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UPSC Key: Income Inequality, Ganga Water Treaty and K Radhakrishnan Committee

Why the India and Bangladesh is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as the Right to protest, Western Ghats, and billionaires in India, on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for July 28, 2026.

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Written by: Priya Kumari Shukla
23 min readHyderabadJul 28, 2026 08:06 PM IST First published on: Jul 28, 2026 at 08:06 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 28, 2026. If you missed the July 27, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Priya Kumari Shukla
Priya Kumari Shukla

Priya Kumari Shukla is a Senior Copy Editor in the Indian Expre... Read More

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