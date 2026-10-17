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UPSC Key: India-China Trade deficit, Dark Patterns and Public Execution 

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Why India-China trade imbalance is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as Special Summary Revision, Dark Patterns on E-commerce and Bond Yields for both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for October 17, 2026.

UPSC Key: India-China Trade deficit, Dark Patterns and Public Execution , UPSC, UPSC CSE, UPSC IAS, UPSC 2027Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival for the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, September 12, 2026. (Foreign Ministry via AP)
Written by: Raveena Baneta
30 min readNew DelhiOct 17, 2026 08:44 PM IST First published on: Oct 17, 2026 at 08:44 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 17, 2026. If you missed the October 16, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here. 

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China’s trade barriers a big hurdle: FM; let’s work on it, says Beijing 

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to Planning, Mobilization of Resources, Growth, Development and Employment.

What’s the ongoing story: Amid rising global trade pressure on China, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday that India’s trade imbalance with the world’s second-largest economy is “growing exponentially” and requests for market access have been denied for a decade.

Key Points to Ponder:

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raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

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