UPSC Key: High-Energy Neutrino Discovery, October Revolution and SME Growth Fund

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 7, 2026. If you missed the October 6, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Explained

Through ‘ghost particles’ in ice, window to universe

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, biotechnology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

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What’s the ongoing story: Neutrinos, very small sub-atomic particles produced mainly in nuclear reactions in stars, are among the most abundant particles in the universe, second only to photons (or light particles). And they can reveal a huge amount of new information about the universe. The problem has been that they are extremely difficult to detect, the reason they are often described as ghost particles.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are neutrinos?

• Why neutrinos are often described as “ghost particles”?

• What are the fundamental properties of neutrinos, including their electrical charge, mass and interaction with matter?

• What are the different flavours of neutrinos?

• Why are neutrinos difficult to detect?

• What is the IceCube Neutrino Observatory?

• What are the contribution of scientist Francis Halzen?

• What is the significance of detecting high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin for modern astronomy?

Key Takeaways:

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• The quest to detect neutrinos, and attempts to study them, have already led to several Nobel Prize wins. Another one was added on Tuesday, with the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics being awarded to Francis Halzen, a Belgian-American scientist who designed an elaborate set-up under ice sheets in Antarctica to detect these elusive particles.

• The IceCube facility in Antarctica is not the first observatory to detect neutrinos. Neutrinos were first proposed in the 1930s and first detected in the 1950s. Several observatories around the world are dedicated to detecting and studying these particles.

• What the IceCube facility managed to do was something unique. It was successful in detecting a special variety of high-energy neutrinos that was coming from far away in space. Till now, only those neutrinos that originated in the close vicinity of the Earth, primarily being produced in the Sun, were being detected. Most of the neutrinos passing through the Earth are produced in the nuclear processes inside the Sun.

• For scientists, the detection of extra-galactic neutrinos has opened a new source of information about the universe. Initially, visible light was the only tool available to scientists to study the cosmic phenomena. Then, detectors were developed for the full electromagnetic spectrum of radiation and for cosmic rays. The detection of gravitational waves in 2015 opened an entirely new window for scientists looking at the universe. Extra-galactic neutrinos add another dimension of possibilities.

• Together these different kinds of signals enable what is called multi-messenger astronomy, the ability to study the same cosmic event using different kinds of signals, said D Indumathi, a scientist at the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics who was formerly associated with India’s effort to build a neutrino detector.

Do You Know:

• The reason neutrinos are so difficult to detect is that they have an extremely low propensity to interact with matter. The Nobel Prize committee described them as the “shyest particle”. They simply pass through very dense regions of matter without any disturbance.

• A very common example often cited is the fact that nearly 65 billion neutrinos pass through human finger nails every second without anyone ever noticing. Because they are also electrically neutral, they do not respond to electromagnetic fields the way charged particles do.

• The detections happen on the very rare occasions that they do interact with matter. That happens to, maybe, one in billions or trillions of neutrinos. That is why neutrino observatories the world over are very large facilities, built in extremely isolated, often underground locations, that maximise the chances of interaction and minimise noise.

• The elusive nature of neutrinos is also what makes them particularly interesting to study. They pass through regions of cosmic space that other signals may never be able to cross. Very dense regions in space, for example, can absorb or scatter all electromagnetic radiations, but neutrinos simply flow through. They can thus reveal processes happening within or beyond that dense region, which are otherwise inaccessible to scientists.

• The 82-year-old Halzen, who had been studying cosmic rays since the 1960s, came to know of the attempts of Soviet researchers to build a neutrino detector in Antarctica, a press release from the Nobel Prize committee said. When a neutrino collides with an atomic nucleus in the ice, it creates an electric spark. This produces radio waves which could be detected using radio antennas.

Halzen thought of a slightly different idea. He realised that light sensors could be installed in glacier ice. These sensors could produce flashes of light from collisions of neutrinos with the nucleus of ice atoms. The area around the South Pole was a favourable location. It was isolated and, at significant depths, there was a lot of darkness with no disturbance from other radiations or signals.

• This exquisite set-up became operational in 2011. By that time, it had already recorded a couple of events that suggested the involvement of extra-galactic neutrinos. In 2013, the observatory presented the first evidence of having detected very high-energy neutrinos. Since then several such incidents have been recorded and verified.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Francis Halzen wins Nobel Physics 2026 for IceCube and cosmic neutrinos

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) In the context of modern scientific research, consider the following statements about ‘lceCube’, a particle detector located at South Pole, which was recently in the news: (UPSC, CSE, 2015)

1. It is the world’s largest neutrino detector, encompassing a cubic kilometre of ice.

2. It is a powerful telescope to search for dark matter.

3. It is buries deep in the ice.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍The Nobel Prize in Physics of 2014 was jointly awarded to Akasaki, Amano and Nakamura for the invention of Blue LEDs in 1990s. How has this invention impacted the everyday life of human beings? (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

G7 to release 100 mn barrels of crude, oil products: Will this curb diesel prices?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

What’s the ongoing story: Late last week, the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from emergency reserves, including substantial volumes of diesel, amid apparent pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs)?

• Why do countries maintain emergency stocks of crude oil and petroleum products?

• What is the International Energy Agency (IEA)?

• Why is diesel considered a strategically important petroleum product for the global economy?

• What are the major factors that determine international crude oil and petroleum-product prices?

• What is the role of the G7-IEA coordinated release of oil stocks in stabilising global energy markets?

• What are the limitations of using emergency oil-stock releases as a policy instrument in an increasingly volatile and geopolitically fragmented global energy market?

• Know the Group of Seven (G7) countries

• India is both a major oil importer and a significant petroleum-product exporter—what are the opportunities and vulnerabilities arising from this position amid global fuel-market disruptions?

Key Takeaways:

• With diesel prices at US pumps reaching record levels, the American president had been pressuring Europe to release their diesel stockpiles, and even warned that the US could ban diesel exports amid global supply tightness and soaring prices of the fuel.

• Following the G7 announcement, Trump — who wants to lower diesel prices ahead of the midterm polls in the US in November — announced that the US won’t ban its diesel exports. Interestingly, Trump said that a diesel export ban was never really on the table, although he himself had publicly stated over the past few days that it was under consideration and that he was inclined towards it.

• US and European diesel prices had surged in recent weeks amid the highly constrained fuel movement through the Strait of Hormuz as well as attacks on Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure. Diesel supplies are tight, inventories are low and importers are scrambling to secure the fuel from geographies not impacted by conflict or chokepoint closures.

• Diesel is among the most important petroleum fuels globally due to its use in transportation, agriculture, construction, and other industries. This also makes it the most politically sensitive fuel amid the ongoing geopolitical crises.

• The G7 last week agreed to coordinate, through the International Energy Agency (IEA), the release of 100 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products over four months, including “front-loaded substantial diesel release” in the first 20 days. The countries also agreed to examine additional diesel releases if required by market conditions.

Do You Know:

• The G7 wants a substantial quantity of diesel to reach the market within days, instead of being spread-out over the four-month period, which shows that the tightness in diesel flows is among the most immediate pressure points in the global energy market. But there is a limit to what reserve releases can accomplish on their own, as strategic stocks are not endless. Releasing strategic stocks of diesel is primarily a bridge to get through a period of unusually tight physical supply, rather than a solution to the underlying disruption in refinery operations, and shipping.

• Diesel is politically sensitive in the US as it is not just a transportation fuel, bit also powers long-haul trucks, agricultural machinery, construction equipment, and other heavy industrial equipment. This means that a jump in diesel prices can quickly feed into consumer-level inflation. According to experts, Trump’s threat appeared driven largely by the political problem created by high pump prices in the US, and was enough to set off a good measure of panic and debate in the market.

• The US is one of the largest diesel exporters globally, and with diesel exports from West Asia and Russia hit due to the conflicts there, American diesel exports have surged further over the past six-seven months. In August, US diesel exports averaged at record levels of about 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), up from around 1 million bpd in February, before the West Asia war began.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Trump wants lower fuel prices. G7 agrees to release 100 million barrels of oil: Why it matters

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍The question of India’s Energy Security Constitutes the most important part of India’s economic progress. Analyse India’s energy policy cooperation with West Asian countries. (UPSC, GS2, 2017)

China, Russia: The two October revolutions and their enduring legacy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: History of the world will include events from 18th century such as industrial revolution, world wars, redrawal of national boundaries, colonization, decolonization, political philosophies like communism, capitalism, socialism etc.— their forms and effect on the society.

What’s the ongoing story: October holds a singular place in the history of the modern world. It is associated with two revolutions that transformed not merely governments but the very language of politics.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What were the major political, economic and social conditions that led to the Russian Revolution of 1917?

• What were the major causes of the Chinese Communist Revolution of 1949?

• Compare and Contrast the February Revolution and October Revolution of 1917 in Russia.

• What were the principal ideas of Marxism-Leninism?

• How did Lenin adapt Marxist thought to Russian conditions?

• Know the significance of Mao Zedong’s adaptation of Marxism-Leninism to an agrarian society.

• How World War I played important role in economic dislocation and political instability in creating conditions for the Russian Revolution?

• How did the Chinese Communist Party’s mobilisation of peasants, land reform and guerrilla warfare contribute to its victory in 1949?

• Compare the revolutionary strategies of Lenin and Mao Zedong.

• How Russian Revolution influenced India’s struggle for the Independence?

Key Takeaways:

• On October 1, 1949, Mao Zedong stood at Tiananmen in Beijing and proclaimed the People’s Republic of China. Thirty-two years earlier, in October 1917, according to the calendar then used in Russia, the Bolsheviks under Vladimir Ilyich Lenin had seized power in Petrograd.

• Between them, the Russian and Chinese Revolutions profoundly shaped the 20th century and the hopes and struggles of millions far beyond their borders.

• There is a small calendrical irony here. The Bolshevik seizure of power on October 25-26 under the Julian calendar corresponds to November 7-8 in the Gregorian calendar (the everyday calendar we use). Russia subsequently adopted the latter, but the name ‘October Revolution’ endured. China’s revolution, though, belongs more literally to October, coming after decades of political upheaval, foreign intervention, Japanese invasion and civil war. October 1, 1949 remains China’s National Day.

• The two revolutions arose from very different circumstances and should not be regarded as repetitions of one another. Yet an important historical thread connects them. The Russian Revolution established the first durable state founded in the name of Marxist socialism. The Chinese Revolution demonstrated how Marxism could be reshaped to suit the circumstances of a predominantly agrarian Asian society. Together they challenged the assumption that Western Europe alone would determine the direction of modern history.

Do You Know:

• The Russian Revolution cannot be separated from the catastrophe of World War I. Imperial Russia entered the conflict burdened by social inequality, agrarian tensions, an increasingly restless industrial working class and an autocracy that had survived the revolution of 1905 without resolving its underlying problems. Military defeats, casualties, shortages and inflation steadily eroded the authority of Tsar Nicholas II.

• The February Revolution of 1917 brought down the Romanov dynasty, but the Provisional Government continued the war and postponed land reform. Meanwhile, “soviets” (councils) of workers and soldiers emerged as alternative centres of authority. Lenin returned from exile in April and demanded peace and “all power to the soviets”. By September, the Bolsheviks had majorities in the Petrograd and Moscow Soviets, and Leon Trotsky headed the Petrograd Soviet.

• In October, Bolshevik-led soldiers, sailors and Red Guards occupied strategic points in Petrograd and took the Winter Palace. The new government issued decrees on peace and land. To its supporters, October represented the transfer of power to workers and peasants; to its critics, it was the seizure of power by a disciplined minority that eventually led to one-party rule. The dissolution of the Constituent Assembly, civil war and, later, the coercive institutions of the Soviet state ensured that this debate would never disappear.

• Yet, 1917 changed the world far beyond Russia. Land redistribution, workers’ rights, public ownership, mass education and social welfare suddenly appeared not merely as ideas but as programmes that a state might attempt to realise. Even societies opposed to communism had to respond to the challenge. The expansion of labour rights, social insurance and welfare states had many causes, but occurred in a world where organised labour and socialist alternatives could no longer easily be ignored.

• The Revolution also transformed the politics of colonialism. The Bolsheviks denounced imperialism, while the Communist International sought to connect socialist revolution with anti-colonial struggles. Soviet practice did not always correspond to its rhetoric, but the ideological impact was immense. Across Asia, Africa and Latin America, socialism became intertwined in varying ways with movements for national liberation.

• China followed another road. The Qing dynasty had fallen in 1911, but political fragmentation, warlordism, unequal treaties and foreign intervention continued. The May Fourth Movement of 1919 radicalised a generation of Chinese intellectuals, some of whom turned towards Marxism. The Communist Party of China was founded in 1921, partly under the intellectual impact of the Russian Revolution.

• The Long March of 1934-35 (the retreat of the communist forces) ensured the survival of the movement and strengthened Mao’s leadership. Resistance to Japanese invasion subsequently enhanced the communists’ nationalist credentials, while renewed civil war after 1945 ended with the defeat of the Kuomintang, the nationalist Chinese party, and its retreat to Taiwan.

• On October 1, 1949, Mao proclaimed the People’s Republic. A country containing roughly one-fifth of humanity had undergone a revolutionary transformation. China altered the balance of the emerging Cold War, but its importance to the colonial and post-colonial world went further. It appeared to demonstrate that an agrarian Asian society could develop its own path to revolution. The peasant could become as important a revolutionary figure as the industrial worker.

• Commemorating these revolutions does not require romanticising them. The Soviet experiment achieved remarkable advances in literacy, education, science and industrialisation, and the Soviet peoples bore an enormous burden in defeating Nazi Germany. Yet, forced collectivisation, famine, the Great Terror and the Gulag produced immense suffering.

• China transformed landholding, education, public health and the legal position of women, and subsequently achieved striking improvements in literacy and life expectancy. Yet, the violence accompanying land reform, the disastrous ‘Great Leap Forward’ (the plan to rapidly industrialise China and collectivise agriculture) and the upheavals of the ‘Cultural Revolution’ (the purge of “capitalist” elements from Chinese society) also form an inseparable part of its history. Their impact upon colonised societies was nevertheless profound. European imperialism had long presented itself as almost permanent. Russia’s revolution challenged imperialism ideologically, while China showed an Asian civilisation subjected to foreign encroachment reclaiming political sovereignty.

• Russia and China ultimately represented two different revolutionary paths. Russia placed the industrial worker, soldier and soviet at the centre; China added the peasant, rural mobilisation and protracted struggle. Their later differences culminated in the Sino-Soviet split, demonstrating that communist politics itself contained competing visions.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The legacy of the Russian revolution on the Indian national movement

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍The New Economic Policy – 1921 of Lenin had influenced the policies adopted by India soon after independence. Evaluate. (UPSC, GS1, 2014)

Nation

PCI operating at half strength, without a single working journalist or newspaper editor

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

What’s the ongoing story: THE COUNTRY’S key media watchdog, Press Council of India (PCI), has been operating at half its sanctioned strength for nearly a year now and without a single working journalist or newspaper editor.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Press Council of India-Know role and functions

• Know the composition of the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978.

• What is the role of the Press Council of India in maintaining journalistic standards while protecting the freedom of the press?

• How Media is regulated in India?

• What are the Loopholes in Media Regulation in India?

• World Press Freedom index-Know key details

• Who publishes World Press Freedom index?

• What does Reporters Without Borders or Reporters sans Frontières stand for in journalism?

• Performance of India in World Press Freedom index-know in detail

Key Takeaways:

• The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has not yet formally notified the names of 13 of the 28 PCI members, six of whom should be newspaper editors and seven should be working journalists other than editors, despite the PCI nominating them earlier this year.

• Ironically, the PCI remained without a chairman for nearly four months until Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a retired Supreme Court judge, was reappointed to the post in April this year. Justice Desai had completed her previous tenure in December last year, resulting in a prolonged vacancy before her reappointment.

• Responding to queries from The Indian Express on the matter, the I&B Ministry said it is informed that the notification of the names of the 13 members is currently at the final stage and is expected to be issued shortly, upon completion of the requisite formalities.

Do You Know:

• The Press Council of India (PCI), a statutory autonomous body, has been set up under the Press Council Act, 1978, mainly to preserve the freedom of the press and improve the standards of newspapers and news agencies in the country. PCI considers complaints filed ‘by the press’ concerning curtailment of press freedom, physical assault/attack on journalists etc.

• The PCI operates under the Press Council Act, 1978, which stipulates that the Council must consist of a chairperson and 28 members, each serving a three-year term.

• The members include six newspaper owners, one representative from news agencies, five Members of Parliament and three persons with special knowledge or practical experience in education, science, law, literature and culture, nominated by the University Grants Commission, the Bar Council of India and the Sahitya Akademi, respectively. In addition, the Council includes six newspaper editors and seven working journalists. The Act therefore mandates the appointment of 13 newspaper editors and working journalists.

• However, after the 14th Press Council completed its term in October 2024, the 15th Press Council has yet to be fully constituted. At present, only 14 of the 28 members have been appointed: five MPs, three nominees and six from among newspaper owners and management, aside from the chairperson.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Time for PCI to not show teeth, but to bite, says Dhankhar

The Editorial Page

Can Election Commission untie knots of its own making? That’s the question

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies; Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

What’s the ongoing story: Ashok Lavasa writes-The Election Commission of India (ECI) is in a bind like never before. That it worked hard to get here is a pity. An organisation that endeared itself by its friendly approach over the years finds itself friendless. Its only friend, the ruling party, pushes it further into a corner each time it comes to its defence.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the constitutional status, composition and major functions of the Election Commission of India (ECI)?

• What is Article 324 of the Constitution?

• What is meant by revision of electoral rolls?

• How revision of electoral rolls is significant in maintaining accurate and updated electoral rolls.

• What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

• What are the constitutional significance of Articles 325 and 326 in ensuring inclusive electoral participation?

• ‘The credibility of an election begins with the credibility of the electoral roll’—what is your opinion?

• Know the relationship between Article 324 and electoral laws enacted by Parliament.

• “Electoral-roll revision must balance the prevention of fraudulent enrolment with the protection of eligible voters from wrongful exclusion”—what is your opinion?

• What is the importance of transparency in the decision-making of the Election Commission for maintaining public confidence in electoral institutions?

• “An independent Election Commission must be autonomous from political influence as well as internally accountable to law and institutional procedure”—Discuss

• How can mass electoral-roll revisions create a tension between electoral integrity and the constitutional objective of universal adult suffrage?

Key Takeaways:

Ashok Lavasa writes-

• The ECI is under attack from almost all quarters — people, civil society organisations, retired civil servants, former judges, practising lawyers, political parties. The print media has written hard-hitting editorials against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and YouTubers have ready-made content as the ECI rides through this mire of its own making.

• The “war within” the ECI is in the public square with the Indian Express revealing cracks in an organisation in which confidence is crumbling. The 14 letters by the two Election Commissioners (EC) have pushed the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in the eye of the storm, even if the storm might rock their boats too. Every attempt of the ECI to explain away the controversy drags it deeper into the morass.

• With high courts questioning some of its decisions, serving judges exhorting against mass disenfranchisement, former ECs/CECs questioning its conduct, the clouds over the ECI become thicker. The Shakespearean platitude, “when sorrows come, they come not single spies, but in battalions”, seems to be playing out, with petitions seeking the suspension of the CEC for his authoritarian ways admitted by the Supreme Court (SC).

• The ECI’s responses to the Indian Express report added to its miseries. The first response on September 23 was “I plead not-guilty”, claiming all decisions were unanimous. In its second response of September 26, the ECI climbed down but created confusion by admitting it used two versions of Form 6 for SIR and non-SIR purposes, asserting the SC “upheld” the changes. Soon, the ECI wilted and withdrew the declaration attached to Form 6 as if it was hiding the weapon used in the crime.

• The CJI’s remark has fuelled the fire, with critics calling it a vindication of their allegations of arbitrary, illegal action of the CEC. However, supporters quickly found a shield in para 152 of the SC’s May 27 judgement wherein it observed that Form 6 “sets out a framework of documentation; however, the same is tailored to the process of revision contemplated under Section 21(2) of the RP Act and may not, in all situations, be capable of literal application to an exercise of the present nature. The Commission, therefore, retains a degree of residual authority to formulate an appropriate documentation framework suited to the exigencies of a Special Intensive Revision.

Do You Know:

Ashok Lavasa writes-

• The formulation of the documentation regime must thus reflect a calibrated balance in drawing from the statutory framework, while adapting it, where necessary, to effectively serve the purpose of ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the electoral roll.”

• This is legalese at its ambivalent best. Is the SC merely recognising the ECI’s authority “to formulate”, not approve, an appropriate documentation framework for the SIR? At the same time, is it affirming the guardrails by stating that such authority is not “unbounded”, reminding it of “the existing statutory scheme”? If the ECI was deriving legitimacy from this SC order for the Form 6 changes it unilaterally made, why did the EC, nearly three months after the SC order, call them illegal and unauthorised? Did the ECI examine his objections and reaffirm its belief that the SC had legitimised the changes?

• One must try to untie a few knots the ECI has tied itself in and separate the strands in its most controversial decisions in the 75 years of its existence, namely conducting the SIR. Arguably an abrupt, aggressive and ambitious decision, it was largely perceived as unfair, exclusionary and arbitrary. If the ECI wants the people to believe the decision to conduct SIR was unanimous, it must put the minutes of the relevant ECI meeting in the public domain.

• The letters revealing the rift within the ECI don’t necessarily oppose the SIR. The ECs apparently referred to the “illegalities” committed in changing Form 6, and denying access to the Electoral Registration Officers to the ECINet, impeding the performance of legally mandated duties. The ECs were already smarting as they felt excluded from the decision-making process, and the ECI neither held meetings for four months, nor circulated the agenda and minutes of meetings for a year. They were understandably perturbed that without their knowledge 16 lakh appeals were filed before the appellate tribunals against inclusion in the “purified” electoral roll of West Bengal. These made the ECI’s functioning questionable.

• It is difficult to predict how the current drama will end but there is no doubt that it is tragic for Indian democracy. In its withering away, the once-hallowed institution of the ECI resembles Milton’s Fallen Angels. It has itself to blame for its sorry plight and the opprobrium heaped upon it. The SC may set aside the ECI’s decisions if it finds them illegal but whether that would lead to the CEC/ECs “losing” their paradise will depend on whether a sin against democracy can be punished by a man-made system. Impeachment is politically fraught; the call of the conscience is a far cry.

• “Glory lies not in never falling but rising every time you fall”, was a motivational quote inscribed on the walls of my school. I recently learnt it is from Oliver Goldsmith’s The Citizen of the World (1762). Now I realise this applies as much to institutions as to individuals. The walls of many constitutional bodies qualify to have this quotation pasted on them. Let Nirvachan Sadan take the lead.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What this rift reveals: Cloud over Commission’s conduct

📍Integrity of voter database: They even knocked on Cabinet Secretary’s door

📍‘Knew how to implement orders from above’: Understanding ‘SIR’ Gyanesh Kumar

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Right to vote and to be elected in India is a (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

(a) Fundamental Right

(b) Natural Right

(c) Constitutional Right

(d) Legal Right

3) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

1. The Election Commission of India is a five-member body.

2. Union Ministry of Home Affairs decides the election schedule for the conduct of both general elections and bye-elections.

3. Election Commission resolves the disputes relating to splits/mergers of recognised political parties.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Is the right to vote a fundamental right? Discuss the position of the Election Commission of India while undertaking the revision of electoral rolls. Can it also examine the question of citizenship of voters? (UPSC, GS2, 2026)

📍In the light of recent controversy regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), what are the challenges before the Election Commission of India to ensure the trustworthiness of elections in India? (UPSC, GS2, 2018)

Economy

Small, medium enterprises get Rs10,000 cr fund boost

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

What’s the ongoing story: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Growth Fund (SGF) with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore to provide equity support to small and medium enterprises. The fund was first announced in the Union Budget for 2026-27.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are objectives of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Growth Fund (SGF)?

• What is the definition of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)?

• How many types of MSME are there?

• What is new criteria for the classification of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises-know in detail

• What are the Schemes and Programmes by union government related to MSME?

• Why Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is important for Indian Economy?

• Know Issues and challenges faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)?

Key Takeaways:

• According to the government, while several existing funds provide equity support to businesses, most of them focus on early-stage enterprises and largely cater to micro enterprises. This has left a structural gap in the availability of growth-stage equity capital for small and medium enterprises.

• “While various initiatives have enhanced access to credit for SMEs, a gap remains in the availability of long-term risk capital required by enterprises seeking to scale, innovate, expand internationally, adopt advanced technologies, undertake acquisitions, and transform into industry leaders,” the government said in a statement.

“The SME Growth Fund is designed to address this critical financing gap by providing patient growth equity capital to high-potential SMEs with demonstrated business viability and scalability,” it added.

Do You Know:

• Under the initiative, the government will provide an aggregate commitment of Rs 10,000 crore to the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) established under the SGF framework. A majority of the fund’s investments will be directed towards small and medium manufacturing enterprises, with a focus also on SMEs operating in industrial clusters in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. “Investments across industrial clusters, including those in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, will support balanced regional industrial development, reinforce local supply chains and generate high-quality employment opportunities,” it said.

• The Centre expects the fund to help SMEs scale up, improve productivity and strengthen export competitiveness by

enabling manufacturing enterprises to expand capacity, adopt advanced technologies and achieve greater scale.

• India SME Forum in a note said the fund is critical for the MSME as they are facing structural and severe capital gaps. They have been over-dependent on debt financing and have weak integration with the global value chain, the forum said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India’s MSME opportunity lies in clusters

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Consider the following statements with reference to India: (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

1. According to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006, the ‘medium enterprises’ are those with investments in plant and machinery between `15 crore and `25 crore.

2. All bank loans to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises qualify under the priority sector.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

5) Which of the following statements about M1xchange’s role in Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) financing is/are correct? (UPSC, CSE, 2026)

1. M1xchange provides collateral based loans to MSMEs.

2. M1xchange facilitates discounting of invoices and Bills of Exchange for MSMEs.

3. Mlxchange functions as a credit rating agency for MSMEs.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 only

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(c) 3.(d) 4.(b) 5.(b)

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

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