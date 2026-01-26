UPSC Key: India-EU pact ready, Republic Day, and Padma awardees

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 26, 2026. If you missed the January 25, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies-II, III: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests, Effects of liberalisation on the economy.

What’s the ongoing story: India and the European Union have readied a pact on security and defence partnership to be signed Tuesday, the day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests.

Key Points to Ponder:

— European Union: Know about it in detail.

— How have India-EU relations evolved?

— What are the areas of cooperation between India and the EU?

— What is the significance of the India-EU trade deal?

— Why do India and the European Union need each other?

— What are the major trade deals signed by India in recent times? How significant are these trade deals considering the current geopolitical situation?

— Read about the India-EU Connectivity Partnership, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

— What are the points of divergence in India-EU relations?

Key Takeaways:

— While von der Leyen reached New Delhi Saturday, Costa arrived Sunday and they were accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour to mark the start of the high-profile visit to India. The EU leaders, along with Prime Minister Modi, will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit Tuesday.

— According to sources, the security and defence partnership agreement will be signed between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

— The partnership will cover areas of cooperation in maritime security, cyber issues, hybrid threats, resilience and protection of critical infrastructure, counter-terrorism, organised crime, and cooperation in multilateral fora like the UN and for peacekeeping operations, non-proliferation and disarmament, space security and defence.

— The agreement aims to facilitate joint initiatives and defence cooperation, with India potentially participating in EU defence initiatives. The partnership includes annual strategic dialogues and various operational mechanisms, which will be led by senior officials in the rank of Defence and Home Secretaries.

— India will be the third country in Asia to sign a security and defence partnership with the EU, the other two being Japan and South Korea. It is taking place at a time when the US National Defence Strategy and National Security Strategy seem to have softened its position on China, and is now focused on the Western Hemisphere.

— India and the EU will also start negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement which will allow for broader exchange of classified information, “signalling increased trust”, sources said..

— The India-EU joint naval exercises were conducted in the Indian Ocean in June 2025, the Gulf of Guinea in October 2023 and in the Gulf of Aden in June 2021. They also cooperated in escort operations for humanitarian assistance near the coast of Somalia in 2018 and 2019.

From the Explained Page- “In times of Trump, what India and the EU can offer each other”

— Bilateral relations between India and the EU date back to 1962, when India became one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community, the precursor of the EU. Today, with the US acting difficult, the EU is positioning itself as India’s reliable friend and partner.

— This is the first time that the EU leadership will attend the Republic Day Parade as Chief Guests. At the summit that follows, three major outcomes are expected — pacts on trade, security and defence, and mobility.

— India has value for the EU as the world’s largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy. With over one billion people of working age and a median age of 31, India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. A rapidly expanding manufacturing and technology hub, it hosts 45% of global capability centres and invests heavily in frontier technologies.

— For India, the EU can be a dependable ally in the Western Hemisphere. Its leaders have demonstrated an ability to talk US President Donald Trump down from strategic precipices, from Ukraine to Greenland. And, with the US leaving but a crack in the door open for Indian professionals and students, Europe is emerging as an alternative destination for ambitious Indians.

— Trade and investments: The signing of the India-EU FTA is expected to be a major outcome of the visit. The FTA will create immense opportunities for growth in both economies and bring significant benefits to the youth.

— Security and defence: During the visit, a security and defence partnership agreement between India and the EU is expected to be signed. This will add further political ballast to the relationship.

— Migration & mobility: During the visit, an Agreement on Mobility Partnership between India and the EU is expected to be signed. This agreement will create new mobility pathways for skilled Indian talent to engage with the EU.

— The Indian diaspora in the EU consists of approximately 1.36 million individuals, including 884,718 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and 478,206 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). The largest Indian communities in mainland Europe are in Germany (260,864), the Netherlands (228,787), and Italy (206,503).

— The India-EU ties have several sticking points too. The Russia-Ukraine war has been a case in point. Also, India’s human rights record has been a point of tough conversations — although it has been muted and in private in the past few years. India would want Europe to take a much stronger position on China and Pakistan. Europe too feels the disruptive nature of dependencies on China.

From the Explained Page- “Why EU deal is better for farmers than one with US“

— Agriculture has been a major stumbling block in the still-to-be concluded free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United States (US). The politically sensitive sector is expected to be off the table even in the “mother of all deals” that India is set to finalise with the European Union (EU) this week.

— There are two key reasons why India wants to exclude agriculture from any FTA that opens up its markets to imports through duty reductions and dismantling of non-tariff barriers. The first has to do with livelihoods. The second issue pertains to subsidies given to agriculture producers.

— Ashok Gulati, distinguished professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, feels that the threat of farm imports from the EU is not as much as from the US.

— An FTA with the US can potentially lead to substantial imports of American corn, soyabean, ethanol and cotton into India. The EU, by contrast, isn’t very cost competitive in most agri-commodities, barring maybe cheese.

— An FTA with the EU that includes agriculture can actually be beneficial for India in products where it has strong export interests – like seafood, fruits and vegetables, beverages, spices and rice.

— Simply put, Indian farmers have less to fear from a deal with the EU than with the US. “If necessary, we can levy a 15% sterilisation duty to neutralise the subsidies that they are giving to their farmers. That should be adequate protection against imports,” adds Gulati.

Do You Know:

— India and EU are stepping up their cooperation on security and defence at a time when the US commitment to Indo-Pacific is seen to be softening after the latest security and defence strategy by the Trump 2.0 administration. Apart from the FTA, this is going to be the major outcome of the EU visit to give political momentum to the relationship.

— The EU, as a bloc, is India’s largest trading partner in goods. For the financial year 2024-25, India’s total trade in goods with the EU was worth about US$ 136 billion, with exports around US$ 76 billion and imports at US$ 60 billion.

— The European Union is a group of 27 countries in Europe. These countries came together to make things better, easier and safer for people. They agreed to work together and help each other.

— India established diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community — the first pillar of the future European Union — back in 1962. The Joint Political Statement signed in 1993 and the Cooperation Agreement of 1994 paved the way for the strengthening of ties between India and Europe.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India-EU trade deal would be largest of its kind

📍The return of trade policy as an instrument of statecraft

UPSC Prelims Previous year/ Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(1) Consider the following statements:

1. The European Union is India’s largest trading partner in goods.

2. The European Union is a group of 27 countries in Europe.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

(2) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2023)

The ‘Stability and Growth Pact’ of the European Union is a treaty that:

1. limits the levels of the budgetary deficit of the countries of the European Union

2. makes the countries of the European Union to share their infrastructure facilities

3. enables the countries of the European Union to share their technologies

How many of the above statements are correct

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

The expansion and strengthening of NATO and a stronger US-Europe strategic partnership works well for India. What is your opinion about this statement? Give reasons and examples to support your answer. ( UPSC CSE 2023)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Governance, Constitution, Polity, Government policies.

What’s the ongoing story: Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol and former Kerala Chief Minister and CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. The nation’s second-highest civilian honour has also been conferred on former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas, Hindustani classical violinist N Rajam, and Malayalam journalist P Narayanan.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Read about the Indian Civilian Awards.

— What is the history of Padma Awards?

— What categories are included in the Padma Awards?

— Read about the Ashoka Chakra.

— How are the Padma Awards ranked in terms of prestige?

— What is the primary objective of the Padma Awards?

— What are the eligibility criteria for receiving a Padma Award, and can foreign nationals be considered for these awards?

— What are gallantry awards?

— Who is responsible for selecting and approving the recipients of the Padma Awards?

Key Takeaways:

— Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, the face of the Jharkhand movement that led to the birth of the state, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously. The awards for VS and Soren signal the government’s acknowledgement of the roles the two Opposition leaders played.

— In all, the President has approved 131 Padma awards this year – five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards. The list includes 19 women, six foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, and 16 posthumous conferments. The awards, announced annually on Republic Day, are presented by the President at ceremonial functions in Rashtrapati Bhavan, usually in March or April.

Former Kerala CM and CPI(M) stalwart V S Achuthanandan, Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol Former Kerala CM and CPI(M) stalwart V S Achuthanandan, Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol

— Among the Padma Vibhushan awardees is Justice K T Thomas who served in the Supreme Court between 1995 and 2002 and is remembered for a series of consequential judgments touching upon free speech, sentencing principles and judicial accountability. Post-retirement, he chaired and served on several committees on legal and judicial reforms, contributing to policy thinking on criminal justice and constitutional interpretation.

— P Narayanan, also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, served as chief editor of Janmabhoomi, a daily newspaper with close ties to the RSS. He had worked as a pracharak in North Kerala and been the state convenor for the Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

— Among the Padma Bhushan awardees are veteran actor Mammootty, whose four-decade-long career has shaped contemporary Malayalam cinema, and Vellappally Natesan, senior Ezhava leader and general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, credited with establishing more than 130 educational institutions and wielding considerable influence among OBC communities.

— Also in the Padma Bhushan list is former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and ex-Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who has been honoured for public affairs. Others in the Padma Bhushan list include advertising veteran Piyush Pandey (posthumous), banker Uday Kotak, senior BJP leader V K Malhotra (posthumous), playback singer Alka Yagnik, and tennis legend Vijay Amritraj.

— The Padma Shri recipients include cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar who have both led India to World Cup wins; women’s hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia; actors R Madhavan and Satish Shah (posthumous); former UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar; retired IPS officer K Vijay Kumar who led the team against bandit-smuggler Veerappan; neonatologist Armida Fernandez who established Asia’s first human milk bank in Mumbai; Ayodhya excavation archaeologist Buddha Rashmi Mani; former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati; and RVS Mani, former Under Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, actors R Madhavan and Prosenjit Chatterjee, and ex-IPS officer K Vijay Kumar are among 113 Padma Shri awardees this year. Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, actors R Madhavan and Prosenjit Chatterjee, and ex-IPS officer K Vijay Kumar are among 113 Padma Shri awardees this year.

From the Nation Page- “Ashoka Chakra for astronaut Shubhanshu“

— Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to the International Space Station (ISS), has been honoured with Ashoka Chakra — India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu also approved gallantry awards to 69 other Armed Forces personnel, including six who would receive the honour posthumously.

Shubhanshu Shukla was awarded the Ashok Chakra as President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel on the eve of Republic Day. Shubhanshu Shukla was awarded the Ashok Chakra as President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel on the eve of Republic Day.

— The gallantry decorations include three Kirti Chakras; 13 Shaurya Chakras (one posthumous); one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry) (five posthumous); six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

— Group Captain Shukla flew to the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission in June last year. IAF officer and astronaut Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Major Arshdeep Singh of 1 Assam Rifles, and Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba of 2 Para (SF) have been awarded Kirti Chakra.

— Ten Army personnel and two women officers of the Navy have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra. The women Navy officers include Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A.

— The Citation for Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, selected for Navika Sagar Parikrama II, a pioneering dual-handed circumnavigation aboard INSV Tarini between October 2, 2024 and May 29, 2025, states that she sailed over 25,600 nautical miles through the Indian, Pacific, Atlantic and Southern Oceans.

Do You Know:

— Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

— The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

— Except for interruptions in 1978, 1979 and between 1993 and 1997, every year the names of the recipients of Padma Awards are announced on Republic Day eve and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually in March – April every year.

— The awardees do not get any cash reward but a certificate signed by the President apart from a medallion which they can wear at public and government functions.

— While a Padma awardee can be given a higher award (i.e. a Padma Shri awardee can receive a Padma Bhushan or Vibhushan), this can only happen after five years of the conferment of the previous award.

— Notably, all persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. However, government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for these awards.

— There is no rigid criteria or trenchant formula for selection, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, the lifetime achievement of an individual is among the main considerations.

— All nominations received for Padma awards are placed before the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes Home Secretary, Secretary to the President and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge nugget of the day: India’s Civilian Awards

📍 Cricketers, actors, ex-IPS officer who led Veerappan Op honoured

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) Consider the following statements in respect of Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards: (UPSC CSE 2021)

1. Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards are titles under the Article 18(1) of the Constitution of India.

2. Padma Awards, which were instituted in the year 1954, were suspended only once.

3. The number of Bharat Ratna Awards is restricted to a maximum of five in a particular year.

Which of the above statements are not correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

POLITICS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Constitution of India —historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure; Separation of powers between various organs dispute redressal mechanisms and institutions.

What’s the ongoing story: Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Saturday flagged concerns about the functioning of the collegium system, warning that executive influence over judicial transfers undermines judicial independence.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the constitutional provisions related to the appointment of judges?

— What is constitutional morality?

— What is the doctrine of separation of powers?

— What is the collegium system? What are the concerns related to the collegium system?

— Read about the Three Judges Cases.

— What is the significance of judicial independence?

— What is the process of transfers of High Court judges?

— What is the process of removal of judges?

— Read about the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, 2014.

Key Takeaways:

— “When the collegium itself records that a transfer is being made at the request of the Central Government, it reveals a striking intrusion of the executive into a process that is constitutionally meant to be independent and immune from executive and political influence,” he said.

— Speaking at the Principal GV Pandit Memorial Lecture at ILS Law College, Pune, Justice Bhuyan said, “By the very nature of things, the Central Government can have no say in the transfer and posting of the HC judges. That is exclusively within the domain of the judiciary.”

— His remarks come against the backdrop of controversy last year when the SC Collegium modified its proposal to transfer Justice Atul Sreedharan from the MP HC to the Chhattisgarh HC and instead recommended his transfer to the Allahabad HC. The collegium expressly recorded that the change was made “on consideration sought by the Government”.

— Justice Bhuyan said that after the judiciary had “repelled the Government’s attempt to replace the collegium system,” it had become even more important for the judiciary, more so for the members of the collegium, to ensure that it continued to function independently.

— Questioning the rationale behind transfers following adverse rulings, Justice Bhuyan asked, “Why should a judge be transferred from one High Court to another High Court just because he had passed certain inconvenient orders against the Government? Does it not affect the independence of the judiciary?” Such actions, he warned, undermine judicial independence, which is a basic feature of the Constitution.

— He cautioned that the judiciary’s independence is more vulnerable to internal compromise within the institution. The issue, he said, was not limited to the collegium as a mechanism but went to the heart of how constitutional power is exercised by judges themselves.

— “Constitutional morality is the soul of democratic governance, he said, “in our scheme of things, constitutional morality must outweigh the argument of public morality”, stressing that constitutional courts are “by their very nature counter-majoritarian”.

Do You Know:

— Collegium is the system of appointment of Judges of the higher judiciary, which evolved through a series of Supreme Court judgments known as “Judges Cases.”

— The doctrine of separation of powers stands for a form of government in which the mechanism of governance is divided into three branches, namely Legislature, Executive and the Judiciary in the majority of democratic nations.

— The doctrine of separation of powers evolved with the famous work of Aristotle, The Politics, in which he discussed the concept and stated that every constitution should include different branches of government, namely the judiciary, public officials, and the deliberative branch.

— In the 18th century, French jurist and philosopher Baron de Montesquieu meticulously developed the notion of the separation of powers in his book, The Spirit of Laws.

— Montesquieu increased the weight and independence of the judiciary. He asserted that these three powers must be separate and act independently to avoid totalitarian rule and to protect individual liberty.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: Why should UPSC aspirants revisit ‘Three Judges Cases’?

📍What is the Doctrine of Separation of Powers?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2019)

1. The motion to impeach a Judge of the Supreme Court of India cannot be rejected by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha as per the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

2. The Constitution of India defines and gives details of what constitutes incapacity and proved misbehaviour’ of the Judges of the Supreme Court of India.

3. The details of the process of impeachment of the Judges of the Supreme Court of India are given in the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

4. If the motion for the impeachment of a Judge is taken up for voting, the law requires the motion to be backed by each House of the Parliament and supported by a majority of total membership of that House and by not less than two-thirds of total members of that House present and voting.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 3 and 4 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Critically examine the Supreme Court’s judgment on ‘National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, 2014’ with reference to appointment of judges of higher judiciary in India. (UPSC CSE 2017)

THE IDEAS PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance, Economic and Social Development.

Main Examination: General Studies-II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: Rajib Dasgupta writes- “The recent approval of Ozempic for diabetes treatment in India has triggered conversations on the “obesity market”. The global weight management market was estimated at $142.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $298.66 billion by 2030.”

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is obesity?

— Why is obesity increasing?

— How is obesity measured?

— What is Ozempic? Why is there so much interest in Ozempic?

— What are the concerns associated with Ozempic?

— What steps have been taken by the government to nudge youngsters towards healthy dietary practices?

Key Takeaways:

— “The anti-obesity pharma market in India has grown nearly five times in the last half-decade. A combination of the non-communicable diseases epidemic and wellness culture has led to India’s corporate tertiary care hospitals offering diagnostic and treatment services for obesity on the one hand and preventive services on the other.”

— “The WHO characterises obesity as a “chronic, relapsing disease,” because of the complex interactions between genetics, neurobiology, eating behaviour, access to a healthy diet, market forces, and the broader environment. For adults, a BMI (body mass index or the measure of weight relative to height) greater than or equal to 25 is considered overweight, and a BMI greater than or equal to 30 is considered obesity.”

— “Obesity is now seen as a global crisis. Its prevalence among adults has doubled in the last three decades, and among adolescents it has quadrupled. Currently, 35 million under-five children and about 400 million in the five-to-19-year age group are estimated to be overweight. India’s National Family Health Survey 5 (the current round) data show that nearly 1 in 4 adults is overweight.”

— “When obesity is seen as a chronic lifestyle disease, its treatment or management encompasses a range of practices and interventions: Healthy eating habits, regular exercise, behavioural changes and medicines for weight or bariatric surgery in severe cases. This individual-centred approach ignores the social determinants that encompass a variety of interactions between a person’s physical and social environments.”

— “Poor housing, inadequate budgets for healthy food, physical activity and overall health create an obesity risk. So do workplace stress, social hierarchies, adverse childhood experiences and discrimination. The noisy environment in some low-income neighbourhoods affects sleep quality. Race, caste and religious discrimination have a bearing on food choices. These adversities get gendered in multiple ways, making women more vulnerable to obesity.”

— “Critics of the medicalisation of obesity argue that a large spectrum of “naturally occurring bodily diversity” is today being pathologised. The failure to maintain an “ideal weight” is often seen as an individual failure – a failure to adopt a healthy lifestyle (diet or exercise). This approach, the critics say, ignores the structural drivers of the condition as well as other complexities, such as the role of genetic factors in obesity.”

— “At the same time, there are potential benefits to medical and surgical therapy for conditions when obesity is a co-morbidity. Perceiving obesity as a disease, and beyond individual control, can also help destigmatise it to an extent. Addressing obesity needs a richer debate. Is medicalisation and an overt reliance on tertiary care the way forward? How to devise environments that address obesity‘s immediate causes? In any case, improving the quality of people’s lives and working conditions is the first step to address the crisis.”

Do You Know:

— One of the key reasons driving the obesity epidemic is the increase in consumption of processed foods high in salt, sugar and fat. “Between 2009 and 2019, the largest annual growth in ultra-processed food and beverage sales per capita was observed in Cameroon, India, and Vietnam,” the study said.

— There is a shift in dietary choices away from traditional foods and physical inactivity. The traditional food was low on animal products, salt, refined oils, sugars and flours and the new dietary habits are high in energy but low in nutrients – refined carbohydrates, high fat, meat products, and processed foods.

— Increasing urbanisation has also led to reduced physical activity, longer commute times, and desk-bound jobs. The spillover effect of this is a rise in work-related stress, poor sleep, and mental health disorders, all of which are linked to obesity.

— Ozempic (semaglutide) is a once-weekly injectable medication originally developed to manage Type 2 diabetes. Its additional effect of weight loss has driven global interest, especially among people struggling with obesity linked to diabetes or metabolic disorders.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: What must you read on ‘Obesity’ for UPSC exams?

📍New Lancet study shows India sitting on obesity curve: What’s causing it?

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Security challenges and their management in border areas, Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate.

What’s the ongoing story: At the annual Republic Day parades, the Indian Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) are generally represented by the dog squad. This year, in a first, other animals will also be part of the parade.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army?

— What are the functions of RVC?

— What is the operational significance of animals in India’s military logistics and security?

— How does the RVC contribute to military diplomacy and disaster management?

— How does the RVC represent the integration of traditional practices with modern military requirements?

— Read about the Bactrian camels and Zanskar ponies.

Key Takeaways:

— Making the moment even more significant in the 247-year history of the Corps, the contingent will march under the leadership of a woman officer, Captain Harshita Raghav, one of the first women inducted into the RVC in 2023.

— The RVC is a specialised Corps of the Indian Army responsible for the breeding, rearing, and training of Army animals, including horses, mules and Army dogs. It ensures the operational readiness of these animals for combat, reconnaissance, and logistics, particularly in high-altitude and difficult terrain, while also providing veterinary care and supporting counter-terrorism operations.

— The RVC is one of the oldest branches of the Indian Army, tracing its foundation to the Stud Department established in Bengal in 1779. After periodic reorganisations — from Army Veterinary Corps (India) in 1920 to Indian Remount and Veterinary Corps in 1950 — it was formally established as the Remount and Veterinary Corps in 1960. The Corps motto is ‘Pashu Seva Asmakam Dharma (Service to animals is our duty)’.

— The RVC has played a vital role in all conflicts before and after Independence, including the First and Second World Wars. In 1989, the Corps, headquartered in Meerut, was awarded the President’s Flag for its meritorious service.

— The RVC’s contribution to logistics is crucial. Mules continue to be a reliable and cost-effective means of transporting essential military supplies in difficult and high-altitude areas, where vehicles or aircraft cannot reach. Meanwhile, Army dogs are equipped with specialised skills, including explosive and mine detection, tracking, guarding, disaster and avalanche rescue, search missions, and combat roles.

— Apart from military duties, the RVC is also involved in strengthening military diplomacy by providing horse riding training under the NCC, veterinary assistance in remote areas, participation in United Nations missions and providing trained animals to friendly countries.

— The RVC will for the first time present a specially curated animal contingent at the Parade, highlighting its vital operational role as a force multiplier in difficult terrains. The contingent will also underscore the enduring bond between soldiers and animals in safeguarding the nation.

— Leading the contingent will be Bactrian camels, inducted for animal transport in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Adapted to extreme cold and altitudes above 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms and negotiate steep gradients and sandy terrain, supporting logistics and mounted patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

— They will be followed by indigenous Zanskar ponies from Ladakh, known for exceptional endurance at high altitudes and sub-zero temperatures. Despite their small stature, these ponies carry loads of 40 to 60 kilograms over long distances and are employed for logistics and patrol duties in high Himalayan regions, including Siachen.

The camels during a rehearsal for the parade. (Special arrangement) The camels during a rehearsal for the parade. (Special arrangement)

— Army Dogs, the more experienced participants, will be at the rear of the contingent. The RVC has recently (2023-2025) inducted indigenous dog breeds such as Mudhol, Rampur, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam as part of the indigenous breeds drive, after the Mudhol Hound became the first Indian breed formally taken up by the RVC in 2016. The contingent will also feature four raptors.

— RVC units were actively involved in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. During the Kargil conflict, the corps was closely involved in ensuring operational requirements of animal transport at far-flung posts were met efficiently. More recently, the Corp was active during the Wayanad floods in August 2024, and the Himachal and Uttarakhand floods last year.

— Many of the animals, particularly, the highly specialised trained dogs, have been known to lay down their lives in the call of duty.

— In 2024, Kent, a six-year-old Labrador, died while shielding her handler from a terrorist encounter. In another operation, the Indian army lost their K-9 dog Phantom of 9 Paras SF in a terrorist gunfire in J&K’s Akhnoor district. Mansi and Axel are other martyrs from this corps of “silent warriors.” Phantom and Kent have also been conferred gallantry awards for their supreme sacrifice for the nation.

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(5) Consider the following statements with reference to the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army:

1. It is responsible for breeding, rearing and training of Army animals.

2. It provides veterinary care and supports counter-terrorism operations.

3. It is primarily involved only in ceremonial duties.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

What’s the ongoing story: Rochana Bajpai and Manas Raturi write- “The Constitution of India came into force 76 years ago. For leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, the adoption of a republican form of government was the natural culmination of the anti-colonial struggle. The Preamble’s opening words, “We the People of India,” underline this ethos. As Nehru declared, while introducing the Objectives Resolution in the Constituent Assembly on December 13, 1946, “A free India can be nothing but a republic.” Republic Day thus marks the deliberate choice of the Constituent Assembly to reject monarchical and colonial authority and affirm the principle of popular sovereignty as the foundation of the Indian state.”

Key Points to Ponder:

— What do you understand by the word ‘Republic’?

— Why was January 26 chosen to be India’s Republic Day?

— Poorna Swaraj resolution in1929 and Republic day in 26th Jan 1950-Connect the dots

— What is Constitutionalism?

— Know about Jawaharlal Nehru’s Objectives Resolution?

— In what ways did ordinary citizens participate in the constitution-making process between 1946 and 1949?

— How does Republic Day serve as a reminder of collective participation in India’s constitutional life?

— What makes this year’s Republic Day unique?

Key Takeaways:

— “The day is, therefore, an occasion for reflection. Celebrating this founding moment has long been an important part of the country’s nationalist project. The inaugural Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 1950, took place at the Irwin Amphitheatre (now the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium) in New Delhi. In 1955, the venue was moved to Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) in New Delhi.”

— “From 1952, military displays were followed by cultural pageantry — tableaus representing distinctive cultural practices such as festivals, dances, and weddings, a visual assertion of “unity in diversity,” of the new nation. Over time, these rituals consolidated a particular imagery of national belonging, where the state appears not only as the organiser of the celebrations but also as the principal protagonist of the republic’s founding memory. The state’s centrality invites reflection about the nature of public participation in India’s constitutional trajectory.”

— “State celebrations are not devoid of popular meaning. The shared act of watching the celebrations — whether from the stands at Rajpath or through the broadcast in one’s home — carries deep emotional resonance. Yet, it is worth recalling that the Indian public was not merely a passive audience to constitutional founding. It was, instead, an active participant in its making.”

— “In recent years, scholarship on the making of the Indian constitution, such as that of Achyut Chetan, has moved beyond a focus on the Constitution’s “founding fathers”. Emerging scholarship, such as that of historians Rohit De and Ornit Shani, has contested the conventional view of Constitution-making as an elite top-down process. These scholars have shown that India’s constitutional founding involved vigorous and often critical engagement between the constitution makers and representatives of various groups and communities.”

— “Between 1946 and 1949, as the Constituent Assembly deliberated on the drafting of the Constitution, it received thousands of letters, telegrams and petitions from a remarkably diverse set of publics — representatives of political organisations, religious groups, merchants, teachers and lawyers, even people writing in their individual capacity.”

— “Some sought representation in the various committees of the Constituent Assembly; others demanded protections and safeguards for their communities; still others offered a wide range of suggestions and amendments to the document presented by the Drafting Committee to the Constituent Assembly on February 21, 1948. The public was an active constituent in the making of this moment — it was not a passive spectator.”

— “The constitutional process is thus an ongoing project of public engagement, rather than an state initiative merely witnessed by the people. The participation of diverse publics, whose engagements — supportive and critical — have been integral to India’s constitutional life. Republic Day, besides commemorating a moment of state founding, is also an invitation to see the republic as a living, collective project continually renewed through public participation.”

Do You Know:

— The Lahore Session of the INC was convened in December 1929. On December 19, the historic “Poorna Swaraj” resolution was passed in the session. Literally meaning “total self-rule/sovereignty,” the resolution read, “The British government in India has not only deprived the Indian people of their freedom but has based itself on the exploitation of the masses, and has ruined India economically, politically, culturally and spiritually…. Therefore…India must sever the British connection and attain Poorna Swaraj or complete independence.”

— This declaration of Independence was officially promulgated on January 26, 1930. The Congress urged Indians to come out and celebrate “independence” on that day. The resolution also contained in it an affirmation to the Gandhian methods of nonviolent protest, which would start almost immediately after Poorna Swaraj Day was celebrated.

— From 1930 till India finally won its independence in 1947, January 26 was celebrated as “Independence Day” or “Poorna Swaraj Day” with Indians reaffirming their commitment towards sovereignty on that day.

— However, India won independence from the British on August 15, 1947. Thus, when leaders had to decide on a day to promulgate India’s new constitution, January 26 was thought to be ideal. Not only did this date already hold nationalist significance, the Constitution in many ways reflected the “Poorna Swaraj” declaration of two decades back.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why was January 26 chosen to be India’s Republic Day?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Questions Covering similar theme:

(6) What was the exact constitutional status of India on 26th January 1950? (UPSC CSE 2021)

(a) A Democratic Republic

(b) A Sovereign Democratic Republic

(c) A Sovereign Secular Democratic Republic

(d) A Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Discuss each adjective attached to the word ‘Republic’ in the ‘Preamble’. Are they defendable in the present circumstances? (UPSC CSE 2013)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1. (c) 2. (a) 3. (d) 4. (c) 5. (a) 6. (b)

