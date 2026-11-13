UPSC Key: Household Inflation, QUAD and Global Carbon Budget

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 13, 2026. If you missed the November 12, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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First time in 2 yrs, retail inflation over 6%, RBI may hike rate again

Syllabus:

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Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: India’s household inflation rate increased for the 12th month in a row in October as an unfavourable base effect and rising food prices pushed the main headline number past 6% for the first time in two years.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is household inflation rate?

• Why India’s household inflation rate increased?

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• Know the Types of Inflation like Moderate Inflation, Galloping Inflation, Hyper-Inflation, Stagflation, Deflation, Core Inflation etc.

• What are the causes of Inflation in the present situation?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What is the Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation?

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Know the key differences

• What are the steps or measures Taken by GOI to control Inflation?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index? WPI and CPI is published by whom?

• What’s the RBI assessment on inflation recently?

Key Takeaways:

• According to data released on Thursday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.09% last month from 5.54% in September. Food inflation continued to trend higher, rising to 8.94% from 7.74% in September. Some of the food items to record the highest inflation rates were onion (116%), garlic (61%), ginger (48%), and lemon (47%).

• Headline inflation was less than 4% in only five out of 36 states and union territories (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and NCT of Delhi). Meanwhile, it was higher than 6% in 11 states and union territories. It was the highest in Puducherry (7.96%).

• The inflation rate can fall or rise due to a base effect. As such, month-on-month, or sequential, changes are watched very closely by policymakers as they are indicative of the price momentum.

• The latest inflation number reflects the “continued broadening of inflationary pressures and the transmission of global shocks, amid seasonal increases in clothing prices and higher car prices,” said Tanay Dalal, Axis Bank’s Senior Vice President of Business Economic Research. According to Dalal, inflation is likely to stay above 6% until June 2027.

• The RBI is legally mandated to keep the headline inflation rate at 4% in a band of 2-6%. However, not only is this the fifth month in a row that inflation has come in above 4%, it has also breached the 6% upper bound of the flexible inflation target for the first time since October 2024.

Do You Know:

• In ordinary English, generalisation of inflation is the process when higher prices start to spread across the household consumption basket in a sustained manner. This requires the price rise to span different categories of items and move from ones that are most susceptible to price increases – such as food and fuel – to others, like consumer goods and services.

• There are many ways to check if inflation is spreading across the CPI basket. Let us consider the simplest ones first: how many items are seeing above 4% inflation. Why 4%? Because the RBI’s medium-term target is 4%, in a band of 2-6%. So, it stands to reason that if more and more items of the CPI basket are seeing 4%-plus inflation, then price pressures are spreading.

• Inflation is the year-on-year change in price – so, inflation in September 2026 is how different prices are, in percentage, compared to September 2025. But this means the inflation rate depends not just on how prices behave in September 2026 but also in September 2025 – if they were unchanged or fell in September 2025 compared to the previous month, it creates an unfavourable base for inflation in September 2026; similarly, a very sharp increase in prices last year would create a favourable base, which would offset sequential price changes in September 2026. This is why policymakers want to know how prices are moving from one month to another, or month-on-month. This is called the price momentum.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Inflation generalisation: why economists gauge the ‘spreading’ of price pressures

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) In India, which one of the following is responsible for maintaining price stability by controlling inflation? (UPSC, CSE, 2022)

(a) Department of Consumer Affairs

(b) Expenditure Management Commission

(c) Financial Stability and Development Council

(d) Reserve Bank of India

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the causes of persistent high food inflation in India? Comment on the effectiveness of the monetary policy of the RBI to control this type of inflation. (UPSC, GS3, 2024)

Quad summit likely in Manila next week on margins of regional meets

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests

What’s the ongoing story: A summit of the Quad leaders is expected to take place in Manila next week where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Know the Principles and the motive behind the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)

• Who are member nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Who are observer nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• What are U.S. interests in the Quad?

• What is Japan’s aims for the Quad?

• How is China’s relations with each of the Quad members?

• The QUAD in the Indo-Pacific region and its geopolitical implication-Know in detail

• How QUAD is Significant for India?

• What is ASEAN?

• What is India’s link with ASEAN?

• Map Work-ASEAN

• What is East Asia Summit?

Key Takeaways:

• US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – the other leaders in the grouping – are expected to attend the East Asia summit and the Quad gathering is expected to take place on the sidelines.

• The last Quad summit took place in September 2024 when then US President Joe Biden hosted it in his hometown, Wilmington in Delaware.

• India was supposed to host the summit in 2025 and 2026 but that did not materialise. While scheduling of the Quad leaders’ visits have been cited as the reason, the strained ties between India and US over tariffs, visa curbs, deportations and Washington’s close ties with Pakistan’s military have come in the way of Trump’s visit to India in the last two years.

• Quad Foreign Ministers have met thrice this year – in Delhi in May, Manila in July, and Atlanta in October when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to the US city for a meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers. This has kept the momentum of the Quad grouping going over the last two years. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the Quad Foreign Ministers hours after assuming office in January 2025.

• The grouping, which was revived in 2017 under the Trump administration’s first term to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region, has faced challenges in recent years. And Trump’s outreach and engagement with China’s President Xi Jinping has raised some concerns about the impact on the grouping. Beijing has always opposed Quad, calling it a “small clique” which promotes bloc confrontation and destabilises regional peace and stability.

Do You Know:

• The ASEAN website adds, on 8 August 1967, five leaders – the Foreign Ministers of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand – came together in Bangkok, according to the website of ASEAN. Thailand was brokering some disputes among Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, and it eventually led to the signing of a document. “The five Foreign Ministers who signed it – Adam Malik of Indonesia, Narciso R. Ramos of the Philippines, Tun Abdul Razak of Malaysia, S. Rajaratnam of Singapore, and Thanat Khoman of Thailand – would subsequently be hailed as the Founding Fathers of probably the most successful inter-governmental organisation in the developing world today. And the document that they signed would be known as the ASEAN Declaration,”.

• Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is the informal strategic dialogue between India, USA, Japan and Australia. The four nations share a common objective to ensure and support a “free, open and prosperous” Indo-Pacific region.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The Quad question: Rejuvenate, neglect or abandon?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) With reference to the ‘Trans-Pacific Partnership’, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2016)

1. It is an agreement among all the Pacific Rim countries except China and Russia.

2. It is a strategic alliance for the purpose of maritime security only.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

The Editorial Page

Celebrating the voter in the age of SIR—a modest proposal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

What’s the ongoing story:The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Voter Helpline is 1950, representing its birth that year on January 25, a day before the Indian Republic was born.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

• What is the significance of National Voters’ Day in India?

• Explain the role of the Election Commission of India in maintaining accurate and inclusive electoral rolls.

• What do the terms “logical discrepancy” and “mapping” signify in the context of the SIR exercise, as discussed in the article?

• Explain the significance of Forms 6, 7 and 8 in the electoral roll revision process, as highlighted in the article.

• The deletion of eligible voters from electoral rolls can undermine the principle of universal adult franchise—What are the concerns raised by the author?

• What are the challenges faced by appellate tribunals in addressing disputes arising from the SIR exercise, particularly in West Bengal?

Key Takeaways:

Ashok Lavasa Writes-

• Since 2011, that day has been observed as National Voters Day (NVD) to showcase ECI’s citizen-friendly initiatives and distribute Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to first-time voters.

• Preparations for the NVD 2027 must be underway as the ECI also organises an international conference on January 24 for which representatives from election management bodies of different countries are invited.

• What would the ECI showcase at the upcoming NVD, given its preoccupation with rewinding its decisions amid hostilities over the much-touted nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, its own misdirected “shuddhi” movement? The following could reflect its current penitent mood.

• The ECI could declare this year’s event as National Deleted Voters Restoration Day to demonstrate its resolve to bring back the SIR victims. This would be in keeping with its direction to compare the pre-and-post-SIR electoral rolls to identify those deleted and bring them back, like “home they brought her warrior dead”.

• The first exhibit could be the bringing back to life of some “dead” electors who survived the attempt to eliminate them, participated in tea parties, and accompanied petitioners to the Supreme Court (SC). The ECI claimed it removed approximately 2.8 crore “dead” Indians who “lived” in the electoral rolls due to the generous incompetence of past Commissions and that the SIR was the rite necessary to formalise their departure.

• The next exhibit could showcase the innovative weapons of mass deletions, called “logical discrepancy” and “mapping”. As interactive exhibits are in fashion, it could have a live demonstration of how the deadly algorithm decapitated unsuspecting twins who couldn’t prove the minimum nine-month gap necessary between siblings, or those whose names were spelt differently in the present electoral roll when compared with the reference roll of 2002, and those who couldn’t be “mapped” and were dropped like redundant pieces that didn’t fit into a preconceived pattern. Giving them company could be harried judicial officers limping under the impossible burden put on them by an unusually friendly SC.

Do You Know:

Ashok Lavasa Writes-

• The members of the Appellate Tribunals in West Bengal could be shown struggling to find the wherewithal to deal with their onerous task, cheered by the thousands of electors they ordered back onto the rolls although they were deprived of their right to vote in the West Bengal election, and the lakhs who must wait up to a decade to be again eligible for the indelible ink mark on their index finger. This section could be titled “killing with kindness” in keeping with the SC’s legendary observation anaesthetising their voting rights till future elections.

• On display could be the ECI’s extraordinary innovation in dividing its legally notified electorate into pre-and-post-2002/3 era, then subdividing them by age, somewhat like classifying Indian history into ancient, medieval and modern, attaching varying degrees of credibility to available evidence.

• The next exhibit, captioned “twice-born” or “gharwapsi” (homecoming), could showcase the mercy of the ECI in allowing the “rebirth” of “ineligible” deleted electors by performing the ritual of filling Form 6, something they had gone through in their previous incarnation. Mocking each other could be the different versions of Form 6, with and without the Declaration, awaiting the SC’s verdict on whether they were illegally conceived.

• If the ECI is sincere in regaining people’s trust, it must have an exhibit of the three chosen ones apologising to the people for vandalising their voting rights by violating the spirit of 1950. They followed an approach antithetical to their constitutional role and responsibility and did little to dispel the impression that the ECI’s arbitrary decisions pursued an uncharacteristic agenda.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Voter rolls expand by up to 3% across 9 states, UTs in 1st post-SIR draft

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Right to vote and to be elected in India is a (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

(a) Fundamental Right

(b) Natural Right

(c) Constitutional Right

(d) Legal Right

4) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

1. The Election Commission of India is a five-member body.

2. Union Ministry of Home Affairs decides the election schedule for the conduct of both general elections and bye-elections.

3. Election Commission resolves the disputes relating to splits/mergers of recognised political parties.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Is the right to vote a fundamental right? Discuss the position of the Election Commission of India while undertaking the revision of electoral rolls. Can it also examine the question of citizenship of voters? (UPSC, GS2, 2026)

📍In the light of recent controversy regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), what are the challenges before the Election Commission of India to ensure the trustworthiness of elections in India? (UPSC, GS2, 2018)

Nation

India’s TB incidence missing from 2026 report of WHO

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story:While India continues to account for nearly a quarter of the global TB cases, the country’s estimated incidence is missing from this year’s Global TB report. “Estimates of TB incidence and associated indicators are under review, pending finalization and use of data from district-level sentinel surveillance. Estimates are expected to be updated in early 2027,” the dataset says.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Tuberculosis (TB) and India-Impact

• World Health Organisation’s Global TB Report 2026-what are the key takeaways?

• India has made tremendous progress in its fight against TB-What measures India adopted?

• Discuss the significance of India’s achievements in tuberculosis (TB) treatment and preventive therapy?

• What is India’s TB elimination target?

• What are the challenges and strategies in combating TB in India?

• What is the role of preventive healthcare in addressing communicable diseases like TB?

• Know India’s National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) in the context of WHO’s End TB Strategy.

• What are the socioeconomic implications of high TB incidence in India?

Key Takeaways:

• Significantly, India has not released its own TB report, which used to be released annually in March on the occasion of World TB Day. This report usually provides granular state-level data on various indicators.

• New data available from a district TB surveillance conducted in 2025 is currently being analysed to come up with new country-level estimates. “A population level TB disease prevalence was conducted in 2025 in 50 representative districts. But there is a process to finalise the data. We need to look at the trends and see whether the data is comparable to the previous round of national TB prevalence survey in 2020-21… Once any required adjustments are made, the estimates will be released,” explained Dr Katherine Floyd, Unit Head, Monitoring, evaluation and strategic information, Department for HIV, TB, Hepatitis and STIs at World Health Organisation.

• Gap between estimated and reported cases indicates undetected infections

Do You Know:

• India has conducted two national TB surveillance surveys, one between 1955 and 1958 and one between 2020 and 2021, which have served as the basis for the estimated incidence for India. “Instead of a national surveillance, the government conducted a district level surveillance last year, where the prevalence was recorded in 50 randomly selected, representative districts. This surveillance can be repeated from time to time to provide a basis for revised estimates,” said an expert in the field on condition of anonymity.

• While the estimated incidence was missing in the current report, it did provide details on the number of TB cases actually diagnosed. There were 25.3 lakh people diagnosed with TB under the national programme, with 2.63 lakh deaths reported due to the infection in 2025. To compare, 26.18 lakh cases and just over 3 lakh deaths had been reported in 2024.

• With the reduction in the number of deaths, India has brought down the mortality by 38% as compared to 2025, achieving an important “End TB” milestone albeit five years late. One of the WHO targets was to reduce mortality by 35% as compared to the baseline of 2015 by 2020. By 2025, it should have been reduced by 75%.

• Sources said India had achieved a significant milestone in its fight against TB, recording a 38% reduction in mortality since 2015, compared to a global decline of 35%. “The progress reflects the impact of intensified interventions under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), including proactive case finding including use of AI enabled X-rays, rapid diagnostics, prompt treatment initiation, differentiated TB care, and nutritional support through the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and Ni-kshay Mitra initiative…. India’s commitment is further reflected in 96% of TB programme funding requirements being met through domestic resources,” the sources added.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: Everything you need to know about WHO’s Global TB Report 2025 and beyond

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍“Besides being a moral imperative of a Welfare State, primary health structure is a necessary precondition for sustainable development.” Analyse. (UPSC, GS1, 2021)

Explained

Why India’s carbon emissions could rise amid global fall

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels are projected to decline marginally in 2026 compared with last year. But India is expected to be the only major emitter set to record an increase.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are fossil-fuel-related carbon dioxide emissions?

• What is the Global Carbon Budget?

• What Global Carbon Budget 2026 assessment said on global and Indian carbon emissions?

• Why are India’s carbon emissions projected to increase by 4.4% in 2026 despite the projected decline in global emissions?

• What is the relationship between rising temperatures, electricity demand and coal-based power generation in India?

• What role do the steel and cement industries play in India’s carbon emissions?

• How a dry monsoon, higher temperatures and increased demand for cooling contributed to India’s rising carbon emissions in 2026?

• What are the reasons behind the continued rise in petrol and diesel consumption in India despite the decline in overall petroleum product consumption during January–October 2026?

Key Takeaways:

• According to a new study by the Global Carbon Budget, global fossil fuel emissions are projected to fall by 0.4% this year, with China, the US, the European Union and Japan expected to record declines. India’s projected rise in fossil fuel emissions, meanwhile, has been pegged at 4.4%.

• The projected global decline has been attributed to the expansion of solar and wind power and the energy shock triggered by the West Asia conflict.

• Geopolitical upheavals and economic disruptions have previously led to temporary reductions in fossil fuel use, including in 1992, 1998 and 2009.

• The Covid-19 pandemic also triggered a decline in emissions in 2020. These, however, were largely one-year aberrations. Researchers behind the study caution that the projected decline in global emissions this year is also likely to be a short-term consequence of the ongoing conflict rather than a sustained structural shift.

Do You Know:

• According to the study, India, which accounts for around 8% of global emissions, is projected to record higher emissions growth in 2026 than its average annual increase of 3.5% over the past decade.

• The study attributes part of the increase to a rebound from relatively low emissions growth in 2025, when a wet pre-monsoon period reduced demand for cooling. In contrast, a drier monsoon and higher temperatures in 2026 increased cooling demand, pushing up electricity consumption.

• Notably, India witnessed an unusual surge in power demand this summer amid persistently high temperatures and deficient rainfall, with El Niño-influenced weather conditions adding to the pressure. This increased reliance on coal-based power generation at a time when hydropower output was lower. Between April and November 10, 2026, coal-based power generation increased by around 13.2% to 846,229.29 million units (MU), compared with 747,465.25 MU during the corresponding period in 2025.

• The increased reliance on coal-based generation was also reflected in declining coal stocks at thermal power plants. Inventories fell to 19.5 million tonnes (mt) as of November 10, from around 55 mt at the beginning of April.

• An analysis of government data shows that while domestic consumption of overall petroleum products declined by 2.24% in January-October 2026, consumption of transport fuels continued to increase. Petrol consumption increased by 6.61% to 37.15 million tonnes from 34.85 million tonnes, while diesel consumption increased by 5.76% to 80.86 million tonnes from 76.46 million tonnes over the same period.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍COP31: 2026 could end up as one of the four warmest years ever

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2025)

I. Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in India are less than 0.5 t CO2/ capita.

II. In terms of CO2 emissions from fuel combustion, India ranks second in the Asia-Pacific region.

III. Electricity and heat producers are the largest sources of СО2 emissions in India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) I and III only

(b) II only

(c) II and III only

(d) I, II and III

Dhoot case: How bankruptcy is declared, what happens next

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on November 5 declared former Videocon Industries promoter and director Venugopal Dhoot bankrupt. The tribunal found Dhoot liable as he was the personal guarantor for loans worth Rs 12,668 crore granted by the State Bank of India (SBI) to his companies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is Venugopal Dhoot?

• What is the issue?

• What do you understand by “Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCS)”?

• What is Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code?

• Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016-Key Highlights

• National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-Role and Features

• Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT)-Role and Features

• Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment Bill), 2021-Key amendments

Key Takeaways:

• Once a business titan, Dhoot now stands to lose control of his companies and assets held in his name, unless the order is stayed or set aside by an appellate tribunal or court. Even holding the position of a company director requires one to not be bankrupt.

• Another recent case relating to personal guarantees was that of Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra, whose repayment plan with a 99.97% “haircut” was approved by the NCLT in August. Later, a five-member special bench stayed the order.

• In India, such matters are governed by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into existence in 2016. While banks use the law to recover their loans, the government promotes it as a rescue ladder for a company in financial distress.

• When a company fails to pay its loans, its creditors can approach the NCLT to initiate the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) to recover their money. If this effort fails, the company is liquidated and its assets are sold to repay the loan.

• Banks have one more option — to go after the person or promoter of a company who has provided a personal guarantee for the company’s loans. This is called the personal insolvency resolution process (PIRP), which came into force in December, 2019.

Do You Know:

• Dhoot’s case relates to loans granted to Videocon Industries Ltd and Videocon Telecommunications Ltd between 2010 and 2012 by SBI and its associated banks, which were merged in April 2017. Dhoot had unconditionally guaranteed repayment of all the liabilities.

• When the companies defaulted, the SBI issued demand notices to Dhoot in February 2018. The notices, however, yielded no relief for the bank.

• Following this, the creditors filed a petition in the NCLT for the initiation of the CIRP, which was admitted in June 2018. Later, 12 more companies of the Videocon group were brought under the process by the tribunal. The creditors filed a claim of Rs 72,078 crore, of which around Rs 65,000 crore was admitted for the resolution process.

• The NCLT approved a resolution plan submitted by Twin Star Technologies Ltd in June 2021. However, the NCLAT set it aside in January 2022, as it offered creditors only Rs 2,962 crore — a haircut of over 95%. The appellate tribunal sent the matter back to the committee of creditors for a fresh resolution plan. In the meantime, Twin Star challenged the NCLAT order in the Supreme Court, whose judgement is pending.

• Separately, after the NCLT approved the resolution plan in May 2021, the SBI, which has the highest outstanding exposure to the Videocon Group among lenders, filed a petition to initiate the PIRP process against Dhoot. Indeed, the tribunal initiated PIRP against Dhoot in April 2026 after he failed to submit a repayment plan in connection with SBI’s loans. But this, too, failed. Dhoot’s offer of Rs 600 crore was rejected by creditors because it was contingent on the future development of a Siliguri project and offered nothing upfront. The tribunal terminated the PIRP in July 2026 — and thus came the bankruptcy of Venugopal Dhoot.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍With IBC Amendment Bill, govt hopes to expedite insolvency process, maximise value: Key takeaways

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Which of the following statements best describes the term ‘Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A)’, recently seen in the news? (UPSC CSE, 2017)

(a) It is a procedure for considering ecological costs of developmental schemes formulated by the Government.

(b) It is a scheme of RBI for reworking the financial structure of big corporate entities facing genuine difficulties.

(c) It is a disinvestment plan of the Government regarding Central Public Sector Undertakings.

(d) It is an important provision in ‘The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code’ recently implemented by the Government.

Economy

6 years on, PLI schemes disbursal 18.5% of total outlay: NITI Aayog

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story:Cumulative incentive disbursements under the 14 production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes notified in 2020 across key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles and steel, stood at 18.51% of the total outlay of Rs 1,91 lakh crore as of March 2026, an impact assessment report released by NITI Aayog and IIM Ahmedabad on Thursday showed.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes?

• Why did the Government of India introduce PLI schemes across 14 sectors?

• Know the difference between supply-side incentives and demand-side incentives in the context of industrial policy.

• What is meant by domestic value addition in manufacturing?

• How performance-linked financial incentives differ from traditional input-based industrial subsidies?

• What are the reasons behind the uneven performance of PLI schemes across sectors such as electronics,

pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles and bulk drugs?

• How have PLI schemes contributed to investment mobilisation, production expansion and employment generation in India?

Key Takeaways:

• Data released by the think tank showed that nine PLI schemes, including those for bulk drugs, automobiles and textiles, had disbursements of less than 10% of their respective outlays. However, schemes for drones and drone components, large-scale electronics and food products saw disbursements ranging from 25% to 77% of their outlays. To be sure, all schemes did not come into effect in 2020, with some schemes having a longer gestation period.

• The report said that, as of March 2026, the schemes had cumulatively attracted investments of Rs 2.40 lakh crore, generated production worth Rs 22.66 lakh crore and created employment for over 8.49 lakh people. Nearly 70% of the targeted segments were broadly on track, with particularly strong outcomes in electronics, telecom and pharmaceutical drugs, it added.

• “The relatively modest share of cumulative disbursement is consistent with the performance-linked design of the scheme, under which incentives are released only upon achievement of specified investment, production and other eligibility criteria, rather than being front-loaded. As participating firms expand capacity, scale up production and meet progressively higher performance thresholds, disbursements are expected to increase over the respective scheme tenures,” the report said.

• However, the assessment also called for reforms amid criticism that some PLI programmes, including those for electronics manufacturing, have led to a sharp increase in imports, while the growth in mobile phone manufacturing has largely been driven by assembly rather than employment generation.

• The report said that although the PLI scheme had shown encouraging early results, the focus “now must shift from assessing its initial success to strengthening its long-term effectiveness”. The way forward lies not merely in continuing the scheme, but in refining its design to deliver deeper and more sustained industrial transformation, it added.

Do You Know:

• NITI Aayog suggested several broad reforms, including a more focused assessment of sector-wise performance. While some sectors have recorded visible increases in investment, production, employment and exports, others have shown relatively modest progress, the report said.

• The scheme in its current form is largely “supply-driven”, encouraging firms to increase production and build capacity through financial incentives linked to output, the report said. While this approach was important, long-term sustainability also required stronger demand-side support, it said, adding that the next generation of such schemes with similar nature should therefore incorporate demand-pull mechanisms alongside existing supply-side incentives.

• “Data collection and reporting mechanisms across ministries need urgent standardisation. At present, information regarding additional revenue, employment, production, and exports is often inconsistent across sectors, making meaningful comparison and policy evaluation difficult. Clear guidelines must be established regarding what firms should report, when reporting should take place, and how annual progress should be monitored. Better data systems would improve transparency, strengthen policy feedback, and allow mid-course corrections where necessary,” the report said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is PLI scheme, and which sectors will be under it?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) Consider, the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

Statement-I : India accounts for 3.2% of global export of goods.

Statement-II : Many local companies and some foreign companies operating in India have taken advantage of India’s ‘Production-linked Incentive’ scheme.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is the correct explanation for Statement-I

(b) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is not the correct explanation for Statement-I

(c) Statement-I is correct but Statement-II is incorrect

(d) Statement-I is incorrect but Statement-II is correct

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(d) 3.(c) 4.(d) 5.(c) 6.(b) 7.(d)

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