— Lutyens was responding to the very specific demands of his clients — Charles Hardinge, Viceroy of India, and George V, the British monarch, who insisted that the town plan and architecture of New Delhi should pay homage to Indian history and architectural traditions.

— The British would build a new capital here, just as a series of Indian powers had. It was also decided that the town plan and architecture of this city would explicitly reflect the history and traditions of Delhi and India.

— To this end, New Delhi’s main avenue, or Central Vista, was laid parallel to the main ceremonial avenue of the Mughal city — the street we know as Chandni Chowk. The Central Vista also connected Viceroy’s House to Purana Qila, which was, in popular tradition, believed to be the site of ancient Indraprastha.

— It was in this context that Lutyens, along with the architect Herbert Baker, was engaged and instructed to design the major government buildings in a style that was recognisably Indian. This political background is crucial to understanding how Lutyens, while working for a colonial government, nevertheless designed for Viceroy’s House a building that he described as “Indian”, a building that was later considered eminently suitable for the place of work and residence of the President of independent India.

— Whenever I have passed by Lutyens’s bust in Rashtrapati Bhavan, I have thought of this. The spirit of India is resilient and indomitable, and found expression even during colonial rule, through the work of a British architect.

— Vamsee Juluri writes: There are two ways to think about decolonisation after the replacement of colonial architect Edward Lutyens’s bust from Rashtrapati Bhavan with that of nationalist icon C Rajagopalachari.

— One view is that it is merely a gesture calculated to please voters. Another holds that this is pure democracy in action. It represents a near-universal view among Indians that the European colonisation of India was not a good thing.

— In the summer of 2020, the US saw a massive uprising against racism and colonialism, which brought down statues everywhere…. Yet, a good portion of college-age Americans maintain that colonialism and racism are real and must be fought in the forms in which they still most persist.

— A Nehruvian idea of decolonisation has dominated Indian intellectual spaces for decades. This is mocked, derided, and sometimes reasonably critiqued by those in Hindutva circles.

— Yet, there has been nothing close to a Hindu view of global decolonisation advanced either in India or abroad by the supposedly Hindu nationalist government of the past 12 years. Names are changed. Buildings and statues are swapped.

— Yet, if an intelligent Indian student had to honestly express to a group of peers abroad what decolonisation means to us today, it would not rise to the level of understanding, insight and elegance that an earlier generation of students like those we see in old viral video clips show us.

— This, of course, is not their fault alone but that of our overall approach to learning today, especially in the humanities and social sciences. All we do is seemingly import categories for understanding our experiences and ourselves, and then export bodies which express the same.

— We are stuck arguing whether it was Brahmins, the British, or the Mughals who colonised us, and whether it is the Left or the Right that is better at decolonising us, while ghastly realities of wars on nature and culture grow around us and into us.

— The harshest legacy of colonisation may well be our mental self-colonisation. Only a deep return to memory, intergenerational continuity, reverence for nature and culture — and the rise of a leadership respectful of intellectual investment in education and arts — can change, if at all, the way things are.

Do You Know:

— Born in London in 1869, Edwin Lutyens was a prominent British architect who designed large parts of New Delhi. He was engaged to design prominent buildings of the city in 1912, after the capital was shifted from Kolkata to New Delhi. This included Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block. He also designed the Cenotaph in London and was knighted in 1918.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | Rajagopalachari installed, Lutyens removed: What you need to know about both personalities

📍Decolonisation and its discontents

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(5) With reference to C.Rajagopalachari, consider the following statements:

1. He was the first and only Indian Governor-General of independent India.

2. He led the Salt Satyagraha march in Madras Province from Tiruchi to Vedaranyam.

3. He founded the Swatantra Party, which advocated a market-oriented economy.

4. He was awarded ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 1954

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

ALSO IN NEWS Smoother access for start-ups, swifter claim disposal in latest Railway reforms To simplify the process of inviting innovative ideas from new players and providing them with required financial support, the Railways has launched a Rail Tech Policy for start-ups. On Thursday, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Rail Tech Portal, stating that it will pave the way for large-scale use of technology and enable systematic engagement with start-ups. At a press conference, he also announced reforms in the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) for faster disposal of accident claims. The complex social world of macaques, through the eyes of Punch In the seven short months of its life, a lot has happened to Punch the monkey, from being rejected by its mother at birth to becoming an Internet sensation. The viral video clips of Punch, from the Ichikawa zoo in Japan, have led to curiosity about its species, the Japanese macaque. Punch was given a stuffed orangutan by its zoo keepers after its mother left. In videos watched millions of times across the world, Punch can be seen clinging to the toy as other monkeys behave aggressively towards it or completely ignore it. A new compact to reshape India’s cities Srinivas Katikithala writes: India’s urbanisation story is entering a decisive phase. Cities today account for a dominant share of the country’s GDP, host its most dynamic economic clusters and increasingly shape the quality of life of millions. Yet they also face persistent infrastructure deficits, climate vulnerabilities, fiscal constraints and institutional fragmentation. The challenge is to urbanise productively, sustainably and inclusively. The recently approved Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) represents a significant shift. With a central assistance outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore over FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31, and a design expected to catalyse nearly Rs 4 lakh crore of total investment, the fund marks a transition towards a market-linked, reform-driven and outcome-oriented framework for urban infrastructure.

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1. (b) 2. (c) 3. (b) 4. (c) 5. (d)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for February 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨