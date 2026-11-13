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UPSC Key: Household Inflation, QUAD and Global Carbon Budget

Why Production Linked Incentive schemes is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as the Venugopal Dhoot, Global TB Report 2026 and National Voters' Day on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for November 13, 2026.

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AI Narration
Written by: Priya Kumari Shukla
30 min readHyderabadNov 13, 2026 07:22 PM IST First published on: Nov 13, 2026 at 07:22 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 13, 2026. If you missed the November 12, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Priya Kumari Shukla
Priya Kumari Shukla

Priya Kumari Shukla is a Senior Copy Editor in the Indian Expre... Read More

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