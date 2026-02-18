UPSC Key: India-France Year of Innovation, Data law, and Black boxes

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 18, 2026. If you missed the February 17, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: India and France elevated their bilateral ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership following talks in Mumbai Tuesday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

— Know about the historical background of the India-France relationship

— What are the areas of cooperation between India and France?

— What do you understand from the elevation of bilateral ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership?

— Know about the features of the H125 light utility helicopter

— What is the significance of Rafale fighter aircraft for India?

— What are the major defence equipment where India and France are cooperating?

— In light of the India-France bilateral relations, understand the deepening relationship between India and Europe. Why is it significant?

— What is strategic autonomy?

Key Takeaways:

— With the meeting resulting in 21 important outcomes in areas ranging from defence to critical minerals, tech and innovation to startups, advanced materials to health and skilling, Modi underlined that “this partnership will provide stability and progress” in “this era of unpredictable global dynamics”.

— Macron, who will travel to New Delhi for the AI Impact summit Wednesday, said India is one of the most trusted partners of France. “From Rafale jets to submarines, we are expanding defence cooperation,” he said.

— The two leaders virtually inaugurated the H125 light utility helicopter final assembly line of Tata-Airbus in Karnataka. The delivery of the first ‘Made in India’ H125 is expected in early 2027. It will also be available for export in the South Asian region.

— The facility, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, will strengthen India’s aeronautical manufacturing capabilities, lead to skilling of the workforce, create jobs and give impetus to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

— Modi and Macron launched the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.

— The major outcomes included:

* Establishment of an annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue to regularly review implementation of the elevated partnership and Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

* Launched the India-France Year of Innovation, Technology and Innovation, and the India-France Innovation Network.

* Renewed the agreement on defence cooperation, and agreed on a joint venture between BEL and Safran to produce Hammer missiles in India.

* Reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments.

* Decided on the constitution of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group on Critical and Emerging Technologies including defence.

* Joint Declaration of Intent for Cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals.

* Amending the Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between India and France.

* Signed a Letter of Intent between T-Hub and Nord France on strategic cooperation in start-up ecosystems, innovation and technology.

* Signed a Memorandum of Understanding for scientific collaboration.

* Joint Declaration of Intent on establishing an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology, launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi.

* Signed a Letter of Intent between DBT and ANRS on Cooperation in Research and Development on Infectious Diseases and Global Health Research.

* Signed an agreement for the establishment of the Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences, and a letter of Intent to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.

* Signed renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty on Renewable Energy Cooperation.

From the Front page: Push for Rafale indigenous content, MRO facilities for aeroengines

— The 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue, held in Bengaluru Tuesday, witnessed a strong push for enhancing indigenous content — up to 50 per cent — in the Rafale fighter aircraft to be manufactured in India, and for setting up Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facilities in India for different varieties of French aero engines, senior officials told The Indian Express.

— Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin, who co-chaired the annual defence dialogue, discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of military equipment, a Ministry of Defence statement said.

— The dialogue is a structured ministerial-level bilateral meeting to review and guide defence and security cooperation. Prior to the meeting, the French Defence Minister was presented with a Guard of Honour at HAL airport upon her arrival.

— In 2024, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had signed an airframer contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt Ltd to begin the joint design, development, manufacture, supply and support of a new generation high-power engine ‘Aravalli’ for two helicopters which it is designing and developing – the 13-ton medium-lift class Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the Deck-Based Multi Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

— SAFHAL is a joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL and is tasked with the design, development, production, sales and support of new generation helicopter engines in India.

— LAUNCHING THE ‘India-France Year of Innovation’ along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that it was the starting point for an unprecedented level of integration between the two knowledge-based economies

— “The development of the Trishna satellite shows what can be achieved when scientific excellence and industrial expertise are brought together. It will enable the countries to monitor and understand climate change better,” he said, speaking of the collaborative endeavour in 2024 between the ISRO and French space agency CNES.

— He lauded other initiatives between the two countries, including the farm-to-plate project led by the French institute in Puducherry, tracking agricultural products, to the coming together of professionals of both countries for new experiences like the National Museum in Delhi and the Maritime museum complex in Gujarat.

— C. Raja Mohan writes: President Emmanuel Macron may not be riding high at home in France, but in Delhi, he draws immense political affection. Macron has carved out a distinctive place for Paris in Delhi’s strategic calculus.

— His visit to Mumbai and Delhi this week — his fourth to India since assuming office in 2017 — consolidates the significant transformation in bilateral ties in technology and defence, as well as the Indo-Pacific, over the last decade.

— Macron’s visit is not simply about deepening a robust bilateral partnership. It reflects India’s exploration of what might be called a “multipolar West”. Europe is no longer seen merely as an adjunct to Washington or a passive player in the arena of US-China rivalry. It is an important global actor in its own right, capable of contributing to India’s economic and technological transformation while widening Delhi’s spielraum — or the space for manoeuvre abroad.

— It is worth recalling that France was among the earliest proponents of political activism in favour of a “multipolar world” — well before Russia and China made it a central theme of their diplomacy. Paris has also consistently advocated European “strategic autonomy”. This shared vocabulary has created a measure of comfort between Delhi and Paris.

— Beyond rhetorical convergence, though, is the deepening practical cooperation under the Horizon 2047 framework that lends substance to the partnership. Horizon 2047, unveiled in 2023, is a long-term India-France roadmap committing both countries to collaboration in defence, technology, space, energy and the Indo-Pacific through 2047, when India marks a century of independence.

— As global debates over AI governance intensify, India and France have presented themselves as advocates of a “third way”. Between American corporate concentration and Chinese state-centric control, both seek regulatory frameworks that protect sovereignty while encouraging innovation. Whether this approach can shape global norms remains uncertain, given the US and China’s lead in AI development.

— It is important to note that Delhi and Paris are not constructing their partnership in opposition to the US. Washington, in any case, is increasingly focused on regaining its dominance of the Western Hemisphere.

— Successive administrations in Washington have pressed their allies for more burden-sharing. Trump wants Europe and India to assume greater responsibility in Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific. This American emphasis on regional self-reliance creates space — and incentive — for Delhi and Paris, along with Brussels, to do more together in their shared neighbourhood.

— What does all of this compute into?

— First, Delhi now recognises that the idea of a “collective West” is a misleading one. There is considerable variation in interests within the West. A strong partnership with France — and a more geopolitically self-aware Europe — allows Delhi to diversify its engagement within the Western world.

— Second, it reduces overdependence on any single capital in the Global North. Engaging a Europe that is rediscovering agency widens India’s strategic options. Cooperation among Delhi, Paris and Brussels can help mitigate shared economic and geopolitical vulnerabilities in a more complex global order.

— Over the last decade, France has deepened bilateral ties with India, played a key role in facilitating Delhi’s wider engagement with Europe and created conditions for a self-assured Indian engagement with America.

— The Macron moment, therefore, is not merely about personal and bilateral warmth. It reflects a broader shift in Delhi’s geopolitical imagination — towards a more differentiated understanding of the West.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How the French Revolution inspired the Indian Constituent Assembly

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) Consider the following countries: (UPSC CSE 2015)

1. China

2. France.

3. India

4. Israel

5. Pakistan

Which among the above are Nuclear Weapons States as recognized by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, commonly known as Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT)?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

What can France learn from the Indian Constitution’s approach to secularism? (UPSC CSE 2019)

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

What’s the ongoing story: Three separate PIL petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act).

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the key features of the DPDP Act?

— What are the concerns related to the amendment to the RTI Act?

— What is the significance of the RTI Act?

— What is investigative journalism?

— What are the laws related to data governance in India?

— What was the SC’s Puttaswamy judgment of 2017?

— How are data fiduciaries determined?

Key Takeaways:

— While the statute was enacted to safeguard digital privacy of individuals, the petitioners argue that the Act — and the Rules notified under it — paradoxically undermines the fundamental Right to Information (RTI), handicaps investigative journalism, and expands state surveillance powers.

— The petitions have been filed by the National Campaign for Peoples’ Right to Information (NCPRI), a civil society network instrumental in the enactment of the RTI Act; Venkatesh Nayak, a transparency advocate; and The Reporters’ Collective Trust, a group of investigative journalists.

— A central point made by all three petitioners concerns the amendment to the RTI Act, 2005. Section 44(3) of the DPDP Act alters Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, which governs the disclosure of personal information held by public authorities.

— Before this amendment, public officials could deny personal information requested under the Act only if it had no relationship to any public activity or interest, or if it caused an “unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the individual”.

— The unamended Section 8(1)(j) also contained a public interest exception, which allowed the public information officer (PIO) to disclose even personal information if they were satisfied that the “larger public interest justifies the disclosure”.

— The substituted Section 8(1)(j) now simply exempts “information which relates to personal information”. The NCPRI petition states that this amendment “extinguishes” the statutory power of PIOs to weigh public interest against privacy.

— The NCPRI petition contends that this converts a “carefully calibrated privacy exemption into an absolute bar”, thereby shielding corrupt officials. Nayak’s petition calls this a “death knell for participatory democracy” and “ruinous to ideas of open governance”.

— All three petitions invoke the Supreme Court’s landmark Puttaswamy judgment of 2017, which mandates that any restriction on fundamental rights must satisfy the “proportionality test”.

— The Reporters’ Collective petition highlights an adverse effect on the freedom of the press. Under the DPDP Act, journalists collecting data on individuals — for instance, while investigating a fraudulent scheme or reporting on government beneficiaries — may be classified as “data fiduciaries”. This classification, under the Act, imposes onerous obligations such as giving notice to and obtaining consent from the very individuals being investigated.

— The petition argues that this requirement is “infeasible” and “counter-productive” for the purpose of investigative journalism. If the person to whom the data relates does not give consent, Section 12 of the Act mandates that their data be erased by the data fiduciary. The petition argues this would “[make] post-facto validation of a news report or article impossible”.

— The petition also warns of a “chilling effect” due to the high penalties (rising up to Rs 250 crore) prescribed under the Act. The threat of such “unaffordable penalties”, the petition argues, will dissuade journalists from reporting on matters of public interest involving personal data.

— Nayak and the Reporters’ Collective also allege that the Data Protection Board of India — the body tasked with enforcing the Act and imposing penalties — lacks independence.

— Under the newly notified Rules for implementing the Act, the search-cum-selection committee for appointing the board’s chairperson and members consists entirely of government secretaries and experts nominated by the government.

Do You Know:

— The RTI Act, which came into force in October 2005, was seen as a significant development towards freedom of information. It gave ordinary citizens the right to request information from government bodies, making authorities accountable for their actions and decisions.

— According to the official site of the Right to Information, “the basic object of the RTI Act is to empower the citizens, promote transparency and accountability in the working of the Government, contain corruption, and make our democracy work for the people in a real sense.” These are the four pillars of the Act.

— Union Minister Vaishnav, in response to the opposition claims, underlined that protection of personal information was important as the Supreme Court in the Puttaswamy judgment had held privacy to be an integral part of the Right to Life. This data protection act is in harmony with both privacy and transparency in public life.

— In August, 2017, a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India in K. Puttaswamy v Union of India Case ruled unanimously that “the right to privacy is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the freedoms guaranteed by Part III of the Constitution”.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: Why is Right To Information Act important for UPSC?

📍Centre may shorten data protection law compliance timeline for Big Tech

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) Which of the following adopted a law on data protection and privacy for its citizens known as General Data Protection Regulation’ in April 2016 and started implementation of it from 25th May, 2018? (UPSC CSE 2019)

(a) Australia

(b) Canada

(c) The European Union

(d) The United States of America

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story: Weeks after the Learjet 45 aircraft carrying then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed on January 28, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said Tuesday (February 17) that both flight recorders or “black boxes” had sustained fire damage. While data was successfully retrieved from one recorder, the agency has sought foreign technical assistance for the rest.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Read about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

— How does AAIB investigate aircraft accidents?

— What are black boxes?

— How has the aviation sector evolved in India?

— What is the difference between the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR)?

— How do black boxes help investigators reconstruct the events leading to an aircraft crash?

— What are the challenges of the civil aviation sector?

Key Takeaways:

— Initial information from the crash site indicated that low visibility conditions in the area might have played a role in the accident. The data from the recorders, along with the wreckage, are expected to help reconstruct the events leading up to the crash.

— The black box, or aircraft flight recorder, has been around in some form since the 1930s, when French engineer François Hussenot originated a data recorder equipped with sensors that would optically project around 10 parameters onto a photographic film.

— The film ran continuously in a box constructed to prevent any light from entering it, lending it the name “black box”. The name has endured ever since, even though the external metal casing has always been orange, to help its speedy identification and retrieval.

— The invention of the box, however, is credited to Australian jet fuel expert David Ronald de Mey Warren, who was reportedly inspired by a miniature recorder he had seen at a trade fair. While analysing the mid-air explosion of the world’s first commercial jet aircraft, the British de Havilland Comet jetliners in 1953, he concluded that in-flight recordings could help analyse the events leading to the crash.

— Despite limited success and heavy resistance from pilots who feared increased surveillance, in 1956, he created a prototype he called the ARL Flight Memory Unit, which could store up to four hours of voice and flight instrument data.

— Most aircraft today are mandatorily equipped with two black boxes, the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and the flight data recorder (FDR). The CVR records radio transmissions and other sounds in the cockpit, including the conversations between the pilots and the engine noises. The FDR, on the other hand, records numerous technical details pertaining to the flight itself, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical acceleration, autopilot status, etc.

— The FDR data helps investigators to reconstruct the flight by generating a video simulation. This helps them visualise the aircraft’s altitude, power settings, instrument readings and other flight characteristics. It typically takes 10-15 days to analyse the data recovered from the black boxes after a crash.

— The recorders are stored inside a unit made of a strong material such as steel or titanium, and are insulated from extreme heat, cold, and wetness. These boxes are equipped towards the tail end of the aircraft, which usually sustains the least impact from a crash.

— These recorders are equipped with a beacon that can send out ultrasound signals for 30 days, which becomes handy when planes crash into water bodies. However, in some cases, like the Malaysian Airlines MH370 flight, the recorders weren’t found.

Do You Know:

— An attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAIB is responsible for the classification of ‘safety occurrences’ involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents. All accidents and serious incidents involving aircraft with an All Up Weight (AUW) of more than 2250 kgs or turbojet aircraft are investigated by the specialised investigation agency.

— Once an occurrence is classified as an accident or serious incident, an investigator-in-charge or investigators are appointed by AAIB under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017. An investigator-in-charge is responsible for conducting an investigation into the circumstances of an accident or serious incident.

— The initial notification of the occurrence is sent to the country of registry, the country of operator, the country of manufacturer, and the country of design of the aircraft involved. The Accredited Representatives from the countries concerned are associated with the investigation undertaken by AAIB.

— Upon receiving notification of an occurrence, AAIB immediately deputes one or more investigators to reach the site and gather evidence. MoCA officials said the aim of the initial investigation is to gather and preserve perishable evidence for subsequent analysis, which may be lost over time.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍From crash to conclusions: How AAIB investigates aircraft accidents

📍House Panel flagged safety gaps in charter planes months ago

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Examine the development of Airports in India through joint ventures under Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. What are the challenges faced by the authorities in this regard? (UPSC CSE 2017)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life, Awareness in the fields of IT.

What’s the ongoing story: As global AI leaders convene in New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit, it is difficult to ignore their web of interconnected companies and common mentors. Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, is in India for the summit, as is Anthropic’s Dario Amodei. Also in town is Yan LeCun, a mentor to many AI leaders.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its application?

— What are large language models?

— Why is AI research concentrated in a few institutions and companies globally?

— Read about the IndiaAI Mission 2.0.

— How can UPI-like AI services benefit MSMEs in India?

— What are the opportunities and challenges posed by AI?

Key Takeaways:

— If Alan Turing’s 1950 paper laid the foundation for AI and language processing, it was Google’s transformer paper — ‘Attention Is All You Need’, written by eight Google researchers in early 2017 — that set the stage for all the foundational large language models that we have today. The transformer architecture is the common link in the development of LLMs and generative AI tools.

— The world’s most consequential artificial intelligence research is being conducted by a strikingly small circle of scientists who studied mostly under the same mentors, taught in the same rooms and kept recruiting from each other’s labs.

— No surprise then that the AI world is deeply interconnected, with Google DeepMind, OpenAI and Stanford/MIT featuring as the primary hubs for the current generation of AI leaders, with close, often fluid, talent flows. The connections among top AI founders and leaders are built on shared academic backgrounds, research collaborations and moves between major labs.

— India is working on the next phase of its AI Mission, and is focusing on creating a bouquet of ready-to-use artificial intelligence solutions in key sectors for MSMEs, which will be made available on a common digital platform, akin to UPI, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

— On Day 2 of the India AI Impact Summit, Vaishnaw also announced that in coming weeks India will scale its compute capacity beyond the existing 38,000 GPUs with the addition of 20,000 GPUs. Unlike many countries, where AI infrastructure is controlled by a few companies, India’s wide section of its population has been provided AI compute access, he said.

— Regarding India’s sovereign AI models, Vaishnaw said several models launched at the summit have been tested and measured against multiple parameters, and rated higher than many large international AI systems, underscoring India’s innovation capabilities. He noted that Stanford has ranked India among the top three AI nations globally.

— Vaishnaw said over the next two years, more than $200 billion worth of investment is likely to come. He noted the commitment of venture capital firms to deep-tech startups and said investments are coming across all five layers of the AI stack.

— Responding to a question on the impact of AI tools on India’s IT services, which have seen sharp selloffs in the last week, the minister said the sector is one of the country’s biggest strengths, and the government, industry and academia would have to come together in this time of technological transition to figure out the path ahead.

— Vaishnaw, who is also the I&B Minister, also said the government believes news publishers should get fair remuneration from AI companies using their data to build their language models.

— A committee constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in a white paper released last year, recommended a mandatory blanket licence requiring all AI companies to pay royalties for using copyrighted work to creators.

– The recommendations suggest that a committee, constituted by the government, would decide the royalty fee. If implemented, India would become the only country to prescribe a statutory licensing regime for AI developers, with royalty rates prescribed by a government-appointed committee.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | AI Impact Summit 2026 and beyond: What are the must-know AI-related initiatives of India?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) With the present state of development, Artificial Intelligence can effectively do which of the following? (UPSC CSE 2020)

1. Bring down electricity consumption in industrial units

2. Create meaningful short stories and songs

3. Disease diagnosis

4. Text-to-Speech Conversion

5. Wireless transmission of electrical energy

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Introduce the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). How does Al help clinical diagnosis? Do you perceive any threat to privacy of the individual in the use of Al in healthcare? (UPSC CSE 2023)

THE IDEAS PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

What’s the ongoing story: Meeran Chadha Borwankar writes: The Supreme Court has recently criticised state governments for making ad-hoc appointments to the post of Director General of Police (DGP) despite its earlier directions for a minimum assured tenure of two years.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the role and function of DGP?

— What are the reasons for low public trust in police?

— What are the steps that need to be taken to address this?

— What is the 2006 Supreme Court ruling on police reforms?

— How does the delay in the implementation of these police reforms impact law and order?

— What are the challenges of the police system in India?

Key Takeaways:

— The persistent disregard for the Court’s directives is because very few state governments are willing to accept an independent-minded police chief. In today’s highly politicised environment, an officer with professional integrity is often seen as an inconvenience.

— A self-assured police leader, whether a Station House Officer (SHO) or Superintendent of Police (SP), strives to maintain professional standards instead of pandering to the whims of politicians.

— They focus on improving investigation, strengthening evidence, and increasing conviction rates that are sliding down.

— As per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau for 2023, the conviction rate for murders was mere 37.7 per cent and for rape it was lower at 22.7 per cent.

— While many elected representatives sincerely raise public concerns, most have failed to protect institutions that can deliver transparent and efficient services.

— In my view, this reluctance stems from fear and insecurity: Strong institutions reduce dependence on politicians. When citizens can approach offices directly and receive timely service, they no longer need to wait outside politicians’ chambers with folded hands.

— It must also be acknowledged that the police have not always earned public trust. Delays in FIR registration, corruption, and insensitive behaviour are genuine grievances. Police leadership is aware of these shortcomings, and some officers have made efforts to reform the system.

— The Supreme Court’s intervention in the Prakash Singh case in 2006 was a sincere attempt to arrest this decline. Its seven directives —

* fixed tenure for officers on operational duties like the SHO, district SP etc.

* National and state security commissions

* Complaints authorities at different levels

* Separation of investigation from law and order, and

* creation of establishment boards — were designed to promote stability and accountability.

— Unfortunately, most states have implemented these reforms only in form, not in substance.

— Ad-hoc appointments continue. Complaints authorities remain weak or nonexistent. Investigation and law-and-order functions are rarely separated due to chronic vacancies.

— The result is that citizens remain helpless. Courts alone cannot correct this imbalance. Police reforms cannot be driven only by judicial orders; they must be supported by civil society, the media, and committed professionals within the system.

— Court-mandated reforms must be accompanied by meaningful ground-level changes. Strengthening the DGP’s office alone is insufficient. The police station must become the true centre of reforms. Without active citizen participation, sustained public scrutiny, and internal commitment, the system cannot change.

Do You Know:

— The National Police Commission, in its 1979 report, said that “interference with the police system by extraneous sources, especially the politicians, encourages the police personnel to believe that their career advancement does not at all depend on the merits of their professional performance, but can be secured by currying favour with politicians who count” and this “sets the system on the downward slope to decay and total ineffectiveness”.

— Prakash Singh, who served as DGP of UP Police and Assam Police besides other postings, filed a PIL in the Supreme Court post retirement, in 1996, seeking police reforms. In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court in September 2006 had directed all states and Union Territories to bring in police reforms.

— The ruling issued a series of measures that were to be undertaken by the governments to ensure the police could do their work without worrying about any political interference.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Anjana Krishna-Ajit Pawar incident shows why we need police reforms so urgently

📍The 2006 Supreme Court ruling on police reforms; how states circumvent it to influence postings

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) With reference to India, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2021)

1. Judicial custody means an accused is in the custody of the concerned magistrate and such accused is locked-up in police station, not in jail.

2. During judicial custody, the police officer in charge of the case is not allowed to interrogate the suspect without the approval of the court.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

POLITICS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Government policies and interventions, Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life, Awareness in the fields of IT.

\What’s the ongoing story: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources), an AI-powered multilingual tool designed to provide farmers with relevant information in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its application?

— What is Bharat-VISTAAR and its objectives?

— What are the initiatives taken by India to integrate AI and digital technology in various sectors?

— What is Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)?

— What is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission?

— What is the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH)?

— What are the opportunities and challenges posed by AI?

— What are the ethical issues related to AI?

Key Takeaways:

— The new AI tool was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27, and allocated Rs 150 crore.

— Bharat-VISTAAR is an AI-powered multilingual tool that provides information to farmers in their native language through mobile or a simple phone call. The tool offers guidance on crop planning, agricultural practices, pests, weather forecasts, markets, scheme information, eligibility, applications, and grievances. It serves as a single “digital doorway” for farmers to access required information.

— It is a Digital Public Infrastructure initiative in agriculture that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to personalise advice by integrating information from trusted sources across the Centre, state government, and cooperative systems.

— With information about government schemes largely scattered, farmers often struggle to determine their eligibility for schemes, apply for them, check the status of benefits, and get their grievances resolved in time.

— Information on weather, mandi rates, insurance, and soil health is also not available in one place. Farmers must visit several offices and multiple websites to gather all these details. Therefore, a system was needed where farmers could access all the required information in one place.

— Farmers can access Bharat-VISTAAR by dialling the dedicated telephone number 155261 and talking to the AI Assistant, named ‘Bharati’. They can also download a mobile app from the Google Play Store or access it through a web interface link, which functions similarly to the app. The link will be available on the websites of the Agriculture Ministry and in mobile apps such as PM KISAN and PMFBY, according to officials. Besides calling the telephone number, farmers can also have a conversation via chat.

— BharatVistaar will be available 24 hours a day as a ‘digital agriculture expert’. According to officials, farmers can access information about 10 major central schemes after the launch of the AI tool. These schemes are: PM-KISAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Soil Health Card (SHC), Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization, Per Drop More Crop, PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, and Kisan Credit Card.

— Farmers can check their benefit status, register and track PM-KISAN grievances. Additionally, they can access crop and livestock advice based on scientific knowledge from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), pest and disease alerts, real-time weather information, mandi prices, and weather-based agronomy advice.

— At launch, Bharat-VISTAAR’s chatbot will be available in two languages: English and Hindi. Similarly, the voice-based AI Assistant—Bharati—will initially be available in Hindi and English.

— Bharat-VISTAAR will be available in Tamil, Bengali, Assamese and Kannada within the next three months, along with connected state government schemes. The remaining state schemes and services will be added in phases, officials said, adding they will be available in 11 languages (English, Hindi and nine regional languages) in the next six months.

From the India AI Impact Summit- “Data to deployment: Framework unveiled to regulate AI in healthcare”

— The deployment of AI solutions in healthcare will require a “life cycle” approach, starting from defining the problem to collection, storage and management of data, verification and validation, and real-world performance, according to a policy framework for the sector released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday at the AI Impact summit.

— “Once you develop an AI solution, how do you buy it, how do you monetise it? There is no way to determine that in the current mechanisms and procurement methods,” National Health Authority CEO Sunil Kumar Barnwal said.

— Elaborating on the need for such a framework, he said, “One of the biggest challenges with AI is that it learns while it is being used but it can also drift sometimes. These challenges can be addressed only when we look at the whole life cycle of AI from data collection to training to deployment, continuous monitoring, and decommissioning if necessary.”

— Barnwal headed the committee that developed the framework called Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI). This is the larger framework for using AI in healthcare, with an implementation roadmap that lists out which department does what currently in the works, he said.

— The framework states: “AI systems in healthcare differ fundamentally from conventional digital tools: they influence clinical judgment, shape care pathways, and inform population-level decisions, often evolving through updates or learning mechanisms. As a result, AI adoption in healthcare cannot be treated as a one-time approval or deployment event.”

— According to Barnwal, any AI solution in healthcare will have to follow principles that are already a part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Data privacy will have to be built in by design into any solution, he said, adding that patient consent would be required for sharing of data.

— Agarwal also spoke about the challenges faced while developing a platform called Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH) by the Government and IIT Kanpur. “Once the data is on the platform and every developer wishes to train their model, the data doesn’t add value after some time because it is the same data. So, one needs a mechanism to ensure that the data is constantly updated,” he said.

Do You Know:

— Artificial Intelligence is the ability of machines, especially computers, to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. These tasks include things like understanding language, recognising patterns, solving problems, and making decisions.

— Essentially, AI enables machines to think and learn from experience, just like humans do, but often at a much faster pace with access to vast amounts of data.

— AI can be classified into two types: Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI) also known as weak AI and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) also referred to as strong AI.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | Bharat-VISTAAR and beyond: How are AI and digital technologies being integrated into agriculture in India?

📍Best of Both Sides | On AI impact, India has important lessons for the world

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(5) Consider the following statements about Bharat-VISTAAR:

1. It is an AI-powered multilingual platform for farmers launched by the Ministry of Agriculture.

2. It can be accessed only through a smartphone application.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

ALSO IN NEWS Meta raises concerns over 3-hour timeline for takedown of social media content Raising concerns over India’s recently notified social media rules which prescribe strict content takedown timelines, social media giant Meta, which operates platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said Tuesday that the norms might be “challenging” to comply with from an operational standpoint. Last week, the IT Ministry notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. One of the changes it has implemented is that social media platforms must now remove problematic content within two-three hours as opposed to 24-36 hours before. Industry executives had earlier said that the new timeline is the shortest takedown window prescribed by any government in the world. Although the rules have set alarm bells ringing within tech companies, government officials have said that there were enough discussions with the industry, and the timeline has been compressed following feedback from people who have been impacted as platforms did little to curb content virality quickly. India’s first private sector helicopter FAL by Tata, Airbus opens in Karnataka Two years after it was announced, India’s first private sector helicopter final assembly line (FAL)—to manufacture Airbus’s best-selling H125 helicopters—was inaugurated on Tuesday at Vemagal in Karnataka’s Kolar district. The facility, built by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in partnership with European aerospace major Airbus, was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron. The project, seen as a big boost to aircraft manufacturing in India, was first announced on Republic Day in 2024 in conjunction with Macron’s visit to India at the time. Naxalism nears its end. In Bastar, time for a future without fear Yashovardhan Azad writes: It began in the rice fields of Naxalbari in 1967, flamed through the forests of Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, survived splits, purges, ideological rigidity, state neglect and tribal anger — and for over five decades seemed impregnable. But the Naxalite movement is now staring at the possibility of its definitive end. The statistics of 2024–25 narrate the story of this lost war. Over 260 Maoists were killed in 2025 in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra. Multiple top commanders were neutralised. More than 1,500 cadres surrendered in two years across Bastar, Gadchiroli, Malkangiri and Khammam. The success is due to the work of the CRPF’s COBRA battalions, state police forces, District Reserve Guards, and the Intelligence Bureau. In the last two years, dozens of officers and jawans laid down their lives. Credit also goes to the Union Home Minister, whose backing changed the ground reality

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1. (a) 2. (c) 3. (b) 4. (b) 5. (a)

