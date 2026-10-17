UPSC Key: India-China Trade deficit, Dark Patterns and Public Execution 

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 17, 2026. If you missed the October 16, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to Planning, Mobilization of Resources, Growth, Development and Employment.

What’s the ongoing story: Amid rising global trade pressure on China, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday that India’s trade imbalance with the world’s second-largest economy is “growing exponentially” and requests for market access have been denied for a decade.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the current status of India-China bilateral trade?

— What is a trade deficit, and how is it different from an overall balance-of-trade deficit?

Advertisement

— What are the major reasons for India’s persistent trade deficit with China?

— What are its implications for India’s economy?

— What are non-tariff barriers to trade? How do they affect India’s market access in China?

— Which Indian products have the potential to increase exports to China, and what challenges constrain their export growth?

— How can India improve its export competitiveness?

— What are the major areas of competition, cooperation and conflict between India and China?

Key Takeaways:

— She said that while tariffs and other punitive actions have been the global approach to trade imbalances, India does not believe in them and prefers to “sit and talk”.

— Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank annual meeting in Bangkok, Sitharaman also said she hopes the trade deal with the US is concluded “at the earliest” in the interest of global trade and trade between the two countries.

— “The trade imbalance is something which we have been talking with China now for several years. We are denied market access even for those goods for which there are immense market opportunities in China,” she said, adding that there is “huge potential” for India to export generic drugs, bovine meat, vegetables and other perishables to China.

— According to a PTI report from Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, responding to a question on Sitharaman’s remarks, told a media briefing: “What I can tell you is that China never aims for trade surplus. We stand ready to work with India to address each other’s economic and trade concerns in a balanced way and promote the steady development of bilateral relations.”

Do You Know:

— India’s trade deficit with China crossed $ 100 billion in the first nine months of 2026, even as Indian exports grew by 40.7 per cent, sustaining their upward momentum amid a continued surge in Chinese imports.

— India’s trade deficit with Beijing widened to $ 105.93 billion between January and September 2026, a 20.7 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to PTI, citing data released on Wednesday by China’s General Administration of Customs.

— Total bilateral trade rose by 25.4 per cent to $ 144.45 billion. China’s exports to India reached $ 125.19 billion during the nine-month period, marking a 23.3 per cent year-on-year increase.

— Simultaneously, Indian exports to China surged by 40.7 per cent to $ 19.26 billion compared to the corresponding period last year.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Working to develop ties with China, last word not yet scripted: Piyush Goyal

📍‘Integral part’: India rejects China’s objections over 28 named Ladakh locations

📍The other G2 and three lessons that follow for India

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

“China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has transformed South Asia from a regional space into a theatre of great power competition.” Analyse the strategic implications of the BRI for India’s security and regional influence in South Asia. (UPSC CSE, 2026)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, Environmental Pollution and Degradation.

What’s the ongoing story: Around 5.30 pm this past Wednesday, several red lights flashed on the dashboard at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC’s) new AI‑enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Shastri Park in Northeast Delhi.

— What is the Air Quality Index (AQI), and how is it calculated?

— Which pollutants are considered while calculating India’s AQI?

— What are the different categories of AQI in India?

— What is the difference between PM2.5 and PM10?

— What are the major sources of air pollution in Delhi?

— How do temperature, wind speed and atmospheric inversion affect air pollution?

— What is the role of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in monitoring air quality?

— What is the difference between AQI, SAFAR and Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan?

— How can AI and real-time monitoring improve air pollution control?

— What are the major challenges in controlling urban air pollution in India?

Key Takeaways:

— In Wazirpur, the Air Quality Index (AQI) had spiked 60 points in just an hour; in Narela, a monitoring station had gone offline; and a camera at a construction site had not transmitted for six hours.

— The monitor showed a map of Delhi, with blipping wind vectors pointing downward, and automated warnings flashing across the screen. “Poor dispersion. Emissions inside Delhi will stay local,” said a warning.

— The ICCC monitors pollution sources across Delhi in real time, a scientist said. It is the country’s largest pollution control war room, and is monitored round the clock by teams that work a general shift from 10 am to 6 pm, plus three additional shifts from 7 am to 3 pm, 3 pm to 11 pm, and 11 pm to 7 am.

— Observations by the general shift form the basis for key daytime action‑taken reports and operations. The centre integrates multiple data points to assess pollution in real time using multiple sources of information, officials said.

Do You Know:

— AQI is a number, which is a measure of air quality. The higher the AQI, the worse the air.

— The colour-coded AQI index was launched in India in 2014 as part of the Swachh Bharat campaign with the aim of ‘One Number – One Color – One Description’ for the general public to judge the air quality within its surroundings.

— According to the CPCB, part of the MoEFCC, the AQI transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

— AQI forecast is based on eight pollutants: Particulate matter (PM10), particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2), carbon monoxide (CO), ozone (O3), ammonia (NH3) and lead (Pb).

— There are different categories of AQI, namely ‘Good’ (0-50), ‘Satisfactory’ (50-100), ‘Moderately polluted’ (100-200), ‘Poor’ (200-300), ‘Very Poor’ (300-400), and ‘Severe’ (400-500). A new category of “Severe+ or Emergency” has also been added.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan vs AQI vs SAFAR: How India keeps track of its air

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) In the cities of our country, which among the following atmospheric gases are normally considered in calculating the value of the Air Quality Index? (UPSC CSE, 2016)

1. Carbon dioxide

2. Carbon monoxide

3. Nitrogen dioxide

4. Sulphur dioxide

5. Methane

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Effects of Liberalization on the Economy, Changes in Industrial Policy and their Effects on Industrial Growth.

What’s the ongoing story: The furore over Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions has brought back into focus other charges that run counter to the idea of catalysing India’s digital push.

— What is the difference between a marketplace model and an inventory-based model of e-commerce?

— What is the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR)?

— What are platform fees and convenience charges?

— What are dark patterns in e-commerce?

— What is drip pricing, and how does it affect consumers?

— What are the major types of dark patterns identified in India’s 2023 guidelines?

— What is the role of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in regulating dark patterns?

— What are the key provisions of India’s Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020?

— What are the FDI rules governing e-commerce in India?

— How can India balance consumer protection with the growth of the digital economy?

Key Takeaways:

— These include platform fees and convenience charges, which have become an industry-wide practice across online services spanning food and grocery delivery, e-commerce, entertainment and travel.

— Compounding this are so-called ‘dark patterns’ used by online platforms, which can further obfuscate the real price a consumer has to pay, including by revealing charges late in the checkout process or adding services without explicit consent.

— What started small – as an experiment by Swiggy three years ago with a modest Rs 2 per transaction add-on – has since become standard practice across major food and grocery delivery platforms, including Zomato and Blinkit.

— Even Amazon India now charges customers Rs 5 for servicing on most orders. The charges now cut across almost every major category of online consumption.

— Ordering food on Swiggy or Zomato attracts a platform fee; buying goods on Amazon India comes with a marketplace fee; booking a movie on BookMyShow attracts an internet handling or convenience fee; booking a train ticket through IRCTC comes with a convenience fee; and similar charges are imposed by airlines and online travel aggregators when customers book flights.

Do You Know:

— Dark patterns on e-commerce are deceptive user-interface designs that trick shoppers into making unintended purchases or sharing data.

— Basket sneaking is a deceptive design tactic where an e-commerce platform automatically adds an extra product or service to users’ shopping carts without their explicit consent, usually through pre-checked boxes, hidden line items, or forced bundles during the checkout process.

— In the online ticketing sector, the price initially shown to a consumer can change over the course of the booking process.

— Drip pricing is a deceptive sales tactic where companies advertise only a low initial ‘headline price’ and then reveal mandatory fees, taxes, or service charges incrementally (‘dripping’ them) as the customer moves through the checkout process.

— India’s Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023 define it as a practice where elements of prices are not revealed upfront or are revealed surreptitiously within the user experience; or revealing the price post-confirmation of purchase, i.e. charging an amount higher than the amount disclosed at checkout.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How new rules are set to change your online shopping experience

📍Indians lose up to Rs 28,000 crore per year to dark patterns; Nykaa, BigBasket among worst offenders

📍Knowledge Nugget : What are ‘dark patterns’ in e-commerce? A must-know for your UPSC prep

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) With reference to foreign-owned e-commerce firms operating in India, which of the following statements is/are correct ? (UPSC CSE, 2022)

1. They can sell their own goods in addition to offering their platforms as market-places.

2. The degree to which they can own big sellers on their platforms is limited.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient Features of the Representation of People’s Act.

What’s the ongoing story: Amid protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls it started last year, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday (October 15) announced the schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) for 17 states and Union Territories (UTs), including the five states where Assembly elections are due in early 2027.

— What is the difference between Special Summary Revision (SSR) and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

— What are the constitutional and legal provisions governing the preparation and revision of electoral rolls in India?

— What are the eligibility criteria for registration as a voter in India?

— What are the powers and functions of the Election Commission of India (ECI)?

— What is the role of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in preparing electoral rolls?

— What is the procedure for filing claims and objections against electoral rolls?

— What are the grounds for inclusion and deletion of names from electoral rolls?

— Is the right to vote a fundamental right, a constitutional right or a statutory right?

— Can the Election Commission of India verify the citizenship of voters while revising electoral rolls?

— What challenges does the revision of electoral rolls pose for free and fair elections in India?

Key Takeaways:

— The EC had skipped the SSR, which is the annual update of rolls, in 2026. We explain the SSR process, what the EC said in its announcement, and how the SSR differs from the SIR.

— After it announced the decision to conduct the SIR, in which electoral rolls were prepared afresh with all existing electors required to establish their eligibility again, on June 24, 2025, the EC had not conducted the SSR 2026.

— On Thursday, the EC announced the schedule of the SSR with the qualifying date of January 1, 2027 in the states/UTs where the SIR has been completed in 2025 and 2026, and the state of Assam, where it had decided not to conduct the SIR.

— As per the schedule, the rationalisation of polling stations is to be completed by November 2, the publication of the draft rolls is on November 12, the period for filing claims and objections is from November 12 to December 11, and the claims and objections have to be disposed of by December 28. The final electoral rolls in the 17 states/UTs will be published on January 4, 2027.

Do You Know:

— Article 324 of the Constitution gives the EC the authority to prepare the electoral rolls for elections to Parliament and Assemblies.

— The manner in which the rolls are to be prepared and revised is prescribed in the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, that flow from the law. Electoral rolls are made for each Assembly constituency, with an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) being the statutory authority for the task.

— As per Section 21(2) of the 1950 Act, the electoral rolls are to be revised “before each general election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a State” and “in any year in the prescribed manner by reference to the qualifying date if such revision has been directed by the Election Commission”.

— Flowing from this, the EC had been conducting an SSR, in which the existing electoral roll is updated with additions of newly eligible electors and deletions of those who have passed away or shifted, before each Lok Sabha and Assembly election and also annually with January 1 as the qualifying date.

— This means that all those who turn 18 as of January 1 are eligible to be enrolled in the electoral roll of the SSR.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Special Intensive Revision (SIR): Why is it important? Why ECI is doing it now and what you need to do

📍Opposition to Supreme Court: Probe Election Commission decisions, audit of SIR voter deletions

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Is the right to vote a fundamental right? Discuss the position of the Election Commission of India while undertaking the revision of electoral rolls. Can it also examine the question of citizenship of voters?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to Planning, Mobilization of Resources, Growth, Development and Employment.

What’s the ongoing story: Government bonds are the most risk-free investments one can make in any economy. After all, everyone expects the government to pay back its debt. The yields refer to the returns an investor can expect to earn by lending money to the government.

— What is a bond, and what are government securities (G-secs)?

— What is the difference between a bond’s face value, coupon rate and yield?

— What is the relationship between bond prices and bond yields?

— What factors determine government bond yields?

— How do inflation and interest rates affect bond yields?

— How do US Federal Reserve policy decisions influence Indian bond yields?

— How do rising bond yields affect government borrowing and private investment?

— What factors could explain the decline in Chinese government bond yields despite rising yields in other major economies?

— How can rising global bond yields affect capital flows into emerging economies such as India?

Key Takeaways:

— But as government bonds are traded among investors, their prices fluctuate, and so do their yields. If a bond’s price falls, its yield rises, and vice-versa.

— Simply put, rising bond yields signal higher borrowing costs for governments and, by extension, higher interest rates for all borrowers in the economy, since lending to the government is the safest bet. Higher costs are expected to drag down economic growth.

(Source: IMF) (Source: IMF)

— The yield on US 10-year bonds — that is, bonds through which the US government borrows money for 10 years — has increased by 125 basis points. Given that trillions of dollars of government bonds exchange hands everyday, even such seemingly minuscule changes have huge consequences.

— In sharp contrast to all others, government bond yields have actually fallen in China, which is not only the world’s second largest economy but single-handedly rivals the size of the euro-zone economy.

— A large part of the concern about rising bond yields globally has been about the rising cost of borrowing for all the governments concerned. From that perspective, it may seem like a boon that the Chinese government’s borrowing costs are coming down.

Do You Know:

— A bond is an instrument to borrow money. It is like an IOU. A bond could be floated/issued by a country’s government or by a company to raise funds. Since government bonds (referred to as G-secs in India, Treasury in the US, and Gilts in the UK) come with the sovereign’s guarantee, they are considered one of the safest investments.

— As a result, they also give the lowest returns on investment (or yield). Investments in corporate bonds tend to be riskier because the chances of failure (and, therefore, the chances of the company not repaying the loan) are higher.

— Simply put, the yield of a bond is the effective rate of return that it earns. But the rate of return is not fixed — it changes with the price of the bond. But to understand that, one must first understand how bonds are structured.

— Every bond has a face value and a coupon payment. There is also the price of the bond, which may or may not be equal to the face value of the bond.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: Government securities, T-bills, and bond yields explained for UPSC prelims

📍Global capital is no longer cheap, that’s the challenge

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) India Government Bond Yields are influenced by which of the following? (UPSC CSE, 2021)

1. Actions of the United States Federal Reserve.

2. Actions of the Reserve Bank of India.

3. Inflation and short-term interest rates.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 Only

(c) 3 Only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: Comparison of the Indian Constitutional Scheme with that of Other Countries.

What’s the ongoing story: US President Donald Trump backtracked on his approval for livestreaming ex-US Army Major Nidal Hasan’s execution by firing squad on Thursday (October 15). Just days ago, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth proposed livestreaming the execution for public viewing, approved by the Pentagon for December 3.

— What is capital punishment, and what is its purpose?

— What is the difference between deterrent, retributive and reformative theories of punishment?

— What is the status of the death penalty in India?

— What constitutional safeguards govern the imposition of the death penalty in India?

— What is the “rarest of rare” doctrine laid down by the Supreme Court?

— How does the US constitutional framework regulate public access to executions?

— How has public execution historically been used as an instrument of state power?

— What are the arguments for and against the death penalty as a deterrent?

— What is the difference between parole and furlough?

— What is the role of prison reforms in the criminal justice system?

Key Takeaways:

— In a Truth Social post, Trump called Hasan “a very bad and evil man”. In 2009, Hasan shot and killed 13 people at the Fort Hood US Army post in Texas, following which a military tribunal sentenced him to death.

— “I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die… He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed,” Trump wrote.

— What would have been the country’s first public execution in exactly 90 years — and the first military execution of any kind since 1961 in the US — had invited strong reactions from across the political spectrum.

Differing views on the death penalty worldwide. Differing views on the death penalty worldwide.

— In the US, the First Amendment guarantees the freedom of the press and the right to access government proceedings. The Supreme Court has recognised that trials are open to the public.

— The limits of these guarantees were determined in 1977, when a TV reporter sought permission to film the first execution in Texas since the reinstatement of the death penalty the previous year. The court ultimately reasoned that because the general public of Texas was statutorily barred from attending or filming executions, the press had no constitutional right to do so.

Do You Know:

— Around AD 33, Pontius Pilate of Judea authorised the execution of a man earlier found to have no charge against him. The convicted was flogged and publicly crucified, as was the norm, in what is one of history’s most widely recognised public executions — the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

— Capital punishment has long been codified, including in ancient Babylon and Athens, where death was the punishment for all crimes in the 7th century BCE. Executions in the Roman Empire were known for their flamboyant approach, organised as spectacles that incited great delight among their audiences.

— Many pre-modern polities also viewed a serious crime as much an affront to the supreme ruling authority as it was a violation of the social contract. As such, any punishment was expected to carry a demonstrative purpose, acting as a public deterrent.

— This strategy was not without criticism. Roman philosopher Seneca the Younger argued in the ‘Moral Letters to Lucillius’ that being a part of such events had adverse effects on the individual psyche. In the 20th century, French philosopher Michel Foucault argued that the condemned individual’s body became the site on which the State exercised its influence, with measurably visible violence projecting a larger message.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Trump calls off livestream of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan’s execution after backlash

📍Hanging, lethal injection, beheading: How countries carry out executions

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) With reference to India, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2021)

1. When a prisoner makes out a sufficient case, parole cannot be denied to such prisoner because it becomes a matter of his/her right.

2. State Governments have their own Prisoners Release on Parole Rules.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

EDITORIAL

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: Effect of Policies and Politics of Developed and Developing Countries on India’s interests, Indian Diaspora.

What’s the ongoing story: United States Vice President J D Vance and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal were economical with the truth in their recent remarks on Indian H1-B visa holders in the United States.

— What is the H-1B visa programme of the United States?

— What is the difference between an H-1B visa and a Green Card?

— What is the historical significance of indentured labour in colonial India?

— What are the major causes of Indian emigration?

— What is the difference between brain drain and brain gain?

— What is the economic significance of the Indian diaspora for India?

— What role do remittances play in India’s economy?

— What are the major challenges faced by Indian migrant workers abroad?

— How does the Indian diaspora contribute to India’s soft power?

— What are the major issues in India-US relations concerning mobility and skilled migration?

Key Takeaways:

— Vance is aware of the fact that US corporations, supporters of the Republican Party, have benefited from access to lower-cost Indian talent. Goyal knows well that governments in India, including his own, have long sought more US visas for people seeking access to American education and employment.

— One must, however, appreciate the transparent honesty of Vance when he refers to H1-B visa-holding Indians as “foreign indentured servants”. Despicable though that condescending view of professionals is, it sums up a view of the imperialist West with respect to Indian immigrants.

— Indentured is a word Vance would have picked up from his highly educated Indian-American wife, Usha Chilukuri. Servant is not a pejorative term but upper-class and upper-caste Indians view it as such.

— Serve other countries is what Indian emigrants do and H1-B holders are in the US on a contractual basis. Not surprisingly, Vance’s put-down forced a government normally circumspect in dealing with the US to issue a rebuff.

— India has been home to two centuries of organised labour export. British India shipped out hundreds of thousands of “indentured labour”, as part of official government policy, to overseas territories where local labour was in short supply.

— The governments of free India have also encouraged the export of labour to countries where local labour is either in short supply or is simply unwilling to do the work that imported Indian labour is willing to, wanting to, waiting to. (With apologies to Bernard Shaw.)

Do You Know:

— The H-1B visa programme allows US employers to hire foreign workers with training in specialty fields, offering 65,000 visas annually, along with another 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees.

— The H-1B visa is approved for three to six years, Reuters reported. Before the Trump administration imposed the increased cost for the programme, the typical fees for the H-1B visas ranged between $2,000 and $5,000.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Trump moves to hike H-1B visa fee to over $100,000: What it means for Indians

📍Microsoft, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, Cognizant, HCL and Capgemini hit by US H-1B, Green Card crackdown

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

India’s global diaspora acts as a living bridge, as a critical economic factor and knowledge network in transforming cultural heritage into geopolitical influence and strategic leverage worldwide.” Critically examine this statement. (UPSC CSE, 2026)

ALSO IN NEWS

— In a move aimed at protecting passengers from marginalised sections of society, the Supreme Court earlier this month ordered the Railway Board to extend the insurance facility to offline or counter tickets. Currently, the travel insurance facility is available on an optional basis and only for tickets booked online.

— On October 6, the court told the railways that the service should be implemented by October 27. The order came on a plea filed in the wake of the June 2023 train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that killed 296 people. The plea sought a commission of inquiry to probe the crash.

— Train passengers must receive compensation from travel insurance in the wake of train accidents and untoward incidents, as defined in the Railways Act of 1989. This is over and above the railways’ compensation liability for death or injury of passengers in accidents.

— India’s goods exports continue to record robust growth. In September, merchandise exports rose to $44.4 billion, up by a staggering 23 per cent. Strong growth over the past few months has pushed up exports in the first half of the year to $259 billion.

— Considering that growth has been sluggish for several years after the bump during the Covid period — in 2025-26, exports stood at $441 billion, up less than 5 per cent from $422 billion in 2021-22 — this uptick is welcome.

— The disaggregated data shows that engineering and electronic goods are among the drivers of this growth. Exports of these segments have together crossed $100 billion in the financial year so far, up 26 per cent over the same period last year.

— Foreign investment inflows are a barometer to gauge economic success. Bilateral investment treaties (BITs) are among the many factors that lure investors to our shores. BITs assure a steady regulatory framework, allaying concerns of unforeseen costs to investors.

— However, those very assurances often turn into high standards of protection that investors resort to in order to curtail sovereign regulatory powers. The Cairn and Vodafone cases were examples of how transactional specificities allowed investor rights that are agnostic of the intent of investment.

— Some argue that the point is about safety. But what happens when standards such as fair and equitable treatment apply asymmetrically, that is, when there is no reciprocal protection of the tax base?

— Reliance Industries has said it welcomes competition in the satellite communications space, including from Elon Musk’s Starlink, in its first official response to the billionaire’s allegations that “certain oligarchs” were responsible for delaying the launch of Starlink in India, where he also questioned whether the group’s chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani was the ‘real boss of India’.

— “In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people. That openness rests on the rule of law.

— As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio’s own satellite services await clearances,” Reliance Industries said in a statement Friday morning.

Nepal’s devastating flood exposes the risks of resettling disaster survivors

— When the flood came, Chheku Lama ran uphill, shouting for people to flee. A group followed him, but none survived, he said.

— Lama’s Khalte village in Nepal’s Rasuwa district had been set up as a temporary settlement after a 2015 earthquake destroyed nearby villages. But it offered little protection from floods, with homes clustered along the Trishuli River in a narrow valley.

— When the floodwaters surged through on Aug. 26, residents had few routes to escape. At least 375 people were reported missing, according to residents. The village was wiped out.

— Nepal is still recovering from the devastating floods that killed more than 1,400 people and left thousands missing in its mountainous border region with China. Another flash flood in north-central Nepal last week left at least five people missing.

Prelims Answer Key

1. (b) 2. (d) 3. (d) 4.(b)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X