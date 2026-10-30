UPSC Key: Hanging Glaciers, Golden Crescent and Administrative Reforms 3.0

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 30, 2026. If you missed the October 29, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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May make banks pay digital arrest victims if no due diligence: SC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

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Mains Examination: General Studies III: Challenges to internal security through communication networks, role of media and social networking sites in internal security challenges, basics of cyber security; money-laundering and its prevention.

What’s the ongoing story: Describing the menace of ‘digital arrest’ as “the biggest financial fraud… on the economy of the country… running into thousands of crores of rupees,” the Supreme Court said Thursday it proposed to issue a direction making banks compensate victims and face prosecution if it’s established that failure of due diligence on their part resulted in such a fraud.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Digital Arrest?

• How Digital arrest scam operates?

• How widespread are digital arrests in India?

• What is Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C)?

• What Supreme Court said on digital arrest?

• What are the RBI and banks doing to prevent such frauds?

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• What are the issues and challenges in curtailing digital arrest Scams?

• What are the steps taken by GOI to combat Digital arrests Scams?

Key Takeaways:

• A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, pulled up the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over the spate of digital arrest cases, saying it was “soft pedalling” the issue.

• “The problem is bank officials are involved in it… There is soft pedalling by the RBI. Unfortunate. Because RBI is consulting the banks when we are asking for action against the banks,” the CJI said.

• The bench posed a range of questions to Attorney General R Venkataramani on the preventive measures that the RBI proposed to undertake.

• “There should be a direction that wherever digital arrest takes place, the bank will be deemed to be… and will be liable to compensate the victim besides being prosecuted further… If banks can give up and waive off thousands of crores worth of loans by entering into a so-called one-time settlement of Rs 5 crore or Rs 10 crore… why should they not be accountable for these victims (of digital arrest)?” the CJI said as the bench heard a suo motu case registered by the court over the ‘digital arrest’ cases across the country.

• Venkataramani said that such a direction may not be necessary as it would have several implications. He pointed out that after the court’s intervention, the number of registered complaints of digital arrest had come down and that banks were now flagging suspicious transactions in a far more progressive manner than six months ago.

• “Thanks to the court’s intervention, a lot of steps have been taken now. I have been trying to push the RBI to expedite the rule-making process and complete them,” he said.

• The RBI, he said, was in advanced stages of operationalising its “guidelines” to prevent digital arrest frauds and that these guidelines will take effect by December. “All I am saying is the guidelines are being finalised. They only need a little more time to make them operational,” Venkataramani said.

• The CJI took exception to the usage of the expression “guideline”. He told the AG, “When you use the word guideline, that itself loses the script… Very poor word, very weak word… Unless you have a sting in those guidelines …. There will be zero debit from the account of the victim. The amount will remain intact. The bank will have to pay. That is the only (solution).”

• “We want you as regulator to formulate a mandatory provision that in case of an unusual transaction in the account of an individual person, the banks will suspend the transaction unless a complete protocol of verification is followed,” the CJI said. The bench said it was “shocked” by the fact that even educated people continued to fall prey to the fraud despite warnings on television and social media and news reports about court cases over the scam.

Do You Know:

• Notably, “digital arrest” has not been explicitly defined in any law. Although fraudulent online activities are addressed under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and organised criminal activity under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, neither law explicitly defines “cybercrimes”, causing ambiguity in the enforcement of regulatory response.

• Online frauds and criminals typically call potential victims and tell them that they have sent or are the intended recipients of a parcel containing illegal goods, drugs, fake passports or any other contraband item. In some cases, the criminals contact relatives or friends of the target and tell them that the target has been found to be involved in a crime or an accident, and is in their custody.

—The criminals, who often use pictures or identities of police personnel to convey authenticity, usually demand money from the target for a ‘compromise’ and closure of the case. In certain cases, the victims are “digitally arrested”, and forced to stay visible over Skype or other video conferencing platforms to the criminals until their demands are met.

—The cybercriminals are also known to use studios that look like police stations or government offices, and to wear uniforms similar to those of law enforcement agencies.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍‘Digital arrest’: How big is the scam in India, what are banks doing to stop them?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) In India, it is legally mandatory for which of the following to report on cyber security incidents? (UPSC CSE 2017)

1. Service providers

2. Data centres

3. Body corporate

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the different elements of cyber security ? Keeping in view the challenges in cyber security, examine the extent to which India has successfully developed a comprehensive National Cyber Security Strategy. (UPSC, GS3, 2022)

The Second Page

Hanging glaciers can damage 398 buildings, helipad, two bridges in Badrinath: Study

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

• General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management

What’s the ongoing story: An ice avalanche triggered by the collapse of the largest of three hanging glaciers above Badrinath could damage nearly 398 buildings, 2.66 km of roads, two bridges, a helipad and a parking area in the Himalayan pilgrimage town, according to a worst-case scenario derived by a new modelling study funded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are hanging glaciers?

• How hanging glaciers detachment from steep mountain slopes can trigger ice avalanches and associated hazards?

• What are the major findings of the DRDO-funded study on hanging glaciers above Badrinath?

• What are the potential impact of a worst-case avalanche scenario?

• How rising temperatures and reduced basal resistance can increase the likelihood of hanging-glacier detachment and large-scale ice failure?

• How did researchers use satellite imagery, elevation models and avalanche simulations to assess the vulnerability of hanging glaciers around Badrinath?

• Why are hanging glaciers a potential threat to settlements and infrastructure located below steep Himalayan mountain slopes?

Key Takeaways:

• The peer-reviewed paper, published in the Landslides journal on October 28, assessed the vulnerability of three

hanging glaciers located between 4,700 and 5,465 metres above sea level and the risk they pose to Badrinath pilgrimage town if they detach from the mountains.

• The study was carried out by researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the University of Cambridge, and DRDO.

• The findings are a warning for Badrinath, located at an elevation of approximately 3,415 metres above mean sea level along the banks of the Alaknanda River, a major tributary of the Ganga. One of India’s most visited pilgrimage sites, the temple drew around 1.7 million people during the 2025 Char Dham yatra.

• Researchers called for prioritising the demarcation of avalanche impact and buffer zones based on worst-case scenarios, including the highest runout of glacial material, debris and flow, and restricted regulations on new construction and infrastructure.

• Speaking to The Indian Express, senior glaciologist Anil V Kulkarni, one of the paper’s co-authors, said, “This research can be important for standardising the methodology to assess risks for towns around hanging glaciers, and it could be replicated for other sites. Previously, in April this year, 219 hanging glaciers were identified in another paper.” The earlier study had found that about 30 per cent of the 219 identified hanging glaciers were in the Alaknanda basin and had unstable ice mass.

Do You Know:

• Hanging glaciers are ice bodies located on mountain slopes or terminating abruptly at bedrock cliffs, detached from the valley floor. They are prone to detachment or slope failure, which can lead to ice avalanches that trigger the release of a large volume of water and debris in a short duration.

• “As glaciers transition toward more temperate conditions, reduced basal resistance enhances the likelihood of ice detachment and largescale failure,” the study said.

• The research was conducted by Abhilash Gogineni, Anil V Kulkarni, Rayees Ahmed from Divecha Centre for Climate Change, IISc, H S Negi and Anurag Sharma from DRDO, and Nandu Krishnan from Department of Geography, University of Cambridge.

• Researchers used high-resolution satellite imagery and elevation models to identify hanging glaciers around Badrinath. Glaciers with mean surface slopes of 30° or more were screened for instability, and those located close to the town were selected for the assessment.

• The selected glaciers were assessed for their volume, depth and their vulnerable portions. This data was used to run avalanche simulations for all three sites.

• Of the three, the second hanging glacier site showed the biggest risk of post-failure damage. It contains an estimated 5.32 million cubic metres of volume and a steep slope of 34.57°. Simulations showed that in the event of a disaster, this glacier would attain a peak velocity of 78.5 metres per second and a flow height reaching 73.5 metres.

• The study said the modelling showed the Badrinath Dham shrine was not expected to be directly hit, though rock and debris that typically get accumulated during such events could impact it.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What are ‘hanging glaciers’ and why are they a major risk for India?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Consider the following pairs (UPSC CSE, 2019)

GLACIER RIVER

1. Bandarpunch Yamuna

2. Bara Shigri Chenab

3. Milam Mandakini

4. Siachen Nubra

5. Zemu Manas

Which of the pairs correctly matched?

(a) 1, 2 and 4

(b) 1, 3 and 4

(c) 2 and 5

(d) 3 and 5

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍How do the melting of the Arctic ice and glaciers of the Antarctic differently affect the weather patterns and human activities on the Earth? Explain. (UPSC GS1, 2021)

📍How will the melting of Himalayan glaciers have a far-reaching impact on the water resources of India? (UPSC GS1, 2020)

📍Bring out the relationship between the shrinking Himalayan glaciers and the symptoms of climate change in the Indian sub-continent. (UPSC GS1, 2014)

Nation

SC: NCLT completely hijacked by Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

What’s the ongoing story:THE Supreme Court on Thursday said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has “completely hijacked” staff appointments at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)?

• What is the institutional role of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in India’s corporate legal framework?

• What is meant by the institutional autonomy of a statutory tribunal?

• What exactly Supreme Court said on the NCLT?

• What is the relevance of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution in matters involving recruitment, regularisation

and termination of contractual employees, as raised in the NCLT case?

• What concerns did the Supreme Court raise regarding the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ role in staff appointments at the NCLT?

• Why did the Supreme Court suggest deputation as an interim staffing arrangement, followed by regular recruitment through the UPSC or SSC?

Key Takeaways:

• Stressing the need to preserve the autonomy of the NCLT president over appointments, a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, suggested deputation of employees as an interim measure, followed by regular recruitment through the Union Public Service Commission or the Staff Selection Commission.

• “The ministry wants to have complete grip…And that’s what’s most unfortunate,” CJI Kant said. The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing a plea related to the appointment of staff members working with the NCLT’s judicial members.

• Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing contractual employees working in the NCLT, said the entire recruitment, including the ones attached to judicial members, has been outsourced to a private entity and there is high chance that those on contract will be asked to leave next month.

• “They have worked for six years. They do have certain rights, even if they are on a contractual basis. When appointed on contract by the MCA, they are not entitled to HRA or DA. That is because you do not want a full-time employee,” she said.

• Arora submitted that NCLT recruitment rules provide for regularisation and the advertisement also says so.

• “If that is provided for in the recruitment rules and the advertisement, why should they be thrown out lock, stock and barrel? That would be extremely arbitrary and violate Articles 14 and 16. Let there be no termination without the approval of the president,” she said.

• The bench said it did not want to entertain the plea at the instance of employees who had a personal interest in the matter but later said the power to appoint staff must remain with the NCLT president and the issue required consideration in this light. CJI Kant said: “The entire power of appointment must be with the (NCLT) president only.”

Do You Know:

• According to NCLT Website, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) constituted under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 was formally established on 1st June 2016 by the Government of India. Its establishment was based on the recommendations of the Justice Eradi Committee, which advocated for a unified forum to adjudicate matters relating to company law and insolvency, thereby eliminating the need for multiple adjudicating bodies.

• The creation of NCLT aimed to streamline the corporate dispute resolution process by consolidating the functions of the Company Law Board (CLB), the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), and the Appellate Authority for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (AAIFR).

• Certain company law matters previously dealt with by the High Courts are to be dealt with by the NCLT, bringing all company-related disputes under a single, specialized quasi-judicial body. After enactment of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016, NCLT has been designated as Adjudicating Authority.

• The NCLT was envisioned as a key institutional reform to ensure efficiency, consistency, and faster resolution of corporate and insolvency matters in India. Its formation marked a significant step towards modernizing the corporate legal framework and improving the ease of doing business in the country.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Behind the new Tribunals Bill, a decade-long tussle between government and Supreme Court

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Which of the following statements best describes the term ‘Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A)’, recently seen in the news? (UPSC CSE, 2017)

(a) It is a procedure for considering ecological costs of developmental schemes formulated by the Government.

(b) It is a scheme of RBI for reworking the financial structure of big corporate entities facing genuine difficulties.

(c) It is a disinvestment plan of the Government regarding Central Public Sector Undertakings.

(d) It is an important provision in ‘The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code’ recently implemented by the Government.

Explained

The geography & economy of Punjab’s long drug crisis

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

• General Studies III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security.

What’s the ongoing story: Punjab’s drug crisis has heaped fresh pressure on the state government after police on Wednesday (October 28) “seized” the body of a man who had died of a suspected overdose and whose family was planning a protest.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the key findings?

• How Geography is integral to the spreading narcotics map?

• What is the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985?

• ‘Traditionally India has been seen as sandwiched between the Death (Golden) Crescent and Death (Golden) Triangle’-Discuss

• Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle regions-what are they?

• Map work-‘Golden Crescent’ and ‘Golden Triangle’

• Global drug Trade and Impact on India-Know in detail

• How the NDPS Act defines Drugs?

• What are Essential Narcotic Drugs (ENDs)?

• What is Cannabis or Marijuana?

• What is the main psychoactive component of Charas and Ganja?

• What is Tetrahydrocannabinol and how it works in Human Body?

• In India, how does the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 define cannabis, Charas and Ganja?

• United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and India-Know in detail

Key Takeaways:

• The body of 35-year-old Daljit Singh was being taken to the site in Mansa where the family of activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was already protesting. Jhota was killed after he accused a medicine shop owner of selling drugs.

• Punjab has been battling drugs for almost a decade and a half, but there seems to be no let-up in the scourge. As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2024 data released this September, Punjab leads the country with 6,060 cases of drug trafficking. It also recorded 106 drug overdose deaths, second only to Tamil Nadu (313).

• With Assembly elections due next year, the issue of drugs is being raised loudly. It is central to the BJP’s poll pitch, putting the ruling AAP government on the backfoot. No AAP leader of repute has been able to set foot in Mansa since Jhota’s killing, even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot and Akali leaders have visited the family.

Do You Know:

• Opium and poppy husk were prevalent in pre-Independence Punjab and had social acceptance. Prof Ranjit Singh Ghuman, author of the book Dynamics of Drug Abuse and Addiction in India, said Punjabis consumed afeem (opium) in very small quantities, often prescribed by doctors. The Royal Commission on Opium in 1894 observed: “The consumption of opium by the people of India generally is infinitesimally small; it has been consumed for centuries by certain classes in Northern India.”

• Opium use continued after Independence despite a ban in the state. Since Rajasthan had legal opium thekas, people crossed over to buy it. A 1979 study, “Patterns and prevalence of opium use in rural Punjab (India)”, found that opium was widely used by Punjab’s rural population, despite being smuggled from neighbouring states at the risk of prosecution.

• Punjab’s 553-km border with Pakistan makes it vulnerable to smuggling. The mountainous parts of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran form the Golden Crescent, one of three major global centres of heroin processing. The other two are the Golden Triangle (Myanmar, Thailand and Laos) and South America.

• While heroin, locally called chitta, is smuggled across the porous border, opium and poppy husk come from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where cultivation is legal for medical, scientific and export purposes. Charas and hashish come from Himachal Pradesh. Officials suspect high-quality heroin from Delhi is routed through Gujarat, Rajasthan’s Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts, or Jammu and Kathua in J&K.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: What are Punjab government’s anti-drug initiatives?

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Explain how narco-terrorism has emerged as a serious threat across the country. Suggest suitable measures to counter narco-terrorism. (UPSC, GS3, 2024)

India’s ‘own GPS’, which new ISRO satellite can restore

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

What’s the ongoing story: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is slated to launch the much-awaited NVS-03 — its third new-generation navigation satellite — on October 30. The satellite is likely to restore the functioning of India’s satellite-based positioning system, NavIC, which had stopped providing location data after the end of life and failure of atomic clocks, and recent failed launches of its satellites.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation)?

• What is the significance of NavIC?

• How many satellites in the constellation continue to provide positioning data?

• What happened to NVS-02?

• What have been the advancements made to the new-generation satellites?

• Which other countries in the world have such systems?

• Applications of NavIC-Know in detail

• What are the issues and challenges associated with NavIC?

• What other navigation systems around the world are in use?

• What practical purpose does the NAvIC constellation serve for users?

• What is the advantage of having a regional navigation system?

Key Takeaways:

• The new satellite, whose launch has been in the pipeline since late 2025 but has been delayed by multiple factors, will help the NavIC system meet the minimum requirement of four operational satellites to provide positioning data again.

• A review committee found that the main reason for the failure of NVS-02 was a signal not reaching the pyro valve of the oxidiser line of the engine — meaning, the engine could not be ignited. This, the committee felt, was most likely because of the disengagement of at least one of the contacts to the connector, that is, the circuit to deliver the signal couldn’t be completed.

• India is the only country with a regional navigation system. Japan, whose four-satellite Quasi-Zenith Satellite System augments GPS signals in the Asia-Oceania region, has all its satellites in high orbits just like NavIC. There are four global navigation systems. GPS, the most popular one, uses around 32 satellites, whereas the Russian GLONASS (GLObalnaya NAvigatsionnaya Sputnikovaya Sistema) uses 24, the European Galileo 27, and the Chinese Beidou 30.

• Other than Beidou, all the constellations use satellites in middle-earth orbit (at an altitude between 19,000 and 24,000 km). Beidou uses a combination of satellites in middle earth as well as higher altitudes. In the past, there have been discussions about increasing the coverage area of India’s IRNSS.

Do You Know:

• NavIC, which stands for Navigation with Indian Constellation, is the operational name for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). A seven-satellite constellation that covers the Indian subcontinent and a region up to 1,500 km around it, NavIC is a regional satellite-based navigation system similar to the US’s Global Positioning System (GPS).

• With all seven satellites functional, the system was designed to provide location accurately up to 10 metres, which would be open to the public. A more accurate restrictive service would also be available for a fee to select users, such as those undertaking massive construction projects or the military. Incidentally, the space agency started work on NavIC in 1999 after the Kargil war, where Indian defence forces could not use the US-owned GPS system to provide locational aid to its soldiers in conflict zones.

• The system, when functional, can provide better coverage over the Indian landmass compared with the GPS, whose signals are received in India at an angle that makes it difficult to access in certain areas such as valleys and forests.

A full-fledged NavIC system can help achieve the government’s goal of real-time tracking of around 12,000 trains, with around 8,700 trains already equipped with the system.

• The NavIC system has had a choppy track record. Although ISRO has launched 11 navigation satellites since July 2013 for the nearly Rs 2,250-crore system, six satellites have failed primarily because of defective imported atomic clocks and, on a few recent occasions, owing to orbital issues.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍NavIC satellite loses its atomic clock: What this means for India’s bid for its own GPS

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) With reference to the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2018)

1. IRNSS has three satellites in geostationary and four satellites in geosynchronous orbits.

2. IRNSS covers entire India and about 5500 sq. km beyond its borders.

3. India will have its own satellite navigation system with full global coverage by the middle of 2019.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) None

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What do you understand by ‘Standard Positioning System’ and ‘Precision Positioning System’ in the GPS era? Discuss the advantages India perceives from its ambitious IRNSS programme employing just seven satellites. (UPSC, GS3, 2015)

Siang dam: Why the project to counter China faces opposition in Arunachal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: India and its neighbourhood- relations and Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: Tensions are rising in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang belt, with sections of the indigenous Adi community, youth leaders and riverbank residents objecting to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). A 12-hour shutdown was called on Friday; reports of vandalism and violence emerged soon after it ended and continued late into the night.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP)?

• Know the proposed capacity, location and significance of Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP)?

• Know the geographical relationship between the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, the Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and the Brahmaputra river system.

• Trace the evolution of the Siang hydropower project.

• Why Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is important in the context of China’s proposed hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo?

• Is Siang Upper Multipurpose Project a counter-project to China’s largest dam project?

• What is a pre-feasibility report (PFR)?

• Who are the Adi people in Arunachal Pradesh?

• Why are the Adi tribes rejecting the project?

• What are the environmental and social concerns associated with the project?

• How can Siang Upper Multipurpose Project be a water-bomb?

Key Takeaways:

• According to locals, the project threatens them economically and socially, and also impinges upon the sentimental and cultural heritage attached to their ancestral land. Even as the government goes ahead with the pre-feasibility survey (PFR), apprehensions have only grown.

• At 11,200 MW, the SUMP is touted to be India’s largest hydropower project. Plans to harness the Siang and Subansiri rivers date back to 1982, when the Brahmaputra Board proposed three smaller projects; countering Chinese projects was not a primary concern then. In 2013, however, the central government raised concerns over Chinese projects on the Yarlung Tsangpo — as the Siang is known in upstream Tibet — and expressed interest in being a downstream user.

• In 2017, the proposed Siang Upper Stage-I and Stage-II were merged under one umbrella, which eventually took shape as the SUMP. The project gained further prominence after China approved its 60,000 MW lower Yarlung Tsangpo hydropower project in December 2024.

• The SUMP is currently at the pre-feasibility survey stage. In September, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the project would not be “rushed beyond the feasibility stage.”

Do You Know:

• The ferocious Siang barrels through the Himalayas until it approaches the Assam plains, where it becomes the braided Brahmaputra. Its political journey, however, is marked by diversions.

• Underlining the political reversals is a strategic argument that remains consistent: India must develop its downstream water resources as China expands its hydel capacity on the Yarlung Tsangpo, as the Siang is known in upstream Tibet.

• Initially, the China factor was not dominant when India proposed to harness the Siang and Subansiri rivers back in 1982. As Chinese plans on Yarlung Tsangpo emerged, New Delhi and Beijing agreed on a mechanism in 2002 for China to provide flood-season hydrological data.

In 2003, India launched a nationwide initiative to develop 50,000 MW of hydropower, with around 27,000 MW envisaged from Arunachal Pradesh, setting off a flurry of agreements with developers in Itanagar.

• Then, in 2011, the government told Parliament about a Chinese run-of-the-river project upstream of Siang and stressed the need for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to harness the Brahmaputra’s waters. In 2013, India raised concerns over additional Chinese projects on the Yarlung Tsangpo and asserted its interests as a downstream user. In 2017, with BJP governments at the Centre and in Arunachal, NITI Aayog proposed replacing the planned Siang Upper Stage-I and Stage-II projects with a single large storage project. The proposal has since evolved into the 11,200-MW project now at the centre of the protests.

• China’s plans have also advanced. Beijing approved its 60,000-MW lower Yarlung Tsangpo hydropower project in December 2024. Comprising five cascade hydropower stations, the project seeks to harness the river’s steep descent near the Indian border — a drop of nearly 2,000 metres over a 50-km stretch.

• For Adi communities opposing the project, decisions about the river go beyond electricity and national security. Their village affairs are traditionally discussed in a kebang, a council led by elders. A Bogum Bokang Kebang (supreme council) bringing together Adi clans to address questions of wider collective importance is rare. In August 2025, after a gap of 25 years, one such Bogum Bokang Kebang was held, at Geku in Upper Siang, to oppose the proposed dam and its pre-feasibility studies.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why locals are protesting against the Upper Siang hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Which of the following is/are tributary/ tributaries of Brahmaputra? (UPSC CSE, 2016)

1. Dibang

2. Kameng

3. Lohit

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

The Editorial Page

Reforms 3.0 underline a credibility gap. First, reform the reformer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Role of civil services in a democracy.

What’s the ongoing story: Pratap Bhanu Mehta Writes—The cabinet secretary recently announced that India was about to embark on Administrative Reforms 3.0. Normally, such an announcement would spark anticipation, if not excitement.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the objective of Administrative Reforms 3.0?

• Why India requires further administrative reforms despite earlier reform initiatives?

• What is meant by the principle of “presumptive trust in citizens”?

• What is the relationship between regulatory compliance, customs delays and the ease of doing business in India, with reference to the concerns highlighted in the article?

• What are regulatory arbitrage and economic rents?

• How regulatory arbitrage and economic rents influences business behaviour and weaken productivity-enhancing competition?

• What is decentralisation in governance?

• Why the author of this article considers decentralisation essential for meaningful administrative reform?

Key Takeaways:

Pratap Bhanu Mehta Writes—

• The next stage of reforms is coming. India badly needs reforms to meet the impending headwinds in the global economy, the fragility of its external sector, and lopsided domestic growth. But for a government in its 12th year of power, Reforms 3.0 does not signal the next stage. It is almost an admission of the failures of the previous attempts. We need to understand the constitutive structural reasons related to the nature of this government that place a binding constraint on reform.

• IMF reports should be read critically. But the 2025 Article Four Consultation Report has lines most would concur with. “Firms report longer customs delays in India compared to peers and senior management spend more time on regulatory compliance.” In an annexure, it says, “Firm dynamism, a key potential engine for productivity, remains subdued in India. The entry and exit rates for firms are below one per cent compared to 8 to 13 per cent in comparator economies. Fifteen per cent of firms in its sample qualify as zombie firms.”

• But it is our own Economic Survey 2025-26 that provides the most damning indictment. Curiously, these lines are framed as a critique of Indian capital — its propensity to seek rents rather than invest in long-term capital. But they are the clearest indictment of the current regime cloaked in a discussion of Indian capital. Paragraph 16.132 says, “Regulatory arbitrage, protected margins, and firm-specific accommodations often dominate productivity enhancement, scale competition, or learning-by-doing”. Who creates the conditions for this?

• Or, even more candidly, in 16.131, the Indian corporate sector is described as operating in “a hybrid zone where rents are available, enforcement is uneven, and political mediation substitutes for market discipline”. In plain terms, the Chief Economic Advisor is hinting at the political economy of influence and corruption at the heart of the problem. This is a brave and candid admission from an official of the government 12 years in power. This political economy subverts any kind of administrative reform, and with the perception that the government clearly favours particular business groups, this problem has become worse.

• The first attempt at “Ease of Doing Business” was such an eyewash, in part because the World Bank’s index, in which we were trying to climb up, was something of a farce. The government has often been successful in changing the formal rules of business to send a message: It consolidated parts of the tax system; some would argue for the labour reforms as an achievement; some regulations, like the incorporation of companies, have been simplified; environmental regulations have been unconscionably gutted; many offences have been decriminalised.

Do You Know:

A report card for civil servants is a good idea says—

• Since Independence, India has faced a challenge with respect to the bureaucracy. The civil services, designed for the needs of an extractive and imperious colonial power, needed to be transformed to a “steel frame” that serves the needs of a young democracy. Civil service reforms began with the Constitution, continued with the first Administrative Reforms Commission (1966), focused on reforming training and promotions with the second ARC (2009) and the Right to Information Act. The “administrative scorecards” sent by the Cabinet Secretariat to secretaries in the central government must be viewed through this prism of making the civil services more efficient and responsive. As this newspaper reported, the scorecards assess officers and their departments out of 100, with a special emphasis on “file disposal”, “Output/Activities” and “expenditure on schemes/ capital expenditure”.

• Over the last decade, the Centre has also made several attempts to bring the bureaucracy up to speed through digitisation, Mission Karmayogi , lateral entry and PRAGATI, to fast-track infrastructure projects. Some of these schemes have drawn criticism on two broad parameters. First, they were too dependent on the executive’s political

will. Second, they left in place far too much subjectivity. The “report card”is a step towards addressing both.

• Bureaucracies are notoriously impervious to change. Part of the reason for this is the ability of “governmentality” to rationalise and absorb within its framework the very measures that are meant to change it. Administrative scorecards can easily become just another task to tick off, rather than being seen as an impetus for improved efficiency. The other danger with assessments is that they become more important than what they are meant to assess, as when a test score matters more than learning. However, if these pitfalls are kept in mind and avoided, the administrative scorecard has the potential to move the bureaucracy forward in ways that are measurable — and much-needed.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What does the Cabinet Secretary do, and what are the limits of the office’s powers?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) With reference to the Union Government, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2021)

1. N. Gopalaswamy Iyengar Committee suggested that a minister and a secretary be designated solely for pursuing the subject of administrative reform and promoting it.

2. In 1970, the Department of Personnel was constituted on the recommendation of the Administrative Reforms Commission, 1966, and this was placed under the Prime Minister’s charge.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(a) 3.(b) 4.(a) 5.(d) 6.(b)

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