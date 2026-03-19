UPSC Key: Guillotine, Geographical Indication and Concept of Post-Truth

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 19, 2026. If you missed the March 18, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Parliament

Lok Sabha passes demands for grants for many ministries, Rs 53 lakh cr cleared

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

• General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

What’s the ongoing story: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Demands for Grants of various ministries for 2026-27 by approving an expenditure of over Rs 53 lakh crore without discussion by applying the guillotine. Earlier, the House discussed Demands for Grants for the Railways and Agriculture ministries.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are Grants in Parliament?

• What is demand for grant in Indian Constitution?

• Demand for Grants-What does it include?

• Demand for Grants-How it is prepared

• What is Article 113 of the Constitution?

• Appropriation Bill-What do you know about this Bill?

• What does appropriation mean in government?

• Appropriation Bill and Article 114 of the constitution

• What is the Procedure Followed for the Appropriation Bill in Parliament?

• Power of Rajya Sabha over Appropriation Bill?

• Appropriation Bill and Appropriation Act-Know the Difference

• Appropriation Bill vs Finance Bill-Know the Difference

• What do you understand by ‘Vote on Account’?

• What is the meaning of ‘Guillotine’?

• ‘A guillotine is a device used to effectively carry out beheading executions’—Why the word guillotine is used in government, particularly in relation to budget?

• What happens after the guillotine is applied?

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• The budget consists of two types of expenditure—the expenditure ‘charged’ upon the Consolidated Fund of India and the expenditure ‘made’ from the Consolidated Fund of India, what are the ‘Charged’ and ‘made’ Expenditure?

Key Takeaways:

• The Appropriation Bill (2) Bill-2026, which was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2026-27, was also passed.

• Proceedings witnessed the Opposition’s demand for a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price for agricultural produce, countered by the government saying that states were not implementing Central government schemes only because they carried the Prime Minister’s name.

Do You Know:

• Article 113 of the Constitution requires that any proposal or estimate seeking withdrawal of money from the Consolidated Fund of India should be presented to the Lok Sabha in the form of a demand for grants. Therefore, every ministry prepares a demand for grants for the expenditure to be incurred in the next financial year. These demands are collectively presented in the Lok Sabha as part of the Union Budget.

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• The demand for grants include both charged and voted expenditure. Charged expenditures are considered liabilities of the government of India such as payment of interest and are not put to vote in the Lok Sabha.

• Article 113 (iii) prescribes that no demand for grants can be presented in the Lok Sabha without the President of India’s prior approval. Under Articles 117 and 274 of the Indian Constitution, a Presidential recommendation is also required for tabling a Money Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Finance Bill, accompanying the annual financial statement which is called the Union Budget, also carries a certificate issued by the President.

• The Constitution states that ‘no money shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund of India except under appropriation made by law’. Accordingly, an appropriation bill is introduced to provide for the appropriation, out of the Consolidated Fund of India, all money required to meet:

—The grants voted by the Lok Sabha.

—The expenditure charged on the Consolidated Fund of India.

• No such amendment can be proposed to the appropriation bill in either house of the Parliament that will have the effect of varying the amount or altering the destination of any grant voted, or of varying the amount of any expenditure charged on the Consolidated Fund of India.

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• The Appropriation Bill becomes the Appropriation Act after it is assented to by the President. This act authorises (or legalises) the payments from the Consolidated Fund of India. This means that the government cannot withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India till the enactment of the appropriation bill.

• In legislative parlance, to “guillotine” means to bunch together and fast-track the passage of financial business. It is a fairly common procedural exercise in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is Demand for Grants?

📍What does ‘guillotine’ refer to in legislative parlance?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) Which of the following are the methods of Parliamentary control over public finance in India? (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. Placing Annual Financial Statement before the Parliament

2. Withdrawal of moneys from Consolidated Fund of India only after passing the Appropriation Bill

3. Provisions of supplementary grants and vote-on account

4. A periodic or at least a mid-year review of programme of the Government against macroeconomic forecasts and expenditure by a Parliamentary Budget Office

5. Introducing Finance Bill in the Parliament

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 2 and 4 only

(c) 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

(2) What is the difference between “vote-on-account” and “Interim Budget”? (UPSC CSE, 2011)

1. The provision of a “vote-on-account” is used by a regular Government while an “interim budget” is a provision used by a caretaker Government.

2. A “vote-on-account” only deals with the expenditure in the Government’s budget, while an “interim budget” includes both expenditure and receipts.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Provide breakfast too under PM-POSHAN: Panel

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Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes;

What’s the ongoing story: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, headed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, has recommended that the Education Ministry introduce “at least a light breakfast” as part of the PM-POSHAN (midday meal) scheme in schools, and that the scheme be extended to cover all students up to Class 10, and then Class 12 in the next five years.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the PM Poshan scheme?

• Know the objectives and achievements of the PM-POSHAN Scheme.

• Extending PM-POSHAN to secondary school students-know its significance

• Know global best practices in school feeding programmes.

• How nutrition programmes can reduce inequality?

• How school feeding programmes improves educational outcomes?

Key Takeaways:

• Under the PM-POSHAN scheme, a cooked meal is provided to government and aided school students up to Class 8.

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• “The Committee feels that sudden stoppage of nutritional meals to students after Class 8, when most of them reach adolescence, is like suddenly turning the tap off before the bucket is filled completely. Given that adolescence is a critical growth phase… proper nutrition during these years will go a long way in preventing a large number of long-term health issues, reduce drop outs particularly amongst girls…,” the committee noted in a report presented in Parliament on Wednesday.

• Stating that there is a sustained need to integrate education with nutrition beyond Class 8, particularly since Class 10 and 12 students prepare for board exams which “demand higher focus and cognitive performance,” the committee has recommended that the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) of the Education Ministry should increase the scope and coverage of the scheme to all students up to Class 10, “and then take it to Class 12 in the next five years.”

• The committee has also recommended that the Samagra Shiksha funds approved and due to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal be released.

Do You Know:

• Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) earlier known as the National Programme of Mid-Day Meal in Schools is one of the foremost rights based Centrally Sponsored Schemes under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA). The primary objective of the scheme is to improve the nutritional status of children studying in classes I-VIII in eligible schools.

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• The objectives of the Scheme are to address two of the pressing problems for majority of children in India, viz. hunger and education by:

—Improving the nutritional status of eligible children in Government and Government aided schools.

—Encouraging poor children, belonging to disadvantaged sections, to attend school more regularly and help them concentrate on classroom activities.

—Providing nutritional support to children of elementary stage in drought-affected and disaster affected areas during summer vacation.

• PM POSHAN has been launched for an initial period of five years (2021-22 to 2025-26). The Centre will bear Rs 54,061 crore of the total estimated cost of Rs 1.3 lakh crore, with the states paying Rs 31,733 crore (Rs 45,000 crore will be released by the Centre as subsidies for food grains).

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Mid-day meal scheme is now ‘PM Poshan’, pre-primary children will be covered

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(3) The PM-POSHAN Scheme is implemented by:

a) Ministry of Health

b) Ministry of Education

c) Ministry of Women and Child Development

d) Ministry of Rural Development

Nation

Gujarat’s UCC Bill seeks to regulate live-in relationships

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Indian Constitution—significant provisions etc.

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• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: THE GUJARAT government on Wednesday introduced the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the legislative Assembly, proposing a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026-know the key highlights and objectives

• Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Gujarat -What you know so far?

• The history of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) pitch in Gujarat-How it started?

• How does the Gujarat UCC align with the constitutional provisions related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)?

• What are the major features of the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code

• How does Gujarat Uniform Civil Code impact personal laws in the state?

• Examine the sociological implications of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat?

• Article 44 of the Indian Constitution and Uniform Civil Code-What is the ongoing debate?

• What is Article 44 of Indian Constitution i.e. Uniform Civil Code?

• What is Directive principles of State Policy (DPSP)?

• Difference Between Fundamental Rights and Directive principles of State Policy

• ‘Reform of Family Law’ report by 21st Law Commission of India on Article 44-Know in detail

• Issues and Controversy with Uniform Civil Code and Why it has not been Implemented even after seven decades of Independence?

• What are arguments for implementing Uniform Civil Code in India?

• What are arguments against implementing Uniform Civil Code in India?

• What constitutional experts saying in this regard?

Key Takeaways:

• Among other things, it provides for registration of live-in relationships, as well as their termination through a formal declaration.

• “The UCC Bill has been introduced in the Assembly. Further discussion will take place in the House. Everyone is welcome to share their views. The UCC Bill is a very important legislation. Our government has decided to bring this Bill to ensure that every citizen gets equal rights,” Agriculture Minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani told mediapersons after a Cabinet meeting.

• Titled the ‘Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026’, the proposed law will extend to the entire state and also apply to residents of Gujarat living outside its territorial limits. However, it will not apply to members of Scheduled Tribes and certain groups whose customary rights are protected under the Constitution.

• The Bill aims at creating a uniform legal framework, said its ‘Objects and Reasons’ statement.

“The present Bill seeks to give effect to these recommendations by providing a uniform legal framework governing civil matters for all citizens of the State, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, or gender. It aims to uphold the principles of secularism, gender justice, and social reform, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of society,” the Bill document said.

• The Bill defines key terms such as child, spouse, estate, will and live-in relationship, and recognises children born within or outside marriage, including those born through assisted reproductive technologies, as well as adopted ones on an equal footing.

• A major component of the Bill relates to marriage and divorce. It lays down uniform conditions for a valid marriage, including prohibition of bigamy and minimum age of 21 years for men and 18 years for women.

• Marriages may be solemnised as per customary or religious ceremonies, but their registration will be compulsory. While non-registration will not invalidate a marriage, the Bill prescribes penalties for failure to register or for furnishing false information.

The Bill lays down that a person cannot enter into a second marriage while their spouse is alive. “A marriage is considered valid under the Code only if neither party has a living spouse at the time of marriage,” it says.

• The proposed law also standardises provisions relating to matrimonial disputes, restitution of conjugal rights, judicial separation and annulment of void or voidable marriages.

• It specifies a range of grounds for divorce, including cruelty, desertion, adultery, conversion, mental disorder, communicable diseases, renunciation and presumption of death, along with an option for divorce by mutual consent.

• Additional grounds have been provided for women in certain circumstances. The Bill also covers maintenance, interim and permanent alimony, and custody and welfare of children, while recognising the legitimacy of children from void or voidable marriages.

• The Bill introduces uniform rules for distribution of property in cases of intestate succession, classifying heirs and recognising the rights of unborn children.

Do You Know:

• THE UCC has been proposed nearly a month after the Gujarat government proposed amendments to the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, 2006, making parents’ consent compulsory for registering marriages, in the beginning of the Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly, citing “love jihad”.

• The Seventh Schedule of the Constitution provides that both the Centre and state legislatures can legislate on matters pertaining to family laws.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Gujarat may table UCC Bill in Assembly next week

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) Consider the following provisions under the Directive Principles of State Policy as enshrined in the Constitution of India: (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. Securing for citizens of India a uniform civil code

2. Organising village Panchayats

3. Promoting cottage industries in rural areas

4. Securing for all the workers reasonable leisure and cultural opportunities

Which of the above are the Gandhian Principles that are reflected in the Directive Principles of State Policy?

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Discuss the possible factors that inhibit India from enacting for its citizen a uniform civil code as provided for in the Directive Principles of State Policy. (2015)

Battle over brandy: Delhi High Court rules ‘Pisco’ can have both Peru & Chile GI tags, no exclusivity

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

• General Studies III: Issues relating to intellectual property rights.

What’s the ongoing story: In September last year, the Latin American country Peru, a rare litigant at an Indian court, declared at the Delhi High Court – “this matter will involve heavy intoxication arguments”. The fight was over exclusive protection over the Geographical Indication (GI) of the grape-fermented brandy from the region, ‘Pisco’, in favour of Peru.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the concept of Geographical Indication?

• Importance of GI Tag-Know in detail

• What is the benefit of registration of geographical indications?

• Grape-fermented brandy from the region, ‘Pisco’ and Geographical Indication-connect the dots

• What is the role of TRIPS in regulating GI?

• What is the significance of the Delhi High Court judgment in the ‘Pisco’ case?

• Map Work-Chile and Peru

• What are the top wine producing countries in the world?

Key Takeaways:

• A division bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla, dismissing an appeal by Peru, through its Embassy in India, challenging a single judge’s order from July last year, concluded: “We are clear, however, in our mind, that Peru cannot be allowed registration of the GI PISCO as a standalone GI.”

• Peru’s key objection was with respect to sharing with Chile the GI over Pisco, in India. A country-specific prefix to the beverage dilutes Peru’s centuries-old unique goodwill over the product and the “historical weight”, it had told the court. “Eighty-two countries grant me without (country-based) prefix, India is the only country with prefix,” Peru had said in court in September. It was their case that Pisco by itself is a GI, and one cannot add a prefix to a GI.

Do You Know:

• In 2018, the Intellectual Property Appellate Board had overturned the Registrar of Trademarks’ decision in 2009 to grant GI to the two types of Piscos, Peruvian and Chilean, and had granted GI Pisco in favour of Peru. A Chilean association of Pisco producers, Asociación De Productores De Pisco A.G, had then moved the HC challenging the IPAB’s decision in 2020, and five years later, the single-judge bench of the high court asked for the modification of the GI in favour of Peru to ‘Peruvian Pisco’ instead.

• Peru claims that historical records indicate the origin of the liquor dating back to the 17th century at Ica, in southern Peru, and traced its origin to the Pisco Valley in Peru. However, Chilean producers had said that the region in question encompassed certain parts of the Peruvian coastline as well as the Atacama Region and the city of Coquimbo in Chile. They also said that Pisco, as a brand, was universally identified with Chile and the country has been producing Pisco for at least a century now.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The many benefits of a strong GI ecosystem

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(5) India enacted the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999 in order to comply with the obligations to (2018)

(a) ILO

(b) IMF

(c) UNCTAD

(d) WTO

The Editorial Page

Diluting the power of lies in a post-truth age

Main Examination: General Studies IV: Strengthening of ethical and moral values in governance;

What’s the ongoing story: George John Writes- Truth-seeking is less a static possession than a disciplined habit: Gather evidence, listen to objections, revise when necessary, and still be willing to say, ‘On present evidence, this is what we should believe’.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the concept of post-truth?

• Who coined post-truth?

• What is the concept of post-truth politics?

• How misinformation influences electoral outcomes?

• Know the relationship between misinformation and social polarization.

Key Takeaways:

George John Writes-

• Truth and falsehood are not just opposing statements; they are rival ways of living together. Lies — especially when amplified by power or prestige — can circle the world before patient fact has laced its boots.

• We live in a “post-truth” age, where feelings often seem to weigh more than evidence and where every claim can be dismissed as “just your narrative”. Yet, ordinary life still depends on some shared sense that words ought to answer to reality. When that weakens, everything else begins to wobble.

• What, then, do we mean by “truth”? Philosophers speak of correspondence (our words matching the world), coherence (our beliefs hanging together), and pragmatism (truth as what “works” in experience). In practice, we borrow from all three. A doctor, a judge, or a journalist needs statements that fit the facts, make sense within a wider picture, and continue to survive serious questioning.

• If truth matters so much, why do falsehoods flourish? Part of the answer is motivational: Lies can be comforting, convenient, or profitable. Part of it is structural: Rumours and half-truths are easy to share, while verification is slow and unglamorous.

• Power deepens the damage. From totalitarian propaganda to today’s flood of contradictory messages, those who control megaphones can blur the line between fact and fiction.

• When citizens no longer know whom to trust, many retreat into cynicism or cling to their tribe’s preferred story. Most victims of misinformation are not wicked; they are human. We all prefer information that fits what we already believe. We are overwhelmed by headlines, clips, and forwards. In this environment, “cognitive ease” — what feels familiar — often masquerades as truth.

Do You Know:

• According to Wikipedia, Post-truth is a term that refers to the widespread documentation of, and concern about, disputes over public truth claims in the 21st century. The term’s academic development refers to the theories and research that seek to explain the specific causes historically, and the effects of the phenomenon.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍A matter of untruth

The Ideas Page

How to define an ancient hill range? By protecting a delicate balance

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: Anoop Singh Writes- It is as good a time as any to remember why it may not be necessary to reinvent the wheel because the Aravalli hills were meticulously mapped back in 2011 by the FSI under a very able director general, the late R D Jakati.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Aravalli hills related issues and concerns-what you know so far?

• In November 2025, the Supreme Court of India adopted a uniform definition of Aravalli hills-what exactly the apex court said?

• What is uniform definition of the Aravalli Hills?

• How hills are defined in India?

• Aravalli Hills-What are the concerns and criticisms regarding the new definition?

• Map Work-Aravalli range

• What is the Forest Survey of India’s (FSI) slope-based approach?

Key Takeaways:

Anoop Singh Writes-

• As a new committee of experts is set to take up what appears to be an increasingly vexatious task of defining an ancient hill range, I feel compelled to put on record why, as then director general (DG), Forest Survey of India (FSI), I opposed the definition based on 100 m elevation for the Aravalli.

• Pursuant to the Supreme Court (SC) order dated February 19, 2010, the central empowered committee of the SC assigned the task of mapping mining areas in the Aravalli hills of Rajasthan to the FSI.

• Subsequently, after failing to obtain any map of Aravalli Hills and Ranges from other mapping agencies, the FSI embarked upon the arduous task of mapping by itself and submitted the delineated map of the Aravalli hills for 15 districts of Rajasthan on April 13, 2011.

• The issue was revisited when a committee of secretaries and representatives of technical institutions was constituted, as per directions of the SC on May 9, 2024, to find an uniform definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges.

• According to the FSI’s report dated September 22, 2025, as many as 62 districts qualify to be included in the Aravalli. In comparison, the environment secretary’s committee listed only 37 districts in their affidavit on October 3, 2025. Even prominent districts such as Sawai Madhopur and Chittaurgarh, famous for their forts, were excluded from the list of Aravalli districts by the secretary’s committee, even though they were included in the Aravalli Green Wall Project and also in the Ministry of Culture’s UNESCO World Heritage sites as “Hill Forts of Rajasthan”.

• Rajasthan has only 8 per cent geographical area under forest and tree cover (ISFR, 2023) and the majority of this lies in the Aravalli region. The utmost care needs to be taken not to disturb this delicate balance.

Do You Know:

• At over a billion years old, the Aravallis are one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, formed during the Precambrian Era due to the collision of tectonic plates of the earth’s crust. The 700-odd-km range stretches across four states (Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi) and 37 districts, with 560 km lying in Rajasthan.

• The present-day range, however, is much eroded compared to what the Aravallis were at their birth. Their degradation is due to both natural factors and human activities.

Yet, the Aravallis provide priceless ecological services. If the Western Ghats are considered the water tower and climate regulator of peninsular India, the Aravalli range is an ecological shield for the plains of Northwest and North India.

• The range acts as a shield for the northern plains against the incursion of sand from the Thar desert in the west. This also protects air quality in the North. Any rising incursion of sand would be disastrous for the Delhi-NCR Region, which is already struggling to contain local sources of pollution.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why the Aravallis matter for the climate, air, and water of north India plains

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(6) The Aravalli Range is an example of:

a) Young fold mountain

b) Old fold mountain

c) Volcanic mountain

d) Block mountain

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the consequences of Illegal mining? Discuss the Ministry of Environment and Forests’ concept of GO AND NO GO zones for coal mining sector. (2013)

Explained

Why NATO doesn’t have to answer Trump’s call to join Iran war

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements, Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: US President Donald Trump revived a familiar refrain on Sunday (March 15), calling on allies in NATO to join the war commenced by the US and Israel against Iran, now in its third week.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is NATO?

• What did Trump say about NATO?

• North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-Know the historical background and current Status

• What are the origins of NATO?

• How is NATO funded?

• How many NATO members meet the defence spending target?

• What is important about NATO’s collective defence?

• What is Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)?

• What is Article 4 of NATO’s Founding Treaty?

• Why NATO is not fighting as an alliance

Key Takeaways:

• In an interview with The Financial Times, Trump said NATO allies could face a “very bad future” if they refused to help the US in opening up the Strait of Hormuz. “It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” Trump said, arguing that Europe and China are heavily dependent on oil from the Gulf, unlike the US.

• The latest remarks on the alliance have prompted a recall of Trump’s rhetoric at the start of the year, when he took to the stage at Davos to say that the US “never got anything out of NATO.”

• The US and Israel commenced their war against Iran on February 28, resulting in major retaliatory action that has engulfed the entire West Asian region. Part of this action has been the closure of the critical Strait, through which nearly 20% of global oil and fuel shipments flow.

Do You Know:

• Formed in 1949 with 12 member nations in the aftermath of World War II, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO is an intergovernmental alliance now comprising 32 members. Except for two nations – the US and Canada, all allies are European nations.

• In marked contrast to most other alliances, NATO is defined by the commitment of its independent member states to secure mutual defence in the event of an attack by an outside party. Article 5 of the treaty governs this, enshrining an attack against one member as an attack against all members.

• Under Article 1 of the Charter, members must commit to resolve any international dispute they are involved in through peaceful means, without endangering international peace, security and justice. Allies are also expected to refrain from using the threat or use of force inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations. The present conflict presents a clear rejection of this practice, with the fallout

spreading globally.

• Thus far, the alliance has limited its role to “enabling support”, such as logistics and missile defence, without invoking Article 5. Early into the war, NATO Secretary General Rutte emphasised that there are “absolutely no plans” for NATO to be involved, “other than individual allies doing what they can to enable what the Americans are doing together with Israel.”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What did Trump say about NATO funding and what is Article 5?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(7) The principle of collective defence in NATO is contained in:

a) Article 1

b) Article 5

c) Article 19

d) Article 51

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(a) 2.(b) 3.(b) 4.(b) 5.(d) 6.(b) 7.(b)

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

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