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UPSC KEY: India-Belgium Relations, Super El Niño and NASA’s Roman Telescope

Why is knowing about India-Belgium strategic deals relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the Sone Water Dispute, NASA's Roman Telescope, Super El-Nino and Feminism hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for September 4, 2026.

UPSC KEY: India-Belgium Relations, Super El Niño and NASA’s Roman TelescopePM Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever in Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
Written by: Raveena Baneta
33 min readNew DelhiSep 4, 2026 06:25 PM IST First published on: Sep 4, 2026 at 06:25 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 4, 2026.  If you missed the September 3, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here. 

POLITICS

From defence to fintech, India and Belgium give ties a major boost

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, Regional and Global Groupings and Agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: India and Belgium agreed to strengthen defence and Intelligence-sharing, establish an investment fast-track mechanism, double bilateral trade, boost partnership on semiconductors and enter a pact on renewable energy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the visiting Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever, on Thursday.

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raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

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